Mary Ellen Amato left her job at one of New York's best sandwich spots, Court Street Grocer to open Rita last year. Located on an otherwise sleepy block, Rita is apart of a group of restaurants shaking up the dining scene in Red Hook.

Decor at Rita is plain. The small all-day cafe has an all white interior scheme safe for an artfully designed water filter by Walter Filter and an assortment of fun vintage glass and plateware.

Similarly, the food at Rita has a quiet confidence. Pulling from her prior experience at Court Street Grocer and Saltie, Amato focuses on seasonal ingredients, making them as high quality as possible. Rita isn't about showing off obscurity, its about going back to basics and doing them justice.