The best live theater to stream online on May 13 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

Lars Jan: Holoscenes

1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. (The structure can be pumped with or drained of 15 tons of water in a minute.) Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is four and a half hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company will hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video.

Holoscenes // Photograph: Waleed Shah

Plays in the House: The Confession of Lily Dare

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers, have come off smashingly. The series has already featured two plays by Charles Busch, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Divine Sister, and now it adds a third: The Confession of Lily Dare, which was mounted by Primary Stages earlier this year. The kind of camp that Busch has practiced for more than 35 years is rooted in nostalgia for the black-and-white magic of silver-screen icons of yore, and his mastery is showcased to humbly glorious effect this scrappy melocomedy: a brightly fruity cocktail of wisecracks, hard knocks and cheap sentiment. Directed by longtime Bush leaguer Carl Andress, the reading features the show’s original excellent supporting cast: Jennifer Van Dyck, Howard McGillin, Christopher Borg, Nancy Anderson and Kendal Sparks. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will only be available for four days after the live broadcast, not indefinitely.)

The Confession of Lily Dare // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

English National Ballet: Fantastic Beings

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

Twenty dancers strike curious animal poses in this week’s free ENB offering: Candian choreographer Aszure Barton’s imaginative 2016 Fantastic Beings, a sensual mytho-zoological exercise set to Mason Bates’s Anthology of Fantastic Beings and amusingly costumed (by Michelle Jank) in an array of slinky skins, feathers and furs. This performance was recorded at Sadler’s Wells in 2018 as part of ENB’s Voices of America bill.

Fantastic Beings // Photograph: Laurent Liotardo

Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

In this hour-long solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets cost $12, and proceeds benefit Frigid NYC.

Desperately Seeking the Exit // Photograph: David Rodgers

Martha Graham Dance Company: Hérodiade

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1944 duet Hérodiade, which was inspired by Stéphane Mallarmé’s dramatic poem and which features music by Paul Hindemith and a set by Isamu Noguchi. This episode gives us two complete performances of the dance—one by Graham and May O’Donnell in the 1940s, another by PeiJu Chien-Pott and Natasha Diamond-Walker in 2019—as well excerpts of other performances compiled into a montage by Peter Starling. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Starling, Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and Noguchi Museum curator Dakin Hart. (The program will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)

Hérodiade // Photograph: Melissa Sherwood

Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

Most recently seen on Broadway in 2016’s Our Mother's Brief Affair, stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. In this weekly at-home set, the 82-year-old performer returns to her musical-theater roots, with her regular musical director, the accomplished Billy Stritch, at her actual piano. (As luck would have it, they live in the same building.)

Linda Lavin // Photograph: Cliff Lipson

Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required. The show will be also streamed for the next two days at different times.

Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Drumstruck: Live from South Africa

3:30pm EDT / 8:30pm BST

The Stomp-ish African percussion show Drumstruck, which ran Off Broadway for more than a year in the mid-2000s and has been touring internationally ever since, usually distributes djembes to its audience members to encourage participation. While it can’t do that in this live remote broadcast—performed by five of the group’s members from their separate homes in South Africa—anyone watching is welcome to make whatever noise they like for half an hour, so long as the neighbors don’t complain.

Drumstruck // Photograph: Shin Kurokawa

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm-2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

The Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Domingo Hindoyan conducts this 2018 performance, which is directed by Lincoln Center mainstay Bartlett Sher and stars Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo.

L’Elisir d’Amore // Photograph: Courtesy the Metropolitan Opera

MCC Live Labs: Frankie & Will

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available through May 16)

MCC christens its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long, with a two-hander by Talene Monahon that imagines Shakespeare in quarantine with the Jacobean equivalent of his intern. The enormously likable Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), who scored an online-theater triumph last month in a reprise of his performance in Buyer & Cellar, performs the show non-remotely with his live-in boyfriend, Ryan Spahn, who recently starred in Monahon’s How to Load a Musket.

Michael Urie // Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

Ballet Hispánico: Asuka

7pm EDT / 12am BST

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly Facebook watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is artistic director Eduardo Vilaro’s 2011 piece Asuka, which celebrates the music and legacy of salsa queen and Cuban exile Celia Cruz. A live Q&A follows with Vilaro and choreographer (and Still Spinning podcast host) Laura Diffenderfer.

Asuka // Photograph: Eduardo Patino

HERE: The Scarlet Ibis

7pm EDT / 12am BST

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection, seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.

The Scarlet Ibis // Photograph: Cory Weaver

New Works Series: Here and Their and Half the Sky

7pm EDT / 12am BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Here and Their, a story of self-discovery and queer family history by Alexei Cifrese, Jasmine Joshua and Heather Ragusa; and Isabella Dawis and Tidtaya Sinutoke’s Half the Sky, about an Asian-American woman who sets out to climb Mount Everest.

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

7pm EDT / 12am BST

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their scheduled guests this week are Julie Reiber and Shari Sanders.

The Moth: Taking the Plunge: Stories of Going All In

7:15pm EDT / 12:15 BST (live only)

The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which might actually be a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. In this live Moth Mainstage event, hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, four top-notch raconteurs (Frimet Goldberger, Monte Montepare, Edgar Ruiz Jr. and Theresa S. Thames) spin yarns around the theme "Taking the Plunge," with guidance from a trio of directors. Tickets cost $15, and don’t be late: You can start taking your virtual seats at 7:15pm but the virtual door slams shut at 7:45pm.

The Moth // Photograph: Laura Partain

The Metropolitan Opera: Ariadne auf Naxos

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its ninth week with Richard Strauss’s unconventional metatheatrical mashup of low comedy and high romantic drama. This 1988 recording stars two of the Met’s dominant divas of the period, Jessye Norman and Kathleen Battle, along with James King, Tatiana Troyanos and Franz Ferdinand Nentwig. James Levine conducts.

Ariadne auf Naxos // Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

BAM Virtual Gala 2020

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Brooklyn Academy of Music, one of the city’s key cultural institutions, throws itself a live virtual gala that honors stage and screen thespian Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher. The three worthies are saluted in, respectively, a dance solo created by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch’s Bettina Wagner-Bergelt, a filmed performance by members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a Philip Glass composition sung by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Recording artist St. Vincent also performs—her section of the evening is only available during the initial livestream—and DJ Eli Escobar closes things out with a “living room dance party.” It’s free for all, but donations are welcome.

Cate Blanchett // Photograph: Steven Chee

Stars in the House: Jennifer Simard and Yeardley Smith

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The main guests at tonight’s edition are Broadway and Forbidden Broadway funny lady Jennifer Simard—who earned a Tony nomination for her role as a gambling nun in Rudetsky’s Disaster!—and Yeardley Smith, beloved to the world as the voice of Lisa Simpson.

Jennifer Simard // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Catherine Cohen: Cabernet Cabaret

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming, which usually features great lineups of comedians and other performers. Donations to the Club Cumming Community Chest are encouraged. Guests this week include Sandy Honig, Chris Parker, Sarah Dooley, Sam Taggart and Silver Sphere.

Catherine Cohen // Photograph: Beatrice Helman

The Producer’s Perspective: Dominique Morisseau

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long. On the hot seat tonight is playwright Dominique Morisseau (Pipeline, Ain’t Too Proud).

Dominique Morisseau // Photograph: Jenny Graham

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.