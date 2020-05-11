The best live theater to stream online on May 11 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily.

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and guests

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), who is joined by the songwriting power couple Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Lincoln Center at Home: San Francisco Ballet's Romeo and Juliet

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available for two weeks)

The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s terrific version of Shakespeare’s tale of rebellious and unlucky young lovers, set to music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson with an assist from Marty Pistone for the exciting fight sequences. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance. If you can’t get enough of this lovely production, SFB is streaming a different filmed version of the same ballet (captured at a performance the very next day) through May 15; see the Limited Runs section below.

54 Below at Home: The Wedding Singer Broadway cast reunion

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only. In tonight’s edition, recorded in 2015, cast members of Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin's 2006 Broadway musical—including Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Felicia Finley, Matt Saldivar, Rita Gardner, David Josefsberg and Spencer Liff (though not the two leads)—reunite to perform songs from the score, including a few that were cut.

Robin Hood: Rise Up New York!

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The poverty-fighting NYC organization Robin Hood convenes a merry band of superstars for a one-hour telethon, created with iHeartMedia, to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Fey is the host, and participants include Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Andrew Rannells, Matthew Broderick, Fab 5 Freddy, Salt-N-Pepa, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo. The announced musical performances are by Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and Sting, but since the guest list also features some of Broadway’s biggest names—Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt and Karen Olivo—we’re going to bet there will be some theater love in there somewhere. The event will be broadcast on every NYC TV station and nationally on CNBC, as well as on all iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations and SiriusXM; it will also be streamed online on NBC News Now and NowThis Media. (Pro tip: If you miss the rollout at 7pm EDT, ABC News Live will be streaming it at 10pm EDT.)

The Metropolitan Opera: Werther

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its ninth week with Massenet’s 1892 adaptation of Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther, starring heartthrob tenor Jonas Kaufmann as the lovestruck poet snared in the web of Sophie Koch’s Charlotte. Alain Altinoglu conducts this 2014 performance, which also stars Lisette Oropesa and David Bižić.

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts balancer and juggler Thom Wall, hooper Nicole Taylor, musician Sabrina Chap, aerialist Pio, comedy team Parallel Exit, acrobat Richard Maguire, variety artist Curtis Carlyle, magician Shreeyash Palshikar, circus historian Hovey Burgess and storytellers Rod Raven and Princess Wendy. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

The Civilians: A Shining Light

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)

Steve Cosson and his indispensable NYC company, the Civilians, have been creating vital original works for nearly 20 years now, including many pieces of unconventional documentary theater. Tonight they hold an online gala; donations of any size will get you in, and the event also streams live on the Civilians’ Facebook page. (The company is nothing if not democatic in spirit.) Expect selections from their suspended spring musical, Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House, plus as songs by works Ethan Lipton and the late and deeply missed Michael Friedman, a longtime Civilians pillar. Jo Lampert hosts the event, which includes appearances by Nick Blaemire, Cindy Cheung, Eddie Cooper, Molly Hager, Harriet Harris, Jason Butler Harner, Van Hughes, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lesli Margherita, Grace McLean, Jill Sobule and Mary Testa.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s guest list of performers includes jazz-pop singer and saxophonist Curtis Stigers (“I Wonder Why”), musical-theater triple threats Ariana DeBose (Summer) and Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), British viral singing phenomenon Debbie Wileman, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli and Sing Street cast member Max Bartos. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Stars in the House: Wayne Brady

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) welcomes the multitalented Wayne Brady, who rose to fame as an improv king on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and has more recently stepped into Kinky Boots and Hamilton to play leading roles.

Marty Thomas Presents Diva

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @MartyThomas.) This week's edition features Marissa Rosen, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey.

Mondays in the Club with Lance

9pm–1am EDT / 2am–6am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

