The best live theater to stream online on April 14
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Time.)
Now: The Wooster Group: Rumstick Road
The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection, viewable through April 20, is a painstaking 2013 video reconstruction of Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide. (Gray took his own life in 2004.) Co-created and directed by Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, the show combines spoken text with snatches of recorded conversation, personal letters, slides, music and dance; the video version, created by LeCompte and Ken Kobland, is stitched together from archival materials including U-Matic video, Super 8 film and reel-to-reel audio tapes. A DVD of this performance would normally set you back $400, so take advantage of this free offer while you can. The video is quite dark—literally as well as thematically—so you may want to raise the brightness level of your screen before watching.
Now: Jane Comfort and Company 40th Anniversary Retrospective
At La MaMa in April 2018, in a show that wound up winning a 2018 Bessie Award for Outstanding Revival, 22 former and current members of Jane Comfort’s dance company recreated works from the previous four decades. Comfort has made the show available on Vimeo from now through April 19. You can watch it for free, but all money raised from donations to the company will go to dancers who are currently unable to work.
2pm: Stars in the House: Sean Hayes
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The main guest at today’s matinee edition is Will and Grace’s supremely talented Sean Hayes, who starred opposite Kristin Chenoweth in the 2010 revival of Promises, Promises and returned to Broadway in 2016 in An Act of God.
3pm: Live with Carnegie Hall: Tituss Burgess
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess will answer questions via social media, interview a handful of guests—including the top-drawer Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
4pm: CyberTank
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, barrels forth with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.
4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 writers create monologues or two-handers for 24 actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. Participants in today’s edition are revealed at 11am.
7pm: Café La MaMa Live: Take 2
In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa inaugurates a weekly series to give writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. This week, curator Pearse Redmond hosts an evening of music and puppetry featuring La MaMa staff members. Participating artists include Jane Catherine Shaw, Molly Reisman & Clayton Briggs, Gilberto Flores and Diana Pau.
7pm: The Show Must Go On…Show
Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski host this new, weekly 15-minute variety show about using creativity to cope with the pandemic. Tonight’s sophomore episode features actors Kara Lindsay and Kevin Masse and animator-director Gene Kim; Doctors Without Borders is the featured charity.
7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its eclectic fifth week with a 2010 performance of Modest Mussorgsky’s only finished opera, Boris Godunov, the story of a hard-working Russian regent at the turn of the 17th century who goes out a courtier and comes back a tsar. René Pape sings the title role, with Valery Gergiev at the baton.
8pm: Stars in the House: Glee reunion
See 2pm above. The evening edition of this twice-daily interview show features a virtual reunion of cast members from TV’s Glee, including Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale.
LIMITED RUNS
Bandstand
Through April 17
If you missed the original musical Bandstand on Broadway in 2017—as too many people did!—now you have a chance to see what you were missing. Playbill is streaming the show in its entirety, for $6.99, in a version that was filmed for cinematic release in 2018. Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor's resonant musical dances a delicate line between nostalgia and disillusion in its depiction of post–World War II soldiers, led by the engaging Corey Cott, trying to get back into the swing of things through music—with help from a comely singer played by Laura Osnes. Director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's group numbers burst with snazzy individuality, but Bandstand’s heart is in the shadows that its band of brothers can't shake.
The Children (Stage West Theatre)
Through April 22
Houston’s Stage West Theatre streams a taped version of its production of Lucy Kirkwood’s unsettling three-person drama The Children, which had an excellent Broadway incarnation in 2017. The subject is highly timely. In the aftermath of a nuclear meltdown at the power plant they helped build, two retired engineers have moved to a seaside cottage outside the contamination zone; there they receive an unexpected visit from a former colleague with a plan that would upend their futures. The play asks: What does it mean to be responsible? Stage West is streaming the show on Vimeo through April 22 for $40; the money raised will help the company afloat. (If you can’t afford the full price, a limited number of $20 tickets are available.)
Fleabag Live
Through April 24
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to U.K. charities. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Hamlet (Shakespeare's Globe)
Through April 19
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting yesterday, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 6pm GMT (i.e. 2pm EDT), and stays up for two full weeks. The first offering is Shakespeare’s magnum opus, Hamlet, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat; in a gender-blind modern gesture, the company’s artistic director, Michelle Terry, plays the title role.
Jane Eyre (National Theatre)
Through April 15
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a fiery three-hour stage version—directed by Sally Cookson and devised the original company—of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel about a plain-Jane governess who falls for her married employer. “If Cookson’s lo-fi, folk band–augmented take on the seminal 1847 novel has its twee moments, there are also sprinklings of improvised magic and moments of pure, shrieking punk rock rage,” wrote Time Out London. “It’s also simply a remarkable feat to credibly condense the novel into so short a time.” In the NT Live filming, Madeleine Worrall plays the title role and Felix Hayes is Rochester.
Kill Move Paradise (TimeLine Theatre Company)
Through April 19
Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Rising director Wardell Julius Clark directs this very fine production for Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which features a striking sloped set by Ryan Emens. It’s provocative material, with a tone that alternates quickly from playful to intense, and the filmed version keeps enough of the audience in the frame to give a sense of the actors’ metatheatrical confrontations with the (mostly white) audience. Performances are sold on the production’s original schedule; you get a week to watch the video after the specific performance you book.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through April 29
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. The Goodman is making a high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That isn't hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 3
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond. Subscriptions cost just $8.99 a month—and for new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured on Broadway HD that we think you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Heartbeat Opera sings "Make Our Garden Grow"
The inventive, queer-edged NYC opera company Heartbeat Opera gathers more than 30 alums for a storring virtual chorus of the finale from Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's Candide. In real life last year, the song was the climax of the troupe's sixth annual drag extravaganza, Hot Mama: Singing Gays Saving Gaia, which Heartbeat is streaming from April 14 through April 21.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the venerable Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
On Stage at Home
Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund, which originally ran on April 11 and 12 but still viewable on NY1’s Facebook page: The first part is here and the second is here. Both halves feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries, including—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren.
Saturday Night Seder
Passover week continues with this star-studded virtual Seder, which debuted on April 11 and has so far raised $2.35 million for the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. It's a matzo mitzvah! Among those gathered around the virtual holiday table will be Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Beanie Feldstein, Ilana Glazer, Judy Gold, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Dan Levy, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Debra Messing, Bette Midler, Isaac Mizrahi, Billy Porter, Sarah Silverman, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler and more. Highlights include Ben Platt singing “Over the Rainbow” as Judith Light recounts the Jewish sensibility built into the song (12:05), Idina Menzel warbling the Four Questions (24:05), Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean dueting on “When You Believe” (12:05) from The Prince of Egypt with Stephen Schwartz on the piano (46:05) and a Passover editorial by Harvey Fierstein (58:05).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Billed as "a first look at NYC’s finest emerging variety talents and an intimate experience with circus stars from around the world," this normally exhibition of curious human endeavors—sponsored by the Bindlestiff alt-circus gang—might feature anything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. Now a remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant hits YouTube every Monday. In this latest, Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson hosts artists including Tyler West, Pinch and Squeal, Logan Kerr, Cardone, Elizabeth Munn, Paprika Magic, Coney Island Chris, Rachel Hipszer and Book Kennison. Contributions via Venmo are welcome (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues
Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.
Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice
A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)
Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me
92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.
Hamilton cast reunion surprise
If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.
Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”
Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)
The cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"
As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.
IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger
The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.