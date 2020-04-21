The best live theater to stream online on April 21 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support the artists involved. Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down for limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: Stars in the House: Annie cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the anti-Depression musical Annie with a reunion of the show’s original Broadway orphans: Andrea McArdle—the “Tomorrow” girl, today!—and her fellow erstwhile moppets Diana Barrows, Danielle Brisebois, Shelley Bruce, Robyn Finn Moosey and Janine Ruane.

2pm: Live with Carnegie Hall: Ute Lemper

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: The VT Show: Colman Domingo

In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Here, Colman Domingo dives into the development of his 2009 solo show, A Boy And His Soul. (The videos stay available after their live broadcasts.)

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group has now been doing for a month—20 writers create monologues or two-handers for 24 actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors and writers in today’s edition are announced this morning.

7pm: JoyceStream: Trisha Brown Dance Company

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. This one, which streams through April 26, is devoted to Trisha Brown Dance Company, and includes performances of the late postmodern dance innovator’s Aeros (1990) and Groove and Countermove (2017).

7pm: Café La MaMa Live: Take 3

In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa inaugurates a weekly series to give writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. Participating artists this week include Leah Ogawa, Ryan Szelong, Sugar Vendil, Zui Gomez, Adam Narimatsu and Jazmin Yvonne.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live!

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey host a lineup that includes Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan, Mark Hartman, Aaron Lee Battle, Megan Dwinell, Elaine Brier and Jim Keefe.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Tosca

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its sixth week with Sir David McVicar’s sumptuous 2018 staging of Puccini’s crackling Roman candle of a melodrama, which includes the much-loved aria “Vissi d’arte.” Emmanuel Villaume conducts the performance, which stars Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo and Željko Lučić.

8pm: New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante

City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center was scheduled to begin tonight. In its stead, the venerable dance company begins a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. (Each release stays live for 72 hours.) The first offering is Balanchine’s beautiful Allegro Brillante, set to Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 3.; the choreographer famously said that it "contains everything I know about the classical ballet in 13 minutes.” This 2017 recording stars current NYCB principals Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette.

8pm: Stars in the House: One Day at a Time reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the sitcom reboot One Day at a Time: Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky and stage and screen great Rita Moreno. They are joined by the show’s executive producers, including sitcom king Norman Lear.

8pm: Shakina: Manifest Pussy

Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. In this edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, founding artistic director Shakina Shakina, who used a "KickStartHer" campaign to raise funds for gender-confirmation surgery in Thailand, reflects on her journey in a night of monologues and "glitter-rock" tunes written by her or for her. This 2016 Joe’s Pub show includes material drawn from two previous works, One WomanShow and Post-Op. (Since then, the indomitable star has had prominent roles on TV’s Transparent and Difficult People.) Immediately before and after the stream, Shakina will host a discussion on Instagram Live; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

