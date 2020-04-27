The best live theater to stream online on April 27 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day except Sunday, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: Stars in the House: SpongeBob Squarepants cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s edition gathers cast members from the 2017 Broadway musical SpongeBob Squarepants, a show unabashedly committed to imagination, joy and dorky enthusiasm. Lead actor Ethan Slater is joined by Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Wesley Taylor and director Tina Landau.

SpongeBob SquarePants // Photograph: Joan Marcus

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Anna Bolena

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its seventh week with the Anna Bolena, the first of Donizetti’s Tudor trilogy of operas about 16th-century English queens. (The other two will follow tomorrow and on Wednesday.) Anna Netrebko plays Anne Boleyn, who lost her head over Henry VIII; Marco Armiliato this 2011 performance, which also stars Ekaterina Gubanova, Stephen Costello and Ildar Abdrazakov.

Anna Bolena // Photograph: Ken Howard

7:30pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Tonight, Keith Nelson hosts the family circus act Fleet Family Five, clown Kenny Raskin, aerialist Beth Beuary, diabolist Edzui Szomowski, puppeteer Adam Gertsacov, comic magician Joe Barney and jugglers Gena Schvartsman, Dan Wasdah and Olivia Porter. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus) and other methods.

Fleet Family Five // Photograph: Stereo Vision

8pm: Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean

Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Tonight she joins Brown to help him raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for the past five years. Along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.

Jason Robert Brown and Shoshana Bean // Photograph: Erika Kapin

8pm: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s guest list of performers includes the hilarious Susie Mosher as well as Ty Herndon, David Osmond, Emi Sunshine, drummer Daniel Glass and 11-year-old singer-trumpeter Joshua Bouwer, plus a high school student whose spring show was canceled because of the pandemic crisis. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Jim Caruso // Photograph: Bill Westmoreland

8pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Trump Lear // Photograph: Courtesy Anthony Velez

8pm: Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @MartyThomas.) This week's edition features Marissa Rosen, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey, with guest shots by the married American Idol singers turned Broadway actors Diana Degarmo and Ace Young.

Marty Thomas // Photograph: The Gingerb3ard Men

9pm–1am: Mondays in the Club with Lance

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. (The broadcast is free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance // Photograph: Jason Eason

