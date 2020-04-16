The best live theater to stream online on April 16 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Treasure Island

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a family-friendly spectacular that the National offered as a Christmas present in 2014. “Those salty buccaneers Polly Findlay and Bryony Lavery have taken Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate story by force, and given it quite the refit,” wrote Time Out London. “The imaginative writer/director team has turned Stevenson’s classic boy’s-own adventure story into a big mad scary gothic feminist coming-of-age panto, anchored by stupendous special effects.” The scenic design is by Lizzie Clachan. (Up next week: Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.)

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday matinee is a variety show.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

6:30pm: The Jonathan Larson Project

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome initiative with live-streamed archived shows viewable for one night only on YouTube. Tonight’s selection is from a 2018 concert series spearheaded by oral historian and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, a gale force of musical-theater fandom, with the aim of airing previously unheard songs by composer Jonathan Larson, who died suddenly in 1996 on the eve of his breakthrough with Rent. The main cast of performers—Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez and George Salazar—is joined by guest star Adam Chanler-Berat; the orchestrations and arrangements are by Charlie Rosen.

7pm: Ailey All Access: Lazarus[

The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of the company’s first two-act ballet: hip hop choreographer Rennie Harris’s Lazarus, an ensemble work that looks at racial inequality in America, from Ailey’s time to teh present. The piece is set to original music by Darrin Ross and songs by Nina Simone, Odetta, Terrence Trent D’Arby and Michael Kiwanuka. The video remains viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 19.

7pm: New Works Series: Borders and Sueños

In this free half-hour live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's developement series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon’s Borders, about two men on opposing sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide who fall in love during the Second Intifada; and Jesse Sanchez’s Sueños: Our American Musical, about three generations of a Mexican-American family accounts.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Le Comte Ory

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its eclectic fifth week with the Rossini rarity Le Comte Ory, a French farce in which a rakish 13th-century aristocrat and his entourage disguise themselves as nuns. Maurizio Benini conducts this performance from 2011, when the opera made its Met debut); Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez lead the cast.

8pm: Sleeping Car Porters

The Brick Theater begins its Archival Streaming Series with the video premiere of Ryan William Downey’s offbeat dark comedy, which ran briefly at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway mainstay in December, produced by Title:Point. Characters named Billy the Kid and Zodiac journey through a twisted and violent landscape of western masculine myth-making. Expect cowboys, killers and ghosts, plus a short musical set at the start. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.) .

8pm: Stars in the House: Jessie Mueller

See 2pm above. The main guest at the evening edition of this twice-daily interview show is Jessie Mueller, whose rapid ascent to Broadway stardom would be a Cinderella story even if she had not actually played Cinderella in 2012’s Into the Woods. In 2011, she made her Broadway debut in a revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, and her exuberant, swinging performance tore down the house. That production didn’t last, but she did: Her rich, supple voice and subtle acting launched were the not-so-secret weapons of the back-to-back hits Beautiful—The Carole King Musical and Waitress. Mueller is the rare Broadway star whose persona is grounded in humility; she radiates charismatic decency.

