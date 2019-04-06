The 101 best New York movies of all time

Paradise and prison, bustling metropolis and the loneliest place on earth: New York City has a cinematic identity that touches upon all walks of life. Even as we write our own stories in this most famous of locations, we walk alongside fictional characters (and sometimes real ones, if we’re lucky). In selecting the 100 most essential New York movies, we kept the city’s boldness in mind. We know the town backward and forward, and could recommend to you the best things to do, the best pizza parlors, the best speakeasies. But what about the best rom-coms that aren’t Woody Allen movies? Dive in, jostle politely, find your seat or ride standing: Please tell us what we’ve missed. It’s a big town.

Written by Melissa Anderson, David Fear, Stephen Garrett, Joshua Rothkopf, Keith Uhlich and Alison Willmore

