Indie rapper Milo offers a confrontation with mystery

When Rory Ferreira started on his musical path in 2011, he wanted to become “the weirdest rapper out [there].” The 26-year-old MC and producer—who releases music under the names Milo and Scallops Hotel—is now a figurehead of an art-rap scene that distances itself from the mainstream by embracing left-field production and tricksy lyrics that bristle with culture and philosophy references. Speaking over the phone from Soulfolks—the record store he opened earlier this year near his hometown of Saco, Maine—Ferreira explains that his conception of weird isn’t synonymous with “novelty or crazy”; rather, it’s about prospering at the margins of the music world.

To prove his counterculture ambitions, Ferreira throws up the name of his new album, budding ornithologists are weary of tired analogies. “It says, ‘Fuck a keyword search, fuck any modern reference, fuck rules.’ Everything you think music should be right now, I don’t fuck with.”

The September release is a soulful summation of his style to date, all free-association lyrics and beats that incorporate lo-fi ambient sounds and jazz samples. But he also suspects it could be a turning point in his career: “I don’t know how much longer I want to exist in rap the way I do now. I’m not old, but, in my genre, 26 isn’t exactly young,” he says, adding, “I’m starting to feel weird, and I have other ambitions with rap,” although he’s coy about what those next goals are.

What is clear is his track record of unconventional approaches: In 2013, Ferreira hit the road in a Prius and promised to perform wherever someone could pony up $150. The gimmick earned him his first New York City gig, where he met the Brooklyn-based rapper Elucid. “A lot of cats in underground hip-hop do not like my modus operandi,” says Ferreira. “They do not like that I’m into pissing people off.” But he and Elucid bonded over a conversation about their grandparents. Writing via email, Elucid recalls thinking, “Our approaches to rap were very different, but I knew we shared the same source code.”

Out of that friendship they formed Nostrum Grocers and recorded its self-titled debut in Brooklyn’s Greenhouse Studios over two days last year. Released this summer, Nostrum Grocers presented a more robust Milo—as if working in a partnership brought more punch to his writing. “Any collaboration is its own universe,” he says, “and Nostrum Grocers is world focussed: It’s a grocery store, it’s a place where you get fed, it’s a place our kids can be. It’s a place I want to be.”

Nostrum Grocers feels like Ferreira settling into fresh pastures. Conversely, Milo’s budding ornithologists… seems nostalgic: Its last song, the melancholic “sanssouci palace (4 years later),” features Milo signing off with words from a Walt Whitman poem like he’s closing a career chapter: “I am not what you supposed but far different therefore release me now before troubling yourself further.”

“I now see Milo as this art project I’ve been doing for seven years, and I can see its arc and what its job is,” ruminates Ferreira. Recording as Milo is akin to solo practice sessions shooting three-pointers “that are going in every time,” like he’s mastered that stage of his art. Fittingly, he sees his live shows—which feature the artists Kenny Segal, Pink Navel and Sal, who record for Ferreira’s label Ruby Yacht—as an uncompromising way to showcase his art in all its forms. “People can expect a confrontation with mystery, which they will have to either affirm or deny, and that decision will probably hinge their enjoyment,” he says in words that scan like one of his lyrics. “Both reactions are valid and totally cool, and I don’t fuck with people less if they do or don’t come.”

