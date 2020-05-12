The best live theater to stream online on May 12 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily.

Sea Wall

Viewable now (available through May 18)

The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week.

Andrew Scott // Photograph: Kevin Cummins

Shakespeare’s Globe: Macbeth

Viewable now

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company has been proffering a free production from its archives via YouTube every two weeks. To that ongoing rollout the company now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.

Macbeth // Photograph: Courtesy Shakespeare's Globe

Stars in the House: Michelle Collins

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition is guest-hosted by the comedian and talk show host Michelle Collins, who is joined by Karen Chee, Kelly McCreary, Brian Safi and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s delightful Ellie Kemper.

Ellie Kemper // Photograph: Luke Fontana

Live with Carnegie Hall: Michael Feinstein

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).

Michael Feinstein // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

CyberTank Weekly Variety Show

4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. The theme of this week’s episode is “Woo! Party!”

The VT Show: Eli's Comin'

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Today, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and, if there is any justice in the world, maybe sing a number or two.

Mandy Gonzalez// Photograph: Jacob Blickenstaff

The 24 Hour Plays: COVID and Incarceration

6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. In this special edition of the series, the participating playwrights—including Lemon Andersen, Hilary Bettis, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Jordan E. Cooper, Emily Mann, DeRay Mckesson, Nsangou Njikam, and Liza Jessie Peterson—have been paired with currently or formerly incarcerated people to tell their stories in coordination with the advocacy campaign RAPP (Release Aging People in Prison).

The Year of Living Dangerously

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s edition is a 2017 concert of Thomas Tierney and Jeffrey Haddow’s musical adaptation of Christopher J. Koch’s novel The Year of Living Dangerously. The cast includes Scarlett Strallen, Kevin Earley, Simon Jones and (in the role that won Linda Hunt an Oscar) Marc delaCruz.

American Ballet Theatre: Together Tonight

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for 48 hours)

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the revered NYC dance company throws an hour-long virtual gala that includes performances, historical footage and special guests including Katie Couric, Chita Rivera, Jennifer Garner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Julianna Margulies, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelly Ripa, Liev Schreiber, Deborah Roberts, Al Roker, Nate Berkus, Margaret Qualley, Jeremiah Brent, Julio Bocca, Roberto Bolle, Alessandra Ferri, Carla Fracci and ABT superstar Misty Copeland. Among the evening’s offerings are excerpts from ABT’s beloved Swan Lake, dances by Michelle Dorrance and Jessica Lang, and musical performances by Cynthia Erivo and Tony Bennett (who sings “Fly Me to the Moon” as soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, who are sheltering together, perform a duet in Central Park). The event is free, but donations to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund are encouraged.

Swan Lake // Photograph: Gene Schiavone

Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney

7pm EST / midnight BST (live only)

Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required. After tonight’s premiere, the show will be streamed for the next three days at different times.

Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Café La MaMa Live: Take 6

7pm EDT / 12am BST

In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa’s weekly series gives writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. This week’s edition is cohosted by performance-art icon Karen Finley and George Emilio Sanchez.

Karen Finley// Photograph: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Piano Bar Live!

7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Karen Mason, Leslie Anderson, Joe Regan, Mama Tits and Jon MJ Cooper.

The Metropolitan Opera: The Tempest

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight, young British composer Thomas Adès conducts his own recent adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed with spectacular flourishes by the visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage. In this 2012 recording, Simon Keenlyside plays the righteous vengeful sorcerer Prospero; Isabel Leonard and Alek Shrader are the lover, Alan Oke is Caliban, and coloratura soprano Audrey Luna delivers some awesomely bonkers singing as the island spirit Ariel.

The Tempest // Photograph: Ken Howard

Ganymede Revisited

7:30 pm EDT / 12:30am BST

In this online offering from the Tank, playwright Frank J. Avella presents a triptych of short works on queer neoclassical themes, set in the past, present and future. Ganymede explores the possible May-December (or is it July-August?) relationship between Julius Caesar and his nephew Octavius, the future Augustus; Catamitus looks at a modern film star and a victim of his sexual misconduct; and Gaia imagines a future in which women run the world without men. The plays debuted last week and will be read again on May 26, with different casts each time.

Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST and 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding two soirées every day except Sunday though May 20; tickets cost $10.

Lady M // Photograph: Courtesy Heartbeat Opera

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

Instead of its planned six-week season at Lincoln Center, City Ballet’s is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. Each release stays live for 72 hours. This week’s first offering is a bouquet of five videos: Robbins’s Afternoon of a Faun and the Spring section of his The Four Seasons, plus excerpts from Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15, The Four Temperaments and Western Symphony. Featured dancers include Sara Mearns, Sterling Hyltin, Joseph Gordon, Ask la Cour, Roman Mejia.

Sara Mearns in The Four Seasons // Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Stars in the House: Caroline in the City cast reunion

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus as cast members of the very 1990s sitcom Caroline in the City reunite to discuss the series and read its pilot script. Participants include Lea Thompson, Malcolm Gets, Amy Pietz, Eric Lutes, Andy Lauer, Tom LaGrua, John Mariano and Jason Workman, plus show creator Marco Pennett.

TimeLine Theatre: To Master the Art

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (Tue–Sun through June 7)

Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.

To Master the Art // Photograph: Lara Goetsch

