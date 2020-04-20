The best live theater to stream online on April 20 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The ongoing crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support artists at a difficult time. We update this list completely every day except Sunday, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

Now: The Wooster Group: House/Lights

The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is now streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection is a multicamera 1999 recording of the Obie Award–winning House/Lights, a challenging mash-up of Gertrude Stein's highly nonlinear opera libretto Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights and Joseph Mawra’s S/M-tinged 1964 exploitation flick Olga's House of Shame. Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte directs a cast that includes the peerless Kate Valk as Faustus and Suzzy Roche as Mephistopheles, plus John Collins, Roy Faudree, Ari Fliakos, Helen Pickett, Sheena See and Tanya Selvaratnam.

House/Lights // Photograph: Courtesy Mary Gearhart

Now: The Soap Myth

Ed Adner and Tovah Feldshuh star in a concert reading of Jeff Cohen's drama, in which a young journalist investigates whether the Nazis made soap from the bodies of their Jewish victims. The recording has been available since January through WNET’s All Arts wing, but in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), Asner and Feldshuh will discuss the work at 6:30pm in a live virtual seminar, joined by Cohen, Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum and anti-Semitism expert Ira Forman. The discussion is free but registration is required; viewers are encouraged to have watched the film before tuning into the discussion.

2pm: Shakespeare’s Globe: Romeo and Juliet

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 2pm EDT and stays up for two full weeks. The second offering, which plays through May 3, is Dominic Dromgoole’s 2009 staging of the family-feud tragedy Romeo and Juliet, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Adetomiwa Edun and Ellie Kendrick play the doomed lovers of the title.

2pm: Stars in the House: Mrs. Doubtfire cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition gathers cast members from Broadway’s suspended new musical Mrs. Doubtfire, adapted from the 1993 movie about a divorced dad turned crossdressed Scottish housekeeper. (The show got to play only three previews before Broadway went dark on March 12.) Scheduled participants in this virtual reunion include Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Analise Scarpaci.

Rob McClure in Mrs. Doubtfire // Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Elektra

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series kicks off its fifth week with a stark and intense 2016 production of Richard Strauss’s 1909 one-act, Elektra, starring Nina Stemme as Greek mythology’s ultimate daddy’s girl. Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the performance, whose cast also includes Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier and Eric Owens.

Elektra // Photograph: Courtesy Marty Sohl

7:30pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Tonight, Keith Nelson hosts puppeteer Honey Goodenough, juggler Gena Schvartsman Christiani, clown Brian Foley), tightwire walker Logan Kerr, juggling circus troupe Mark Lohr & Family, aerialist Francis Stallings, songwriter Curtis Eller, diabolist and juggler Jean-Taé Francis and hula hooper Ellie Steingraeber Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus) and other methods.

8pm: Stars in the House: Difficult People cast reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of Julie Klausner’s misanthropic cult sitcom Difficult People, whose three-season run on Hulu ended in 2017. In addition to the witheringly witty Klausner, the cast of comedic all-stars includes the noted gay street tough Billy Eichner as well as Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak, Cole Escola, Derrick Baskin, Gabourey Sidibe and Shakina Nayfack.

Julie Klausner // Photograph: David Williams

8pm: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s guest list of performers includes Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Veronica Swift, Mark Carroll, Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Travis Cloer and Jennifer DeLucy, plus a high school student whose spring show was canceled because of the pandemic crisis. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).



Jim Caruso // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

8pm: Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @MartyThomas.) This week's edition features Michelle Green, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey, along with special guests Lena Hall and Sarah Whittemore.

Marty Thomas // Photograph: Courtesy the Gingerb3ard Men



9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. (The broadcast is free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance // Photograph: Courtesy Jason Eason

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.