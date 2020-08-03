Tropical Storm Isaias is headed toward NYC tomorrow

A tropical storm warning has been issued for New York City as Isaias moves up the east coast.

After breezing by Florida this past weekend, the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and hit the Carolinas.

The NYC National Weather Service predicts that Isaias is on track to affect the New York area starting Tuesday morning.

New Yorkers should be prepared for heavy rain, flash flooding and possible tropical storm level winds, which equates to 40-50 mph. Be sure to bring in any outdoor furniture and objects. Yes, that means stashing the lawn chairs on your apartment roof or the plants on your fire escape as they can be hazardous.

Our entire area is now under a Tropical Storm Warning through early Wednesday morning. Make last minute preparations today before conditions deteriorate Tuesday morning. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/4bLTq5qREF — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 3, 2020

Here is our latest overview of impacts for Tropical Storm Isaias. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are issued for the entire region with heavy rain, coastal flooding, and strong winds being just some of the expected threats through Tuesday evening. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/jRHt7tn2AE — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 3, 2020

The flash flood watch issued is for 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday, says New York City Emergency Management Department. The five boroughs could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain; with some areas to experience rainfall totals of up to 6 inches.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that temporary flood barriers are being set up in Lower Manhattan in preparation of Tropical Storm Isaias. As Lower Manhattan is particularly vulnerable, emergency management workers are deploying these flood protection measures.

“This is exactly what you’ll see from the area around South Street Seaport going all the way down toward Wall Street,” he said. “This is crucial. This is going to help protect the community right around there that got hit very hard in Sandy.”

