The best live theater to stream online on May 12
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily.
Sea Wall
Viewable now (available through May 18)
The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week.
Andrew Scott // Photograph: Kevin Cummins
Shakespeare’s Globe: Macbeth
Viewable now
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company has been proffering a free production from its archives via YouTube every two weeks. To that ongoing rollout the company now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
Macbeth // Photograph: Courtesy Shakespeare's Globe
Stars in the House: Michelle Collins
2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee edition is guest-hosted by the comedian and talk show host Michelle Collins, who is joined by Karen Chee, Kelly McCreary, Brian Safi and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s delightful Ellie Kemper.
Ellie Kemper // Photograph: Luke Fontana
Live with Carnegie Hall: Michael Feinstein
2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).
Michael Feinstein // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
CyberTank Weekly Variety Show
4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. The theme of this week’s episode is “Woo! Party!”
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Today, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and, if there is any justice in the world, maybe sing a number or two.
Mandy Gonzalez// Photograph: Jacob Blickenstaff
The 24 Hour Plays: COVID and Incarceration
6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. In this special edition of the series, the participating playwrights—including Lemon Andersen, Hilary Bettis, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Jordan E. Cooper, Emily Mann, DeRay Mckesson, Nsangou Njikam, and Liza Jessie Peterson—have been paired with currently or formerly incarcerated people to tell their stories in coordination with the advocacy campaign RAPP (Release Aging People in Prison).
The Year of Living Dangerously
6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s edition is a 2017 concert of Thomas Tierney and Jeffrey Haddow’s musical adaptation of Christopher J. Koch’s novel The Year of Living Dangerously. The cast includes Scarlett Strallen, Kevin Earley, Simon Jones and (in the role that won Linda Hunt an Oscar) Marc delaCruz.
American Ballet Theatre: Together Tonight
7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for 48 hours)
To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the revered NYC dance company throws an hour-long virtual gala that includes performances, historical footage and special guests including Katie Couric, Chita Rivera, Jennifer Garner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Julianna Margulies, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelly Ripa, Liev Schreiber, Deborah Roberts, Al Roker, Nate Berkus, Margaret Qualley, Jeremiah Brent, Julio Bocca, Roberto Bolle, Alessandra Ferri, Carla Fracci and ABT superstar Misty Copeland. Among the evening’s offerings are excerpts from ABT’s beloved Swan Lake, dances by Michelle Dorrance and Jessica Lang, and musical performances by Cynthia Erivo and Tony Bennett (who sings “Fly Me to the Moon” as soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, who are sheltering together, perform a duet in Central Park). The event is free, but donations to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund are encouraged.
Swan Lake // Photograph: Gene Schiavone
Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney
7pm EST / midnight BST (live only)
Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required. After tonight’s premiere, the show will be streamed for the next three days at different times.
Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg
Café La MaMa Live: Take 6
7pm EDT / 12am BST
In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa’s weekly series gives writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. This week’s edition is cohosted by performance-art icon Karen Finley and George Emilio Sanchez.
Karen Finley// Photograph: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders
Piano Bar Live!
7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Karen Mason, Leslie Anderson, Joe Regan, Mama Tits and Jon MJ Cooper.
The Metropolitan Opera: The Tempest
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight, young British composer Thomas Adès conducts his own recent adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed with spectacular flourishes by the visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage. In this 2012 recording, Simon Keenlyside plays the righteous vengeful sorcerer Prospero; Isabel Leonard and Alek Shrader are the lover, Alan Oke is Caliban, and coloratura soprano Audrey Luna delivers some awesomely bonkers singing as the island spirit Ariel.
The Tempest // Photograph: Ken Howard
Ganymede Revisited
7:30 pm EDT / 12:30am BST
In this online offering from the Tank, playwright Frank J. Avella presents a triptych of short works on queer neoclassical themes, set in the past, present and future. Ganymede explores the possible May-December (or is it July-August?) relationship between Julius Caesar and his nephew Octavius, the future Augustus; Catamitus looks at a modern film star and a victim of his sexual misconduct; and Gaia imagines a future in which women run the world without men. The plays debuted last week and will be read again on May 26, with different casts each time.
Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST and 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding two soirées every day except Sunday though May 20; tickets cost $10.
Lady M // Photograph: Courtesy Heartbeat Opera
New York City Ballet: George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)
Instead of its planned six-week season at Lincoln Center, City Ballet’s is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. Each release stays live for 72 hours. This week’s first offering is a bouquet of five videos: Robbins’s Afternoon of a Faun and the Spring section of his The Four Seasons, plus excerpts from Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15, The Four Temperaments and Western Symphony. Featured dancers include Sara Mearns, Sterling Hyltin, Joseph Gordon, Ask la Cour, Roman Mejia.
Sara Mearns in The Four Seasons // Photograph: Paul Kolnik
Stars in the House: Caroline in the City cast reunion
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus as cast members of the very 1990s sitcom Caroline in the City reunite to discuss the series and read its pilot script. Participants include Lea Thompson, Malcolm Gets, Amy Pietz, Eric Lutes, Andy Lauer, Tom LaGrua, John Mariano and Jason Workman, plus show creator Marco Pennett.
TimeLine Theatre: To Master the Art
8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (Tue–Sun through June 7)
Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.
To Master the Art // Photograph: Lara Goetsch
LIMITED RUNS
Werther (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 12 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The ninth week of Met offerings begins with Massenet’s 1892 adaptation of Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther, starring heartthrob tenor Jonas Kaufmann as the lovestruck poet snared in the web of Sophie Koch’s Charlotte. Alain Altinoglu conducts this 2014 performance, which also stars Lisette Oropesa and David Bižić.
Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall
Through May 12 at 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
Sarah Brightman, who parlayed her starring role in the original London and Broadway casts of The Phantom of the Opera into huge success as an international recording artist, gifts her homebound fans with a free stream of her 1997 concert at London’s fancy Royal Albert Hall. The program begins with classical selections, then takes a detour into Broadway and pop (the Gipsy Kings, Queen) before arriving at a suite of songs by her angel of music and onetime husband, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Andrea Bocelli makes a guest appearance to sing their stirring hit bilingual duet, “Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro),” accompanied by the English National Orchestra.
One. One & One (Vertigo Dance Company)
Through May 12 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. In this 2019 show, Israel’s eco-friendly Vertigo Dance Company, based in Jerusalem and in a nearby kibbutz, presents the U.S. premiere of a work that is performed on a dirt-strewn stage and explores our connection to the natural world.
Jack Ferver: Everything Is Imaginable (New York Live Arts)
Through May 13
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex New York Live Arts has been releasing treats from its archives every Thursday. This week’s batch include 2018’s Everything Is Imaginable, by the playful postmodernist Ferver (Chambre), whom comedy fans may remember as the so-jazzed Jimmy Tickles on Strangers with Candy. The piece explores being in a community that lives the outrageous queer dream; joining Ferver are American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside, Martha Graham Dance Company's Lloyd Knight, Broadway's Garen Scribner (An American in Paris) and dancer-designer Reid Bartelme.
Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre)
Through May 14 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. This week’s offering is Simon Godwin’s 2018 staging of Shakespeare’s intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. The superb Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play the title roles. “Fiennes plays Antony as a boozy old lion, still in the political game through ego as much as ambition,” wrote Time Out London of the original run. “There is a poignancy in the sense of damage to him. Perhaps Fiennes’s biggest contribution, though, is to let Okonedo’s Cleopatra dominate the stage…She is funny, smart and potent, physically and mentally powerful.”
Broadway Does Mother’s Day
Through May 14
Broadway luminaries celebrate motherhood, theater and relief for the needy in this star-packed benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The casts of nearly every suspended Broadway musical are taking part in this variety show of musical numbers and comedy sketches, along with a dazzling array of major talents: Bernadette Peters, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, Betty Buckley, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Holliday, Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber, Lea DeLaria, LaChanze, Victoria Clark, Carolee Carmello, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beanie Feldstein, Chuck Cooper, Ann Harada, Kate Baldwin, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kaye, James Monroe Iglehart, Lesli Margherita, Jenn Colella, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan and many, many more. Donations, which will help BC/EFA fill the gap left by the cancellation of its usual Easter Bonnet celebration, can be made via Donations can be made here.
Dead End Kids (Mabou Mines)
Through May 14
Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing an archival performance every week. This selection is the filmed version of writer-director JoAnne Akalaitis’s Dead End Kids, which premiered at the Public in 1980. The text includes writings by Goethe, Jorge Luis Borges and Marie Curie as well as government reports on nuclear weapons and energy; the score is mostly by David Byrne, with additional material by Mabou cofounder Philip Glass.
Solera and Encierro (Irene Rodríguez)
Through May 15 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this video, Cuban flamenco star Irene Rodríguez performs two passionate works: Solero, a solo filmed by Alfredo Cannatello; and Encierro, which explores the dynamics of bullfighting.
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 15 at 7pm
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is artistic director Helgi Tomasson’s well-loved 1994 version of Shakespeare’s tragedy of star-crossed lovers undone by family strife, plus daggers and poor communication. (It is set to Sergei Prokofiev’s traditional R&J score.) This performance was filmed in 2015; interestingly enough, Lincoln Center is streaming its own different capture of the same ballet—recorded in the same year—on May 11, so you’ll have a chance to compare and contrast the filming styles if you like.
The Civilians: A Shining Light
Through May 15 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Steve Cosson and his indispensable NYC company, the Civilians, have been creating vital original works for nearly 20 years now, including many pieces of unconventional documentary theater. Tonight they hold an online gala; donations of any size will get you in, and the event also streams live on the Civilians’ Facebook page. (The company is nothing if not democatic in spirit.) The evening includes selections from their suspended spring musical, Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House, plus songs by Ethan Lipton and the late and deeply missed Michael Friedman, a longtime Civilians pillar. Jo Lampert hosts the event, which includes appearances by Nick Blaemire, Cindy Cheung, Eddie Cooper, Molly Hager, Harriet Harris, Jason Butler Harner, Van Hughes, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lesli Margherita, Grace McLean, Jill Sobule and Mary Testa.
The Wooster Group
Through May 15
The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company has been streaming weekly videos from its archives. From today through May 15, all of the videos it has released so far will be available on the Wooster Group website: Hamlet, based off the filmed version of Richard Burton’s 1964 production; To You, the Birdie (Phèdre), a deconstruction of Racine’s tragedy starring company mainstay Kate Valk; Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide; House/Lights, a challenging mash-up of a Gertrude Stein's opera libretto and an S/M-tinged 1964 exploitation flick; and a pair of oddball films that used as multimedia elements in Frank Dell’s The Temptation of St. Antony, titled Flaubert Dreams of Travel but the Illness of His Mother Prevents It and Channel J. (The latter is an all-nude talk show with a young Willem Dafoe.) DVDs of these landmark avant-garde performances, all of which bear the stamp of Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, would normally set you back hundreds of dollars, so take advantage of this free offer while you can.
The Two Noble Kinsmen (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 17
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday and stays up for two weeks. The third offering is a real Shakespeare rarity: The Two Noble Kinsmen. An obscure 1613 collaboration between the bard and John Fletcher, this tragicomic adaptation of Chaucer’s “The Knight’s Tale” concerns two Theban cousins in love with the same Amazon princess. Believed to be Shakespeare’s final play, this is little more than an appendix to the playwright’s great works, but completists will relish the chance to see this full staging by director Barrie Rutter and designer Jessica Worrall. A lengthy sequence of morris dancing right before intermission is a highlight.
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 17
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
Nexus
Through May 17
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Coriolanus (Stratford Festival)
Through May 21
The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Straford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but through May 21 it is offering a free taste of its excellence: a full video of its 2018 production of Shakespeare's tragedy, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero and lifelong mama's boy when he refuses to show off his scars. The visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage helms the modern-dress production, which stars André Sills in the title roles. (The YouTube video begins with a 34-minute discussion of the production, which you can skip if you want to get to the political and martial drama.)
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Through May 24
Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments, five of which remain available for free viewing through May 24. Discussions follow each section.
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 24
The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s terrific version of Shakespeare’s tale of rebellious and unlucky young lovers, set to music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson with an assist from Marty Pistone for the exciting fight sequences. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance. If you can’t get enough of this lovely production, SFB is streaming a different filmed version of the same ballet (captured at a performance the very next day) through May 15.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through May 25
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
Acquanetta (Fisher Center)
Through May 31
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Rise Up New York!
The poverty-fighting NYC organization Robin Hood convenes a merry band of superstars for a one-hour telethon, created with iHeartMedia, to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Fey is the host, and participants include Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Andrew Rannells, Matthew Broderick, Fab 5 Freddy, Salt-N-Pepa, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo. The announced musical performances are by Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and Sting, but since the guest list also features some of Broadway’s biggest names—Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt and Karen Olivo—we’re going to bet there will be some theater love in there somewhere.
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Andrea Martin sings “No Time at All” in Pippin
One of the most memorable Broadway numbers of the 2010s was comic treasure Andrea Martin’s show-stopping rendition of the age- and gravity-defying “No Time at All” in 2013’s fabulous dark-circus revival of Pippin, for which she mounted a flying trapeze and won her second Tony Award. Now director Diane Paulus’s American Repertory Theater, where the revival originated, has released a clip of Martin’s high-flying and adored performance. It’s six minutes of show-tune joy.
Ballet Hispánico: Tito on Timbales
Ballet Hispánico streams a 2011 performance of William Whitener’s Tito on Timbales, a 1984 tribute to the pride of Spanish Harlem, rhythm master Tito Puento.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set, joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
The Dying Swan (Swans for Relief)
American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Max Vernon and Rona Siddiqui
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater christens its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Off Broadway composer Max Vernon, who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP), and Rona Siddiqui, whose autobiographical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan was workshopped at Playwrights Horizons last fall.
Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!
From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours
New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. Visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.
The Reception (HERE)
Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, through HERE's Artist Residency Program, invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
Good and Noble Beings (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Ann Marie Dorr and Paul Ketchum’s highly personal, extremely loose adaptation of a major poststructuralist text by the mind-scrambling theorists Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari. (The stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.)
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Sunshine Concerts
In March, when Broadway darling Laura Benanti asked students from across the country to share performances from their canceled school productions with the hashhtag #SunshineSongs, the result was an awwwww-inspiring outpouring of talent. Now she has compliled dozens of the resulting videos into an anthology of promise deferred, showcased in a free online special.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Romeo and Juliet (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. To raise funds and awareness, he is gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for live weekly Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars David Corenswet (The Politician) and Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) in the title roles of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. The supporting actors include Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Samuel H. Levine (The Inheritance) and Michael Gandolfini (of the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark).
Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime
Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this concert, recorded for archival purposes last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in East Hampton, she sets her mind on songs by newly nonagenarian show-tune deity Stephen Sondheim, from the familiar (“Send in the Clowns”) to the relatively unknown (“Goodbye for Now”). Tedd Firth is the musical director.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in the latest edition include Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Minnie Driver, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Santino Fontana, Justin Kirk, Ashley Park, Rita Wilson and Alison Wright; among the writers are Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Craig Lucas, Marsha Norman and Anna Ziegler.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Stonewall Gives Back!
Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this well-produced concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to gay nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Performers include Cyndi Lauper, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming and John Cameron Mitchell, among many others; Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean share a famous Judy-Barbra duet.
Ute Lemper (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.
Wooden (HERE)
Laura Peterson’s 2011 dance quartet Wooden, presented at HERE, features three distinct environments inspired by natural architecture ("Ground," "Trees" and "Corridor"). Peterson is joined onstage by Janna Diamond, Kate Martel and Edward Rice.
Tituss Burgess (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess answers questions via social media, interviews a couple of top-drawer guests—Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
Shakina: Manifest Pussy (Joe's Pub)
Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. In this edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, founding artistic director Shakina, who used a "KickStartHer" campaign to raise funds for gender-confirmation surgery in Thailand, reflects on her journey in a night of monologues and "glitter-rock" tunes written by her or for her. This 2016 Joe’s Pub show includes material drawn from two previous works, One WomanShow and Post-Op. (Since then, the indomitable star has had prominent roles on TV’s Transparent and Difficult People.)
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head
An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, has made the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 2
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the second episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christiane Noll, Kenita Miller, William Michals, Danny Gardner, Anais Reno, Gabrielle Stravelli, Michael Winther, Elena Mindlina, Brian Charles Rooney, Cooper Grodin, Dinanda Klaassen and Farah Alvin.
On Stage at Home
Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund, which originally ran on April 11 and 12 but still viewable on NY1’s Facebook page: The first part is here and the second is here. Both halves feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries, including—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren.
Sleeping Car Porters
The Brick Theater begins its Archival Streaming Series with the video premiere of Ryan William Downey’s offbeat dark comedy, which had a well-received run at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway destination in December, produced by Title:Point. Characters named Billy the Kid and Zodiac journey through a twisted and violent landscape of western masculine myth-making. Expect cowboys, killers and ghosts, plus a short musical set at the start. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Isolating Together: A Virtual Toy Theater Festival
Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebrations of micropuppetry. John Bell plays host to artists or groups of artists who have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. The first night can be viewed here, the second here and the third here.
Reggie ‘Regg Roc’ Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. Ring: Revelation of Proverbs
Last year, the Shed presented the world premiere of choreographer Reggie "Regg Roc" Gray immersive dance-theater piece Maze, which focused on the snappy, Jamaican-inflected street dance known as Flexn. Now the Hudson Yards arts center invites the group back as part of its digital commission program, Up Close. In this new 7-minute piece, set to songs by Epic B, the performers film themselves at home, demonstrating how to bring street dance into much smaller spaces.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In this latest edition, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts hooper and contortionist Eva Lou Rhinelander, juggler and magician Zander Mowat, contortionist and clay artist Jonathan Nosan, composer Sxip Shirey, uggler David Cain, variety showman Michael Rosman, magician Greg Dubin, clown Gina Allison, aerialist Rachel Karabenick and cane juggler Drew Brown. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus) and other methods.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues
Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.
Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice (Joe's Pub)
A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)
Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me
92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.
Hamilton cast reunion surprise
If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.
Andrea McArdle and friends sing "Tomorrow"
Need a little sun in your life? This new video may help. Andrea McArdle, the original star of Broadway's Annie, leads a rousing rendition of that show's optimistic anthem, "Tomorrow," in an adorable and inspiring group sing-along to benefit for Shields for Heroes, which provides protection for healthcare workers and others in harm's way during the pandemic. Participants includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher Jackson, Alan Cumming, Bridget Everett, Billy Eichner, Mary Testa, and Ana Gasteyer.
Brian Stokes Mitchell sings "The Impossible Dream"
Several New York City entertainers have been taking to their windows and roofs to serenade their neighbors of late, but no one else is Broadway leading man, Actors Fund chairman and civic treasure Brian Stokes Mitchell. This Facebook video captures his glorious April 18 rendition of "The Impossible Dream (The Quest") from the Don Quixote musical Man of la Mancha, in which he starred in 2002.
Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”
Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)
The cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"
As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.
Heartbeat Opera sings "Make Our Garden Grow"
The inventive, queer-edged NYC opera company Heartbeat Opera gathers more than 30 alums for a storring virtual chorus of the finale from Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's Candide. In real life last year, the song was the climax of the troupe's sixth annual drag extravaganza, Hot Mama: Singing Gays Saving Gaia, which Heartbeat is streaming from April 14 through April 21.
Play in Your Bathtub
Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice.
IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger
The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.