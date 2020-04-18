The best live theater to stream online on April 18 and April 19 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day but Sunday, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

Saturday 2pm: Plays in the House: Bakersfield Mist

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House interview series (see Sunday 2pm) tries something different: one-time-only live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous readings of The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed, Fuddy Meers and Charles Busch’s The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Divine Sister have gone smashingly. Today the series tries out Stephen Sachs’s Bakersfield Mist, in which an unemployed woman in a trailer park becomes convinced that a painting she bought at a thrift shop is a lost Jackson Pollock. Real-life husband and wife Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub star in this 2011 two-hander, which has played in regional theaters across the country (and in the West End with Kathleen Turner) but has not yet had a major New York production. Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will not be available on video later, so make time to watch it live.

Saturday 2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Appalachian Spring

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this free "Martha Matinee" event on YouTube, the dance company that bears her name shares archival footage related to Graham’s stone-cold classic Appalachian Spring, a 1944 depiction of frontier Americana that the choreographer created with composer Aaron Copland (who won a Pulitzer Prize for his score). The centerpiece is a newly uncovered film of the complete piece being performed by the original cast, including Graham and Merce Cunningham. This stunning find is accompanied by the anniversary montage Appalachian Spring at 75, a montage of several generations of dancers performing the work, an excerpt from a 2019 performance by the current company and an interview with Copland about the project. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by past and present cast members including longtime Graham standard-bearer Terese Capucilli.

Saturday 3pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Saturday 6:30pm: Ben Vereen: Steppin’ Out

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. In tonight’s edition, Fosse muse, jazz cat and showbiz triple-threat entertainer Ben Vereen—of Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar and All That Jazz fame—struts his still-slick stuff. His show is a potent mixture of sweat and veneer; the man has a firm place in Broadway legend.

Saturday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection stars the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko in the title role of Cilea’s 1902 melodrama about a French stage star whose romance with an aristocrat blooms into a deadly bouquet. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2019 performance, which also features Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała and Ambrogio Maestri.

Saturday 8pm: Metropolitan Playhouse: Overtones

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth an Alice Gerstenberg’s experimental 1915 one-act play, which exposes the inner thoughts of two society-lady frenemies. The company’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 45-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s continuing Virtual Playhouse project.

Saturday 8pm: Reparations

Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, which focuses on work related to people of African descent, continues its #StayAtHome Reading Series with James’s Sheldon’s Reparations, in which a white, recently widowed book editor has an affair with a younger black writer who threatens to upend her life in the morning. Directed by Michele Shay (a 1996 Tony nominee for her performance in August Wilson's Seven Guitars), the play was the centerpiece of the theater’s New Windows Festival last year; original cast members Lisa Arrindell, Kamal Bolden and Gys de Villiers are joined by Tasha Lawrence for this Zoom version on Facebook Live.

Sunday 2pm: Stars in the House: Les Misérables original cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition reassembles cast members from the original 1987 Broadway production of Les Misérables, including Terrence Mann, Randy Graff, Judy Kuhn and Tony Award winners Michael Maguire and Frances Ruffelle. They are joined by co-director John Caird.

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Sunday 4:30pm: ABCirque Virtual Cabaret

The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Sunday afternoon with wonder. Miss Ivory Fox plays virtual ringmaster to remote jugglers, acrobats, wheel artists, hoopers and more, including Luther Bangert, Chris Delgado, Butch & Buttercup, Kyla Ernst-Alper, Medea, Franklin Chin, Eric Walton and Francis Stallings. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn) or PayPal (TheMuseBrooklyn@gmail.com).

Sunday 6:30pm: Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook

See Saturday 6:30pm. #54BelowatHome's Sunday selection is a concert by Ann Hampton Callaway, a swinging fixture of the cabaret world who has also branched into jazz and TV theme songs (The Nanny). She has a reassuringly mellow way with the standards, sung in a wry, dark-toned contralto. This 2018 set is devoted to songs by the underrated Linda Ronstadt, including pop hits (like “Different Drum” and “Desperado”) as well as standards from the albums she recorded with Nelson Riddle. The adept Billy Stritch mans the keys.

Sunday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier

See Saturday 7:30pm. he Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances. The Met concludes the fifth week of its free series tonight with Richard Strauss’s 1910 Viennese drawing-room comedy, which is miles away from the dark turmoil of the same composer’s Salome and Elektra. Sebastian Weigle conducts a 2017 production that stars superstar soprano Renée Fleming alongside Erin Morley, Günther Groissböck and (in fetching male drag) Elīna Garanča.

Sunday 8pm: Buyer & Cellar

Michael Urie, a performer of enormous charm and warmth, reprises his memorable turn in Jonathan Tolins’s hit 2013 comedy Buyer & Cellar in this a one-night-only benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Tolins’s giddily funny solo play imagines an evolving pas de deux between Barbra Streisand and a gay employee named Alex who minds the stores in the basement of her Malibu Barbra dream house. Urie hurls Tolins’s knowing gags like fastballs, but he also finds gentle poignancy in his character’s odd exchanges with Streisand. If you read between the one-liners, Tolins has smart things to say about conspicuous consumption and inspiration. Alex may be a twig in the bonfire of Streisand’s vanity, but flames like hers, the play suggests, have ways of spreading sparks.

Sunday 8pm: Stars in the House: Chita Rivera

See Sunday 2pm. The Sunday evening edition of this twice-daily interview show is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera. She came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (including two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she's very much real—and, at 87, still firmly in command of her talents.

