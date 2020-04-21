The best live theater to stream online on April 22 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support the artists involved. Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down for limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

12pm: Toshi Reagon: Parable of the Sower

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, run by former Joe’s Pub and Lincoln Center programmer Bill Bragin, jumps into the streaming game with a broadcast of the first show it mounted: the unique Toshi Reagon’s 2015 concert version of her sci-fi opera-theater hybid, Parable of the Sower. Adapted from Octavia Butler’s post-apocalyptic 1993 novel by Reagon and her mother, Bernice Johnson Reagon, the show imagines the journey of a hyper-empathetic black woman who creates a new form of religion to help cope with terrifying changes in the world. (The book is set in the once-distant future of 2024.)

Toshi Reagon // Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Yatarola

2pm: Plays in the House: The Little Dog Laughed

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), tries something different: one-time-only live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts—including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers—came off smashingly. Now the series assembles the entire original Off Broadway cast of The Little Dog Laughed, Douglas Carter Beane’s biting 2006 comedy about a closeted actor in Hollywood. Neal Huff, Zoe-Lister Jones and The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki star alongside the sensational Julie White, whose performance—which won a Tony when the show moved to Broadway—is one of the most memorable comic stage turns of the 21st century so far. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will not be available on video later, so clear time to watch it live.)

Julie White in The Little Dog Laughed // Photograph: Courtesy Carol Rosegg

2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Lamentation

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the dance company that bears her name shares archival footage related to Graham’s iconic Lamentation (1930), which stages grief through the image of a seated solo dancer struggling within a tube of purple fabric. The selections include a newly uncovered film of Graham dancing the piece herself. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by guests including past Lamentation performers Joyce Herring and Peggy Lyman. (The excerpts will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)

Martha Graham in Lamentation // Photograph: Courtesy Barbara Morgan/Martha Graham Resources

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

Kenney Green and Dayna Grayber at Marie's Crisis // Photograph: Courtesy Tyler William Milliron

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow

In addition to its wonderful nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm below), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is an English-language version of Franz Lehár’s frothy 1905 operetta The Merry Widow, starring the beloved American soprano Renée Fleming as a rich widow and Nathan Gunn as the handsome former flame whose pride prevents him from marrying her for her money. Sir Andrew Davis conducts this 2015 performance, which also features Broadway’s own Kelli O’Hara. (This recording will also be tomorrow night’s offering in the Met’s regular series.)

The Merry Widow // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair is released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s final pair are for characters in their sixties, and are performed by Bill Pullman and Judith Light.

Judith Light in Ten X Ten // Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

6:30pm: I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been

The swanky midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only on YouTube. Tonight’s selection is a 2019 group show, conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber, in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Nicholas Barasch, Etai Benson, Jawan M. Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Kara Lindsay, Manu Narayan, Jelani Remy, Alexandra Socha and Avenue Q’s beloved Ann Harada.

Ann Harada // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

7pm: Ballet Hispánico: 3. Catorce Dieciséis

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but today’s is an exception: Mexican choreographer Tania Pérez-Salas’s 3. Catorce Dieciséis (2017), an exploration of patterns and circularity inspired by the concept of pi and set to music by Vivaldi and other Baroque artists. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and dancer Sarah Matry-Guerre.

Ballet Hispánico: 3. Catorce Dieciséis // Photograph: Courtesy Paula Lobo

7pm: HERE@Home: Wooden

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection is Laura Peterson’s 2011 dance quartet Wooden, which features three distinct environments inspired by natural architecture ("Ground," "Trees" and "Corridor"). Peterson is joined onstage by Janna Diamond, Kate Martel and Edward Rice.

Laura Peterson Choreography: Wooden // Photograph: Courtesy Steven Schreiber

7pm: Folksbiene Live!: Zalmen Mlotek

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. After a Passover sabbatical, the company restarts its Folskbiene Live! series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," with a living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their scheduled guests this week are fellow musical-theater types Jessica Phillips, Phoenix Best and Ben Ross.

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter // Photograph: Courtesy Snack Entertainment

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is Jacques Offenbach’s 1881 triptych of weird romances based on stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann. Joseph Calleja plays the central role, and Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova and Kathleen Kim are his main squeezes: a sickly singer, a courtesan and a wind-up doll, respectively. This 2009 production, conducted by James Levine, is directed by Lincoln Center Theater mainstay Bartlett Scher.

Les Contes d’Hoffmann // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

8pm: Cabaret Cabernet

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming. Expect a great lineup of performers and comedians. Donations to the New York Food Bank and other charities are encouraged.

Catherine Cohen // Photograph: Courtesy Beatrice Helman

8pm: Stars in the House

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Guests for tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.

8:30 pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Trump Lear // Photograph: Courtesy Anthony Velez

