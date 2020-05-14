The best live theater to stream online on May 14 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

92Y: Under Milk Wood

8am EDT / 1pm BST through June 12

Dyland Thomas’s first public reading of his play Under Milk Wood—a funny and lyrical wide-angle group portrait of the inhabitants of the fictional Welsh fishing village of Llareggub (whose name you should certainly not read backward)—was on May 14, 1953, at the 92nd Street Y. In 2014, an all-Welsh cast assembled there for a reading led by stage and screen star Michael Sheen (The Queen). 92Y is now making a never-before-seen recording of that evening available through June 12. The rest of the cast comprises Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey.

Michael Sheen // Photograph: Sarah Dunn

2pm: National Theatre: Barber Shop Chronicles

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. In this week’s offering, 2017’s Barber Shop Chronicles, the Nigeria-born, U.K.-based playwright Inua Ellams looks at the interactions of African men in six barber shops—one in London, the others in Africa—in a piece that incorporates human, music and dance. Biojan Sheibani directs the production, captured here in a 2018 encore run at the National. “Ellams’s brilliantly vivid, funny, moving drama about the importance of barber shops to the black African and diaspora experience has played a couple of stints at the National Theatre and toured the world,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “It also seems to be a fond celebration of a certain type of performative African masculinity: a love of a tale told loudly and flamboyantly that feels at glorious odds with taciturn Western ideals of Being A Man.”

Barber Shop Chronicles // Photograph: Marc Brenner

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday is a variety show. Guests at this edition include Delia Ephron and Carol Kane—a cowriter and star, respectively, of 92Y’s current stream of Love, Loss, and What I Wore—and, from PBS’s upcoming broadcast of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, performers Paulo Szot, Isabel Santiago, Karim Sulayman and director Kevin Newbury.

Paulo Szot // Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Live with Carnegie Hall: Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Carnegie Hall continues its online concert and conversation series with a visit from soprano superstar Renée Fleming, who returns to one of her signature pieces—Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs—and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest. Joining the fun as a special guest is Rufus Wainwright, who pulled off one of the most memorable stunts in the venue’s history in 2006 when he recreated Judy Garland’s legendary 1961 concert there.

Renée Fleming // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

The Builders Association: Ten Stories: A Decameron from the Builders

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for two weeks)

Director Marianne Weems’s company, the Builders Association (House/Divided), has foregrounded technology since it launched in 1994, so it should adjust to the new reality of live theater performance like a fish to an online streaming platform. In this inventive new series, inspired by Boccaccio’s 14th-century plague-story anthology, the troupe offers five original half-hour playlets—today, tomorrow and on May 20 through 22—that are structured as storytelling conversations; viewers who watch it on two devices at once can access visual extras. Performers Moe Angelos and David Pence anchor each episode, joined by two guest artists each time.

Moe Angelos // Photograph: Stephanie Warren

Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond // Photograph: Tammy Shell

PlayBAC: Somi

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through May 19)

Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. This 2016 show is a concert by jazz singer-songwriter and activist Somi, the American daughter of East African immigrants.

Somi // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

54 Below at Home: Andy Karl & Orfeh: Legally Bound

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. In tonight’s selection, which was performed this past January, one of musical theater's royal couples—power belter and blue-eyed-soul recording artist Orfeh (Legally Blonde) and her charming husband, Rocky dreamboat Andy Karl (Groundhog Day)—share the love. Charles Randolph-Wright directs the show, and Steven Jamail leads the band.

Andy Karl and Orfeh // Photograph: Courtesy of the artists

Stratford Festival: The Tempest

7pm EST / midnight BST (available through June 4)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. The 80-year-old Stratford legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero in director Antoni Cimolino’s captivating 2018 production, which features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel. This was the last play that Shakespeare wrote by himself, and he throws everything into the pot: a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster, a fairy slave and two regicide plots.

The Tempest // Photograph: David Hou

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Mass

7pm EDT / 12am BST (available for three days)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with Battle’s 2004 Mass Cry, a deconstruction of choir movement set to an original music by John Mackey and performed by a cast of 16. To accompany the initial broadcast of the video, dancer Hope Boykins conducts a discussion with Battle and Mackey, who have collaborated on several notable works.

Mass // Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Theater in Quarantine: Box Thrree. Spool Five. (A Piece of Krapp)

7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight he performs—twice—a new installment of his TiQ series: a roughly 20-minute piece derived from Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, featuring music by film composer Alex Weston (The Farewell) and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown). Gelb sticks around to chat live with viewers after each of the two performances.

Joshua William Gelb // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney

7pm EST / midnight BST (live only)

Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required. The show will be streamed for a final time at 8pm tomorrow.

Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

The Metropolitan Opera: Peter Grimes

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars Anthony Dean Griffey in Benjamin Britten and Montagu Slater’s Peter Grimes, the dark tale of a 19th-century fisherman believed by his village to be guilty of a terrible crime. This 2008 performance, conducted by Donald Runnicles, costars Patricia Racette as the woman that Grimes (or "Grimey," as he likes to be called) hopes one day to marry.

Peter Grimes // Photograph: Ken Howard

(Re)Live Arts Streaming: Analogy/Ambors: The Emigrant, Memoirs of a… Unicorn and Creating Black Future

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (through May 20)

Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. Ambors: The Emigrant, a fictionalized account of trauma set to music by Nick Hallett, is the final part of Jones’s Analogy trilogy, which explores questions of memory and narrative. In Memoirs of a…Unicorn, Marjani Forté-Saunders investigates blackness, maleness and "womb-ness" in a performance installation that draws from her father's life, interviews with black men and writings by Carlos Castenadas and Virginia Hamilton. Creating Black Futures is a panel discussion about Afrofuturism and social justice from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, moderated by Tourmaline and featuring niv Acosta, Kimberly Drew, E Jane, and andré carrington.

Memoirs of a...Unicorn // Photograph: Maria Baranova

Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre: Overloaded

7:30pm and 8:15pm EDT / 12:30am and 1:15am BST

Brooklyn choreographer Dušan Týnek’s company performs two original solos and a duet set to track from Overloaded, a new album by Delanila (also known as Danielle Eva Schwob). The pieces are performed and live-streamed twice in succession.

Overloaded // Photograph: Christopher Giganti

Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Thr company’s Folskbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," now includes a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

Broadway’s Best Shows: Significant Other

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The weekly series Broadway’s Best Shows , which launched last week, aims to bring a sense of real event to online theatergoing. Every Thursday night at 8pm, major actors perform whole Broadway plays—live-streamed once only, with no chance to catch them later. The colorful Jeffrey Richards, a familiar figure to viewers of the Tony Awards (his productions won eight times between 2005 and 2014), serves as executive producer. Tonight’s sophomore offering is Joshua Harmon’s wounding and well-observed dark comedy Significant Other, in which Gideon Glick delivers a star-making performance of deep sweetness and quicksilver mood shifts as a neurotic young gay man whose female friends peel away from him on nuptial exit ramps. (The scene in which he considers sending an intense love email to a handsome coworker is a masterpiece of comic anxiety.) The play’s entire 2017 Broadway cast returns for this reading, including Lindsay Mendez, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, John Behlman, Luke Smith and the 88-year-old Barbara Barrie. Trip Cullman once again directs. The performance is free, but donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged. (Up next week in this series: Bryan Cranston and Sally Field in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters).

Significant Other // Photograph: Joan Marcus

Josh Groban: Awake Live

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for eight hours)

Every Thursday, the lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover superstar Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and quite possible your aunt’s favorite singer in the world, treats fans to a screening of his past concert films and provides live running commentary about them throughout. In this one, a 2007 arena show in Salt Lake, Groban performs songs from his 2006 album, Awake, with a few nods to his previous releases—including, of course, “You Raise Me Up.” The videos stay viewable several hours for the benefit of his considerable contingent of international admirers.

Josh Groban // Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith

New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Eisa Davis and Shaina Taub

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater christens its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Obie winner Eisa Davis, whose play Bulrusher was a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize and who intelligent acting has graced shows including Passing Strange and her own Angela’s Mixtape, and the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.

Eisa Davis // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Brick: The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.

The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind // Photograph: Peggy Weil

Billy Stritch

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The pianist, crooner, musical director and Liza whisperer Billy Stritch live-streams a cabaret show from his apartment on Thursday nights. Expect stories and standards from the Great American Songbook, with some Brazilian favorites thrown in for good measure. Requests are welcome.

Billy Stritch // Photograph: Bill Westmoreland

Stars in the House: Now. Here. This.

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The twice-daily interview show continues (see 2pm above). The guests in this episode are the creators of the new virtual production Now. Here. This. Flexible Version, which premieres immediately afterward (see 9pm below).

Let Them Eat Cake! I Love the 90s!

8pm EDT / 1am BST

This weekly Zoom-in showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. Elena Delgado hosts this week’s 1990s-themed episode, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to WomanKind, which serves victims of gender-based violence. Trickle Up NYC Artists Network. The company is requesting $5–$25 donations for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

Let Them Eat Cake // Photograph: Brynne Levy

Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version)

9pm EDT / 2am BST (available through May 17)

In the 2012 Off Broadway musical Now. Here. This., writer-performers Hunter Bell and Susan Blackwell and songwriter-performer Jeff Bowen reunited with their [title of show] costar Heidi Blickenstaff in a spunky musical exploration of history, creativity and friendship. For the past year, the authors have been reworking the material to make it more available for casts of various makeups and sizes. When the pandemic arrived, they were in test-driving a new version with students at the Orange County School of the Arts—some 30 of whom now perform it virtually from their various locations, directed by Scott Barnhardt and Peter Marinaro. Could this be any more here and now? (In lieu of ticket sales, the creators suggest donating to the OCSA Foundation, the Educational Theatre Foundation or Blickenstaff’s GenZStayHome.)

The original cast of Now. Here. This. // Carol Rosegg

The Old Globe: In-Zoom

9:30pm EDT / 2:30 BST (available through May 16)

As a benefit for the Old Globe in San Diego, the master clown and two-time Tony winner Bill Irwin (Fool Moon) has created a 12-minute comic short about the need to connect, if only through Zoom. Joining him in this talking-head two-hander is Broadway second banana Christopher Fitzgerald (Wicked, Waitress), a very gifted physical comedian himself. The result is funny and, in an unusual way, touching. The piece is free to view for three days, but donations to the Old Globe are recommended.

Bill Irwin // Photograph: Carole Rosegg

