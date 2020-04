The best live theater to stream online on April 2 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020

2pm: National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and starting today, the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) Kicking things off in very high spirits indeed is Richard Bean’s daffy 2011 farce One Man, Two Guvnors, a 1960s update of the 1743 Italian comedy The Servant of Two Masters. This is the show that made James Corden a major star—and won him a Tony—and it’s easy to see why. As Time Out’s David Cote wrote of the 2012 Broadway production: “Not enough praise can be heaped on Corden’s physical genius, whether trying to lift an improbably heavy trunk, getting into a knock-down, drag-out fight with himself or dragooning audience volunteers into the madness.”

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee is a variety show with a lineup that includes magician Harrison Greenbaum (The Illusionists), actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), erstwhile disco child star France Joli (“Come to Me”) and animal trainer Bill Berloni.

2pm: Wild Child in the City

Transforma Theatre Inc.’s Tjaša Ferme, the creator of The Female Role Model Project, details her Kafkaesque search for a decent apartment in New York City in this absurdist solo comedy. Ana Margineanu, of the immersive theater group PopUp Theatrics, directs the show, which has been modified for remote broadcast; Ferme performs it from home through April 5, and audiences can pay what they wish.

3pm: Ballet Hispánico

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program of performances on Instagram. Today, company dancer Laura Lopez shares a performance from the company’s golden-anniversary lineup, broadcast live from her home.

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)



Justin Vivian Bond // Courtesy Tammy Shell

5pm: Folksbiene Live!

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. In this afternoon’s edition of its Folksbiene Live! series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," artistics director Zalmen Mlotek leads a conversation with Fiddler’s director, Joel Grey, its star, Steven Skybell, and other members of the production’s cast.

6:30pm: Nicole Henry: I Wanna Dance with Somebody—The Music of Whitney Houston

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series. Most of the offerings are live-streamed archived shows viewable for one night only on YouTube; this one, on the other hand, is actually live (via Facebook). Jazz singer Nicole Henry pays tribute to doomed diva Whitney Houston in this preview of her upcoming show.

7pm: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Uncut & Online

In this solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan. Tickets cost $10, and virtual attendance is limited to 50 viewers.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Don Carlo

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This week’s eclectic lineup continues with a 2010 recording of Verdi’s Don Carlo, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside and Ferruccio Furlanetto.

8pm: Stars in the House: Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

See 2pm above. The evening edition of this twice-daily interview show features Broadway leading man Will Chase, most recently seen in Kiss Me, Kate, and his partner, the pop singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who has some experience on the musical stage as well. (She did a stint in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.)

9pm: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is being streamed on Vimeo through April 19 according to the planned schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion follows.

IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger

The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died yesterday of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he cowrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.

Adam Schlesinger

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (Venmo: @Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1).

BONUS: Alvin Ailey Dance Theater: Revelations

The venerable dance company, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, launches its #AileyAllAccess program with a 2015 recording of Alvin Ailey's 1960 signature classic, Revelations, which concludes most of the company's programs in its winter season at New York City Center. The video is viewable only until 7pm today.

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for three weeks—20 leading writers create monologues for 20 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed; the monologues remain viewable afterward. Among the highlights of the latest batch are the great Elizabeth Marvel in Jason Grote’s “Elizabeth in the Barn”, Debra Monk in Max Posner’s “When Jewish People Die”, Alison Wright in David Cross’s “Day 53”, and T.R. Knight in Donald Margulies’s “Transition.”

BONUS: Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”

Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is intended as a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)

BONUS: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but this week the Rattlestick has made a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through Sunday, April 5, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their thirties, and are performed by Frederick Weller and Maggie Grace. (Performers in future weeks include Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

