The best live theater to stream online on April 29 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day except Sunday, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

2pm: Plays in the House: Motherhood Out Loud

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes, presents one-time-only live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts—including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers—have come off smashingly. Now the series revisits Motherhood Out Loud, a 2010 anthology of vignettes about maternity, conceived by Susan Rose and Joan Stein and delivered here by Jane Kaczmarek, Jayne Atkinson, Andréa Burns, Justin Guarini, Michael Gill and original 2011 Off Broadway cast member Saidah Arrika Ekulona. Fourteen writers contributed to the script, including Brooke Berman, David Cale, Beth Henley, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Theresa Rebeck and Cheryl L. West. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will not be available on video later.)

Andréa Burns // Photograph: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

2pm: Israel's 72nd Independence Day: A Global Celebration

Israel marks its 72nd birthday—and oy, does its back hurt, not that it’s complaining—with an international celebration that includes musical performances by Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt and his brothers, Frozen’s Caissie Levy, Jewish rapper Matisyahu and Israeli pop star Rita. Other participants include actor Josh Malina, cookbook author Adeena Sussman, nonagenarian sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer and more.

Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen // Photograph: Matthew Murphy

2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: CunningGraham

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name dives into the relationship between Graham and Merce Cunningham via a 2019 performance by dancers from Graham 2 and the Merce Cunningham Trust. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by 21st-century Cunningham stars Jennifer Goggans and Daniel Madoff. (The video will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon

In addition to its wonderful nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm below), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Cendrillon, Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story (not to be confused with Rossini’s take on the same tale, La Cenerentola, which the Met streamed last weekend). Joyce DiDonato plays the ash-kicking heroine, with support from Alice Coote—in male drag as Prince Charming—Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri. Bertrand de Billy conducts this 2018 performance of Laurent Pelly’s staging.

Cendrillon // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. The company has been releasing two at a time for the past five weeks; now it is putting all ten of them up at once for one week only. A link to the videos will be shared on STLAS’s Twitter account at 6pm. The performers are Adam Brody, Louisa Krause, Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Frederick Weller, Maggie Grace, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.

Richard Kind in Ten X Ten // Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

6:30pm: Christine Andreas: And So It Goes…Life & Love, Lost & Found

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s selection is a 2020 set by Broadway leading lady Christine Andreas. She could coast on her pure, silvery soprano, but she’s also a strong storyteller who knows how to dip beneath the pretty surfaces. This collection of hopeful material—which includes songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Billy Joel, Leonard Cohen and John Lennon—features her husband, composer Martin Silvestri, at the piano and a guest spot by tenor Marco Romano.

Christine Andreas // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

7pm: Play-PerView: Barcelona

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Barcelona, a romantic thriller by Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons). Caroline Neff plays an American tourist whose tipsy tryst with a handsome Spaniard, played by Alfredo Narciso, takes her on unexpected journeys. Trip Cullman (Choir Boy), who directed the play’s 2016 premiere in Los Angeles, takes back the reins for this presentation. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Food Bank for New York City.

Bess Wohl // Photograph: Joanna Eldredge Morrissey

7pm: Ballet Hispánico: Tiburones

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly Facebook watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Colombian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s 2019 Tiburones, which looks at the way that Latinx culture gets distorted by the media and attempts a form of rescue. A live Q&A follows with Ochoa and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.

Ballet Hispánico: Tiburones // Photograph: Paula Lobo

7pm: HERE@Home: Chimpanzee

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection is Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee, inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out. (Like past released, the video will stay up indefinitely.)

Chimpanzee // Photograph: Richard Termine

7pm: Daniel Kahn: Yiddish Blues in Berlin

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. The latest episode of its Folksbiene Live! series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," with a concert by Daniel Kahn—who played the troublemaking Perchik in Fiddler—from his current home in Berlin.

7pm: New Works Series: Sam’s Room and Small Town Story

In this free half-hour live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Sam’s Room, which features the deaf actor John McGinty in a show by real stories of nonverbal teens; and Sammy Buck and Brandon James Gwinn’s Small Town Story, a commissioned piece set in a TExas town riven by a local high school’s production of Rent.

7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their scheduled guests this week are Morgan James (Godspell) and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Roberto Devereux

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its seventh week with Roberto Devereux, the final installment of Donizetti’s trilogy of operas about 16th-century Tudor queens. Sondra Radvanovsky plays Elizabeth I opposite Matthew Polenzani as the earl she loves and eventually beheads. Maurizio Benini conducts this 2016 performance, which also stars Elīna Garanča and Mariusz Kwiecien.

Roberto Devereux // Photograph: Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Public Theater: What Do We Need to Talk About?

In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. The production is streamed live on YouTube tonight, where it will remain viewable for three days. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged. (If the show leaves you hungry to sample more Apples, you can watch the entire original cycle through May 5 thanks to the good folks at Thirteen.)

The Apple Plays // Photograph: Joan Marcus

8pm: New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards ceremony

The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle and is also me, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop// Photograph: Joan Marcus

8pm: Cabaret Cabernet

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming. Expect a great lineup of performers and comedians. Donations to the New York Food Bank and other charities are encouraged.

8:30pm: Trump Lear

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.