The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day except Sunday, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: Stars in the House: Carousel cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition features a cast reunion of the 2018 Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1945 problem musical Carousel: Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, plus director Jack O'Brien.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. The theme of this week’s episode, hosted by Joshua William Gelb, is anger.

5pm: The VT Show: Michael R. Jackson

In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Here, Michael R. Jackson—whose A Strange Loop won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical—and director Lileana Blain-Cruz discuss and share excerpts from Jackson’s new show White Girl In Danger, which is currently in development at the Vineyard. (The videos stay available after their live broadcasts.)

7pm: Café La MaMa Live: Take 4

In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa’s weekly series gives writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. Participating artists this week, hosted by Nicky Paraiso, include Pearse Redmond, Yoshiko Chuma, Dael Orlandersmith, John Scott, Paz Tanjuaquio and Justin Hicks.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live!

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Sharon McNight, Klea Blackhurst, Kenney Green, Bobby Belfry and Mauricio Lozano.

7:30pm: Beirut

New York’s MCC Theater gets into the live remote whole-play reading game with a starry one-time benefit performance of Alan Bowne’s Beirut, a romantic drama about love in an age of quarantine. The play originally spoke to the AIDS crisis, which claimed the playwright in 1989, but may resonate in new ways now. The casting is highly promising: Marisa Tomei, who starred in the play’s debut at MCC’s One Act Play Festival back in 1987, reprises her role opposite Oscar Isaac, and Patrick Breen makes a cameo appearance. A limited number of $25 tickets are on sale only through 6:30pm today, so snap them up now if you can. (The play can only be viewed live, and will not be available when it is over.)

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Maria Stuarda

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its seventh week with Maria Stuarda, the second of Donizetti’s trilogy of operas about 16th-century Tudor queens. (The last, Roberto Devereux, will follow tomorrow.) Elza van den Heever plays Elizabeth I opposite Joyce DiDonato as her Catholic cousin Mary, Queen of Scots. Maurizio Benini conducts this 2013 performance, which also stars Matthew Polenzani.

8pm: Stars in the House: Melrose Place TV reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the 1990s nighttime soap Melrose Place, the story of a West Hollywood apartment complex with a pool and as many as one gay man. Heather Locklear, Marcia Cross, Grant Show, Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga are all on hand to relive the drama.

8pm: New York City Ballet: Apollo

City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center was scheduled to begin tonight. In its stead, the venerable dance company is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. (Each release stays live for 72 hours.) This week’s first offering is Balanchine’s Apollo (1928), in which the Greek god receives instruction from a trio of muses. Created when Balanchine was just 24, the piece was the second of many he would set to music by Igor Stravinsky. This 2019 recording features Taylor Stanley, Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack and Indiana Woodward.

