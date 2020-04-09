The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020

12pm: Stage West Theatre: The Children

Starting at noon today, Houston’s Stage West Theatre streams a taped version of its production of Lucy Kirkwood’s unsettling three-person drama The Children, which had an excellent Broadway incarnation in 2017. The subject is highly timely. In the aftermath of a nuclear meltdown at the power plant they helped build, two retired engineers have moved to a seaside cottage outside the contamination zone; there they receive an unexpected visit from a former colleague with a plan that would upend their futures. The play asks: What does it mean to be responsible? Stage West is streaming the show through April 22 for $40; the money raised will help the company afloat. (If you can’t afford the full price, a limited number of $20 tickets are available.)

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a fiery three-hour stage version—directed by Sally Cookson and devised the original company—of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel about a plain-Jane governess who falls for her married employer. “If Cookson’s lo-fi, folk band–augmented take on the seminal 1847 novel has its twee moments, there are also sprinklings of improvised magic and moments of pure, shrieking punk rock rage,” wrote Time Out London. “It’s also simply a remarkable feat to credibly condense the novel into so short a time.” In the NT Live filming, Madeleine Worrall plays the title role and Felix Hayes is Rochester.

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee is a variety show with a lineup that includes comedian Judy Gold, actor-magician Andy Nyman, singer-impressionist Christine Pedi! And the formidable four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Golda’s Balcony).

2pm–4pm: Performance for One

Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. It is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.

5pm: Rocío Molina and Rosario “La Tremendita”: Afectos

Baryshnikov Arts Center debuts a weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. Rocío Molina, an acclaimed flamenco soloist, collaborates with the cantaora known as "La Tremendita" in 2014’s Afectos. The program of vignettes features accompaniment by bassist Pablo Martín.

Afectos // Photograph: Courtesy Anna Lee Campbell

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

7pm: Ailey All Access: Divining

The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Company, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of Judith Jamison’s 1984 Divining, her first major work as a choreographer for the company. Jamison herself, a Kennedy Center honoree, introduces the broadcast; the video remains viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 12.

​7pm: Play-PerView: Ironbound

The virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only reading, via Zoom, of Maryna Majok’s Ironbound, with the entire original cast of the production that ran at the Rattlestick in 2016. In this unsentimental drama, skillfully directed by Daniella Topol, the excellent Marin Ireland plays a Polish immigrant for whom love always involves some negotiation of financial terms: She has a heart, but she deals with it. Wrung through a harsh machinery of pride, hope, desperation and regret, Ireland delivers a tough, moving portrait of a woman stuck in place. Tickets cost $5–$50; proceeds benefit New York Theatre Workshop and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

Ironbound // Photograph: Courtesy Sandra Coudert

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Parsifal

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This week’s eclectic lineup of classics continues with a 2013 performance of Richard Wagner’s final opera, 1882’s Parsifal, a tale of Arthurian knights and the Holy Grail that is not to be confused with Spamalot. Daniele Gatti conducts this 2013 performance, which stars Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei and René Pape.

8pm: Stars in the House: Spring Awakening cast reunion

See 2pm above. The evening edition of this twice-daily interview show features members of the original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s spiky, pulsing musical adaptation of Frank Wedekind’s bleak 1891 drama of adolescent sexuality scorched in the bud. Among the former troubled teens who will revisit the purple summers of yesteryear are Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Lilli Cooper, Gideon Glick and Skylar Astin.

8:30pm: Kill Move Paradise

Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Rising director Wardell Julius Clark directs this very fine production for Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which features a striking sloped set by Ryan Emens. It’s provocative material, with a tone that alternates quickly from playful to intense, and the filmed version keeps enough of the audience in the frame to give a sense of the actors’ metatheatrical confrontations with the (mostly white) audience. Performances are sold through April 19 according to the production’s original schedule; you get a week to watch the video after the specific performance you book.

9pm: Play in Your Bathtub

Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice.

9pm: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo through April 19 according to the planned schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion follows.

Teenage Dick // Photograph: Courtesy Charles Osgood

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 leading writers create monologues or two-handers for 22 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in yesterday’s crop include Ethan Hawke, Marlo Thomas, Michael Urie, Reed Birney, Wayne Brady, Bill Camp, Michael Cyril Creighton, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Deanna Dunagan, Marin Ireland, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mia Katigbak, Elizabeth Marvel, Isaac Powell and Portia; among the writers are Will Arbery, Dan Kois, David Lindsay-Abaire, Christopher Oscar Peña, Max Posner, Sarah Schulman, Betty Shamieh, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Charly Evon Simpson.

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their forties, and are performed by Jenna Fischer and Jason Patrick. (Performers in future weeks include Richard Kind, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: The Downtown Seder

A New York City tradition for more than 25 years, the Downtown Seder gathers some 20 entertainers and thinkers to tell the story of the ancient Israelites' rapid exit from slavery in Egypt. Participants include Perry Farrell, Lewis Black, Speech, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Al Franken, Peter Yarrow, Max Weinberg, Judy Gold, Sandra Bernhard and Dr. Ruth Westheimer. The video remains viewable after the live broadcast on Monday evening, so you can watch it as you rev up for tonight’s second seder event. (It starts at about 1:56.) Read more about the Downtown Seder here.

8pm: Lips Together, Teeth Apart

In honor of the late Terrence McNally, who died March 24 of coronavirus complications, Broadway.com presented an all-star reading on Monday of McNally’s 1991 play about two straight couples at the Fire Island beach house of a gay man who has recently died of AIDS. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Zachary Quinto, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Ari Graynor play the roles originally filled, respectively, by Nathan Lane, Anthony Heald, Christine Baranki and Swoosie Kurtz. Trip Cullman directed. You can still watch it today, and make a donation: Proceeds benefit the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

BONUS: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. From this week through April 29, the Goodman is making a high-quality digital recording of its production—with good sound and multiple changes of camera angle—available for home viewing. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That won’t be hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)

BONUS: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Billed as "a first look at NYC’s finest emerging variety talents and an intimate experience with circus stars from around the world," this monthly exhibition of curious human endeavors—sponsored by the Bindlestiff alt-circus gang—might feature anything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. Last night, a remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant hit YouTube. Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson hosts remote artists including Nelson Lugo, Michael Bongar, Ekaterina Sknarina, Benjamin Domask-Ruh, Kathryn Carr, Matthew Lish, Zeroboy, Deborah Lohse, Butch and Buttercup, Magic Brian and Brad Shur. Contributions are welcome.

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show // Photograph: Courtesy Bindlestiff

BONUS: Shakespeare’s Globe: Hamlet

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting yesterday, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 6pm GMT (i.e. 2pm EDT), and stays up for two full weeks. The first offering is Shakespeare’s magnum opus, Hamlet, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat; in a gender-blind modern gesture, the company’s artistic director, Michelle Terry, plays the title role.

BONUS: Hamilton cast reunion surprise

If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.

BONUS: The Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"

As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.

BONUS: Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice

A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)

BONUS: Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues

Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger

The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.

BONUS: Stars in the House archives

Did you miss your favorite Broadway star when they dropped in to chat on Stars in the House? Fear not: You can watch any past episode on YouTube (except the few devoted to reading whole plays live). And remember, it’s never too late to show your appreciation by making a donation to the Actors Fund.

