The best live theater to stream online on April 30
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and bonus material. We update this page completely every day except Sunday, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)
11am: Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. The company has been releasing these pieces, recorded by actors across the country, in batches, and the last four drop today. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
2pm: National Theatre at Home: Frankenstein
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. This week’s offering is a twofer: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the leading roles in the National’s 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story, Frankenstein, adapted by Nick Dear and staged by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). In the version that debuts today, Cumberbatch plays the Creature and Miller is his titular creator; tomorrow, a second version goes live in which the roles are reversed. (Each of the two stays up for one week.) “Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein is already a monster hit for the National Theatre. Does it live up to its billing? The answer is an almighty yes,” wrote Time Out London of the original run. “The dynamic of the duo works best with Miller providing the muscle and the pathos, Cumberbatch the flamboyant, cerebral chill.”
Frankenstein // Photograph: Catherine Ashmore
2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday matinee is a variety show; this one features Elaine Brier, Christian Hebel, Jim Keefe, Sing Street's Brenock O'Connor and Miss Richfield 1981.
4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).
5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour
Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.
Justin Vivian Bond // Photograph: Tammy Shell
6:30pm: Sing Street: Grounded—At Home with the Broadway Cast
After a trial run at New York Theatre Workshop last year, the musical Sing Street —a coming-of-age tale about hardscrabble youths who form a rock band in 1980s Dublin—was scheduled to open on Broadway on April 19. As its mostly very young cast members await further news about the show’s future, they share songs and stories on the show’s Facebook page in this live benefit for the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Among the songs to be shared is the world premiere of “Love and Stars,” which was written for the Broadway transfer.
Sing Street // Photograph: Matthew Murphy
7pm: Ailey All Access: Ode
The venerable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with a full recording of resident choreographer Jamar Roberts’s 2019 Ode, a 17-minute tribute to the victims of of gun violence. Set to the jazz of Don Pullen’s “Suite (Sweet) Malcolm (Part 1 Memories and Gunshots),” the piece features costumes designed by Roberts himself. The video will be viewable until 7pm on Sunday, May 3.
Ode // Photograph: Paul Kolnik
7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Nico Muhly’s Marnie
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. In a departure from its focus on tried-and-true classics, tonight’s selection is Nico Muhly and Nicholas Wright's thoroughly modern Marnie, a Hitchcockian thriller that premiered in 2017. This 2018 performance stars Isobel Leonard as the identity-shifting antiheroine and Christopher Maltman as her nemesis/savior. Broadway’s Michael Mayer directs a vividly 1960s-styled production, conducted by Robert Spano and featuring Janis Kelly, Denyce Graves and countertenor Iestyn Davies.
Marnie // Photograph: Ken Howard
7:30pm: The Drama League presents the Gratitude Awards
The director-centric Drama League, which normally awards four productions and one performer every year, sets competition aside for this season in favor of an online fundraiser that emphasizes gratitude. Ten participants—Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Condola Rashad, Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Pope, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Marianne Elliott, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane and Sutton Foster—choose one person apiece upon whom to lavish thanks. (Four of them chose their dressers.) Special awards will also be given to Elliott, James Lapine and the late Terrence McNally. Proceeds benefit the Ghost Light Project.
Idina Menzel // Photograph: Courtesy Warner Brothers Records
7:30pm: Isolating Together: International Toy Theater Festival Part 3
Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebration of micropuppetry. Artists or groups of artists from across the country have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. An earlier edition of the minifest can be viewed here.
Toy Theater Festival // Photograph: Courtesy Great Small Works
8pm: Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight, the bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and his latest set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Alan Cumming// Photograph: Kevin Garcia
8pm: The Brick: No More Beautiful Dances and Becky’s Lament
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a double bill of dance-theater pieces that it presented in January 2020: Annabella Lenzu’s No More Beautiful Dances, a multimedia solo piece about femininity, and CJ Holm’s Becky’s Lament, a dark trip down a rural Midwestern memory lane. Members of the Brick team will join in to chat during the premiere, after which the videos will remain live indefinitely. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
No More Beautiful Dances // Photograph: by Todd Carroll
8pm: Stars in the House: Child stars of TV reunion
The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with former TV child stars including The Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn, The Love Boat’s Jill Whelan and One Day at a Time’s Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli.
8pm: Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit
Staff members of the Upper East Side watering hole and piano bar Brandy’s raise money to help ease the pain of their current unemployment in this live concert event. Performers include Gregg Goodbrod,, Lauren Mufson, Liz Lark Brown, Justin Gregory Lopez, Bobby Belfry, Michael Hunsaker, and pianists Elliiot Roth, Michael Isaacs and John Bronston.
8pm: ContemporaryMusicTheatre.com Virtual Concert
The ContemporaryMusicalTheatre website, a database for songs by modern musical-theater writers, raises money in a Zoom concert that features emerging songwriters and performers. A few perform double duty, including Adam Overett, Will Reynolds and Clay Zambo. The event itself is free, but donations to Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) are encouraged.
Adam Overett // Photograph: Dave Hawks
8pm: Let Them Eat Cake!
Brenna Bradbury and Ina Du host a weekly Zoom-in to raise money and showcase the talents of fellow aerialists as well as dancers, polers and burlesque artists. A portion of this week’s proceeds will be donated to the USBG Covid-19 relief campaign. The company is requesting $5–$20 donations for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; DM @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.
Brenna Bradbury and Ina Du // Photograph: Allison Stock
LIMITED RUNS
Twelfth Night (National Theatre)
Through April 30 at 2pm
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. (You get the full ensuing week to catch each one.) This week’s offering is a very funny 2017 staging of Shakespeare's ever-popular Twelfth Night, a comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered socks. Simon Godwin directs this modern-dress and modern-attitude production, which adds to the play’s gender switcheroos by casting Tamsin Greig and Doon Mackichan in the male roles of Malvolio and Feste. Sumptuous costumes and a bevy of vibrant comic performers add to the fun. “Godwin’s production groans with brilliant turns,” wrote Time Out London. “Foremost is surely Daniel Rigby, who plays the foppish Sir Andrew Aguecheek as a dim witted, man-bunned hipster who stumbles confusedly through the play—frequently staring in confusion at the actual stage machinery.”
Apollo (New York City Ballet)
Through May 1 at 8pm
City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center was scheduled to begin tonight. In its stead, the venerable dance company is streaming recordings of pieces from its repertoire twice a week. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. (Each release stays live for 72 hours.) This week’s first offering is Balanchine’s Apollo (1928), in which the Greek god receives instruction from a trio of muses. Created when Balanchine was just 24, the piece was the second of many he would set to music by Igor Stravinsky. This 2019 recording features Taylor Stanley, Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack and Indiana Woodward.
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 3
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
Romeo and Juliet
Through May 3
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 2pm EDT and stays up for two full weeks. The second offering is Dominic Dromgoole’s 2009 staging of the family-feud tragedy Romeo and Juliet, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Adetomiwa Edun and Ellie Kendrick play the doomed lovers of the title.
Nexus
Through May 3
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm though May 3; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Wild Child in the City
Through May 3
Transforma Theatre Inc.’s Tjaša Ferme, the creator of The Female Role Model Project, details her Kafkaesque search for a decent apartment in New York City in this absurdist solo comedy. Ana Margineanu, of the immersive theater group PopUp Theatrics, directs the show, which has been modified for remote broadcast. Ferme performs it on weekends through May 3. Tickets cost $12.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Tonight she joins Brown—and sings his "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years—to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for the past five years. Along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
Shaina Taub
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in the latest edition include Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Minnie Driver, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Santino Fontana, Justin Kirk, Ashley Park, Rita Wilson and Alison Wright; among the writers are Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Craig Lucas, Marsha Norman and Anna Ziegler.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Stonewall Gives Back!
Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this well-produced concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to gay nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Performers include Cyndi Lauper, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming and John Cameron Mitchell, among many others; Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean share a famous Judy-Barbra duet.
Ute Lemper (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.
Tituss Burgess (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess answers questions via social media, interviews a couple of top-drawer guests—Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
Shakina: Manifest Pussy
Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. In this edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, founding artistic director Shakina, who used a "KickStartHer" campaign to raise funds for gender-confirmation surgery in Thailand, reflects on her journey in a night of monologues and "glitter-rock" tunes written by her or for her. This 2016 Joe’s Pub show includes material drawn from two previous works, One WomanShow and Post-Op. (Since then, the indomitable star has had prominent roles on TV’s Transparent and Difficult People.)
Wooden
Laura Peterson’s 2011 dance quartet Wooden, presented at HERE, features three distinct environments inspired by natural architecture ("Ground," "Trees" and "Corridor"). Peterson is joined onstage by Janna Diamond, Kate Martel and Edward Rice.
Arias with a Twist
This mind-warping phantasmagoria of music and spectacle presented at the vital downtown arts complex HERE in 2008 and 2011. Joey Arias, a demigod of the demimonde, has entertained and scandalized the club world for decades with his fetish-drag getups, extravagant charisma and Billie Holiday stylings; this show teams him with puppet master Basil Twist, the creator of the hit abstract puppetry show Symphonie Fantastique. Think of it as Manhattan Takes the Muppets.
Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head
An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, has made the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 1
Cabaret Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the inaugural episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christina Bianco, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Michael Winther, Gabrielle Stravelli, Maxine Linehan, Philippa Lynas, Brian Charles Rooney and Kelli Rabke.
On Stage at Home
Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund, which originally ran on April 11 and 12 but still viewable on NY1’s Facebook page: The first part is here and the second is here. Both halves feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries, including—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren.
Sleeping Car Porters
The Brick Theater begins its Archival Streaming Series with the video premiere of Ryan William Downey’s offbeat dark comedy, which had a well-received run at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway destination in December, produced by Title:Point. Characters named Billy the Kid and Zodiac journey through a twisted and violent landscape of western masculine myth-making. Expect cowboys, killers and ghosts, plus a short musical set at the start. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Isolating Together: A Virtual Toy Theater Festival
Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful two-night celebration of micropuppetry. John Bell plays host; 20 artists or groups of artists have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. The first night can be viewed here and the second night is here. (A third is scheduled for April 30.)
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues
Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.
Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice
A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)
Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me
92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. It is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Hamilton cast reunion surprise
If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.
Andrea McArdle and friends sing "Tomorrow"
Need a little sun in your life? This new video may help. Andrea McArdle, the original star of Broadway's Annie, leads a rousing rendition of that show's optimistic anthem, "Tomorrow," in an adorable and inspiring group sing-along to benefit for Shields for Heroes, which provides protection for healthcare workers and others in harm's way during the pandemic. Participants includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher Jackson, Alan Cumming, Bridget Everett, Billy Eichner, Mary Testa, and Ana Gasteyer.
Brian Stokes Mitchell sings "The Impossible Dream"
Several New York City entertainers have been taking to their windows and roofs to serenade their neighbors of late, but no one else is Broadway leading man, Actors Fund chairman and civic treasure Brian Stokes Mitchell. This Facebook video captures his glorious April 18 rendition of "The Impossible Dream (The Quest") from the Don Quixote musical Man of la Mancha, in which he starred in 2002.
Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”
Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)
The cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"
As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.
Heartbeat Opera sings "Make Our Garden Grow"
The inventive, queer-edged NYC opera company Heartbeat Opera gathers more than 30 alums for a storring virtual chorus of the finale from Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's Candide. In real life last year, the song was the climax of the troupe's sixth annual drag extravaganza, Hot Mama: Singing Gays Saving Gaia, which Heartbeat is streaming from April 14 through April 21.
Play in Your Bathtub
Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice.
IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger
The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.