The best live theater to stream online on April 17 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: The Phantom of the Opera

On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s significant back catalog. Today’s selection is Lloyd Webber's greatest hit of them all: a timeless tale of candlelit romance between a pretty young singer and the mask-wearing serial killer who has been stalking her from his subterranean lair beneath a 19th-century Parisian opera house. This film records the musical's 2011 25th-anniversary production at London's grand Royal Albert Hall. The lovely Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, who portrayed the Phantom and Christine in Lloyd Webber's ill-fated POTO sequel Love Never Dies, reunite to play the OG (Opera Ghost) versions. The stream remains viewable for only 24 hours for viewers in the U.K. and Ireland but for 48 hours elsewhere in the world. (Pssst: If you miss it, don’t despair. You can still find it anytime over at BroadwayHD.)

The Phantom of the Opera // Photograph: Courtesy the Really Useful Group

2pm: Stars in the House: Caroline, or Change reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The guests at today’s matinee edition are Sharon D Clarke and other actors from the suspended Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine’s Tesori’s beautiful and profound 2003 musical Caroline, or Change, which Roundabout Theatre Company has now rescheduled to open in the fall.

Caroline, or Change // Photograph: Courtesy Alastair Muir

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

6:30pm: Tovah Feldshuh: Aging Is Optional

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s selection features the four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, a formidable actor (Golda's Balcony, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Scarsdale spitfire whose nightclub performances tend to show off her zany streak. Here she revives one of her most successful one-woman ventures.

Tovah Feldshuh // Photograph: Courtesy Feinstein’s/54 Below

7pm: Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway

This starry silver-anniversary concert tribute to the happy union of Disney and Broadway was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre in November, when it earned more than half a million dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tonight the charity shares a recording of it to raise money for pandemic relief through its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The set includes a rocked-out “Beauty and the Beast” by erstwhile Aida castmates Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott, a Mary Poppins medley by Ashley Brown and Christian Borle, and improvised rap by James Monroe Iglehart, a number from Newsies with Ashley Park, three selections from last summer’s trial run of Hercules in Central Park and solos by Norm Lewis, Gavin Creel, Merle Dandridge, Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, Adam Jacobs, a pregnant Kara Lindsay and Tarzan’s original swinging dream boy, Josh Strickland. Ryan McCartan hosts the live-stream from home and interviews Disney on Broadway stars throughout the evening. Donations can be made here, and Broadway producers are matching every new donation dollar for dollar.

Disney on Broadway // Photograph: Courtesy Evan Zimmerman

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its fifth week with its first Viewers’ Choice, selected by popular vote: The late Anthony Minghella’s ravishing 2006 staging of Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani and Dwayne Croft star in this 2009 performance, which is conducted by Patrick Summers. (To help select future Viewers’ Choices, visit the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page today for a link to the ballot; you can vote through Sunday night.)

Madama Butterfly // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

7:30pm: Dixon Place: Dance Quarantine II

Dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their feelings in works created at the end of March. Sangeeta Yesley curates this collection of pieces by Beth Jucovy, Mei Yamanaka, Mike Brun & Margaret Wiss, Brenda Neville, Nicole Colbert, Sean Thomas Boyt x Dr. Andy Thierauf, Shauna Sorensen and Vanessa Martínez de Baños. (The video will stay available to watch after this premiere.)

8pm: Play-PerView: Four Woke Baes

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only reading, via Zoom, of Jonathan Caren’s dark comedy Four Woke Baes, which had a well-received run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. The terrific Gayle Rankin (Cabaret)​, who plays the lupine Sheila on Netflix’s GLOW, stars as a free-loving intellectual who disrupts a bachelor-party camping trip shared by four male friends (Nate Corddry​, Malcolm Barrett, Danny Pudi ​and LCT3 artistic director Evan Cabnet​). Susanna Fogel directs. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Center Theatre Group and Los Angeles Mission.

Gayle Rankin // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

8pm: Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head

An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, is making the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.

Salty Brine // Courtesy Jesse Untracht Oakner

8pm: Joseph Keckler

Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its digital programming with a live half-hour concert on Instagram by the intensely eclectic baritone and storyteller Joseph Keckler, an erstwhile BAC resident artist whose work draws on his both operatic training and his performance-art instincts. Keckler will perform a second concert next Friday at the same time.

Joseph Keckler // Photograph: Courtesy Michael Sharkey

8pm: La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 5

La MaMa and CultureHub serve up a weekly virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Artists participating in this edition, hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman, include Krzysztof Garbaczewski, Mateo Hurtado, Robert Patrick, Ali Santana, Lake Simons, John Dyer, Lisa Parra and Rosi Rocha and video artist Raven Kwok.

8pm: Stars in the House: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV cast reunion

See 2pm, above. The evening edition of this twice-daily interview show strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with actors from NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, including Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen and John Clarence Stewart, as well as series creator Austin Winsberg and choreographer Mandy Moore.

8:30pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Trump Lear // Photograph: Courtesy Anthony Velez

9pm: Steve Watts

Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel.

10:30pm: Nexus

Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm though May 3; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.

Nexus // Photograph: Courtesy MDH Photography

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.