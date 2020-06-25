The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

National Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering, filmed libe at the Bridge Theatre in 2019, is director Nicholas Hytner’s gloriously messy production of Shakespeare’s forest farce A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. The imposing Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, stars as queens Titania and Hippolyta. “[This] riotously gender-fluid immersive production generally feels like designer Bunny Christie’s main inspiration was Pride,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “Even if you ignore all the bells, whistles and man-snogs, the fact of the matter is that Hytner has assembled a preposterously good comedy cast.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Photograph: Perou

Christina Bianco: Lockdown Live! Concerts for a Cause

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available for one week)

Christina Bianco is a comic firecracker with a pyrotechnic voice and a great gift for mimicry, which broke her out when a video of her performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart"—as sung by 19 different divas—went megaviral. Last year, she earned rave reviews as Fanny Brice in a revival of Funny Girl in Paris. In her new series of weekly shows, she shares songs, skits and cocktail recipes. Tips donated through Venmo (@Christina-Bianco-3) are shared with a different charity each time; this week’s recipient is the Human Rights Campaign.

Christina Bianco | Photograph: Darren Bell

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond: Aunty Glam’s Poetry and Pride Happy Hour

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. In the alter ego of Auntie Glam, the alt-cabaret star and trans icon has been putting the Mx. in mixology with a weekly camp-glam oasis on YouTube and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond | Photograph: Tammy Shell

Bard at the Gate: Kernel of Sanity

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The first offering is Kermit Frazier’s 1978 debut play, Kernel of Sanity, about the fraught friendship between a young Black actor and an older white one. The cast includes Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin and Josh Hamilton; a live discussion with Vogel, Frazier and director Gregg Daniel follows the performance. Donations benefit the charitable work of the Washington, D.C. nonprofit Martha's Table.

Kermit Frazier | Photograph: MacDowell Colony

Stratford Festival: The Adventures of Pericles

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 16)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. Each show remains viewable for three weeks. In this latest offering, Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.

The Adventures of Pericles | Photograph: David Hou

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: A Hymn for Alvin Ailey

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is Orlando Bagwell’s 1999 Great Performances documentary A Hymn for Alvin Ailey, which uses Judith Jamison’s Hymn—an Emmy-winning dance work created with text assembled by docutheater master Anna Deavere Smith (Fires in the Mirror)—as the jumping-off point for an examination of Ailey’s life and legacy. The hour-long film is coupled with a new conversation between Jamison and Smith.

Hymn | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Refractions of Pride

7pm–10pm EDT / midnight–3am BST (live only)

The three-day Refractions of Pride Festival presents virtual programming that celebrates a wide range of LGBTQ+ voices. All of the events are free, but donations are encouraged and benefit the Ali Forney Center. The centerpiece tonight is a live reading of Martin Sherman’s 1979 drama Bent (8pm), about the persecution of gay people under the Nazi regime; Michael R. Piazza directs. The lineup also includes Nadav Wiesel’s cabaret show Funny Little Heartstrings (9pm) and, as on all three days, an interview conducted by performer-activist Sis (7pm).

Sis | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Global Forms Theater Festival: Oh YES! Eve & Adam: The Return

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present a week-long festival to highlight international theater artists in the United States. The offerings include panel discussions, workshops and a smattering of performances; you can find a full schedule here. Tonight at 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm, Kasper Klop performs the latest work in his multimedia Eve & Adam series, which explores our relationship with our body and our senses, directed by Morwenna Spagnol and featuring video design by Elizabeth Mak.

Sonny Griffin: #DianaOnVinyl

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Sonny Griffin pays tribute to Supreme being Diana Ross in this live Zoom cabaret, presented as part of Proud Mary Network’s Queer Artist Series. Money raised will go toward the Emergency Release Fund, which helps LGBTQ+ people who are incarcerated or in ICE detention.

Sonny Griffin | Photograph: Lucas Andahl

Irondale Ensemble: The 1599 Project: Hamlet

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble, which streamed an eight-hour celebration of Shakespeare’s sonnets in April (see the Bonus section below), leaps once more unto the Bard with virtual series derived from its 2016 marathon, The 1599 Project, which combined four plays that Shakespeare wrote at the end of the 16th century into a single four-hour show directed by Jim Niesen. For this incarnation, the company has revised the text and divided it into four sections, each followed by a discussion with the artists. Tonight’s fourth episode is devoted to the procrastination tragedy Hamlet.

The 1599 Project | Photograph: Gerry Goodstein

The Queerly Festival: Coming Out: A New Musical

7pm EDT / midnight BST (through July 5)

Frigid New York hosts a virtual version of the Queerly Festival, its annual Pride Month smorgasbord of subversive LGBTQ+ theater, comedy, storytelling and music. Donations of $15 per show are suggested; most events remain viewable until July 5. Tonight the fest presents Allison St. Rock’s Coming Out: A New Musical, which follows several college students through journeys of self-definition.

(Re)Live Arts Streaming

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s Pride-themed batch includes Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s Secret Pastures (1984) and two videos—a cabaret performance and a panel discussion—from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, Mx’d Messages, which was curated by downtown superstar and trans trailblazer Justin Vivian Bond. Multiple archival recordings of full works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company are also being featured this week by BAM in a collection called We Set Out Early…

Secret Pastures | Photograph: Tom Caravaglia

The Metropolitan Opera: Manon

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)}

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s opera is Massenet’s Belle Époque classic Manon (not to be confused with Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, which is based on the name 18th-century novel). Lisette Oropesa plays the title role in this 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s 2012 production, opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, des Grieux, and Artur Ruciński as her cousin. Maurizio Benini conducts.

Manon | Photograph: Marty Sohl

Lincoln Center Theater: Falsettos

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 48 hours)

Lincoln Center Theater and BroadwayHD stream the full 2016 Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s intimate, obstinate, heart-shattering 1992 musical. The spiky first half is a nervy, yappy exploration of masculinity and its discontents; the second, written a decade later, rises to the challenge of AIDS with songs that are sparky, funny, wrenching and sweet. Directed by Lapine, the show is about avery specific Jewish family in the early 1980s, but its story of a man (Christian Borle) who leaves his wife (Stephanie J. Block) and son for a male lover (Andrew Rannells) continues to resonate. Seeing it now is like opening a time capsule and finding a mirror. Viewers are invited to sing along at home, and donations benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Falsettos | Photograph: Joan Marcus

Hell in a Handbag: The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!

8pm EDT / 1am BST (through August 15)

The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.

The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes | Photograph: Rick Aguilar

Stars in the House: Pride Special

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series to raise money for charity; after months of fundraising for the Actors Fund, the series has pivoted to benefit the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. They play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s show celebrates Pride Month with guests to be announced.

Joe’s Pub: A Danger to Us All—Typhoid Mary

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a concert performance of Amy Ziff and Peter Kiesewalter’s A Danger to Us All—Typhoid Mary, a pop opera about the infamous Mary Mallon, an Irish immigrant who was widely blamed for spreading disease in her capacity as a cook for rich families in the early 20th century. Six classical singers (led by Sarah Heltzel as Mary) perform the show with a chamber orchestra.

New York Classical Theatre: King Lear

8pm EDT / 1am BST

New York Classical Theatre usually spends the summer touring the boroughs with free outdoor productions of classic plays. While that is on hold, the company offers a free virtual reading of King Lear, Shakespeare’s mammoth tragedy of being and nothingness. In an interesting twist, this version uses Nahum Tate’s 1681 adaptation, which gives the story a happy ending. (Popular in the 18th century, this version is very rarely seen today.) John Michalski leads the cast of seven, and Stephen Burdman directs; donations will help finance a full production planned for later this year.

John Michalski | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Let Them Eat Cake!: Summer of Love: Healing Through Movement

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

This weekly Zoom-in showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. AM Davies hosts this week’s episode, which terms up with the Axis Project / Wheeling Forward to cast light on the disability community. The lineup includes performers with disabilities as well as non-disabled ones. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

Erin Ball | Photograph: Michelle Peek for Bodies in Translation

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.