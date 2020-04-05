The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020

All day: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. From this week through April 29, the Goodman is making a high-quality digital recording of its production—with good sound multiple changes of camera angle—available for home viewing. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That won’t be hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)



2pm: Stars in the House: Gavin Creel

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The main guest at today’s matinee edition is the charming and talented Gavin Creel, whose long Broadway résumé includes Thoroughly Modern Millie, La Cage Aux Folles, Hair, The Book of Mormon, She Loves Me and Hello, Dolly! (for which he won a 2017 Tony).

2pm and 7pm: Wild Child in the City

Transforma Theatre Inc.’s Tjaša Ferme, the creator of The Female Role Model Project, details her Kafkaesque search for a decent apartment in New York City in this absurdist solo comedy. Ana Margineanu, of the immersive theater group PopUp Theatrics, directs the show, which has been modified for remote broadcast; Ferme performs it from home, and audiences can pay what they wish.

3pm and 7pm: Kill Move Paradise

Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Rising director Wardell Julius Clark directs this very fine production for Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which features a striking sloped set by Ryan Emens. It’s provocative material, with a tone that alternates quickly from playful to intense, and the filmed version keeps enough of the audience in the frame to give a sense of the actors’ metatheatrical confrontations with the (mostly white) audience. Performances are sold through April 19 according to the production’s original schedule; you get a week to watch the video after the specific performance you book.

Kill Move Paradise // Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lara Goetsch

3pm: Dawn Derow

The high-spirited local cabaret songbird Dawn Derow was scheduled to perform a tribute to the great Eydie Gormé last month, but it was not to be. Perhaps she’ll include some of that material in her matinee concert on Facebook today? The show is free, but you can send a little something to the artist if you like via Venmo at @Dawn-Derow.

3:30pm: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo through April 19 according to the planned schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion follows.

7pm: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Uncut & Online

In this solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan. Tickets cost $10, and attendance is limited to 50.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Norma

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This week’s eclectic lineup continues with a 2017 production of Bellini’s Norma, conducted by Carlo Rizzi and starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja and Matthew Rose.

8pm: Stars in the House: [title of show] cast reunion

See 2pm above. Tonight’s edition offers a reunion of the extremely lovable original cast of the beloved 2008 cult metamusical [title of show]: Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff. A portrait of artists struggling to assemble the very musical that we are watching, the show brims with sweet humor and heart, and its performers radiate creative goodwill.

[title of show] // Photograph: Courtesy Carol Rosegg

8pm: Brian Nash

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

LAST CHANCE: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but this week the Rattlestick has made a recording of the production viewable at home for $15 through today, The Siblings Play’s original end date.

The Siblings Play // Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes

BONUS: National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) Kicking things off in very high spirits indeed is Richard Bean’s daffy 2011 farce One Man, Two Guvnors, a 1960s update of the 1743 Italian comedy The Servant of Two Masters. This is the show that made James Corden a major star—and won him a Tony—and it’s easy to see why. As Time Out’s David Cote wrote of the 2012 Broadway production: “Not enough praise can be heaped on Corden’s physical genius, whether trying to lift an improbably heavy trunk, getting into a knock-down, drag-out fight with himself or dragooning audience volunteers into the madness.” The play can be viewed through April 8, when it cedes its place to Sally Cookson’s Jane Eyre.

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for three weeks—20 leading writers create monologues for 20 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed; the monologues remain viewable afterward. Among the highlights of the latest batch are the great Elizabeth Marvel in Jason Grote’s “Elizabeth in the Barn”, Debra Monk in Max Posner’s “When Jewish People Die”, Alison Wright in David Cross’s “Day 53”, and T.R. Knight in Donald Margulies’s “Transition.”

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their thirties, and are performed by Frederick Weller and Maggie Grace. (Performers in future weeks include Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger

The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.

