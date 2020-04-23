The best live theater to stream online on April 23 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support the artists involved. Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down for limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

11am: Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes

In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Now the company is releasing these pieces—recorded by actors across the country—in batches on Tuesdays and Thursdays for two weeks. The first group went up two days ago, and included an elliptical work by Will Arbery, whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play. Playwrights still to come include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson and Topher Payne.

Will Arbery // Photograph: Zack DeZon

Noon–8pm: Irondale Sonnet Marathon

Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble has assembled more than 100 participants for a 456-minute Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday, broadcast live on the institution’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Performers range from famous actors to amateur volunteers; each gets to deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. If you’re lucky, you may stumble upon Ralph Fiennes, Rufus Wainwright, Lea DeLaria, Cady Huffman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, John Ventimiglia, Kenyon Phillips or American Ballet Theatre’s James Whiteside.

Ralph Fiennes // Photograph: Catherine Ashmore

12:30pm: Schaubühne: Die Ehe der Maria Braun (The Marriage of Maria Braun)

Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm to 6pm Eastern Time. (You can find a full schedule here.) The shows are in German, but a few offer closed captioning in English, which you can access via the cc button at the bottom of the screen. Such is the case with today’s Die Ehe der Maria Braun (The Marriage of Maria Braun), Ostermeier’s stage adaptation of the best-known film by New German Cinema icon Rainer Werner Fassbinder: the tale of a woman buffeted by cruel fate and bad choices in the waning years and aftermath of World War II.

The Marriage of Maria Braun // Photograph: Arno Declair

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a very funny 2017 staging of Shakespeare's ever-popular Twelfth Night, a comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered socks. Simon Godwin directs this modern-dress and modern-attitude production, which adds to the play’s gender switcheroos by casting Tamsin Greig and Doon Mackichan in the male roles of Malvolio and Feste. Sumptuous costumes and a bevy of vibrant comic performers add to the fun. “Godwin’s production groans with brilliant turns,” wrote Time Out London. “Foremost is surely Daniel Rigby, who plays the foppish Sir Andrew Aguecheek as a dim witted, man-bunned hipster who stumbles confusedly through the play—frequently staring in confusion at the actual stage machinery.”

Twelfth Night // Photograph: Marc Brenner

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday matinee is a variety show; this week’s guests include Preston Nyman, Julian Ovenden and Rachel Tucker.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: PlayBAC: Rashaun Mitchell: Interface

Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for exactly five days afterward. In 2013’s Interface, contemporary dancer-choreographer Rashaun Mitchell is joined by his main collaborator, Silas Riener, as well as by Melissa Toogood and Cori Kresge. The piece features a live sound score by Thomas Arsenault.

Rashaun Mitchell: Interface // Photograph: Stephanie Berger

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond // Photograph: Courtesy Tammy Shell

7pm: Ailey All Access: Night Creature

The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with one of Ailey’s most enduringly popular ballets: a joyous and sensuous 1974 celebration of nocturnal adventure, set to the swinging jazz music of Duke Ellington. The video stays viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 26.

Night Creature // Photograph: Photograph: Paul Kolnik

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s gift is Franz Lehár’s frothy 1905 operetta The Merry Widow, starring the beloved American soprano Renée Fleming as a rich widow and Nathan Gunn as the handsome former flame whose pride prevents him from marrying her for her money. Sir Andrew Davis conducts this 2015 performance, which also features Broadway’s own Kelli O’Hara.

The Merry Widow // Photograph: Ken Howard

8pm: Stonewall Gives Back! A Live-Streaming Concert Event for the LGBTQ+ Nightlife Community

Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this starry live-streamed concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder Productions. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Scheduled performers include Cyndi Lauper, Alan Cumming, Darren Hayes, John Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lorna Luft, Nina West, Our Lady J, Peppermint, Rufus Wainwright, Shoshana Bean, Todrick Hall and Troye Sivan.

Cyndi Lauper // Photograph: Chapman Baehler

8pm: Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 1

Cabaret Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the inaugural episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christina Bianco, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Michael Winther, Gabrielle Stravelli, Maxine Linehan, Philippa Lynas, Brian Charles Rooney and Kelli Rabke.

Christina Bianco// Photograph: Darren Bell

8pm: Lisa Fagan: Red Carrots and Catches No Flies

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a double bill of two dance-theater pieces by emerging dancer-choreographer Lisa Fagan, who has appeared at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway mainstay in the two most recent editions of the annual Exponential Festival. Fagan is one of four dancers in 2019’s absurdist Red Carrots; another is Lena Engelstein, who also appears in 2020’s Catches No Flies. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)

Catches No Flies // Photograph: Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk

8pm: Stars in the House: China Beach reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the late-1980s Vietnam War medical drama China Beach, including Dana Delany and Marg Helgenberger (who both won Emmys for their work) as well as Nancy Giles, Michael Boatman, Jeff Kober, Robert Picardo, Concetta Tomei, Chloe Webb and Brian Wimmer.

8pm: Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland

Callooh! Callay! Seattle burlesque impresarios Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann go down all sorts of rabbit holes in an online edition of their lavishly naughty Lewis Caroll-inspired pageant, Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland. This three-hour interactive experience centers on a recording of the show’s 2019 iteration, but performers from the large cast are on hand for live-streamed commentary as well as preshow “backstage” visits and postshow Q&As, and a jazz combo performs at intermission. Tickets are $25; additional tips for the artists are welcome.

Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland // Photograph: Courtesy Angela Sterling

