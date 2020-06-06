The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream today have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

The Best Tony Awards Performances of All Time

Now

The 2020 Tony Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday night, but they have been indefinitely postponed, and CBS is airing a Grease singalong in their place. If you want to celebrate Broadway's best this weekend anyhow, this may help: We've assembled videos of what we consider to be the 35 all-time greatest performances from nominated musicals in the history of the Tonys, including star turns by Jennifer Holliday, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Ben Vereen, Cynthia Erivo, Katrina Lenk, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Betty Buckley, Eartha Kitt, Gregory Hines, Raúl Esparza, Christine Ebersole, Melba Moore, Dorothy Loudon, Bebe Neuwirth, Andrew Rannells and more.

Patti LuPone in Anything Goes

Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing

Last chance (U.S. only, through Sunday)

The Public Theater's beloved Shakespeare in the Park has been canceled this year, but you still have a few more days to catch this delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing. Filmed at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater for PBS's Great Performances, the production stars Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman as too-witty longtime enemies whose friends plot to get them together. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won."

Much Ado About Nothing | Photograph: Joan Marcus

Plays in the House: Blithe Spirit

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. But technical problems got in the way of its reading last month of Noël Coward’s hit 1941 séance-fiction comedy, Blithe Spirit, in which the peevish ghost of a novelist’s first wife upends his marriage to her replacement. Now the series takes a second shot at it, with most of the same cast. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Merle Dandridge and Montego Glover are the central romantic trio, and the veteran stage and screen star Leslie Uggams (Roots) plays the daffy medium who sets the ghost at large. Schele Williams directs. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)

William Jackson Harper | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Martha Graham Dance Company: Heretic and Primitive Mysteries

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name explores two early works that helped define Graham’s revolutionary approach to dance. The viewing list includes archival footage of 1929’s Heretic (1929), as performed by Graham herself in the 1930s, and two performances of Primitive Mysteries (1931), one from 1964 and the other from 2017. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archivist Oliver Tobin.

Primitive Mysteries | Photograph: Courtesy Martha Graham Dance Company

PlayGround: The Rendering Cycle

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

As part of its ongoing Zoom Festival, the San Francisco theater incubator PlayGround presents a produced, off-book virtual performance of Genevieve Jessee’s The Rendering Cycle (directed by Margo Hall): a collection of ten short interconnected plays that trace the African-American experience from West Africa a millennium ago to the United States today. Tickets cost $15; the piece will be performed for a second time tomorrow.

Genevieve Jessee | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

The Metropolitan Opera: Otello

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is Verdi’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy Othello, a tragedy of jealousy and misplaced trust, in which a villain sows seeds of deadly jealousy in the heart of a war hero. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts this 2018 performance, which is directed by Lincoln Center mainstay Bartlett Sher and stars Aleksandrs Antonenko, Željko Lučić, onya Yoncheva, Günther Groissböck and Dimitri Pittas.

Otello | Photograph: Ken Howard

Metropolitan Museum of Art: Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.

Song from the Spirit | Photograph: Rosalie O'Connor

Jomama Jones: Black Light

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The essential downtown performance hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In tonight’s Pride Month show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.

Black Light | Photograph: Joan Marcus

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Creole Giselle

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through Sunday at midnight EDT / 5am BST)

As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution begins a digital series that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The centerpiece of its first week of DTH On Demand programming is a full-length streaming of Creole Giselle, Frederic Franklin’s 1984 version of the classic ballet: still set to Adolphe Charles Adam’s music and based on Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot’s 19th-century original, but with the action moved to Louisiana in the 1840s. DTH artistic director Virginia Johnson hosts the premiere.

Creole Giselle | Photograph: Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem Archives

Stars in the House: A Phantom Phantasy

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. Tonight’s edition features four prominent actors who have played the Phantom of the Opera: Ramin Karimloo, Norm Lewis, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panaro.

Norm Lewis | Photograph: Kevin Yatarola

Paula West

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

If a night of jazz entertainment were still held up to the standards set by Ella, Billie and Sarah, San Francisco singer Paula West would be one of the few contemporary vocalists worth the price of admission. Her full-bodied contralto is a thing of beauty, and it’s connected to an emotive intellect that makes the American Songbook speak to the future rather than the past. This live set, backed by a four-man combo, is available for free, but tips are welcome through Venmo (@Paula-West-17).

Paula West | Photograph: James Barry Knox

Metropolitan Playhouse: Ever Young

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth Ever Young, a 1924 one-act by company favorite Alice Gerstenberg that looks at four wealthy and single Palm Beach matrons. The troupe’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 40-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the continuing Virtual Playhouse project. A talkback ensues.

Alice Gerstenberg | Photograph: Courtesy the Metropolitan Playhouse

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. For the past two weekends of their virtual summer season, the group performed Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites; now they move on to one of the show’s several sequels, which includes such hits as “Rock Around the Clock” and “Dancing in the Street.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with another Wonderettes installment and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James

Serials @ The Flea: Online!

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

Plays in the House Jr.: Free Speech: Teen Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to kids in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. Today’s offering, which benefits the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, is an anthology of monologues, speeches, poetry and songs performed by teenage actors.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

The Metropolitan Opera: Thaïs

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met's 12th week of free offerings concludes with Richard Massenet’s 1894 opera Thaïs, about the forbidden love that grows between a courtesan and a Christian monk in Egypt during the Roman Empire. Met pet Renée Fleming plays the title role, and Thomas Hampson is her match; Jesús López-Cobos conducts this 2008 performance.

Thaïs | Photograph: Ken Howard

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

Sunday 7:30 pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Fountain Theatre: Citizen: An American Lyric

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Stephen Sachs, the artistic director of Los Angeles’s Fountain Theatre, presents an online reading of his well-received 2015 stage adaptation of Claudia Rankine’s award-winning book of poems about racism in America. Shirley Jo Dinney directs the one-time live stream, in which original cast members Bernard K. Addison, Leith Burke, Tony Maggio, Monnae Michaell and Lisa Pescia are joined by Adenrele Ojo.

Claudia Rankine | Photograph: John Lucas

Kritzerland: June Is Bustin’ In All Over

Sunday 8pm EST / 1am BST

The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.

Kerry O’Malley | Photograph: Peter Konerko

PlayGround: The Rendering Cycle

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

Der Ring Gott Farblonjet

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Camp master Everett Quinton, the widower of queer-theater icon Charles Ludlam and the custodian of his Ridiculous Theatrical Company, directs and stars in a live-streamed reading of Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, Ludlam’s epic 1977 send-up of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. (Quinton directed a full revival in 1990.) The work is divided into four acts; a different one is performed each Sunday to celebrate Pride Month.

Everett Quinton | Photograph: Tim Goodwin

