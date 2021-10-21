With Julia Ducournau’s Titane dominating the discourse, there’s no better time to revisit the director’s gruelling, gutsy debut. The less you know about Raw going in the better, but suffice to say that this tale of a vegetarian veterinarian gone extremely carnivorous gained notoriety for causing viewers to faint at screenings – a badge of honor that Alfred Hitchcock and William Castle would be proud of. But Raw is so much more than a gross-out feast: It’s a gorgeously unfiltered piece of coming-of-age cinema that finds empathy in the ickiest possible places.
There’s something oddly comforting about settling down on a dark and blustery night and scaring the bejeezus out of yourself by watching a horror movie: No matter how horrifying the news cycle gets, your personal woes are nothing compared to the final girls fleeing slashers or survivalists fighting hordes of the undead. Whether you’re into gorefests, the paranormal or confounding psychological horrors that leave you checking the locks for the umpteenth time just in case a mask-wearing psycho is outside the door, there’s nothing like a good scary movie to get the juices flowing. With that in mind, we’ve picked the best horror movies on Netflix for your next personal fright-fest.
