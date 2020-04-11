The best live theater to stream online on April 11 and April 12 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day except Sunday, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

Now: Fleabag Live

If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for the next two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to U.K. charities. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.

Now: Jesus Christ Superstar

On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s significant back catalog. Each video remains viewable for 48 hours. Through 2pm on Sunday, the offering is Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, in which an anti-authoritarian Middle Eastern agitator gets arrested after kissing a guy in a park. The show is a motley union of high and low: classical strains and groovy rock riffs, biblical fidelity and savvy spin, timeless tale and of-its-moment storytelling. This 2012 recording captures the touring arena concert production that grew out of the British TV competition show Superstar. Ben Forster plays Jesus, with support from Tim Minchin as Judas, Chris Moyles as Herod and Melanie C (née Sporty Spice) as Mary Magdalene. Related: Our interview with Tim Minchin about Jesus Christ Superstar. (Psst: If you miss it this weekend, don’t despair: It was just added to BroadwayHD, where you can watch it anytime.)

Saturday 11am and 3:30pm: The Tempest: Live, Interactive and In Your Living Room

The U.K.’s Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre team up to present director Zoe Seaton’s hour-long, Zoom-specific adaptation of Shakespeare's late romance, whose story elements include a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster and a fairy slave. Created in isolation, the show features nine actors and incorporates virtual backgrounds and pre-filmed scenes. Tickets cost £20–£30; most of the three-day run is sold out, but you can add your name to a contact list for future performances.

Saturday 12:30pm: Schaubühne: Bella Figura

Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm to 6pm Eastern Time. (You can find a full schedule here.) The audio is in German, but a few of the shows offer closed captioning in English, which you can access via the cc button at the bottom of the screen. Such is the case with today’s play, Bella Figura, by France’s Yasmina Reza—the only woman ever to win more than one Tony Award for Best Play (for ‘Art’ in 1999 and God of Carnage in 2009). Ostermeier directs this 2015 premiere, which is subtitled in both English and the original French.

Bella Figura // Photograph: Courtesy Arno Declair

Saturday 2pm: Plays in the House: Fuddy Meers

Twice a week, the invaluable twice-daily Stars in the House series—which usually features interviews with musical interludes (see 8pm below)—tries something different: one-time-only live performances of classic plays in their entirety. Previous readings of The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and Fully Committed came off smashingly. Now the series turns to one of the great comedies New York has seen in the past 25 years: David Lindsay-Abaire’s wild Fuddy Meers, about an amnesiac woman on an absurd adventure. The terrific original cast of Manhattan Theatre Club’s original 1999 production, directed by David Petrarca, is reassembling in its entirety: J. Smith-Cameron, Patrick Breen, Robert Stanton, Keith Nobbs, Lisa Gorlitsky, The Kids in the Hall’s Mark McKinney and the hilarious Marylouise Burke. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will not be available on video later, so make time to watch it live.)

Fuddy Meers // Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Saturday 2pm–4pm: Performance for One

Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm, though for Easter weekend it is moving to Saturday. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)

Saturday 3pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Saturday 4pm: The Gospel of John

Ken Jennings, who originated the role of Toby in Sweeney Todd, performs the most idiosyncratic of the four gospels in a 90-minute solo show inspired by his own religious faith. John Pietrowski directs at the Sheen Center, a project of the Archdiocese of New York. The Sheen is making it streamable for free from today though the end of Easter Monday.

The Gospel of John // Photograph: Courtesy Maria Baranova

Saturday 5pm and 9pm: Kill Move Paradise

Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Rising director Wardell Julius Clark directs this very fine production for Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which features a striking sloped set by Ryan Emens. It’s provocative material, with a tone that alternates quickly from playful to intense, and the filmed version keeps enough of the audience in the frame to give a sense of the actors’ metatheatrical confrontations with the (mostly white) audience. Performances are sold through April 19 according to the production’s original schedule; you get a week to watch the video after the specific performance you book.

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Saturday 6:30pm: Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods reunion concert

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only live on YouTube. Tonight’s selection is the 2018 tenth-anniversary reunion of the MTV reality casting show Legally Blonde: The Musical—The Search For Elle Woods. Paul Canaan hosts performances by Rhiannon Hansen, Autumn Hurlbert, Natalie Lander, Cassie Okenka, Rachel Potter, Libby Servais and Lauren Zakrin.

Saturday 7:30pm: On Stage at Home

Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund. Over the course of broadcasts at 7:30pm tonight and tomorrow (repeated at 10:30), the shows will feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries. Participants include—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren. (The specials will also air, and remain viewable afterward, on NY1’s Facebook channel.)

Frank DiLella // Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Sugar Photography

Saturday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Don Pasquale

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series ventures into comedy with a 2010 performance of Donizetti’s 1843 opera buffa, Don Pasquale, conducted by James Levine and starring Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien and the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko.

Saturday 8pm: Bandstand watch party

If you missed the original musical Bandstand on Broadway in 2017—as too many people did!—now you have a chance to see what you were missing. Through April 17, Playbill is streaming the show in its entirety, in a performance that was filmed for cinematic release in 2018. Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor's resonant musical dances a delicate line between nostalgia and disillusion in its depiction of post–World War II soldiers, led by the engaging Corey Cott, trying to get back into the swing of things through music—with help from a comely singer played by Laura Osnes. Director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's group numbers burst with snazzy individuality, but Bandstand’s heart is in the shadows that its band of brothers can't shake. Starting at 8pm tonight, members of the cast will live-tweet the show as part of a virtual watch party.

Bandstand // Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Daniel

Saturday 8pm: Stars in the House: Kristin Chenoweth

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The main guest every Saturday night is Kristin Chenoweth, the most distinctive Broadway star to emerge in decades. A diminutive blond with a piercing, helium-tinged belt and a comic manner that harks back to great funny women of old, she is also an Emmy-winning TV actor (for the quirky sitcom Pushing Daisies), an accomplished coloratura soprano and a first-rate concert performer.

Saturday 9pm: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit rolls out its version of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo through May 3, with 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion follows.

Sunday 11am and 3:30pm: The Tempest: Live, Interactive and In Your Living Room

See Saturday 11am.

The Tempest: Live, Interactive and In Your Living Room // Photograph: Courtesy Richard Budd

Sunday noon: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Uncut & Online

In this solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan. Today’s matinee includes bonus footage from London and Tokyo productions of the infamous musical itself. Tickets cost $12, and attendance is limited to 50.

Sunday 2pm: Stars in the House: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert reunion

See Saturday 8pm. Today’s Easter matinee gathers cast members from NBC’s highly successful 2018 broadcast Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Participants include Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam, Norm Lewis and the musical’s composer, a certain Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Sunday 3pm and 7pm: Kill Move Paradise

See Saturday 4pm.

Sunday 3:30pm: Teenage Dick

See Saturday 9pm.

Sunday 4–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (Venmo: @DanDalyMusic).

Sunday 5pm: Sundays on the Couch with George

George Salazar, whose rendition of the neurotic “Michael in the Bathroom” was the takeaway song in Broadway’s Be More Chill, debuts a weekly talk-show telethon on Youtube. Each episode will benefit a charity of the guest’s choice. The first episode teams the actor with Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis.

Sunday 7pm: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

NBC re-airs its hit 2018 concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Bible-thumpa-thumpa rock opera, starring John Legend as the Son of Man. Check your local listings.

Sunday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte

See Saturday 7:30. This week’s lineup of free opera wraps up with Mozart’s saucy Così fan tutte, set by director Phelim McDermott in 1950s Coney Island. David Robertson conducts this 2018 performance, which stars Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, Christopher Maltman and Broadway’s own Kelli O’Hara.

Così fan tutte // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

Sunday 7:30pm: On Stage at Home

NY1’s On Stage broadcasts the second part of its gigantic Broadway special. See Saturday 7:30pm.

Sunday 8pm: Stars in the House: Desperate Housewives reunion

See Saturday 8pm. Stars in the House strays from its usual theatrical focus to reunite cast members of the 200s water-cooler TV show Desperate Housewives, including Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams.

Sunday 8pm: Brian Nash

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

BONUS: The Wooster Group: Brace Up!

The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection is a 2003 video of Brace Up!, a unique take on Chekhov's Three Sisters, translated by Paul Schmidt and directed by Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte. The cast includes Kate Valk, Beatrice Roth, Sheena See, Willem Dafoe, Anna Köhler, Paul Lazar, Scott Shepherd, Ari Fliakos and Gary Wilmes. A DVD of this performance would normally set you back $400, so take advantage of this free offer while you can: It lasts only through Monday, April 13.

Brace Up! // Photograph: Courtesy the Wooster Group

BONUS: Ailey All Access: Divining

The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Company, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of Judith Jamison’s 1984 Divining, her first major work as a choreographer for the company. Jamison herself, a Kennedy Center honoree, introduces the broadcast; the video remains viewable until 7pm on Sunday.

BONUS: National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a fiery three-hour stage version—directed by Sally Cookson and devised the original company—of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel about a plain-Jane governess who falls for her married employer. “If Cookson’s lo-fi, folk band–augmented take on the seminal 1847 novel has its twee moments, there are also sprinklings of improvised magic and moments of pure, shrieking punk rock rage,” wrote Time Out London. “It’s also simply a remarkable feat to credibly condense the novel into so short a time.” In the NT Live filming, Madeleine Worrall plays the title role and Felix Hayes is Rochester.

BONUS: Shakespeare’s Globe: Hamlet

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting yesterday, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 2pm EDT, and stays up for two full weeks. The first offering, through April 20, is Shakespeare’s magnum opus, Hamlet, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat; in a gender-blind modern gesture, the company’s artistic director, Michelle Terry, plays the title role.

BONUS: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. Through April 29, the Goodman is streaming a high-quality digital recording of its production. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That won’t be hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)

BONUS: Ballet Hispánico

Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the venerable Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce this month. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

Carmen.maquia // Photograph: Courtesy Paula Lobo

BONUS: Dixon Place: Dance Quarantine - 1

Dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their feelings in works created at the end of March. Sangeeta Yesley curates this collection of pieces by Jenna Hanlon, Alia Kache, Alexandra Dow, Marisa f. Ballaro, Kristen Klein, Dalit Agronin, Darrigan DeMatto and Kyla Piscopink. (The video will stay available to watch after this premiere.)

BONUS: La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 4

La MaMa and CultureHub serve up a weekly virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Artists participating in this edition include Adham Hafez, Kristin McWharter, Stacey Robinson, Matt Romein, Ali Santana and video artist Bobbi Jene Smith.

BONUS: Stage West Theatre: The Children

Houston’s Stage West Theatre streams a taped version of its production of Lucy Kirkwood’s unsettlingly timely three-person drama The Children, which had an excellent Broadway incarnation in 2017. In the aftermath of a nuclear meltdown at the power plant they helped build, two retired engineers have moved to a seaside cottage outside the contamination zone; there they receive an unexpected visit from a former colleague with a plan that would upend their futures. The play asks: What does it mean to be responsible? Stage West is streaming the show on Vimeo through April 22 for $40; the money raised will help the company afloat. (If you can’t afford the full price, a limited number of $20 tickets are available.)

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 leading writers create monologues or two-handers for 22 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in this year’s crop include Ethan Hawke, Marlo Thomas, Michael Urie, Reed Birney, Wayne Brady, Bill Camp, Michael Cyril Creighton, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Deanna Dunagan, Marin Ireland, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mia Katigbak, Elizabeth Marvel, Isaac Powell and Portia; among the writers are Will Arbery, Dan Kois, David Lindsay-Abaire, Christopher Oscar Peña, Max Posner, Sarah Schulman, Betty Shamieh, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Charly Evon Simpson.

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their forties, and are performed by Jenna Fischer and Jason Patrick. (Performers in future weeks include Richard Kind, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: Play in Your Bathtub

Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice. The show plays at a different time each day of the week, currently through April 19.

BONUS: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Billed as "a first look at NYC’s finest emerging variety talents and an intimate experience with circus stars from around the world," this monthly exhibition of curious human endeavors—sponsored by the Bindlestiff alt-circus gang—might feature anything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. Last night, a remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant hit YouTube. Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson hosts remote artists including Nelson Lugo, Michael Bongar, Ekaterina Sknarina, Benjamin Domask-Ruh, Kathryn Carr, Matthew Lish, Zeroboy, Deborah Lohse, Butch and Buttercup, Magic Brian and Brad Shur. Contributions are welcome.

BONUS: Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues

Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.

BONUS: Hamilton cast reunion surprise

If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.

BONUS: The Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"

As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.

BONUS: Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice

A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

Molly Pope // Photograph: Courtesy Allison Michael Orenstein

BONUS: Streaming Musicals: Pride and Prejudice

Paul Gordon, who scored the 2000 Broadway musical Jane Eyre, takes on another major English novel in this musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, which premiered at Palo Alto’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in December. It can be watched at Streaming Musicals for $4.99.

IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger

The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.

BONUS: Stars in the House archives

Did you miss your favorite Broadway star when they dropped in to chat on Stars in the House? Fear not: You can watch any past episode on YouTube (except the few devoted to reading whole plays live). And remember, it’s never too late to show your appreciation by making a donation to the Actors Fund.

