The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back.

NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream today have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality across the United States.

★ Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing

Final week (U.S. only, through June 7)

The Public Theater's beloved Shakespeare in the Park has been canceled this year, but you still have a few more days to catch this delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing. Filmed at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater for PBS's Great Performances, the production stars Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman as too-witty longtime enemies whose friends plot to get them together. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won."

Much Ado About Nothing | Photograph: Joan Marcus

★ Ma-Yi Theater Company: The Romance of Magno Rubio

Last chance (through midnight)

Ma-Yi Theater Company, which focuses on the perspective of Asian-American artists, streams its Obie-winning 2003 production of Lonnie Carter’s The Romance of Magno Rubio, inventively adapted from Carlos Bulosan’s short story about a simple Filipino migrant worker in 1930s California who strikes up an epistolary romance with a white girl in Arkansas. As directed by Loy Arcenas for Ma-Yi Theatre Company and performed by a remarkable cast (led by the excellent Jojo Gonzalez), the show is fleet-footed and exciting; it includes several lively musical numbers and a comic slow-motion fight. Carter’s writing, peppered with Tagalog and mostly written in spry rhyming couplets, draws dramatic energy from specific Filipino history and cultural traditions. This archival performance was filmed before a live audience in the Philippines.

The Romance of Magno Rubio | Photograph: Matt Zugale

★ NT Live: Coriolanus

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering stars Tom Hiddleston, best known to American audiences as the tricksy Loki of the Avengers franchise, in director Josie Rourke’s action-packed 2013 production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, a tragedy in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero when he refuses to show them his scars. “In the midst of all the blood, graffiti and pyro, Hiddleston plays the eponymous Roman general not as a hearty veteran, but a gifted young man whose martial honour and prefect-ish sense of fair play are fatally spiked by a complete incomprehension of the lower orders,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his Time Out London review. “When he begrudges the release of grain to hoodie-wearing civilians who haven’t ‘earned’ it, the spectre of our government's anti-welfare rhetoric looms disturbingly large.”

Coriolanus | Photograph: Johan Persson

Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series to raise money for charity; after months of fundraising for the Actors Fund, the series has pivoted to benefit the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday is a variety show.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. In the alter ego of Auntie Glam, the alt-cabaret star and trans icon has been putting the Mx. in mixology with a weekly camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live. This episode dispenses with that conceit and raises funds for the anti-prison advocacy group Black and Pink.

Justin Vivian Bond | Photograph: Distilled Studio

Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 4

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the fourth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Elizabeth Stanley, Kerry Butler, Lesli Margherita, Tom Wopat, Lisa Brescia, Beth Malone, Jason Graae and Sam Gravitte, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jill Paice, Danny Gardner, Ali Ewoldt and Lisa Howard.

Elizabeth Stanley | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Mardie Millit: Live from Lockdown!

7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

The skilled and witty husband-and-wife duo of nightclub chanteuse Mardie Millet and pianist-songwriter Michael Garin invite you into their home and mix a cabaret cocktail of showtunes, standards, pop songs and original comic parodies.

Michael Garin and Mardie Millit | Photograph: Joe Henson

★ The Metropolitan Opera: Tosca

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded (mostly) in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering, which predates the HD era, is 1978 TV broadcast of Puccini’s crackling Roman melodrama Tosca, with a cast led by Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti and Met staple Cornell MacNeil. James Conlon directs a production staged by the Italian baritone Tito Gobbi, who had starred in the opera himself nearly a thousand times.

Tosca | Photograph: James Heffernan

★ Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, this Black Music Month concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater has moved its showtime to tonight. The event, which centers of performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder, includes appearances by Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Celisse Henderson, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.

Dionne Warwick | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

★ Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations

8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 18)

Lincoln Center at Home continues its Dance Week, in which the essential NYC cultural institution shares tersichorean highlights from the past four decades. The focus this time is on Alvin Ailey’s revered modern dance troupe, founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers and creators. This collection, filmed in 2015 for cinematic releases as part of the series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance, comprises four works: Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.

Revelations | Photograph: Christopher Duggan

Beyond the Shelter: An Interactive Virtual Pride Kick-Off Party!

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Director-choreographer Matthew Johnson Harris has gathered a diverse cast of entertainers for this live interactive Pride Month concert to benefit New Alternatives, which provides assistance to homeless LGBTQ youth. The virtual event is scheduled to include performances or appearances by performers from Broadway and beyond, including Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Christian Dante White, Morgan Lee, Marty Thomas, Zach Miko, Mykal Kilgore, Jevon McFerrin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Angela Birchett, Candice Marie Woods, Antoine L. Smith,, Aisha Jackson, Alyssa Fox, Steven LaBrie, Arielle Jacobs, JJ Caruncho, Brie Zimmer, Jarvis Manning, Emilie Battle, Madge Dietrich and Marquise Hitchcock.

Christian Dante White | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Joe’s Pub: Isaac Oliver

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection kicks off Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work. At Joe's he shares new work as well as pieces from his compulsively readable debut collection, Intimacy Idiot.

Isaac Oliver | Photograph: Zack DeZon

Stars in the House: James Monroe Iglehart

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Guests at tonight’s edition of the interview show (see 2pm above) include Broadway's James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony in 2014 for his spectacular turn in Aladdin.

James Monroe Iglehart | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

