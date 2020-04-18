The best live theater to stream online on April 18 and April 19
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day but Sunday, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)
Saturday 2pm: Plays in the House: Bakersfield Mist
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House interview series (see Sunday 2pm) tries something different: one-time-only live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous readings of The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed, Fuddy Meers and Charles Busch’s The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Divine Sister have gone smashingly. Today the series tries out Stephen Sachs’s Bakersfield Mist, in which an unemployed woman in a trailer park becomes convinced that a painting she bought at a thrift shop is a lost Jackson Pollock. Real-life husband and wife Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub star in this 2011 two-hander, which has played in regional theaters across the country (and in the West End with Kathleen Turner) but has not yet had a major New York production. Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will not be available on video later, so make time to watch it live.
Tony Shalhoub // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Saturday 2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Appalachian Spring
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this free "Martha Matinee" event on YouTube, the dance company that bears her name shares archival footage related to Graham’s stone-cold classic Appalachian Spring, a 1944 depiction of frontier Americana that the choreographer created with composer Aaron Copland (who won a Pulitzer Prize for his score). The centerpiece is a newly uncovered film of the complete piece being performed by the original cast, including Graham and Merce Cunningham. This stunning find is accompanied by the anniversary montage Appalachian Spring at 75, a montage of several generations of dancers performing the work, an excerpt from a 2019 performance by the current company and an interview with Copland about the project. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by past and present cast members including longtime Graham standard-bearer Terese Capucilli.
Appalachian Spring (1944) // Photograph: Courtesy Cris Alexander/Martha Graham Resources
Saturday 3pm: Trump Lear
You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.
Trump Lear // Photograph: Courtesy Anthony Velez
Saturday 5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).
Saturday 6:30pm: Ben Vereen: Steppin’ Out
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. In tonight’s edition, Fosse muse, jazz cat and showbiz triple-threat entertainer Ben Vereen—of Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar and All That Jazz fame—struts his still-slick stuff. His show is a potent mixture of sweat and veneer; the man has a firm place in Broadway legend.
Ben Vereen // Photograph: Courtesy Isak Tiner
Saturday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection stars the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko in the title role of Cilea’s 1902 melodrama about a French stage star whose romance with an aristocrat blooms into a deadly bouquet. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2019 performance, which also features Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała and Ambrogio Maestri.
Adriana Lecouvreur // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard
Saturday 8pm: Metropolitan Playhouse: Overtones
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth an Alice Gerstenberg’s experimental 1915 one-act play, which exposes the inner thoughts of two society-lady frenemies. The company’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 45-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s continuing Virtual Playhouse project.
Saturday 8pm: Reparations
Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, which focuses on work related to people of African descent, continues its #StayAtHome Reading Series with James’s Sheldon’s Reparations, in which a white, recently widowed book editor has an affair with a younger black writer who threatens to upend her life in the morning. Directed by Michele Shay (a 1996 Tony nominee for her performance in August Wilson's Seven Guitars), the play was the centerpiece of the theater’s New Windows Festival last year; original cast members Lisa Arrindell, Kamal Bolden and Gys de Villiers are joined by Tasha Lawrence for this Zoom version on Facebook Live.
Reparations // Photograph: Courtesy Dex R. Jones
Sunday 2pm: Stars in the House: Les Misérables original cast reunion
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition reassembles cast members from the original 1987 Broadway production of Les Misérables, including Terrence Mann, Randy Graff, Judy Kuhn and Tony Award winners Michael Maguire and Frances Ruffelle. They are joined by co-director John Caird.
Frances Ruffelle // Photograph: Courtesy Debbi Clark
Sunday 4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).
Sunday 4:30pm: ABCirque Virtual Cabaret
The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Sunday afternoon with wonder. Miss Ivory Fox plays virtual ringmaster to remote jugglers, acrobats, wheel artists, hoopers and more, including Luther Bangert, Chris Delgado, Butch & Buttercup, Kyla Ernst-Alper, Medea, Franklin Chin, Eric Walton and Francis Stallings. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn) or PayPal (TheMuseBrooklyn@gmail.com).
ABCirque // Photograph: Courtesy Crista Maxwell
Sunday 6:30pm: Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook
See Saturday 6:30pm. #54BelowatHome's Sunday selection is a concert by Ann Hampton Callaway, a swinging fixture of the cabaret world who has also branched into jazz and TV theme songs (The Nanny). She has a reassuringly mellow way with the standards, sung in a wry, dark-toned contralto. This 2018 set is devoted to songs by the underrated Linda Ronstadt, including pop hits (like “Different Drum” and “Desperado”) as well as standards from the albums she recorded with Nelson Riddle. The adept Billy Stritch mans the keys.
Ann Hampton Callaway // Photograph: Courtesy Matt Madison-Clark
Sunday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier
See Saturday 7:30pm. he Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances. The Met concludes the fifth week of its free series tonight with Richard Strauss’s 1910 Viennese drawing-room comedy, which is miles away from the dark turmoil of the same composer’s Salome and Elektra. Sebastian Weigle conducts a 2017 production that stars superstar soprano Renée Fleming alongside Erin Morley, Günther Groissböck and (in fetching male drag) Elīna Garanča.
Der Rosenkavalier // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard
Sunday 8pm: Buyer & Cellar
Michael Urie, a performer of enormous charm and warmth, reprises his memorable turn in Jonathan Tolins’s hit 2013 comedy Buyer & Cellar in this a one-night-only benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Tolins’s giddily funny solo play imagines an evolving pas de deux between Barbra Streisand and a gay employee named Alex who minds the stores in the basement of her Malibu Barbra dream house. Urie hurls Tolins’s knowing gags like fastballs, but he also finds gentle poignancy in his character’s odd exchanges with Streisand. If you read between the one-liners, Tolins has smart things to say about conspicuous consumption and inspiration. Alex may be a twig in the bonfire of Streisand’s vanity, but flames like hers, the play suggests, have ways of spreading sparks.
Michael Urie // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Sunday 8pm: Stars in the House: Chita Rivera
See Sunday 2pm. The Sunday evening edition of this twice-daily interview show is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera. She came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (including two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she's very much real—and, at 87, still firmly in command of her talents.
Chita Rivera // Photograph: Courtesy Laura Marie Duncan
LIMITED RUNS
Madama Butterfly (The Metropolitan Opera)
Through April 18 at 6:30pm
The Met's fifth week of free nightly operas continues with its first Viewers’ Choice, selected by popular vote: The late Anthony Minghella’s ravishing 2006 staging of Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani and Dwayne Croft star in this 2009 performance, which is conducted by Patrick Summers. (To help select future Viewers’ Choices, visit the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page today for a link to the ballot; you can vote through Sunday night.)
The Phantom of the Opera
Through April 19 at 2pm
On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s significant back catalog. Today’s selection is Lloyd Webber's greatest hit of them all: a timeless tale of candlelit romance between a pretty young singer and the mask-wearing serial killer who has been stalking her from his subterranean lair beneath a 19th-century Parisian opera house. This film records the musical's 2011 25th-anniversary production at London's grand Royal Albert Hall. The lovely Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, who portrayed the Phantom and Christine in Lloyd Webber's ill-fated POTO sequel Love Never Dies, reunite to play the OG (Opera Ghost) versions. The stream remains viewable for only 24 hours for viewers in the U.K. and Ireland but for 48 hours elsewhere in the world. (Pssst: If you miss it, don’t despair. You can still find it anytime over at BroadwayHD.)
Hamlet (Shakespeare's Globe)
Through April 19
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting yesterday, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 6pm GMT (i.e. 2pm EDT), and stays up for two full weeks. The first offering is Shakespeare’s magnum opus, Hamlet, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat; in a gender-blind modern gesture, the company’s artistic director, Michelle Terry, plays the title role.
Lazarus (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of the company’s first two-act ballet: hip hop choreographer Rennie Harris’s Lazarus, an ensemble work that looks at racial inequality in America, from Ailey’s time to teh present. The piece is set to original music by Darrin Ross and songs by Nina Simone, Odetta, Terrence Trent D’Arby and Michael Kiwanuka. The video remains viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 19.
Jane Comfort and Company 40th Anniversary Retrospective
Through April 19
April At La MaMa in April 2018, in a show that wound up winning a 2018 Bessie Award for Outstanding Revival, 22 former and current members of Jane Comfort’s dance company recreated works from the previous four decades. Comfort has made the show available on Vimeo from now through April 19. You can watch it for free, but all money raised from donations to the company will go to dancers who are currently unable to work.
Kill Move Paradise (TimeLine Theatre Company)
Through April 19
Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Rising director Wardell Julius Clark directs this very fine production for Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which features a striking sloped set by Ryan Emens. It’s provocative material, with a tone that alternates quickly from playful to intense, and the filmed version keeps enough of the audience in the frame to give a sense of the actors’ metatheatrical confrontations with the (mostly white) audience. Performances are sold on the production’s original schedule; you get a week to watch the video after the specific performance you book.
Rumstick Road (The Wooster Group)
Through April 20
The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection, viewable through April 20, is a painstaking 2013 video reconstruction of Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide. (Gray took his own life in 2004.) Co-created and directed by Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, the show combines spoken text with snatches of recorded conversation, personal letters, slides, music and dance; the video version, created by LeCompte and Ken Kobland, is stitched together from archival materials including U-Matic video, Super 8 film and reel-to-reel audio tapes. A DVD of this performance would normally set you back $400, so take advantage of this free offer while you can. The video is quite dark—literally as well as thematically—so you may want to raise the brightness level of your screen before watching.
Treasure Island (National Theatre)
Through April 22
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a family-friendly spectacular that the National offered as a Christmas present in 2014. “Those salty buccaneers Polly Findlay and Bryony Lavery have taken Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate story by force, and given it quite the refit,” wrote Time Out London. “The imaginative writer/director team has turned Stevenson’s classic boy’s-own adventure story into a big mad scary gothic feminist coming-of-age panto, anchored by stupendous special effects.” The scenic design is by Lizzie Clachan. (Up next week: Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.)
The Children (Stage West Theatre)
Through April 22
Fort Worth's Stage West Theatre streams a taped version of its production of Lucy Kirkwood’s unsettling three-person drama The Children, which had an excellent Broadway incarnation in 2017. The subject is highly timely. In the aftermath of a nuclear meltdown at the power plant they helped build, two retired engineers have moved to a seaside cottage outside the contamination zone; there they receive an unexpected visit from a former colleague with a plan that would upend their futures. The play asks: What does it mean to be responsible? Stage West is streaming the show on Vimeo through April 22 for $40; the money raised will help the company afloat. (If you can’t afford the full price, a limited number of $20 tickets are available.)
Fleabag Live
Through April 24
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to U.K. charities. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway
Though April 24
This starry silver-anniversary concert tribute to the happy union of Disney and Broadway was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre in November, when it earned more than half a million dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tonight the charity shares a recording of it to raise money for pandemic relief through its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The set includes a rocked-out “Beauty and the Beast” by erstwhile Aida castmates Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott, a Mary Poppins medley by Ashley Brown and Christian Borle, and improvised rap by James Monroe Iglehart, a number from Newsies with Ashley Park, three selections from last summer’s trial run of Hercules in Central Park and solos by Norm Lewis, Gavin Creel, Merle Dandridge, Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, Adam Jacobs, a pregnant Kara Lindsay and Tarzan’s original swinging dream boy, Josh Strickland. Ryan McCartan hosts the live-stream from home and interviews Disney on Broadway stars throughout the evening, and the video will remain viewable for one week after the initial broadcast. Donations can be made here, and Broadway producers are matching every new donation dollar for dollar.
The Tempest: Live, Interactive and In Your Living Room
Through Saturday 25
The U.K.’s Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre team up to present director Zoe Seaton’s hour-long, Zoom-specific adaptation of Shakespeare's late romance, whose story elements include a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster and a fairy slave. Created in isolation, the show features nine actors and incorporates virtual backgrounds and pre-filmed scenes. Tickets cost £20–£30; the original three-day run sold out, so it’s back for an encore.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through April 29
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. The Goodman is making a high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That isn't hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)
Nexus
Through May 3
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm though May 3; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 3
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond. Subscriptions cost just $8.99 a month—and for new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured on Broadway HD that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head
An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, has made the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.
Live with Carnegie Hall: Tituss Burgess
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess answers questions via social media, interviews a couple of top-drawer guests—Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Sleeping Car Porters
The Brick Theater begins its Archival Streaming Series with the video premiere of Ryan William Downey’s offbeat dark comedy, which ran briefly at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway mainstay in December, produced by Title:Point. Characters named Billy the Kid and Zodiac journey through a twisted and violent landscape of western masculine myth-making. Expect cowboys, killers and ghosts, plus a short musical set at the start. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Isolating Together: A Virtual Toy Theater Festival
Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful two-night celebration of micropuppetry. John Bell plays host; 20 artists or groups of artists have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. The first night can be viewed here and the second night is here. (A third is scheduled for April 30.)
Thomas Paine in Violence
Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
Arias with a Twist
Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection Arias with a Twist, a mind-warping phantasmagoria of music and spectacle presented at HERE in 2008 and 2011. Joey Arias, a demigod of the demimonde, has entertained and scandalized the club world for decades with his fetish-drag getups, extravagant charisma and Billie Holiday stylings; this show teams him with puppet master Basil Twist, the creator of the hit abstract puppetry show Symphonie Fantastique. “Together they create an adult yet childlike world of flying ice-cream cones, blooming flowers and, ahem, glowing emerald vaginas,” wrote David Cote in his five-star review. “It's all gorgeously crafted and utterly silly.” Think of it as Manhattan Takes the Muppets.
On Stage at Home
Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund, which originally ran on April 11 and 12 but still viewable on NY1’s Facebook page: The first part is here and the second is here. Both halves feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries, including—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 writers create monologues or two-handers for 24 actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in this week's edition include Madeline Brewer, Shannon DeVido, Stephanie Hsu, Tedra Millan, Alex Moffat, Javier Muñoz, Larry Owens, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, David Hyde Pierce, AnnaSophia RobbTony Shalhoub, Ryan Spahn and Grace Van Patten; a few of the writers are David Auburn, Courtney Baron, David Lindsay-Abaire, Mac Rogers, Caridad Svich and Leah Nanako Winkler.
Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten
The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair is released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their fifties, and are performed by Richard Kind and Amy Madigan. (The performers in next week’s final batch are Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. It is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Billed as "a first look at NYC’s finest emerging variety talents and an intimate experience with circus stars from around the world," this normally exhibition of curious human endeavors—sponsored by the Bindlestiff alt-circus gang—might feature anything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. Now a remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant hits YouTube every Monday. In this latest, Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson hosts artists including Tyler West, Pinch and Squeal, Logan Kerr, Cardone, Elizabeth Munn, Paprika Magic, Coney Island Chris, Rachel Hipszer and Book Kennison. Contributions via Venmo are welcome (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues
Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.
Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice
A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)
Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me
92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.
Hamilton cast reunion surprise
If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.
Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”
Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)
The cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"
As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.
Heartbeat Opera sings "Make Our Garden Grow"
The inventive, queer-edged NYC opera company Heartbeat Opera gathers more than 30 alums for a storring virtual chorus of the finale from Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's Candide. In real life last year, the song was the climax of the troupe's sixth annual drag extravaganza, Hot Mama: Singing Gays Saving Gaia, which Heartbeat is streaming from April 14 through April 21.
Play in Your Bathtub
Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice.
IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger
The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.