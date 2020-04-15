The best live theater to stream online on April 15 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: Plays in the House: The Divine Sister

Twice a week, the invaluable twice-daily Stars in the House series—which usually features interviews with musical interludes (see 8pm below)—tries something different: one-time-only live performances of classic plays in their entirety. Previous readings of The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed, Fuddy Meers and Charles Busch’s The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife came off smashingly. Now the series dives back into the Busch, face first, with a full reading of the playwright-performer’s 2010 camp romp, The Divine Sister, a send-up of Hollywood nun movies. Busch stars as a Mother Superior with a shady past, joined by the show’s entire original ace supporting cast: Alison Fraser, Jennifer Van Dyck, Jonathan Walker, Amy Rutberg and Busch’s longtime partner in comic crime, the marvelous Julie Halston. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will not be available on video later, so make time to watch it live.)

The Divine Sister // Photograph: Courtesy David Rodgers

2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Appalachian Spring

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this free "Martha Matinee" event on YouTube, the dance company that bears her name shares archival footage related to Graham’s stone-cold classic Appalachian Spring, a 1944 depiction of frontier Americana that the choreographer created with composer Aaron Copland (who won a Pulitzer Prize for his score). The centerpiece is a newly uncovered film of the complete piece being performed by the original cast, including Graham and Merce Cunningham. This stunning find is accompanied by the anniversary montage Appalachian Spring at 75, a montage of several generations of dancers performing the work, an excerpt from a 2019 performance by the current company and an interview with Copland about the project. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by past and present cast members. (The excerpts will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion that will include longtime Graham standard-bearer Terese Capucilli.)

Appalachian Spring (1944) // Photograph: Courtesy Cris Alexander/Martha Graham Resources

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

Kenney Green and Dayna Grayber at Marie's Crisis // Photograph: Courtesy Tyler William Milliron

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair is released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their forties, and are performed by Richard Kind and Amy Madigan. (The performers in next week’s final batch are Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

Ten X Ten // Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

6:30pm: Lorna Luft: To “L” and Back

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only on YouTube. Tonight’s selection is a 2018 show by show biz survivor Lorna Luft. Liza Minnelli may get the lion's share of public attention, but Judy Garland's other singing daughter is a highly accomplished stage and concert performer as well (with a voice that sometimes recalls that of her legendary mom). This set is organized around ideas of gratitude and positive contribution.

Lorna Luft // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

7pm: Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but today’s is an exception: It’s a Facebook Watch Party of an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography. A live Q&A follows with Manzanales and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.

Ballet Hispánico in Con Brazos Abiertos // Photograph: Courtesy Paula Lobo

7pm: HERE@Home: Arias with a Twist

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection Arias with a Twist, a mind-warping phantasmagoria of music and spectacle presented at HERE in 2008 and 2011. Joey Arias, a demigod of the demimonde, has entertained and scandalized the club world for decades with his fetish-drag getups, extravagant charisma and Billie Holiday stylings; this show teams him with puppet master Basil Twist, the creator of the hit abstract puppetry show Symphonie Fantastique. “Together they create an adult yet childlike world of flying ice-cream cones, blooming flowers and, ahem, glowing emerald vaginas,” wrote David Cote in his review. “It's all gorgeously crafted and utterly silly.” Think of it as Manhattan Takes the Muppets.

Arias with a Twist // Photograph: Courtesy Steven Menendez

7pm: TNC on the Air: Orville Station

The East Village arts complex Theater for the New City offers the first in a series of live readings on its Facebook page. In this new drama by Frank J. Avella (Lured), an impressionable young would-be screenwriter from small-town New Jersey meets a woman of dubious character and takes a journey to the dark corners of post–COVID-19 New York City.

Orville Station // Photograph: Courtesy Shushu Chen

7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their guests this week are fellow musical-theater types Laurel Harris, Rob Marnell and Carrie St. Louis.

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter // Photograph: Courtesy Snack Entertainment

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Rondine

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its eclectic fifth week with Puccini’s lightest work, La Rondine, which begins in the vein of Viennese light opera before wending its way to an unhappy but not tragic finale. René Pape sings the title role, with Valery Gergiev at the baton. Marco Armiliato conducts this 2009 performance, which stars Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna.

La Rondine // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

8pm: Cabaret Cabernet

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming. Expect a great lineup of performers and comedians. Donations to the New York Food Bank and other charities are encouraged.

Catherine Cohen // Photograph: Courtesy Beatrice Helman

8pm: Stars in the House: SCTV reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s edition features a virtual reunion of cast members from brilliant cult-classic Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, including Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Simply put, these are some of the funniest people in the world, so tune in.

Andrea Martin // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.