The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream today have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

Wilma Theater: Kill Move Paradise

Now (through June 21)

Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama, which was inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. It’s provocative material, with a tone that moves rapidly from playful to intense. Blanka Zizka directs this 2018 production for Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater; the cast of four, performing on a striking white sloped set, comprises Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling. A donation of any size will get you a ticket, and all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly.

Kill Move Paradise | Photograph: Johanna Austin

Zach Theatre: Notes from the Field

Ongoing (through June 14th)

Anna Deavere Smith delves into poverty, police brutality, mass incarceration and educational failure in her urgent, timely and mind-opening 2016 docutheater piece, which was drawn from more than 250 interviews. As she shifts among characters of different sexes and races, Smith’s probing intelligence and fair-mindedness retain a tangible presence; she holds her subjects in a tough but loving embrace. The playwright originally performed the piece as a solo; in this version, directed by Dave Steakley for Austin’s Zach Theatre in 2019, the parts are divided among four actors: Michelle Alexander, Zell Miller III, Carla Nickerson and Kriston Woodreaux. The theater is streaming a video of the production for free through this Sunday.

Notes from the Field | Photograph: Axel B Photography

Matrix Theatre Company: Scraps

Now

Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.

Scraps | Photograph: I.C. Rapoport

Plays in the House: Free Speech

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances in their entirety. Today’s special edition, like last week’s, is an anthology of monologues, speeches, poetry and songs performed by actors James Alexander, Masi Asare, Valerie David, Jennifer Nelson, Nandita Shenoy and Bil Wright.

Martha Graham Dance Company: Lamentation

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the dance company that bears her name shares archival footage related to Graham’s classic Lamentation (1930), which stages grief through the image of a seated solo dancer struggling within a tube of purple fabric. The selections include a newly uncovered film of Graham dancing the piece herself in the 1930s, as well as variations on the piece by Bulareyaung Pagarlava and Michelle Dorrance.

Martha Graham in Lamentation | Photograph: Courtesy Barbara Morgan/Martha Graham Resources

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Kenney Green and Dayna Grayber at Marie's Crisis // Photograph: Courtesy Tyler William Milliron

Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA)

4:30pm–11:30pm EDT / 9:30pm–4:30am BST

Canada’s annual Festival of Live Digital Art returns for a third year at a time when its focus on the intersection of performance and technology has become more immediately relevant than ever before. The four-day fest includes workshops as well as live-streamed shows. (Some events require registration.) You can find a full calendar here; today’s lineup includes Cellar Door Project’s radio play Talk to Me (9pm) and Miwa Matreyek’s imaginative multimedia piece Myths and Infrastructure (10:30pm) as well a virtual picnic and an opening-night mixer.



Myth and Infrastructure | Photograph: Gayle Laird

Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Puccini’s rootin’-tootin’ La Fanciulla del West, which had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Nicola Luisotti conducts this 2011 performance, which stars local favorite Deborah Voigt as Wild West bar owner and Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.

La Fanciulla del West | Photograph: Ken Howard

HERE: Disposable Men

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a different recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. In the 2005 multimedia work Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed, visually striking account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience partipates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget. A live conversation between Scruggs and director Kristin Marting follows the premiere.

Disposable Men | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Ballet Hispánico: Nací

7pm EDT / 12am BST

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is 2009 Naci, in which choreographer Andrea Miller delves into her Spanish and Jewish heritage to explore the rich and often painful history of Spain’s Sephardic culture. A live Q&A follows with Miller and BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.

Nací | Photograph: Paula Lobo

New Works Series: Teeth and Māyā

7pm EDT / 12am BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Teeth, by Anna K. Jacobs and 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), is adapted from Mitchell Lichtenstein’s cult 2007 comedy-horror film about vagina dentata; performing the songs are Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power) and Eric William Morris (King Kong). Selections from Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels’s Māyā, whose score draws from both Western pop and classical Indian music, are sung by Kuhoo Verma (Octet) and Kimberly Chatterjee.

Michael R. Jackson | Photograph: Joey Stocks

Metropolitan Opera: Iphigénie en Tauride

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is a 2011 performance of Gluck’s Iphigénie en Tauride, based on Euripides’ play. Susan Graham and Plácido Domingo play Iphegenia and Orestes, siblings in one of the unhappiest families in all of Greek myth, which is saying a lot. Patrick Summers conducts the production, whose cast also includes Paul Groves and Gordon Hawkins.

Iphigénie en Tauride | Photograph: Ken Howard

Stars in the House: Betty Buckley

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The guest at tonight’s edition is the great Broadway leading lady Betty Buckley, who in recent years has moved away from the big belting of shows like Cats and Sunset Boulevard, favoring more monologue-like songs and arrangements—but who recently made a grand return to the musical stage in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!

Betty Buckley | Photograph: Scogin Mayo

