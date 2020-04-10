The best live theater to stream online on April 10 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

Noon: Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker

Moscow’s glorious Bolshoi Theatre has been airing a series of six past performances on its YouTube channel as part of its Golden Collection of ballets and operas. Each video debuts at noon and remains on the channel for 24 hours. Today the gold rush concludes with Yuri Grigorovich’s The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's music and recorded in front of a live audience in 2014. Maria Zharkova plays Marie, and Denis Rodkin is her Prince. Sure, The Nutcracker is usually a holiday show, but let’s face it: We need a little Christmas now.



2pm: Jesus Christ Superstar

On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s significant back catalog. Each video remains viewable for 48 hours. On Good Friday, the offering is Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, in which an anti-authoritarian Middle Eastern agitator gets arrested after kissing a guy in a park. The show is a motley union of high and low: classical strains and groovy rock riffs, biblical fidelity and savvy spin, timeless tale and of-its-moment storytelling. This 2012 recording captures the touring arena concert production that grew out of the British TV competition show Superstar. Ben Forster plays Jesus, with support from Tim Minchin as Judas, Chris Moyles as Herod and Melanie C (née Sporty Spice) as Mary Magdalene. Related: Our interview with Tim Minchin about Jesus Christ Superstar.

Jesus Christ Superstar // Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Really Useful Group

2pm: Stars in the House: Jessie reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The matinee edition strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, including Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar and Broadway’s own Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical).

5pm: Bandstand

If you missed the original musical Bandstand on Broadway in 2017—as too many people did!—now you have a chance to see what you were missing. From tonight through April 17, Playbill is streaming the show in its entirety, in a performance that was filmed for cinematic release in 2018. Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor's resonant musical dances a delicate line between nostalgia and disillusion in its depiction of post–World War II soldiers, led by the engaging Corey Cott, trying to get back into the swing of things through music—with help from a comely singer played by Laura Osnes. Director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's group numbers burst with snazzy individuality, but Bandstand’s heart is in the shadows that its band of brothers can't shake. (Starting at 8pm tomorrow night, members of the cast will live-tweet the show as part of a virtual watch party.)

5:30pm: Ballet Hispánico

Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the venerable Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

6:30pm and 10pm: Streaming Musicals: Pride and Prejudice

Paul Gordon, who scored the 2000 Broadway musical Jane Eyre, takes on another major English novel in this musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, which premiered at Palo Alto’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in December. Tonight, Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel and Julie James host the show’s streaming debut. It’s free tonight if you register; afterward, it can be watched at Streaming Musicals for $4.99.

6:30pm: Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only live on YouTube. In tonight’s selection, the sunny Liz Callaway, whose gleaming Broadway belt has brightened such shows as Cats, Baby and Miss Saigon, performs with a collection of songs from the 1960s, including selections from her 2001 album The Beat Goes On.

7:30pm: Dixon Place: Dance Quarantine - 1

Dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their feelings in works created at the end of March. Sangeeta Yesley curates this collection of pieces by Jenna Hanlon, Alia Kache, Alexandra Dow, Marisa f. Ballaro, Kristen Klein, Dalit Agronin, Darrigan DeMatto and Kyla Piscopink. (The video will stay available to watch after this premiere.)

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. This week’s eclectic lineup of classics continues with a 2017 performance of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2013 performance, which stars Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau in the title roles.

Roméo et Juliette // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

8pm: Stars in the House

See 2pm above. Guests for the evening edition of this twice-daily interview show have not yet been announced.

8pm: La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 4

La MaMa and CultureHub serve up a weekly virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Artists participating in this edition include Adham Hafez, Kristin McWharter, Stacey Robinson, Matt Romein, Ali Santana and video artist Bobbi Jene Smith.

8:30pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

9pm: Kill Move Paradise

Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Rising director Wardell Julius Clark directs this very fine production for Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which features a striking sloped set by Ryan Emens. It’s provocative material, with a tone that alternates quickly from playful to intense, and the filmed version keeps enough of the audience in the frame to give a sense of the actors’ metatheatrical confrontations with the (mostly white) audience. Performances are sold through April 19 according to the production’s original schedule; you get a week to watch the video after the specific performance you book.

9pm: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo through April 19 according to the planned schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion follows.

9pm: Steve Watts

Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel.

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

BONUS: Ailey All Access: Divining

The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Company, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of Judith Jamison’s 1984 Divining, her first major work as a choreographer for the company. Jamison herself, a Kennedy Center honoree, introduces the broadcast; the video remains viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 12.

Divining // Photograph: Courtesy Paul Kolnik

BONUS: National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a fiery three-hour stage version—directed by Sally Cookson and devised the original company—of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel about a plain-Jane governess who falls for her married employer. “If Cookson’s lo-fi, folk band–augmented take on the seminal 1847 novel has its twee moments, there are also sprinklings of improvised magic and moments of pure, shrieking punk rock rage,” wrote Time Out London. “It’s also simply a remarkable feat to credibly condense the novel into so short a time.” In the NT Live filming, Madeleine Worrall plays the title role and Felix Hayes is Rochester.

BONUS: Shakespeare’s Globe: Hamlet

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting yesterday, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 6pm GMT (i.e. 2pm EDT), and stays up for two full weeks. The first offering is Shakespeare’s magnum opus, Hamlet, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat; in a gender-blind modern gesture, the company’s artistic director, Michelle Terry, plays the title role.

BONUS: Stage West Theatre: The Children

Houston’s Stage West Theatre streams a taped version of its production of Lucy Kirkwood’s unsettling three-person drama The Children, which had an excellent Broadway incarnation in 2017. The subject is highly timely. In the aftermath of a nuclear meltdown at the power plant they helped build, two retired engineers have moved to a seaside cottage outside the contamination zone; there they receive an unexpected visit from a former colleague with a plan that would upend their futures. The play asks: What does it mean to be responsible? Stage West is streaming the show through April 22 for $40; the money raised will help the company afloat. (If you can’t afford the full price, a limited number of $20 tickets are available.)

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 leading writers create monologues or two-handers for 22 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in this year’s crop include Ethan Hawke, Marlo Thomas, Michael Urie, Reed Birney, Wayne Brady, Bill Camp, Michael Cyril Creighton, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Deanna Dunagan, Marin Ireland, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mia Katigbak, Elizabeth Marvel, Isaac Powell and Portia; among the writers are Will Arbery, Dan Kois, David Lindsay-Abaire, Christopher Oscar Peña, Max Posner, Sarah Schulman, Betty Shamieh, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Charly Evon Simpson.

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their forties, and are performed by Jenna Fischer and Jason Patrick. (Performers in future weeks include Richard Kind, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. From this week through April 29, the Goodman is making a high-quality digital recording of its production—with good sound and multiple changes of camera angle—available for home viewing. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That won’t be hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play // Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lauren

BONUS: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Billed as "a first look at NYC’s finest emerging variety talents and an intimate experience with circus stars from around the world," this monthly exhibition of curious human endeavors—sponsored by the Bindlestiff alt-circus gang—might feature anything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. Last night, a remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant hit YouTube. Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson hosts remote artists including Nelson Lugo, Michael Bongar, Ekaterina Sknarina, Benjamin Domask-Ruh, Kathryn Carr, Matthew Lish, Zeroboy, Deborah Lohse, Butch and Buttercup, Magic Brian and Brad Shur. Contributions are welcome.

BONUS: Hamilton cast reunion surprise

If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.

BONUS: The Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"

As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.

BONUS: Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice

A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)

BONUS: Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues

Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger

The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.

BONUS: Stars in the House archives

Did you miss your favorite Broadway star when they dropped in to chat on Stars in the House? Fear not: You can watch any past episode on YouTube (except the few devoted to reading whole plays live). And remember, it’s never too late to show your appreciation by making a donation to the Actors Fund.

