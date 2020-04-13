The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day except Sunday, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

12pm: On Site Opera: Murasaki’s Moon

Eric Einhorn’s site-specific opera company shares a recording of its production of Michi Wiancko and Deborah Brevoort’s Murasaki’s Moon: an English-language opera about Murasaki Shikibu, the Japanese noblewoman who wrote The Tale of Genji, widely considered the world’s first novel, in the early 11th century. This hour-long production, directed by Einhorn, was originally staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Astor Court in May 2019. If you miss the watch-party premiere, the videos will stay live through June on On Site Opera’s YouTube page.

12:30pm: Schaubühne: Ungeduld des Herzens (Beware Of Pity)

Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm to 6pm Eastern Time. (You can find a full schedule here.) The shows are in German, but a few offer closed captioning in English, which you can access via the cc button at the bottom of the screen. Such is the case with today’s Ungeduld des Herzens (Beware Of Pity), coproduced with the sensational world theater company Complicite and recorded at London’s Barbican Theatre in 2017. Complicite’s brilliant Simon McBurney, last seen on Broadway in 2016’s The Encounter, directs a devised adaptation of Stefan Zweig’s 1939 novel about an Austrian military officer who strikes up a disastrous relationship with the disabled daughter of a rich Hungarian. In his review, Time Out London’s Andrzej Lukowski called the show “a dazzling piece of storytelling theatre” that has “the kinetic pace of a thriller.” The English run was sold out, so this is a rare chance to see a unique production.

Ungeduld des Herzens (Beware Of Pity) // Photograph: Courtesy Gianmarco Bresadola

2pm: Stars in the House: Jagged Little Pill reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition gathers cast members from Broadway’s suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical, Jagged Little Pill, including Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Celia Rose Gooding.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

6:30pm: Charles Busch: Native New Yorker

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only live on YouTube. Ever since 1984's Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Busch has been working toward the title of First Lady of the American Stage, delivering hilariously nuanced portraits of defiant yet vulnerable women, in the style of the great film stars of the 1940s. In his return to Feinstein's/54 Below, he sets drag aside to continue his side career as a cabaret chanteur. This 2019 collection is devoted to pop and Broadway music from his formative professional years, including songs by Jim Croce, Rupert Holmes, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim.

7:30pm: Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me

92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.

Bucky Pizzarelli // Photograph: Courtesy Richard Termine

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Rusalka

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series kicks off its fifth week with a 2014 performance of Dvořák’s 1901 folk-tale opera Rusalka, which very much suggests a Slavic version of The Little Mermaid. (In this case, though, if the water-nymph who trades her voice for a chance at love with a prince doesn’t succeed, the prince is the one who will die.) Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the performance, which stars Renée Fleming and Piotr Beczała.

8pm: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party!

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; the fab guest list of performers includes Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Clint Holmes, Ty Herndon, John Manzari, Dave Koz, Steve Doyle and Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch. it's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).



8pm: Stars in the House

See 2pm, above. Guests for tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview series have not yet been announced.

8pm: Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @MartyThomas. This week's show features Michelle Green, Maggie McDowell and Olivia Lucy Phillip as well as Michelle Dowdy and American Idol’s Melinda Doolittle.

Marty Thomas // Photograph: Courtesy the Gingerb3ard Men

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. (The broadcast is free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

LAST CHANCE: Fishamble: Inside the GPO

In honor of Easter, Ireland’s renowned Fishamble: The New Play Company (On Blueberry Hill) offers a free stream of Colin Murphy’s 2016 Inside the GPO, directed by Jim Culleton. Originally presented to coincide with the centennial of the Easter Uprising, Murphy’s documentary drama depicts the five days during which Dublin’s General Post Office was occupied by rebel leaders, and it was performed in the main hall of the GPO itself. The video is free through 6pm today.

LAST CHANCE: The Wooster Group: Brace Up!

The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection is a 2003 video of Brace Up!, a unique take on Chekhov's Three Sisters, translated by Paul Schmidt and directed by Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte. The cast includes Kate Valk, Beatrice Roth, Sheena See, Willem Dafoe, Anna Köhler, Paul Lazar, Scott Shepherd, Ari Fliakos and Gary Wilmes. A DVD of this performance would normally set you back $400, so take advantage of this free offer while you can: It lasts only through the end of today.

Brace Up!// Photograph: Courtesy the Wooster Group

LAST CHANCE: The Gospel of John

Ken Jennings, who originated the role of Toby in Sweeney Todd, performs the most idiosyncratic of the four gospels in a 90-minute solo show inspired by his own religious faith. John Pietrowski directs at the Sheen Center, a project of the Archdiocese of New York. For Easter Monday, the Sheen Center is making it streamable for free all day.

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.