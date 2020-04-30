The best live theater to stream online on April 30 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day except Sunday, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

11am: Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes

In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. The company has been releasing these pieces, recorded by actors across the country, in batches, and the last four drop today. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Frankenstein

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. This week’s offering is a twofer: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the leading roles in the National’s 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story, Frankenstein, adapted by Nick Dear and staged by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). In the version that debuts today, Cumberbatch plays the Creature and Miller is his titular creator; tomorrow, a second version goes live in which the roles are reversed. (Each of the two stays up for one week.) “Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein is already a monster hit for the National Theatre. Does it live up to its billing? The answer is an almighty yes,” wrote Time Out London of the original run. “The dynamic of the duo works best with Miller providing the muscle and the pathos, Cumberbatch the flamboyant, cerebral chill.”

Frankenstein // Photograph: Catherine Ashmore

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday matinee is a variety show; this one features Elaine Brier, Christian Hebel, Jim Keefe, Sing Street's Brenock O'Connor and Miss Richfield 1981.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.

Justin Vivian Bond // Photograph: Tammy Shell

6:30pm: Sing Street: Grounded—At Home with the Broadway Cast

After a trial run at New York Theatre Workshop last year, the musical Sing Street —a coming-of-age tale about hardscrabble youths who form a rock band in 1980s Dublin—was scheduled to open on Broadway on April 19. As its mostly very young cast members await further news about the show’s future, they share songs and stories on the show’s Facebook page in this live benefit for the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Among the songs to be shared is the world premiere of “Love and Stars,” which was written for the Broadway transfer.

Sing Street // Photograph: Matthew Murphy

7pm: Ailey All Access: Ode

The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of resident choreographer Jamar Roberts’s 2019 Ode, a 17-minute tribute to the victims of of gun violence. Set to the jazz of Don Pullen’s “Suite (Sweet) Malcolm (Part 1 Memories and Gunshots),” the piece features costumes designed by Roberts himself. The video will be viewable until 7pm on Sunday, May 3.

Ode // Photograph: Paul Kolnik

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Nico Muhly’s Marnie

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. In a departure from its focus on tried-and-true classics, tonight’s selection is Nico Muhly and Nicholas Wright's thoroughly modern Marnie, a Hitchcockian thriller that premiered in 2017. This 2018 performance stars Isobel Leonard as the identity-shifting antiheroine and Christopher Maltman as her nemesis/savior. Broadway’s Michael Mayer directs a vividly 1960s-styled production, conducted by Robert Spano and featuring Janis Kelly, Denyce Graves and countertenor Iestyn Davies.

Marnie // Photograph: Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Drama League presents the Gratitude Awards

The director-centric Drama League, which normally awards four productions and one performer every year, sets competition aside for this season in favor of an online fundraiser that emphasizes gratitude. Ten participants—Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Condola Rashad, Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Pope, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Marianne Elliott, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane and Sutton Foster—choose one person apiece upon whom to lavish thanks. (Four of them chose their dressers.) Special awards will also be given to Elliott, James Lapine and the late Terrence McNally. Proceeds benefit the Ghost Light Project.

Idina Menzel // Photograph: Courtesy Warner Brothers Records

7:30pm: Isolating Together: International Toy Theater Festival Part 3

Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry. Artists or groups of artists from across the country have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. An earlier edition of the minifest can be viewed here.

Toy Theater Festival // Photograph: Courtesy Great Small Works

8pm: Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight, the bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and his latest set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.

Alan Cumming// Photograph: Kevin Garcia

8pm: The Brick: No More Beautiful Dances and Becky’s Lament

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a double bill of dance-theater pieces that it presented in January 2020: Annabella Lenzu’s No More Beautiful Dances, a multimedia solo piece about femininity, and CJ Holm’s Becky’s Lament, a dark trip down a rural Midwestern memory lane. Members of the Brick team will join in to chat during the premiere, after which the videos will remain live indefinitely. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)

No More Beautiful Dances // Photograph: by Todd Carroll

8pm: Stars in the House: Child stars of TV reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with former TV child stars including The Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn, The Love Boat’s Jill Whelan and One Day at a Time’s Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli.

8pm: Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit

Staff members of the Upper East Side watering hole and piano bar Brandy’s raise money to help ease the pain of their current unemployment in this live concert event. Performers include Gregg Goodbrod,, Lauren Mufson, Liz Lark Brown, Justin Gregory Lopez, Bobby Belfry, Michael Hunsaker, and pianists Elliiot Roth, Michael Isaacs and John Bronston.

8pm: ContemporaryMusicTheatre.com Virtual Concert

The ContemporaryMusicalTheatre website, a database for songs by modern musical-theater writers, raises money in a Zoom concert that features emerging songwriters and performers. A few perform double duty, including Adam Overett, Will Reynolds and Clay Zambo. The event itself is free, but donations to Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) are encouraged.



Adam Overett // Photograph: Dave Hawks

8pm: Let Them Eat Cake!

Brenna Bradbury and Ina Du host a weekly Zoom-in to raise money and showcase the talents of fellow aerialists as well as dancers, polers and burlesque artists. A portion of this week’s proceeds will be donated to the USBG Covid-19 relief campaign. The company is requesting $5–$20 donations for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; DM @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

Brenna Bradbury and Ina Du // Photograph: Allison Stock

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.