Where to watch the Winter Olympics in NYC

Let the games begin! Get psyched for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at these golden events and watch parties.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the 2018 Winter Olympics

Curling for the Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony Party

The Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel takes an interactive approach to the Olympic celebration this year by letting you practice street curling (not on ice) on the hotel’s terrace while watching the opening ceremonies. Refuel with Asian-inspired bites and sip hot toddies and mulled wine between curls while a DJ spinning Korean music provides the pumped-up jams. Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel, 218 W 35th St (212-239-0014, rennycmidtown.com). Fri 9 6–10pm; free.

Mr. Purple

We can’t think of a more appropriate setting to watch athletes dominate in winter sports than Mr. Purple’s cozy Cabin in the Sky. The nightlife spot’s makeshift après-ski lodge broadcasts the games on a large screen all month while you live the hygge life. Indulge in chocolate and cheese fondue as well as dessert cocktails like their S’more than a Feeling. 180 Orchard St (212-237-1790, mrpurplenyc.com). Wed 4pm–3am, Thu, Fri 4pm–4am, Sat 11am–4am, Sun 11am–2am, Mon–Tue 4pm–2am; free admission.

The VNYL

There’s nothing better than watching fit Olympic athletes go for the gold while you stuff your face with carbs! Admire their godlike abilities at the VNYL—a multi-room ’70s-themed joint with a 36-foot screen and surround sound—as you load up on sliders, flatbreads and meatballs and wash ’em down with cocktails named after famous speed and figure skaters. We’ll take the Tara Lipinski, please. (Yes, that’s actually a drink name.) 100 Third Ave (917-675-7725, thevnyl.com). Thu–Sat 5pm–3am, Tue–Wed 5pm–midnight; free admission.

Soko Glam’s Best of Korea Pop-Up

If you’re too busy trying to preserve your skin this winter to care about the Olympics, consider stopping by this pop-up—created with the Winter Games in mind—by South Korean beauty brand Soko Glam. The store is offering free skincare consultations courtesy of cofounder Charlotte Cho, during which she’ll turn you onto some of the brand’s best products to save your dry hide and give you a much-needed glow. Added perks such as Korean food, beverages and performances by K-pop dancers keep you entertained while you wait for your consult. 201 Mulberry St (sokoglam.com). Sat 10 noon-6pm, Sun 11 11am–6pm; free.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.