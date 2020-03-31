The best live theater to watch from home on March 31 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on public gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. Under these circumstances, the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists in a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. All show times are given in Eastern Daylight Time.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020

2pm: Stars in the House: Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez with Santino Fontana, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition features the hugely successful songwriter Bobby Lopez—who is not only the youngest EGOT ever, but also the only double EGOT ever—and his wife and collaborator Kristen Anderson-Lopez, with whom he wrote Oscar-winning songs for the Disney smashes Frozen and Coco. Joining them are three famous Broadway alums who provided voices for Frozen: Santino Fontana, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

2pm: Wild Child in the City

Transforma Theatre Inc.’s Tjaša Ferme, the creator of The Female Role Model Project, details her Kafkaesque search for a decent apartment in New York City in this absurdist solo comedy. quest to find a livable apartment in New York City. Ana Margineanu, of the immersive theater group PopUp Theatrics, directs the show, which has been modified for remote broadcast; Ferme performs it daily from her home through April 4, and audiences can pay what they wish to see it.

3pm: Ballet Hispánico: B Unidos

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program of performances on Instagram. Today, company dancers Chris Bloom and Gabrielle Sprauve, who are engaged, share a performance from the company’s golden-anniversary lineup, broadcast live from the home they share.

Chris Bloom and Gabrielle Sprauve // Photograph: Courtesy Ballet Hispánico

4pm: CyberTank

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, barrels forth with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s organizing question is, “How do we make music through distance.” Performers include the band Stolen Jar.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for three weeks—20 leading writers create monologues for 20 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed. Performers in today’s edition include Derrick Baskin, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Ato Blankson-Wood, Hugh Dancy, Francis Jue, T.R. Knight, Elizabeth Marvel, Sienna Miller, Debra Monk, Tamara Tunie, and Alison Wright; writers include Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, David Cross, Sarah DeLappe, Lydia Diamond, Jason Grote, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies and Max Posner.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This week’s eclectic lineup begins with a 2007 recording of Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia—yes, the one with that Figaro song—directed by Lincoln Center Theatre’s Bartlett Sher (South Pacific), conducted by Maurizio Benini and starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez and Peter Mattei.

8pm: Stars in the House: This Is Us reunion

See 2pm above. The evening edition of this twice-daily interview show strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of TV’s This Is Us. Participants include Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Olin, plus Taylor Goldsmith.

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni)



BONUS: Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”

Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is intended as a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)

Ethan Slater and the band of Assassins // Photograph: Courtesy of the artists



BONUS: Alvin Ailey Dance Theater: Revelations

The venerable dance company, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, launches its #AileyAllAccess program with a 2015 recording of Alvin Ailey's 1960 signature classic, Revelations, which concludes most of the company's programs in its winter season at New York City Center. The video will remain viewable until 7pm on Thursday, April 2.

BONUS: Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through April 1. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.

BONUS: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but this week the Rattlestick has made a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through Sunday, April 5, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

Molly Pope // Photograph: Courtesy Allison Michael Orenstein

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their twenties, and are performed by Adam Brody and Louisa Krause. (Performers in future weeks include Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Frederick Weller, Maggie Grace, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

RECOMMENDED: The best musicals you can stream right now on BroadwayHD

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.







