The best live theater to stream online on April 24 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving your house or apartment, many of which will help you support the artists involved. Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down for limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

1pm: all decisions will be made by consensus

The downtown arts complex HERE rises to the challenge of the moment with the premiere of what it bills as “the world’s first Zoom opera”: an original 15-minute comic work by the noted composer Kamala Sankaram and librettist Rob Handel, set in a factious online meeting of social activists. Artistic director Kristin Marting directs a cast led by bass-baritone Zachary James—who created the roles of Abraham Lincoln in Philip Glass's The Perfect American and Lurch in Broadway’s The Addams Family—and featuring bass Paul An, experimental vocalist Joan LaBarbara and Orange Is the New Black’s Joel Marsh Garland. The piece makes it debut via Facebook Live today, and is performed again tomorrow at 7pm and on Sunday and 3pm.

Kamala Sankaram // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

2pm: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies

On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s significant back catalog. Each stream remains viewable for 48 hours. This week’s show is Love Never Dies, Lloyd Webber’s 2010 sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The story takes place in 1907 Coney Island, where the Phantom reunites with his stalking victim, Christine Daaé, and other characters from the first show. After harsh reviews in London, the musical never came to Broadway as had been planned; happily, an Australian production starring Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne was filmed in 2011, providing a record of this fascinating misfire. The highlight: “The Beauty Underneath,” in which the Phantom yells a rock song as he leads a boy through an insane hall of mirrors populated by caged freaks, pinhead children, a skeleton monster, a mermaid and a guy on a penny-farthing bicycle. It’s really something!

Love Never Dies // Photograph: Jeff Busby

2pm: Stars in the House: Six cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee features the whole queens of queens from the new Broadway musical Six, which had been scheduled to open on March 12—the very night that Broadway’s plug was pulled. Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele are joined by the show’s British writers, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Six // Photograph: Liz Lauren

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

6:30pm: 54 Sings Legally Blonde

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s selection is a 2019 group show in which multiple singers—most of them with Broadway credits—take on Larry O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin’s songs from the very enjoyable 2007 Broadway musical Legally Blonde.

7pm: Batsheba – The Young Ensemble: Sadeh21

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) This video features the apprentice wing of Israel's world-class Batsheva Dance Company in company leader Ohad Naharin’s Sadeh21, a collection of abstract studies in the elastic dance language that Naharin calls Gaga. (Most Joyce runs last five days, but this one is free for only 24 hours; after that it will live exclusively on the high-class arts streaming service Marquee.TV.)

Sadeh21 // Photograph: ASCAF

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering, selected by home viewers, is Verdi's La Traviata, a tale of conspicuous consumption starring French soprano Natalie Dessay as a Parisian courtesan. This 2012 production, filmed just a year before Dessay retired from the opera stage, also features Matthew Polenzani and Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Fabio Luisi is the conductor. (To have a say in future Viewers’ Choice programming, visit the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page on Friday night for a link to the ballot; the voting stays open through Sunday night.)

La Traviata // Photograph: Ken Howard

7:30pm: Dance Quarantine III

In this weekly anthology, curated by Sangeeta Yesley, dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their pent-up emotions about being stuck at home. This edition features Jenny Efremova, Kimberly Prosa Contreras, Louisa Cathcart, Michelle Thompson Ulerich, Phoebe Rose Sandford, Shivani Badgi, Shonnita Johnson and Ted Thomas.

8pm: The Ducks

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with The Ducks, a zany spoof of Hitchcock’s The Birds in which a small town is attacked by maleficent mallards. Tom DeTrinis directs the live-streamed world premiere, training a Zoom lens on a cast that includes some of America’s funniest actors, such as Jenn Harris, Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller and Michael Cyril Creighton. (There are cameos by Laura Kitelinger, Michael Urie, Jack Plotnick, Daisy Eagan and Alec Mapa.) A portion of the $10–$25 recommended ticket price goes to the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.

Jenn Harris // Photograph: Allison Michael Orenstein

8pm: New York City Ballet: Rontunda

City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center was scheduled to begin this week. In its stead, the venerable dance company begins a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. (Each release stays live for 72 hours.) Tonight’s choice is from February 2020: the world premiere performance of Justin Peck’s Rotunda, set to commissioned music by Nico Muhly and performed by a cast of 12.

Rotunda // Photograph: Erin Baiano

8pm: Shaina Taub

The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.

Shaina Taub // Photograph: Sasha Arutyunova

8pm: Joseph Keckler

Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its digital programming with a live half-hour concert on Instagram by the intensely eclectic baritone and storyteller Joseph Keckler, an erstwhile BAC resident artist whose work draws on his both operatic training and his performance-art instincts.

Joseph Keckler // Photograph: Michael Sharkey

8pm: Downtown Variety: Take 6

La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a weekly virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Artists participating in this edition, hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman, include Maura Nguyen Donohue, Rue Bainbridge, Mx. Oops, Peter Mark, eugene the poogene and video artist Yarie Vazquez.

8pm: Stars in the House: Dallas reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the oil-based soap Dallas, a massive TV hit in the 1980s. Cast members shooting the breeze—though not J.R.!—include Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton and Steve Kanaly.

8:30pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Trump Lear // Photograph: Courtesy Anthony Velez

9pm: Steve Watts

Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel.

11pm: Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland

Callooh! Callay! Seattle burlesque impresarios Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann go down all sorts of rabbit holes in an online edition of their lavishly naughty Lewis Caroll-inspired pageant, Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland. This three-hour interactive experience centers on a recording of the show’s 2019 iteration, but performers from the large cast are on hand for live-streamed commentary as well as preshow “backstage” visits and postshow Q&As, and a jazz combo performs at intermission. Tickets are $25; additional tips for the artists are welcome.

Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland // Photograph: Courtesy Angela Sterling

