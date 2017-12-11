If you want to boycott Mario Batali’s NYC restaurants, here’s a full list

Celebrity chef Mario Batali was just accused of sexual misconduct by four women (some were his employees) and as a result will step away from host of his TV show The Chew and his new Food Network show, Molto Maria, is currently suspended. Batali has admitted to these allegations in a statement saying, "Much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted." In the meantime, if you want to do your own stepping aside from the New York chef, here's a list of all his NYC restaurants:

Babbo

Bar Jamon

Casa Mono

Del Posto

Eataly NYC Flatiron

Eataly NYC Downtown

Esca

La Sirena

Lupa

Manzo

Otto

