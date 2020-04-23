The best live theater to stream online on April 23
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support the artists involved. Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down for limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)
11am: Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Now the company is releasing these pieces—recorded by actors across the country—in batches on Tuesdays and Thursdays for two weeks. The first group went up two days ago, and included an elliptical work by Will Arbery, whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play. Playwrights still to come include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson and Topher Payne.
Will Arbery // Photograph: Zack DeZon
Noon–8pm: Irondale Sonnet Marathon
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble has assembled more than 100 participants for a 456-minute Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday, broadcast live on the institution’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Performers range from famous actors to amateur volunteers; each gets to deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. If you’re lucky, you may stumble upon Ralph Fiennes, Rufus Wainwright, Lea DeLaria, Cady Huffman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, John Ventimiglia, Kenyon Phillips or American Ballet Theatre’s James Whiteside.
Ralph Fiennes // Photograph: Catherine Ashmore
12:30pm: Schaubühne: Die Ehe der Maria Braun (The Marriage of Maria Braun)
Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm to 6pm Eastern Time. (You can find a full schedule here.) The shows are in German, but a few offer closed captioning in English, which you can access via the cc button at the bottom of the screen. Such is the case with today’s Die Ehe der Maria Braun (The Marriage of Maria Braun), Ostermeier’s stage adaptation of the best-known film by New German Cinema icon Rainer Werner Fassbinder: the tale of a woman buffeted by cruel fate and bad choices in the waning years and aftermath of World War II.
The Marriage of Maria Braun // Photograph: Arno Declair
2pm: National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a very funny 2017 staging of Shakespeare's ever-popular Twelfth Night, a comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered socks. Simon Godwin directs this modern-dress and modern-attitude production, which adds to the play’s gender switcheroos by casting Tamsin Greig and Doon Mackichan in the male roles of Malvolio and Feste. Sumptuous costumes and a bevy of vibrant comic performers add to the fun. “Godwin’s production groans with brilliant turns,” wrote Time Out London. “Foremost is surely Daniel Rigby, who plays the foppish Sir Andrew Aguecheek as a dim witted, man-bunned hipster who stumbles confusedly through the play—frequently staring in confusion at the actual stage machinery.”
Twelfth Night // Photograph: Marc Brenner
2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday matinee is a variety show; this week’s guests include Preston Nyman, Julian Ovenden and Rachel Tucker.
4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).
5pm: PlayBAC: Rashaun Mitchell: Interface
Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for exactly five days afterward. In 2013’s Interface, contemporary dancer-choreographer Rashaun Mitchell is joined by his main collaborator, Silas Riener, as well as by Melissa Toogood and Cori Kresge. The piece features a live sound score by Thomas Arsenault.
Rashaun Mitchell: Interface // Photograph: Stephanie Berger
5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour
Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)
Justin Vivian Bond // Photograph: Courtesy Tammy Shell
7pm: Ailey All Access: Night Creature
The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with one of Ailey’s most enduringly popular ballets: a joyous and sensuous 1974 celebration of nocturnal adventure, set to the swinging jazz music of Duke Ellington. The video stays viewable until 7pm on Sunday, April 26.
Night Creature // Photograph: Photograph: Paul Kolnik
7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s gift is Franz Lehár’s frothy 1905 operetta The Merry Widow, starring the beloved American soprano Renée Fleming as a rich widow and Nathan Gunn as the handsome former flame whose pride prevents him from marrying her for her money. Sir Andrew Davis conducts this 2015 performance, which also features Broadway’s own Kelli O’Hara.
The Merry Widow // Photograph: Ken Howard
8pm: Stonewall Gives Back! A Live-Streaming Concert Event for the LGBTQ+ Nightlife Community
Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this starry live-streamed concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder Productions. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Scheduled performers include Cyndi Lauper, Alan Cumming, Darren Hayes, John Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lorna Luft, Nina West, Our Lady J, Peppermint, Rufus Wainwright, Shoshana Bean, Todrick Hall and Troye Sivan.
Cyndi Lauper // Photograph: Chapman Baehler
8pm: Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 1
Cabaret Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the inaugural episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christina Bianco, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Michael Winther, Gabrielle Stravelli, Maxine Linehan, Philippa Lynas, Brian Charles Rooney and Kelli Rabke.
Christina Bianco// Photograph: Darren Bell
8pm: Lisa Fagan: Red Carrots and Catches No Flies
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a double bill of two dance-theater pieces by emerging dancer-choreographer Lisa Fagan, who has appeared at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway mainstay in the two most recent editions of the annual Exponential Festival. Fagan is one of four dancers in 2019’s absurdist Red Carrots; another is Lena Engelstein, who also appears in 2020’s Catches No Flies. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Catches No Flies // Photograph: Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk
8pm: Stars in the House: China Beach reunion
The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the late-1980s Vietnam War medical drama China Beach, including Dana Delany and Marg Helgenberger (who both won Emmys for their work) as well as Nancy Giles, Michael Boatman, Jeff Kober, Robert Picardo, Concetta Tomei, Chloe Webb and Brian Wimmer.
8pm: Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland
Callooh! Callay! Seattle burlesque impresarios Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann go down all sorts of rabbit holes in an online edition of their lavishly naughty Lewis Caroll-inspired pageant, Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland. This three-hour interactive experience centers on a recording of the show’s 2019 iteration, but performers from the large cast are on hand for live-streamed commentary as well as preshow “backstage” visits and postshow Q&As, and a jazz combo performs at intermission. Tickets are $25; additional tips for the artists are welcome.
Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland // Photograph: Courtesy Angela Sterling
LIMITED RUNS
Treasure Island (National Theatre)
Through April 22
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a family-friendly spectacular that the National offered as a Christmas present in 2014. “Those salty buccaneers Polly Findlay and Bryony Lavery have taken Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate story by force, and given it quite the refit,” wrote Time Out London. “The imaginative writer/director team has turned Stevenson’s classic boy’s-own adventure story into a big mad scary gothic feminist coming-of-age panto, anchored by stupendous special effects.” The scenic design is by Lizzie Clachan. (On Thursday at 2pm it cedes its place to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.)
Les Contes d'Hoffmann (The Metropolitan Opera)
Through April 23 at 6:30pm
The Met continues its sixth week of free operas with Jacques Offenbach’s 1880 triptych of weird romances based on stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann. Joseph Calleja plays the central role, and Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova and Kathleen Kim are his main squeezes: a sickly singer, a courtesan and a wind-up doll, respectively. This 2009 production, conducted by James Levine, is directed by Lincoln Center Theater mainstay Bartlett Scher.
Allegro Brillante (New York City Ballet)
Through April 24 at 8pm
City Ballet streams recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. The first offering is Balanchine’s beautiful Allegro Brillante, set to Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 3.; the choreographer famously said that it "contains everything I know about the classical ballet in 13 minutes.” This 2017 video stars current NYCB principals Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette.
Fleabag Live
Through April 24
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to U.K. charities. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway
Though April 24
This starry silver-anniversary concert tribute to the happy union of Disney and Broadway was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre in November, when it earned more than half a million dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tonight the charity shares a recording of it to raise money for pandemic relief through its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The set includes a rocked-out “Beauty and the Beast” by erstwhile Aida castmates Adam Pascal and Sherie Rene Scott, a Mary Poppins medley by Ashley Brown and Christian Borle, and improvised rap by James Monroe Iglehart, a number from Newsies with Ashley Park, three selections from last summer’s trial run of Hercules in Central Park and solos by Norm Lewis, Gavin Creel, Merle Dandridge, Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, Adam Jacobs, a pregnant Kara Lindsay and Tarzan’s original swinging dream boy, Josh Strickland. Ryan McCartan hosts the live-stream from home and interviews Disney on Broadway stars throughout the evening, and the video will remain viewable for one week after the initial broadcast. Donations can be made here, and Broadway producers are matching every new donation dollar for dollar.
The Tempest: Live, Interactive and In Your Living Room
Through Saturday 25
The U.K.’s Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre team up to present director Zoe Seaton’s hour-long, Zoom-specific adaptation of Shakespeare's late romance, whose story elements include a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster and a fairy slave. Created in isolation, the show features nine actors and incorporates virtual backgrounds and pre-filmed scenes. Tickets cost £20–£30; the original three-day run sold out, so it’s back for an encore.
Ada/Ava (Manual Cinema)
Through April 26 at 11pm
The virtuosic Chicago collective Manual Cinema employs both live actors and puppetry in an elegant live-scored “silent film,” performed in silhouette, about tragedy that strikes a pair of old twins who live in a high lighthouse. "It's been a long time since we've experienced craft, image and emotion blended together like this," wrote Helen Shaw in her 2015 review. The company is now streaming the show for free in tandem with its children's play The Magic City.
Trisha Brown Dance Company (JoyceStream)
Through April 26
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. This one, which streams through April 26, is devoted to Trisha Brown Dance Company, and includes performances of the late postmodern dance innovator’s Aeros (1990) and Groove and Countermove (2017).
House/Lights (The Wooster Group)
Through April 27
The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company is now streaming weekly videos from its archives. This week’s selection is a multicamera 1999 recording of the Obie Award–winning House/Lights, a challenging mash-up of Gertrude Stein's highly nonlinear opera libretto Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights and Joseph Mawra’s S/M-tinged 1964 exploitation flick Olga's House of Shame. Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte directs a cast that includes the peerless Kate Valk as Faustus and Suzzy Roche as Mephistopheles, plus John Collins, Roy Faudree, Ari Fliakos, Helen Pickett, Sheena See and Tanya Selvaratnam.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through April 29
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. The Goodman is making a high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing. Tickets range from $15 to $100 on a pay-what-you-choose basis; you can watch the video for up to two weeks after buying a ticket, but once you start watching you have to finish it within a day. (That isn't hard; it’s only 80 minutes long, and it zips by.)
Romeo and Juliet
Through May 3
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 2pm EDT and stays up for two full weeks. The second offering, which plays through May 3, is Dominic Dromgoole’s 2009 staging of the family-feud tragedy Romeo and Juliet, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Adetomiwa Edun and Ellie Kendrick play the doomed lovers of the title.
Nexus
Through May 3
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm though May 3; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 3
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head
An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, has made the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Ute Lemper (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.
Arias with a Twist
This mind-warping phantasmagoria of music and spectacle presented at the vital downtown arts complex HERE in 2008 and 2011. Joey Arias, a demigod of the demimonde, has entertained and scandalized the club world for decades with his fetish-drag getups, extravagant charisma and Billie Holiday stylings; this show teams him with puppet master Basil Twist, the creator of the hit abstract puppetry show Symphonie Fantastique. Think of it as Manhattan Takes the Muppets.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
Tituss Burgess (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess answers questions via social media, interviews a couple of top-drawer guests—Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
Shakina: Manifest Pussy
Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. In this edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, founding artistic director Shakina, who used a "KickStartHer" campaign to raise funds for gender-confirmation surgery in Thailand, reflects on her journey in a night of monologues and "glitter-rock" tunes written by her or for her. This 2016 Joe’s Pub show includes material drawn from two previous works, One WomanShow and Post-Op. (Since then, the indomitable star has had prominent roles on TV’s Transparent and Difficult People.)
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly virtual variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. The resulting pieces are then rolled out on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. This week, for the first time, the group has tried its hand at musical theater. The actors in include Larry Owens, Jelani Alladin, Nick Blaemire, Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr, Sarah Steele and Natalie Walker; the writers and composers include Rachel Axler, Eli Bolin, Kristoffer Diaz, Adam Gwon, Julia Jordan, Christopher Oscar Peña, Mike Pettry, Lauren Pritchard, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Aimee Mann.
Wooden
Laura Peterson’s 2011 dance quartet Wooden, presented at HERE, features three distinct environments inspired by natural architecture ("Ground," "Trees" and "Corridor"). Peterson is joined onstage by Janna Diamond, Kate Martel and Edward Rice.
On Stage at Home
Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund, which originally ran on April 11 and 12 but still viewable on NY1’s Facebook page: The first part is here and the second is here. Both halves feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries, including—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren.
Sleeping Car Porters
The Brick Theater begins its Archival Streaming Series with the video premiere of Ryan William Downey’s offbeat dark comedy, which had a well-received run at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway destination in December, produced by Title:Point. Characters named Billy the Kid and Zodiac journey through a twisted and violent landscape of western masculine myth-making. Expect cowboys, killers and ghosts, plus a short musical set at the start. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten
The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair has been released each Wednesday for five weeks; this week’s final two are for characters in their sixties, and are performed by Bill Pullman and Judith Light.
Isolating Together: A Virtual Toy Theater Festival
Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful two-night celebration of micropuppetry. John Bell plays host; 20 artists or groups of artists have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. The first night can be viewed here and the second night is here. (A third is scheduled for April 30.)
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Tonight, Keith Nelson hosts puppeteer Honey Goodenough, juggler Gena Schvartsman Christiani, clown Brian Foley), tightwire walker Logan Kerr, juggling circus troupe Mark Lohr & Family, aerialist Francis Stallings, songwriter Curtis Eller, diabolist and juggler Jean-Taé Francis and hula hooper Ellie Steingraeber Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus) and other methods.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues
Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.
Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice
A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)
Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me
92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. It is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Hamilton cast reunion surprise
If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.
Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”
Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)
The cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"
As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.
Heartbeat Opera sings "Make Our Garden Grow"
The inventive, queer-edged NYC opera company Heartbeat Opera gathers more than 30 alums for a storring virtual chorus of the finale from Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's Candide. In real life last year, the song was the climax of the troupe's sixth annual drag extravaganza, Hot Mama: Singing Gays Saving Gaia, which Heartbeat is streaming from April 14 through April 21.
Play in Your Bathtub
Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice.
IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger
The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.