Why does everyone look so sloppy at Broadway shows?

Phillipa Soo was about to take the stage, and I was rapturous. My mom and I, both theater fiends, were ready to absorb Amélie soon after its Broadway opening, thrilled, regardless of how good it would actually be. It’s a hyped new show, an event! But even with the promise of a whimsical escape just moments away, suddenly I felt the fantasy fade: A family of seven to my left was decked out in tanks and flip-flops. I thought, Tonight is no longer a fairy tale; it’s somebody’s living room.

Not that everyone else was super dolled up, nor should they be. The tuxes and gowns of yesteryear’s Broadway-goers would be overdoing it today, and there’s no need for horse-drawn carriages and limos. But the regal history of the Great White Way shouldn’t be tossed away thoughtlessly. After all, shows today have high ticket prices, lush production, intense rehearsals and critical praise (sometimes); there’s a sense of “haute entertainment.” And we have the great privilege of witnessing art from some of the greatest performers alive! The least folks in the audience can do is break out a button-down shirt and slacks or a simple dress.

At every show I’ve attended lately, it seems audiences have lost any sense of propriety. Maybe it’s cargo shorts and a T-shirt or a pair of beat-up New Balances, but Broadway prep is dead, and I’m a bemoaning funeral guest. We’ve become so passive and overly comfortable, we might as well bring our dogs.

At Amélie, the curtain went up, and the Broadway illusions of grandeur returned. I just wish the audience members would put in a bit more effort to show some respect; it’s not just another day on someone’s couch.