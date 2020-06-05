The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream today have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

★ Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing

Final week (U.S. only, through June 7)

The Public Theater's beloved Shakespeare in the Park has been canceled this year, but you still have a few more days to catch this delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing. Filmed at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater for PBS's Great Performances, the production stars Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman as too-witty longtime enemies whose friends plot to get them together. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won."

Much Ado About Nothing | Photograph: Joan Marcus

★ National Theatre: Coriolanus

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available through June 11)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering stars Tom Hiddleston, best known to American audiences as the tricksy Loki of the Avengers franchise, in director Josie Rourke’s action-packed 2013 production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, a tragedy in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero when he refuses to show them his scars. “In the midst of all the blood, graffiti and pyro, Hiddleston plays the eponymous Roman general not as a hearty veteran, but a gifted young man whose martial honour and prefect-ish sense of fair play are fatally spiked by a complete incomprehension of the lower orders,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his Time Out London review. “When he begrudges the release of grain to hoodie-wearing civilians who haven’t ‘earned’ it, the spectre of our government's anti-welfare rhetoric looms disturbingly large.”

Coriolanus | Photograph: Johan Persson

Lady Bunny: Cuntagious

12pm EDT / 5pm BST

The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.

Lady Bunny | Photograph: Santiago Felipe

★ Bristol Old Vic: A Monster Calls

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through June 12)

The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, shares director Sally Cookson acclaimed 2018 stage adaptation of Patrick Ness’s award-winning book, in which a miserable 13-year-old boy is visited by a storytelling monster from a yew tree. “A Monster Calls is one of the great young adult fiction novels of our time, a devastating articulation of the fury that comes with grief, bound up in a nifty magical realist chassis,” wrote Time Out London of the production, which makes inventive use of simple props like ropes and chairs. “Devised with [Cookson’s] company, A Monster Calls takes a while to warm up, but ultimately locks into the searing emotional clarity of the book more closely than the film did.”

A Monster Calls | Photograph: Manuel Harlan

Stars in the House

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series that currently benefits the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. Guests at today’s matinee edition have not yet been announced.

Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.

Luzia | Photograph: Matt Beard

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is Busch, who has practiced his brand of old-school camp for more than 35 years, with great affection and without modern peer.

Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride

Astoria Performing Arts Center: Black Superman

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The scrappy Queens company APAC continues its weekly series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which offers premieres of new original musicals written in response to the current crisis. The third offering, by Charles and Christopher Inniss, is Black Superman, a timely look at the difficult position faced by young black men in the Bronx and Harlem as they deal with the twin challenges of Covid-19 and racial oppression. Tony White directs a cast that includes the writers and director as well as Daryl Inniss, Jonathan “JP” Patton and Osei Kwakye. A talk with the creators follows the initial stream; a $10 donation is suggested.

Christopher and Charles Inniss | Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

The Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight, the young British composer Thomas Adès conducts his own 2016 adaptation of 1962 Luis Buñuel’s dark surrealist film The Exterminating Angel, about a dinner party for aristocrats that goes horribly awry. The ensemble cast of this 2017 performance includes Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, John Tomlinson and the coloratura soprano Audrey Luna, who sings the single highest note—an A above high C—that has ever been performed at the Met. (It’s the very first note she essays.)

The Exterminating Angel | Photograph: Ken Howard

Dixon Place: Dance Quarantine VII|

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

In this weekly anthology, curated by Sangeeta Yesley, homebound dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their pent-up emotions. This edition features works created between April 27 and May 18 by Cleo Carol Knopf, Jennifer Yackel, Jesse Phillips-Fein, Jessica Warchal-King, Julia Bengtsson, Kyle G. Marsh and Stephen M Hill.

La MaMa: Downtown Variety: X

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a weekly virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Mx. Oops hosts this special edition of the series, devoted to art and healing in response to systemic oppression; participants include Olubode Shawn Brown, Sekou Luke and Xavier Ryan.

Mx. Oops | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The guests at tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show have not yet been announced.

★ Joe’s Pub: Kevin Smith Kirkwood: Whitney: Alive!

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. To kick off its Pride Month programming, the venue shares a 2015 show by Kevin Smith Kirkwood. On a night off from his ensemble role in Broadway's Kinky Boots, Kirkwood takes center stage as Whitney Houston in a show that impressively re-creates the doomed diva's performances and concert banter. Drew Wutke is the musical director; guests include Natalie Joy Johnson and Nick Rashaad Burroughs.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood | Photograph: Kevin Thomas Garcia

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.