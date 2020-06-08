Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. NOTE: Several events that had been scheduled to stream today have been postponed in response to ongoing protests for racial equality.

Jomama Jones: Black Light

Now

The essential downtown performance hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In tonight’s Pride Month show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.

Black Light | Photograph: Joan Marcus

The Best Tony Awards Performances of All Time

Now

The 2020 Tony Awards ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday night, but the Tonys have been indefinitely postponed. If you want to celebrate Broadway's best anyhow, this may help: We've assembled videos of what we consider to be the 35 all-time greatest performances from nominated musicals in the history of the Tonys, including star turns by Jennifer Holliday, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Ben Vereen, Cynthia Erivo, Katrina Lenk, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Betty Buckley, Eartha Kitt, Gregory Hines, Raúl Esparza, Christine Ebersole, Melba Moore, Dorothy Loudon, Bebe Neuwirth, Andrew Rannells and more.

Patti LuPone in Anything Goes

Detestable Films: 10k

Monday 8am EDT / 1pm BST (available for one week)

Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). Today’s final offering is 10k, directed by LaBute and starring Clea Alsip and J.J. Kandel

10k | Photograph: Detestable Films

Stars in the House: Philadelphia Theatre Company

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Today’s matinee edition inaugurates the series’s new Regional Theatre Spotlight On division with a look at the Philadelphia Theatre Company. Guests include Paige Price.

Brave New World Rep: Hamlet

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Every Monday in June, Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep showcases a different cast and director in live readings of Shakespeare's wordy tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Today’s second edition is directed by David Hammong and stars Vayu O’Donnell as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

|The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Brandon James Gwinn | Photograph: Lauren Gunn

Long Wharf Theatre: Staged at Home

Monday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST

New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre, a pioneer in not-for-profit regional theater, takes its annual benefit gala online with a starry concert hosted by the company’s Jacob Padrón and Kit Ingui. Scheduled performers include Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Morrison, Norm Lewis, Robin De Jesús, Bryce Pinkham, Tracey Conyer Lee, Mason Alexander Park and August Wilson Monologue Competition finalist Juwan Lee. Tickets cost $20 per household.

Laura Benanti | Photograph: Broadway Blue Wave

Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live

Monday 7pm EDT / 12am BST

In this hour-long solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets cost $10, and proceeds from this run partly benefit the Cincinnati Fringe Festival.

Desperately Seeking the Exit | Photograph: David Rodgers

The Metropolitan Opera: La Clemenza di Tito

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 13th week with a 2012 production of Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito, a tale of jealousy, conspiracy and mercy in ancient Rome. Early music expert Harry Bicket conducts the performance, which stars Giuseppe Filianoti, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey and Lucy Crowe.

La Clemenza di Tito | Photograph: Ken Howard

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that comprises puppeteer Brad Shur, aerialist Serenity Forchion, whipster Aaron Bonk, magician Jonathan Burns, accordionist Corn Mo, wire walker Logan Kerr, contortionist Elena Sanders and the dance company Kinesis Project. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Elena Sanders | Photograph: RJ Muna

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and guests

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 2pm. Tonight’s show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis and Broadway Inspirational Voices founder Michael McElroy.

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Justin Patterson

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) and improv master Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as well as Debra McGrath, Nicolas King, Adam J. Levy, Nicole Zuraitis, Anais Reno and Amanda King. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Tony Yazbeck | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @Martythomaslovesyou.) This week's edition features Marissa Rosen, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey.

Marty Thomas | Photograph: The Gingerb3ard Men

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason

Stars in the House: Redhouse Arts Center

Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Today’s matinee edition of the twice-daily interview and performance show (see Monday 2pm) continues the Regional Theatre Spotlight On subseries with a look at Syracuse, New York’s Redhouse Arts Center. Guests include Hunter Foster (Urinetown).

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Luba Mason, Phyllis Pastore, Nina Gabianelli, Bob Diamond, Bob Egan and Jovan E’Sean.

Luba Mason | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: Iolanta and Bluebeard’s Castle

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s selection is a double bill of folktale one-acts: Tchaikovsky's final opera, Iolanta, starring Anna Netrebko as a princess who doesn’t know that she is blind, and costarring Piotr Beczała, Aleksei Markov and Ilya Bannik; and Bartók's extremely dark Bluebeard's Castle, starring Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in the only two singing roles. Valery Gergiev conducts this performance from Valentine’s Day, 2015.

Bluebeard’s Castle | Photograph: Marty Sohl

Stars in the House

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 2pm. Guests for tonight’s episode have yet to be announced.

Eden Theater Company: The Room Plays

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The female-forward Eden Theater Company begins a monthly series of original 10-minute plays, written by emerging playwrights to be performed on Zoom. Each edition is organized around a different room. This one, about bedrooms, includes works by Jake Brasch, Cassandra Paras and Tracy Carns.

Cassandra Paras | Photograph: Whitney Brown

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guest stars; this week’s virtual visitors are Kitten LaRue and Lou Henry Hoover. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.