We're sick of people eating their smelly meals like slobs on the subway

The other night on the F train, I was enjoying the end-of-day exhaustion we New Yorkers share and the packed but quiet train car with which we’re rewarded. I was in the Zen zone. Then the smell of someone’s dinner invaded my nostrils.

Far too many trains contain the rudely feasting straphanger. Entering a packed car only to find them—and the smell of their meal—is like entering a field with carefree vigor before realizing it’s packed with hidden land mines. Soon, their strewn food—perhaps a flying meatball or an errant noodle—will be ricocheting your way.

Nobody likes the passenger who sacrifices others’ personal space and peace to widen their gait, unwrap their combination spaghetti-coleslaw platter and unleash otherworldly odors onto copassengers’ clothes and alien, grotesque eating noises into their ears. You’re sitting, they’re sitting, you just want to get home and eat a somewhat-civilized dinner, but there’s their pastrami hero dripping on you en route. Sometimes they’re standing; it’s late, you’re dolled up for a night out, and the only open spot is next to them against the car wall, where they dig into their BBQ ribs with abandon. In another scenario, maybe you’re bundled up to protect against the cold, thrilled for the train to get to your friend’s ’hood for a movie marathon—but first you must suffer someone’s tuna melt.

Look, I love a good sammie or sauce-smothered wings, but there is a time and a place. Maybe this 15-minute commute is the eater’s only moment to chow down, but what about your fellow commuters? A meal on the go is a New York tradition, but that’s for the open air of the streets, not inches from a stranger’s face on a moving vehicle.