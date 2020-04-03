The best live theater to stream online on April 4 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020

2pm: Plays in the House: The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife

Earlier this week, the invaluable twice-daily Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical performances (see 8pm below), tried something different: a live reading of a whole play. It was The Heidi Chronicles, performed by the entire original 1989 cast, and the result was extraordinary. The second episode is The Tale of the Allergist’s wife. Downtown playwright and drag legend Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) had a breakthrough Broadway hit with this highly entertaining 2000 comedy, which originally starred Linda Lavin and Tony Roberts as an upper-middle-class Upper West Side couple whose dull lives are upended by the return of a wild childhood friend played by Michele Lee. This time, the title character, Marjorie, will be played by Busch himself, with a marvelous supporting cast: Richard Kind, Faith Prince and Andrea Martin as Majorie’s crabby mother. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this one will not be available on video later, so make time to watch it live.)

2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Martha Matinee

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this free YouTube event, the dance company that bears her name screens four short works that explore Graham’s movement vocabulary: an excerpt from the 1957 documentary A Dancer’s World, footage of Graham teaching in 1984,and performances of her dances Ritual to the Sun and Sharing the Light. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch.

6:30pm: Brittain Ashford

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only on YouTube. Tonight’s selection is a 2017 concert by the distinctive singer-songwriter Brittain Ashford, who brought ravishing simplicity and depth to her melancholy solo in the second act of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Special guests include Malloy, Shaina Taub and Cathryn Wake.

Brittain Ashford // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

7pm: 50in50: Letters to Our Sons

Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, which focuses on work related to people of African descent, presents a virtual edition of its popular 50in50 monologue series, featuring stories by 50 women writers from around the world. This installment, curated by playwright and MacArthur genius grantee Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew), asked the writers to consider what advice, information, warnings or guidance they might wish to offer their male children. The reading is performed by a cast of ten.

7pm: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Uncut & Online

In this solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan. Tickets cost $10, and attendance is limited to 50.

7pm: Wild Child in the City

Transforma Theatre Inc.’s Tjaša Ferme, the creator of The Female Role Model Project, details her Kafkaesque search for a decent apartment in New York City in this absurdist solo comedy. Ana Margineanu, of the immersive theater group PopUp Theatrics, directs the show, which has been modified for remote broadcast; Ferme performs it from home through tomorrow, and audiences can pay what they wish.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Macbeth

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This week’s eclectic lineup continues with a 2014 production of Giuseppi Verdi and Francesco Maria Piave’s 1847 adaptation of Shakespeare’s Scottish play. The production is conducted by Fabio Luisi and stars Anna Netrebko, Joseph Calleja, Željko Lučić and René Pape.

Macbeth // Photograph: Courtesy Marty Sohl

8pm: Stars in the House: Kristin Chenoweth

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The main every Saturday night edition is Kristin Chenoweth, the most distinctive Broadway star to emerge in decades. A diminutive blond with a piercing, helium-tinged belt and a comic manner that harks back to great funny women of old, she is also an Emmy-winning TV actor (for the quirky sitcom Pushing Daisies), an accomplished coloratura soprano and a first-rate concert performer.

8pm: The Rope

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth Eugene O’Neill’s creepy 1918 one-act, The Rope, which involves a miserly father, his prodigal son, a hidden stash of gold and a noose. The company’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this half-hour reading, which is streamed via YouTube and Zoom.

9pm: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo through April 19 according to the planned schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion follows.

BONUS (5pm–10:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (Venmo: @Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (Venmo: @MichaelJames-Roy).

BONUS: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Andrew Lloyd Webber is rolling out a free streaming version of one of his hit musicals once a week, starting today. Each show drops on Friday at 2pm on YouTube and remains there for 48 hours, so you have until 2pm tomorrow to catch it. (You can read all about the series here.) The initial public offering is Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's first significant collaboration, a cheeky pop-rock Bible story about a flashy dresser who gets sold out by his bros. This direct-to-video 1999 film version is pure camp and a lot of fun. A frequently shirtless Donny Osmond plays the title role; Maria Friedman is the Narrator, and Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins have cameos.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat // Photograph: Courtesy the Really Useful Group

BONUS: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but this week the Rattlestick has made a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through tomorrow, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

BONUS: National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) Kicking things off in very high spirits indeed is Richard Bean’s daffy 2011 farce One Man, Two Guvnors, a 1960s update of the 1743 Italian comedy The Servant of Two Masters. This is the show that made James Corden a major star—and won him a Tony—and it’s easy to see why. As Time Out’s David Cote wrote of the 2012 Broadway production: “Not enough praise can be heaped on Corden’s physical genius, whether trying to lift an improbably heavy trunk, getting into a knock-down, drag-out fight with himself or dragooning audience volunteers into the madness.” The play can be viewed through April 8, when it cedes its place to Sally Cookson’s Jane Eyre.

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for three weeks—20 leading writers create monologues for 20 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed; the monologues remain viewable afterward. Among the highlights of the latest batch are the great Elizabeth Marvel in Jason Grote’s “Elizabeth in the Barn”, Debra Monk in Max Posner’s “When Jewish People Die”, Alison Wright in David Cross’s “Day 53”, and T.R. Knight in Donald Margulies’s “Transition.”

BONUS: Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”

Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is intended as a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their thirties, and are performed by Frederick Weller and Maggie Grace. (Performers in future weeks include Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

Molly Pope // Photograph: Courtesy Allison Michael Orenstein

IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger

The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.

