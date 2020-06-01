The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for ax limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

Shakespeare’s Globe: The Merry Wives of Windsor

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for two weeks)

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest is The Merry Wives of Windsor, a lesser Shakespearean comedy that spins off the Henry IV plays’ breakout character, the knight Sir John Falstaff, into the central figure of a silly sex farce. “The highlight of this production (well, it was never going to be the risible-in-the-wrong-sense plot) is undoubtedly Pearce Quigley’s central performance,” wrote Time Out London of Elle While’s 2019 production. “He’s not the jovial, boozing Falstaff stereotype: instead, he’s hilariously dour and mournful, a sad sack of a man who’s emptied of his last shred of dignity by the title’s conniving merry wives.”

The Merry Wives of Windsor | Photograph: Helen Murray

Stars in the House: Leslie Uggams

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee celebrates the beginning of June by hucking the bejeepers with the eternally youthful Leslie Uggams, star of Broadway (Anything Goes), television (Roots) and classic blooper footage ("June Is Bustin' Out All Over").

Leslie Uggams | Photograph: Richard Termine

Brave New World Rep: Hamlet Live and Uncut

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Every Monday in June, Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep showcases a different cast and director in live readings of Shakespeare's wordy tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Today’s inaugural edition is directed by Alessia Siniscalchi and stars Paul Spera as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

Paul Spera | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Seth Concert Series: Kelli O’Hara

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly concert and interview series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible—at last!—to accompany his guest in real time. Joining him for the first episode is the golden-voiced Broadway leading lady Kelli O’Hara, the reigning queen of the classy revival (South Pacific, The King and I) but no stranger to new work either (including the underrated The Bridges of Madison County). On the set list are songs from many of O'Hara's key roles, performed with her characteristic excellence. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays.

Kelli O’Hara | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Kaufman Music Center: Day of Musical Action

Monday 4pm–8pm EDT / 9pm–1am BST

Kaufman music center raises funds for its educational efforts in a four-hour live-streamed concert event. The first half is devoted to performances by Kaufman students and faculty; the 6pm–8pm slot features guest stars including Broadway actor-singers Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready and songwriters Alan Menken, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, Paul Williams, Erika Ender and Desmond Child. From the classical-music world are artists including violinist Joshua Bell, banjo player Béla Fleck, pianist Emanuel Ax, composer Missy Mazzoli, flutists Sir James Galway and Carol Wincenc, composer-flutist-vocalist Nathalie Joachim and Pulitzer-winning composer-violinist-vocalist Caroline Shaw.

Joshua Bell | Photograph: Timothy White

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

New 42 Virtual Gala 20

Monday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST

Broadway’s Laura Benanti and Celia Keenan-Bolger host a virtual benefit for the nonprofit New 42, which runs the New 42 Studios as well as the family-oriented New Victory Theater. The event includes performances by Erika Henningsen, Adrianna Hicks, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Solea Pfeiffer and appearances by John Lithgow, Raúl Esparza, Elizabeth Stanley, Rebecca Taichman, Sonya Tayeh and New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Laura Benanti | Photograph: Broadway Blue Wave

School of American Ballet: Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Lincoln Center at Home continues its Dance Week, in which the essential NYC cultural institution shares tersichorean highlights from the past four decades of performances at its Upper West Side campus. Tonight it shares highlights from recent years of the School of American Ballet’s annual Workshop Performances. Included are full performances of Justin Peck’s In Creases and Jerome Robbins’s Circus Polka, George Balanchine’s Scotch Symphony and the pas de deux from George Balanchine’s Agon.

Scotch Symphony | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 12th week with a 2007 production of Bellini’s I Puritani, starring the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko as a woman driven mad by romantic troubles during the English Civil War. Patrick Summers conducts the performance, which also stars Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo and John Relyea.

I Puritani | Photograph: Ken Howard

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that comprises “historical conjurer” Professor DR Schreiber, comic juggler Marcus Monroe, soap bubbler Steve Langley, variety performer Larry Vee, aerialist Kyla Ernst-Alper, rolling globe riders the Coronel Sisters, hat juggler Bruke, hula hooper Pinkie Special, musical clown Chase Culp. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Professor DR Schreiber | Photograph: Scott Fassett

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns with Andrea Martin and Nathan Lane

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 2pm. Today’s evening show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined by two straight-up masters of musical comedy: the matchless Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin.

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s guest list includes jazz singer Kurt Elling, bluesman Gene Taylor, Broadway stars Debbie Gravitte, Luba Mason and Linda Purl, Argentine actor-singer Juan Pablo Di Pace and high schooler Lily Mikita. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Jim Caruso | Photograph: Bill Westmoreland

92Y: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through June 30)

Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015; 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016; it is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason

Stars in the House

Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Guests at today’s matinee edition of the interview and performance show have not yet been announced.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s episode is devoted to the Armory, the Tank’s house comedy troupe.

The VT Show: The Cast of the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show

Tuesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Today, the extremely lovable original cast members of the 2008 cult metamusical [title of show]—Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff—discuss their freewheeling variety-show benefit for the Vineyard (which aired on Saturday) and answer questions live.

[title of show] | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

54 Below at Home: 54 Sings the Jonas Brothers

Tuesday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. Tonight’s edition is a 2017 group show with more than a dozen Broadway up-and-comers, devoted to the pop oeuvre of Jonas frères Nick, Joe and Kevin. Amy Sapp is the director, and Daniel Mertzlufft is the musical director.

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes uba Mason, Phyllis Pastore, Nina Gabianelli, Bob Egan, Adam Rennie and Melvina Rose Johnson.

The Metropolitan Opera: Lulu

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Alban Berg's 12-tone Lulu is back in town tonight in William Kentridge’s acclaimed production, starring Marlis Petersen as the fatal fräulein who sucks men into her vortex—until she herself is destroyed—in Berg’s adaptation of two plays by Frank Wedekind (Spring Awakening). Lothar Koenigs conducts this 2015 performance, which costars Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter and Franz Grundheber.

Lulu | Photograph: Ken Howard

New York City Ballet: Coppélia

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through July 17)

Lincoln Center at Home continues its Dance Week (see Monday 7pm) with a treasure from deep in its archives: the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of New York City Ballet performing George Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride, Helgi Tomasson and Shaun O’Brien, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.

Coppelia | Photograph: Susanne Faulkner Stevens

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her mother in Texas, Martin holds a weekly hang session on Facebook, in which she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with fancy guest stars. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards

Stars in the House

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Guests at tonight’s edition of twice-daily interview and concert show have not yet been announced.

MTF: Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents a 2019 Joe’s Pub concert by Jillian Walker that includes selections from her theatrical cabaret SKiNFoLK: An American Show, which premiered at the Bushwick Starr earlier this year. Immediately before and after the stream, Walker hosts a discussion of the show on Instagram Live with MTF producing artistic director Mei Ann Teo. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker | Photograph: Mari Uchida

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.