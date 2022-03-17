See renderings of the Hoboken's brand-new waterfront development

If real estate firm LCOR's proposed plans for a mixed-use, transit-oriented project on Hoboken's waterfront are approved by the city, we're sure that even more New Yorkers will want to visit the New Jersey town.

LCOR has joined forces with NJ Transit and the city of Hoboken to develop Hoboken Connect, which, upon completion, would deliver 635,000 square feet of office space, nearly 400 residential units, new retail spaces, public open areas and significant infrastructure improvements to the state's transit system.

"Hoboken Connect presents a bold vision to reactivate this vibrant area surrounding the revered Lackawanna terminal in a way that encapsulates the treasured history of the Mile Square City while mirroring the thriving businesses, culture, community, innovation and industry that define Hoboken in the present day," said Brian Barry, senior vice president at LCOR in an official statement upon the plans, which are now under review. "We have undertaken a very systematic approach to this opportunity including an extensive visioning process to establish the project’s identity, continuous engagement with key community stakeholders, and a design process that embodies each of these elements. We look forward to continuing to work in tandem with our project partners to bring this neighborhood asset to fruition and reclaim the waterfront to better serve the City and its residents for generations to come."

In addition to the many opportunities that the revamped waterfront would guarantee, its proximity to Manhattan makes the effort fundamental to the development of Hoboken's cultural and transit power.

No word yet on if and when the work on the destination will start, but LCOR reveals that it is waiting on redevelopment agreement approvals that are due next month.

Below, check out some renderings of the would-be Hoboken Connect:

Rendering: Courtesy of LCOR

Rendering: Courtesy of LCOR

Rendering: Courtesy of LCOR