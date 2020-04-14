The best live theater to stream online on April 14 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)

Now: The Wooster Group: Rumstick Road

The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection, viewable through April 20, is a painstaking 2013 video reconstruction of Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide. (Gray took his own life in 2004.) Co-created and directed by Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, the show combines spoken text with snatches of recorded conversation, personal letters, slides, music and dance; the video version, created by LeCompte and Ken Kobland, is stitched together from archival materials including U-Matic video, Super 8 film and reel-to-reel audio tapes. A DVD of this performance would normally set you back $400, so take advantage of this free offer while you can. The video is quite dark—literally as well as thematically—so you may want to raise the brightness level of your screen before watching.

Rumstick Road // Photograph: Courtesy Bob Van Dantzig

Now: Jane Comfort and Company 40th Anniversary Retrospective

At La MaMa in April 2018, in a show that wound up winning a 2018 Bessie Award for Outstanding Revival, 22 former and current members of Jane Comfort’s dance company recreated works from the previous four decades. Comfort has made the show available on Vimeo from now through April 19. You can watch it for free, but all money raised from donations to the company will go to dancers who are currently unable to work.

Jane Comfort and Company // Photograph: Courtesy Robert Altman

2pm: Stars in the House: Sean Hayes

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The main guest at today’s matinee edition is Will and Grace’s supremely talented Sean Hayes, who starred opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the 2010 revival of Promises, Promises and returned to Broadway in 2016 in An Act of God.

Sean Hayes // Photograph: Courtesy Jim Cox

3pm: Live with Carnegie Hall: Tituss Burgess

Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess will answer questions via social media, interview a handful of guests—including the top-drawer Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.

4pm: CyberTank

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, barrels forth with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 writers create monologues or two-handers for 24 actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. Participants in today’s edition are revealed at 11am.

7pm: Café La MaMa Live: Take 2

In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa inaugurates a weekly series to give writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. This week, curator Pearse Redmond hosts an evening of music and puppetry featuring La MaMa staff members. Participating artists include Jane Catherine Shaw, Molly Reisman & Clayton Briggs, Gilberto Flores and Diana Pau.

7pm: The Show Must Go On…Show

Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski host this new, weekly 15-minute variety show about using creativity to cope with the pandemic. Tonight’s sophomore episode features actors Kara Lindsay and Kevin Masse and animator-director Gene Kim; Doctors Without Borders is the featured charity.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its eclectic fifth week with a 2010 performance of Modest Mussorgsky’s only finished opera, Boris Godunov, the story of a hard-working Russian regent at the turn of the 17th century who goes out a courtier and comes back a tsar. René Pape sings the title role, with Valery Gergiev at the baton.

Boris Godunov // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

8pm: Stars in the House: Glee reunion

See 2pm above. The evening edition of this twice-daily interview show features a virtual reunion of cast members from TV’s Glee, including Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale.

Darren Criss // Photograph: Courtesy Elsie Fest

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.