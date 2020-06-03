The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for ax limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream today have been postponed in response to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the United States.

★ Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing

Last week (U.S. only, through June 7)

The Public Theater's beloved Shakespeare in the Park has been canceled this year, but you still have a few more days to catch this delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing. Filmed at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater for PBS's Great Performances, the production stars Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman as too-witty longtime enemies whose friends plot to get them together. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won."

Much Ado About Nothing | Photograph: Joseph Sinnott

★ Ma-Yi Theater Company: The Romance of Magno Rubio

Last chance (through June 4)

Ma-Yi Theater Company, which focuses on the perspective of Asian-American artists, streams its Obie-winning 2003 production of Lonnie Carter’s The Romance of Magno Rubio, inventively adapted from Carlos Bulosan’s short story about a simple Filipino migrant worker in 1930s California who strikes up an epistolary romance with a white girl in Arkansas. As directed by Loy Arcenas for Ma-Yi Theatre Company and performed by a remarkable cast (led by the excellent Jojo Gonzalez), the show is fleet-footed and exciting; it includes several lively musical numbers and a comic slow-motion fight. Carter’s writing, peppered with Tagalog and mostly written in spry rhyming couplets, draws dramatic energy from specific Filipino history and cultural traditions. This archival performance was filmed before a live audience in the Philippines.

The Romance of Magno Rubio | Photograph: Matt Zugale

★ Metropolitan Opera: Lulu

9am EDT / 1pm BST (available for 7.5 hours)

Alban Berg's 12-tone Lulu is back in town tonight in William Kentridge’s acclaimed production, starring Marlis Petersen as the fatal fräulein who sucks men into her vortex—until she herself is destroyed—in Berg’s adaptation of two plays by Frank Wedekind (Spring Awakening). Lothar Koenigs conducts this 2015 performance, which costars Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter and Franz Grundheber. (This edition of the Met Nightly Opera Streams was postponed from last night.)

Lulu | Photograph: Ken Howard

Lexitoon: A Quarantoon

12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST

Veteran puppeteers Craig Marin & Olga Felgemacher, who founded their company Flexitoon in 1979 and helped populate the early Nickelodeon show Pinwheel, pull a few strings to broadcast a puppet show from their living room. The show is offered free of charge, but donations benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Quarantoon | Photograph: Courtesy Flexitoon

★ Plays in the House: Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances in their entirety. Today’s offering, titled Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word, is performed by a large cast that includes Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Gilbert Bailey, Gabriel Brown, Michelle Liu Coughlin, Darian Dauchan, Samy Figerado, Ines Nassara, Nova Peyton, Christopher Richardson, Awa Sal Secka, Pearl Sun and Jason Veasey.

Ann Harada | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Martha Graham Dance Company: Heretic and Primitive Mysteries

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name explores two early works that helped define Graham’s revolutionary approach to dance. The viewing list includes archival footage of 1929’s Heretic (1929), as performed by Graham herself in the 1930s, and two performances of Primitive Mysteries (1931), one from 1964 and the other from 2017. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archivist Oliver Tobin. (The program is screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)

Primitive Mysteries | Photograph: Courtesy Martha Graham Dance Company

Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

Most recently seen on Broadway in 2016’s Our Mother's Brief Affair, stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. In this weekly at-home set, the 82-year-old performer returns to her musical-theater roots, with her regular musical director, the accomplished Billy Stritch, at her actual piano. (As luck would have it, they live in the same building.)

Linda Lavin | Photograph: Cliff Lipson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Kenney Green and Dayna Grayber at Marie's Crisis | Photograph: Courtesy Tyler William Milliron

Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Verdi's La Traviata, a tale of conspicuous consumption starring Diana Damrau as a Parisian courtesan. This 2018 production, directed by Broadway’s Michael Mayet (Spring Awakening) and featuring a set by Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), costars Juan Diego Flórez and Quinn Kelsey; Yannick Nézet-Séguin is the conductor.

La Traviata | Photograph: Marty Sohl

MCC Live Labs: Pues Nada

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available through June 6)

MCC Theater continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. This week’s offering is Aziza Barnes’s Pues Nada, set in a bar in East L.A.; director Whitney White’s cast of four African-American women comprises Ito Aghayere, Cherise Boothe, Karen Pittman and Samira Wiley. A post-show talkback with the company follows the initial live-stream.

Samira Wiley | Photograph: David Andrako

HERE: Send for the Million Men

7pm EDT / 12am BST

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in a machine-theater production that employs animatronics, robotics, puppetry and projections.

Send for the Million Men | Photograph: Courtesy HERE

New Works Series: musical theater writers under 20

7pm EDT / 12am BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s edition is devoted to works by precocious teenagers: The Hippie and the Hitman, by 16-year-old Elise Marra, about an unusual encounter during the Troubles in Northern Ireland; The Perfect Fit, by 13-year-old Jushua Turchin, about a ruthless stage mother; Two Maiden Ladies, by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, about a 19th-century lesbian couple; and Hide and Seek, by relative alter kaker 18-year-old Danny Feldman, about a high schooler wrestling with his sexuality.

Joshua Turchin | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

7pm EDT / 12am BST

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). This week their guest inclues Broadway leading ladies Laura Osnes and Kellu Barrett.

Laura Osnes | Photograph: Stephen Sorokoff

★ Metropolitan Opera: Orfeo ed Euridice

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection is a 2009 performance of Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, which revisits the ancient Greek myth (about a musician who can’t help looking back on his dead lover) but tacks on a happy ending. James Levine conducts the production, which is staged by modern dance master Mark Morris and features costumes by Isaac Mizrahi. Mezzo Stephanie Blythe plays Orfeo, a role that was written for a castrato; Danielle de Niese is Euridice and Heidi Grant Murphy is an atypically forgiving deity of love.

Orfeo ed Euridice | Photograph: Ken Howard

Stars in the House

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. Guests at tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.

★ New York City Ballet: Tribute to Balanchine

8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 18)

Lincoln Center at Home continues its Dance Week, in which the essential NYC cultural institution shares tersichorean highlights from the past four decades of performances at its Upper West Side campus. In this selection, which was broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center in 1983, New York City Ballet celebrates the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. The programs includes three of the master’s ballets: Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.

Tribute to Balanchine | Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Center

