The best live theater to stream online on May 15
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)
Mabou Mines: Sister Suzie Cinema and Prelude to Death in Venice
11am EDT / 4pm BST (available for one week)
Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. by a quartet of theater artists. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing archival performances every Friday. Today’s selection is a double bill of works by Leu Breuer: Prelude to Death in Venice, starring Bill Raymond as a demented ventriloquist, and Sister Suzie Cinema, a 20-minute “doo-wop opera” with music by Bob Telson, performed by the acapella group 14 Karat Soul.
Sister Suzie Cinema // Photograph: Courtesy Mabou Mines
Berliner Ensemble: Mother Courage and Her Children
12pm EDT / 5pm BST (available for one week)
When Bertolt Brecht and his wife, Helene Weigel, founded the Berliner Ensemble in postwar East Berlin, their first production was his brutal 1941 epic, Mother Courage, with Weigel playing the canteen-wagon owner who feeds off the war that kills her children. For a week starting today, the company is streaming a 1957 recording of Weigel in the role, co-directed by Brecht himself. It’s in German and it's nearly three hours long, but it’s free theater history, kids.
Mother Courage // Photograph: Heiner Hill
Urban Stages: Dogs of Rwanda
12pm EDT / 5pm BST (available for 72 hours)
This week, the Off Broadway company Urban Stages begins streaming some of its past productions in free limited runs to help raise funds for its continued operations. First up is Sean Christopher Lewis's solo drama Dogs of Rwanda, in which a former missionary revisits the genocide he witnessed in Africa 20 years earlier. Dan Hodge performs the play's New York premiere, directed by Frances Hill and Peter Napolitano; composer Abou Lion Diarra plays his own original music onstage.
Dogs of Rwanda // Photograph: Ben Hider
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
1pm EDT / 6pm BST
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This week’s batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s The, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two will stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.
Double Andante // Photograph: Rachel Neville
Cats
2pm EST / 7pm BST (available for 24 hours in the U.K. and 48 hours elsewhere)
On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from his significant back catalog. This week’s offering, the last whole Lloyd Webber work the series will feature, is Cats, a show about cats—that is, cats who sing light verse by T.S. Eliot in a junkyard, and are embodied by furred-out and heavily made-up human dancers performing weirdly sexy feline moves. There's a hint of a plot about a competition to rise into the ionosphere on a giant tire, but the musical is essentially a revue; it's all ridiculous and it's all kind of magical, and for a time it was the longest-running musical in the histories of the West End and Broadway. If you've only seen the instant camp classic that was the 2019 film adaptation, you owe it to yourself to check out this 1998 direct-to-video recording of the 1981 stage version, which stars the West End's original Grizabella, Elaine Paige, and Broadway's original Old Deuteronomy, Ken Page. The opening number, “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats.” will stick in your head for weeks whether you want it to or not—hint: you won't—but the real gold comes when Paige delivers a soaring version of “Memory.” As a bonus when the stream begins, Lloyd-Webber provides simultaneous live commentary about the production on his own YouTube channel.
Cats // Photograph: Courtesy the Really Useful Group
Complicité: The Encounter
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through May 22 at 5pm EDT)
What show is better suited to the homebound theater lover than Simon McBurney’s fascinating solo show, a combination of radio drama and art-house podcast created with his world-class theater company, Complicité? At the show’s live performances, including in its 2016 Broadway run, audiences wore headphones to experience the “3D” sound design by Gareth Fry with Pete Malkin (who won a Special Tony Award for their work); break out your best headsets to get the same experience at home. The story McBurney tells is based on the sometimes feverish jungle interactions between a real-life American photojournalist and a group of Brazilian tribespeople in 1969. “In this primal, lysergic movie for the brain, McBurney covers a dazzling array of topics: the nature of time, technology’s deadening of mental powers, and the spiritual cost of civilized life,” wrote David Cote in his five-star Time Out review. “Part mystic thriller, part tricksy aural illusion, The Encounter offers a meeting of ear, mind and soul you will never forget.” For this broadcast, Complicité has partnered with Brooklyn’s own St. Ann’s Warehouse. McBurney and guests will hold a live Zoom discussion of the show on May 20 at 2:30pm EDT/7:30pm BST; you can register for that here.
The Encounter // Photograph: Robbie Jack
The Royal Ballet: Anastasia
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through May 28)
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits (and others) get through the coronavirus pandemic. This full-length 1971 ballet by Kenneth MacMillan imagines the inner workings of Anna Anderson, who spent decades claiming to be the lost youngest daughter of the executed Tsar Nicholas II. The traditional first two acts, set to Tchaikovsky, are set amid Imperial splendor; the expressionist third, written as a stand-alone four years earlier and set to Bohuslav Martinů’s Fantaisies Symphoniques, takes place in a German mental institution. Natalia Osipova dances the main role.
Anastasia // Photograph: Tristram Kenton
Stars in the House: Diana: A True Musical Story
2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. The main guests at today’s matinee are the principal cast of the suspended Broadway biomusical Diana: A True Musical Story—Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye—and its coauthor David Bryan (Memphis).
Diana: A True Musical Story // Photograph: Little Fang
Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney
3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a beautiful three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required. The show will be streamed again at 8pm tonight and 3pm tomorrow.
Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg
Cirque du Soleil: On-Ice Special Selections from Crystal and Axel
3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from its first two ice specials, Crystal and Axel. Expect spectacular feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder from the international cast, with elements of skating thrown into the mix.
Cirque du Soleil: Crystal // Photograph: Matt Beard
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
The Builders Association: Ten Stories: A Decameron from the Builders
5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
Director Marianne Weems’s company, the Builders Association (House/Divided), has foregrounded technology since it launched in 1994, so it should adjust to the new reality of live theater performance like a fish to an online streaming platform. In this inventive new series, inspired by Boccaccio’s 14th-century plague-story anthology, the troupe offers five original half-hour playlets—yesterday, today and on May 20-22—that are structured as storytelling conversations; viewers who watch it on two devices at once can access visual extras. Performers Moe Angelos and David Pence anchor each episode, joined by two guest artists each time. The performances can only be viewed live, but all five will be released on June 1 if you miss any.
Moe Angelos // Photograph: Stephanie Warren
Acting for a Cause: Jane Eyre
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for a very casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. Today’s installment is Christina Calvit stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel about a plain-Jane governess who falls for her married employer. The cast is led by Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Sophia Lillis (It); proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Natalia Dyer // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Pipeline
5:30pm EDT / 10:30 BST (available until May 22 at 5:30pm)
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
Pipeline // Photograph: Jeremy Daniel
San Francisco Ballet: Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming
6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for one week)
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Justin Peck’s acclaimed 2018 Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, performed in sneakers and street clothes and set to music from a 2011 double album by the L.A.-based French electronic band M83. The recording is from last year.
Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming // Photograph: Erik Tomasson
54 Below At Home: Joe Iconis & Family
6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s selection is a hootenanny by Joe Iconis and his extended artistic family. After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, produced by superfan Jennifer Ashley Tepper and stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this one from 2019, he shares old and new tales of sex, drugs and rock & roll with help from his usual gang of actor-enablers, including Lauren Marcus, George Salazar, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Nick Blaemire, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Eric William Morris, Rob Rokicki and the great Annie Golden.
Joe Iconis // Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Center
Joyce Theater: Stephen Petronio Company: American Landscapes
7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through May 22 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST)
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this 2019 recording, which stays live for a week, Stephen Petronio continues his fifth Bloodlines season, devoted to the lineage of postmodern dance, with a new full-company work, American Landscapes, a collection of “kinetic canvases” that evoke the complex history of the United States. The piece features visual design by Robert Longo and is set to original music by Josef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch.
American Landscapes // Photograph: Sarah Silver
The Metropolitan Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. For the third week in a row, the Viewer's Choice on Friday night is from before the Live in HD era: It is the Met’s 1982 telecast of Donizetti’s Scottish tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor, starring the stupendous Australian coloratura soprano Joan Sutherland in her signature role—she made her Met debut with it in 1961—opposite Alfredo Kraus as Edgardo, Lucia's lover from an enemy family. To vote for future Viewers’ Choice selections, go to the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page tonight for a link to the ballot.
Lucia di Lammermoor // Photograph: Erika Davidson
Play-PerView: The Way of Water
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Caridad Svich’s The Way of Water, in which two fishermen and their wives adjust to the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The Goodman Theatre’s Henry Godinez directs a cast that comprises Robert Gilbert, Thomas Keegan, Molly Griggs and Mandi Masden. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Repertorio Español and the Lark.
Caridad Svitch // Photograph: Jody Christopherson
New York City Ballet: Pulcinella Variations
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)
In place of City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center, the venerable dance company is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. (Each release stays live for three days.) Tonight’s offering is NYCB resident choreographer Justin Peck’s 20-minute Pulcinella Variations, a 2017 piece for nine dancers that is set to music by Igor Stravinsky and costumed in commedia dell’arte finery by Tsumori Chisato.
Brittany Pollack in Pulcinella Variations // Photograph: Paul Kolnik
My Sun in Aquarius with Julio Torres
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Stand-up comedian, SNL writer and Los Espookys star Julio Torres headlines a digital comedy show on Zoom to benefit undocumented workers in NYC through the advocacy organization New American Economy. Guest stars include Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll and Aidy Bryant. Reservations are required, so grab a slot now if you can; you can watch for free but a donation of $10 or more to the New York State Youth Leadership Council is suggested.
Julio Torres // Photograph: Julio Torres
Stars in the House: Montego Glover and James Monroe Iglehart
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The main guests at the evening edition of the twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) are Broadway singer-actors Montego Glover (Memphis) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin).
James Monroe Iglehart // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See 3pm above.
Trump Lear
8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)
You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom on Fridays from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.
Trump Lear // Photograph: Anthony Velez
Steve Watts
9pm EDT / 2am BST
Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel. (You can put bread in his Venmo jar at @Steve-Watts-3.)
Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein’s Mass
9pm EDT / 2am BST
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Tonight, the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass // Photograph: Patrick Gipson
LIMITED RUNS
Peter Grimes (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 15 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The ninth week of Met offerings continues with Anthony Dean Griffey in the tile role of Benjamin Britten and Montagu Slater’s Peter Grimes, the dark tale of a 19th-century fisherman believed by his village to be guilty of a terrible crime. This 2008 performance, conducted by Donald Runnicles, costars Patricia Racette as the woman that Grimes (or "Grimey," as he likes to be called) hopes one day to marry.
Solera and Encierro (Irene Rodríguez)
Through May 15 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this video, Cuban flamenco star Irene Rodríguez performs two passionate works: Solero, a solo filmed by Alfredo Cannatello; and Encierro, which explores the dynamics of bullfighting.
Fantastic Beings (English National Ballet)
English National Ballet: Fantastic Beings
Though May 15 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Twenty dancers strike curious animal poses in this week’s free ENB offering: Candian choreographer Aszure Barton’s imaginative 2016 Fantastic Beings, a sensual mytho-zoological exercise set to Mason Bates’s Anthology of Fantastic Beings and amusingly costumed (by Michelle Jank) in an array of slinky skins, feathers and furs. This performance was recorded at Sadler’s Wells in 2018 as part of ENB’s Voices of America bill.
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 15 at 7pm
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is artistic director Helgi Tomasson’s well-loved 1994 version of Shakespeare’s tragedy of star-crossed lovers undone by family strife, plus daggers and poor communication. (It is set to Sergei Prokofiev’s traditional R&J score.) This performance was filmed in 2015; interestingly enough, Lincoln Center is streaming its own different capture of the same ballet—recorded in the same year—on May 11, so you’ll have a chance to compare and contrast the filming styles if you like.
New York City Ballet: Jerome Robbins and George Balanchine
Through May 15 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
This week’s first City Ballet offering is a bouquet of five videos: Robbins’s Afternoon of a Faun and the Spring section of his The Four Seasons, plus excerpts from Balanchine’s Divertimento No. 15, The Four Temperaments and Western Symphony. Featured dancers include Sara Mearns, Sterling Hyltin, Joseph Gordon, Ask la Cour, Roman Mejia.
The Civilians: A Shining Light
Through May 15 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Steve Cosson and his indispensable NYC company, the Civilians, have been creating vital original works for nearly 20 years now, including many pieces of unconventional documentary theater. Tonight they hold an online gala; donations of any size will get you in, and the event also streams live on the Civilians’ Facebook page. (The company is nothing if not democatic in spirit.) The evening includes selections from their suspended spring musical, Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House, plus songs by Ethan Lipton and the late and deeply missed Michael Friedman, a longtime Civilians pillar. Jo Lampert hosts the event, which includes appearances by Nick Blaemire, Cindy Cheung, Eddie Cooper, Molly Hager, Harriet Harris, Jason Butler Harner, Van Hughes, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lesli Margherita, Grace McLean, Jill Sobule and Mary Testa.
The Wooster Group
Through May 15
The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company has been streaming weekly videos from its archives. From today through May 15, all of the videos it has released so far will be available on the Wooster Group website: Hamlet, based off the filmed version of Richard Burton’s 1964 production; To You, the Birdie (Phèdre), a deconstruction of Racine’s tragedy starring company mainstay Kate Valk; Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide; House/Lights, a challenging mash-up of a Gertrude Stein's opera libretto and an S/M-tinged 1964 exploitation flick; and a pair of oddball films that used as multimedia elements in Frank Dell’s The Temptation of St. Antony, titled Flaubert Dreams of Travel but the Illness of His Mother Prevents It and Channel J. (The latter is an all-nude talk show with a young Willem Dafoe.) DVDs of these landmark avant-garde performances, all of which bear the stamp of Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, would normally set you back hundreds of dollars, so take advantage of this free offer while you can.
L’Elisir d’Amore (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 15 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions, the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Domingo Hindoyan conducts this 2018 performance, which is directed by Lincoln Center mainstay Bartlett Sher and stars Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo.
The Old Globe: In-Zoom
Through May 16
As a benefit for the Old Globe in San Diego, the master clown and two-time Tony winner Bill Irwin (Fool Moon) has created a 12-minute comic short about the need to connect, if only through Zoom. Joining him live in this talking-head two-hander is Broadway second banana Christopher Fitzgerald (Wicked, Waitress), a very gifted physical comedian himself. The result is funny and, in an unusual way, touching. The piece is free but donations to the Old Globe are recommended.
Frankie & Will (MCC Live Labs)
Through May 16
MCC christens its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long, with a two-hander by Talene Monahon that imagines Shakespeare in quarantine with the Jacobean equivalent of his intern. The enormously likable Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), who scored an online-theater triumph last month in a reprise of his performance in Buyer & Cellar, performs the show non-remotely with his live-in boyfriend, Ryan Spahn, who recently starred in Monahon’s How to Load a Musket.
The Confession of Lily Dare (Plays in the House)
Through May 17 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers, have come off smashingly. The series has already featured two plays by Charles Busch, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Divine Sister, and now it adds a third: The Confession of Lily Dare, which was mounted by Primary Stages earlier this year. The kind of camp that Busch has practiced for more than 35 years is rooted in nostalgia for the black-and-white magic of silver-screen icons of yore, and his mastery is showcased to humbly glorious effect this scrappy melocomedy: a brightly fruity cocktail of wisecracks, hard knocks and cheap sentiment. Directed by longtime Bush leaguer Carl Andress, the reading features the show’s original excellent supporting cast: Jennifer Van Dyck, Howard McGillin, Christopher Borg, Nancy Anderson and Kendal Sparks.
Mass (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Though May 17 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with Battle’s 2004 Mass Cry, a deconstruction of choir movement set to an original music by John Mackey and performed by a cast of 16. To accompany the initial broadcast of the video, dancer Hope Boykins conducts a discussion with Battle and Mackey, who have collaborated on several notable works.
The Two Noble Kinsmen (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 17
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday and stays up for two weeks. The third offering is a real Shakespeare rarity: The Two Noble Kinsmen. An obscure 1613 collaboration between the bard and John Fletcher, this tragicomic adaptation of Chaucer’s “The Knight’s Tale” concerns two Theban cousins in love with the same Amazon princess. Believed to be Shakespeare’s final play, this is little more than an appendix to the playwright’s great works, but completists will relish the chance to see this full staging by director Barrie Rutter and designer Jessica Worrall. A lengthy sequence of morris dancing right before intermission is a highlight.
Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version)
Through May 17
In the 2012 Off Broadway musical Now. Here. This., writer-performers Hunter Bell and Susan Blackwell and songwriter-performer Jeff Bowen reunited with their [title of show] costar Heidi Blickenstaff in a spunky musical exploration of history, creativity and friendship. For the past year, the authors have been reworking the material to make it more available for casts of various makeups and sizes. When the pandemic arrived, they were in test-driving a new version with students at the Orange County School of the Arts—some 30 of whom now perform it virtually from their various locations, directed by Scott Barnhardt and Peter Marinaro. Could this be any more here and now?
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 17
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
Nexus
Through May 17
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Sea Wall
Through May 18
The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week.
Somi (Baryshnikov Arts Center)
Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. This 2016 show is a concert by jazz singer-songwriter and activist Somi, the American daughter of East African immigrants.
Asuka (Ballet Hispánico)
Through May 19
The venerable company Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly Facebook watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is artistic director Eduardo Vilaro’s 2011 piece Asuka, which celebrates the music and legacy of salsa queen and Cuban exile Celia Cruz. A live Q&A follows with Vilaro and choreographer (and Still Spinning podcast host) Laura Diffenderfer.
Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées
Through May 20
The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding two soirées every day except Sunday though May 20; tickets cost $20.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through May 20
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. Ambors: The Emigrant, a fictionalized account of trauma set to music by Nick Hallett, is the final part of Jones’s Analogy trilogy, which explores questions of memory and narrative. In Memoirs of a…Unicorn, Marjani Forté-Saunders investigates blackness, maleness and "womb-ness" in a performance installation that draws from her father's life, interviews with black men and writings by Carlos Castenadas and Virginia Hamilton. Creating Black Futures is a panel discussion about Afrofuturism and social justice from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, moderated by Tourmaline and featuring niv Acosta, Kimberly Drew, E Jane, and andré carrington.
Barber Shop Chronicles (National Theatre)
Through May 21 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. In this week’s offering, 2017’s Barber Shop Chronicles, the Nigeria-born, U.K.-based playwright Inua Ellams looks at the interactions of African men in six barber shops—one in London, the others in Africa—in a piece that incorporates human, music and dance. Biojan Sheibani directs the production, captured here in a 2018 encore run at the National. “Ellams’s brilliantly vivid, funny, moving drama about the importance of barber shops to the black African and diaspora experience has played a couple of stints at the National Theatre and toured the world,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “It also seems to be a fond celebration of a certain type of performative African masculinity: a love of a tale told loudly and flamboyantly that feels at glorious odds with taciturn Western ideals of Being A Man.”
Coriolanus (Stratford Festival)
Through May 21
The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Straford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but through May 21 it is offering a free taste of its excellence: a full video of its 2018 production of Shakespeare's tragedy, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero and lifelong mama's boy when he refuses to show off his scars. The visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage helms the modern-dress production, which stars André Sills in the title roles. (The YouTube video begins with a 34-minute discussion of the production, which you can skip if you want to get to the political and martial drama.)
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Through May 24
Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments, five of which remain available for free viewing through May 24. Discussions follow each section.
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 24
The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s terrific version of Shakespeare’s tale of rebellious and unlucky young lovers, set to music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson with an assist from Marty Pistone for the exciting fight sequences. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance. If you can’t get enough of this lovely production, SFB is streaming a different filmed version of the same ballet (captured at a performance the very next day) through May 15.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through May 25
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
Acquanetta (Fisher Center)
Through May 31
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through May 31
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. After a popular digital run last month, the Goodman is now making the high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing on demand through the end of May. Tickets cost $20.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
The Tempest (Stratford Festival)
Through June 4
The 80-year-old Stratford Festival legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero in director Antoni Cimolino’s captivating 2018 production, which features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel. This was the last play that Shakespeare wrote by himself, and he throws everything into the pot: a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster, a fairy slave and two regicide plots.
To Master the Art (TimeLine Theatre)
Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.
Under Milk Wood (92Y)
Through June 12
Dylan Thomas’s first public reading of his play Under Milk Wood—a funny and lyrical wide-angle group portrait of the inhabitants of the fictional Welsh fishing village of Llareggub (whose name you should certainly not read backward)—was on May 14, 1953, at the 92nd Street Y. In 2014, an all-Welsh cast assembled there for a reading led by stage and screen star Michael Sheen (The Queen). 92Y is now making a never-before-seen recording of that evening available for $10 through June 12. The rest of the cast comprises Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
BAM Virtual Gala 2020
The Brooklyn Academy of Music, one of the city’s key cultural institutions, throws itself a live virtual gala that honors stage and screen thespian Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher. The three worthies are saluted in, respectively, a dance solo created by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch’s Bettina Wagner-Bergelt, a filmed performance by members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a Philip Glass composition sung by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. It’s free for all, but donations are welcome.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
Eisa Davis and Shaina Taub (New Songs Now in Your Living Room)
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater continues its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Obie winner Eisa Davis, whose play Bulrusher was a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize and who intelligent acting has graced shows including Passing Strange and her own Angela’s Mixtape, and the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours
New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. Visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright (Live with Carnegie Hall)
In this Carnegie Hall home offering, soprano superstar Renée Fleming returns to one of her signature pieces, Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest. Joining the fun as a special guest is Rufus Wainwright, who pulled off one of the most memorable stunts in the venue’s history in 2006 when he recreated Judy Garland’s legendary 1961 concert there.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Andrea Martin sings “No Time at All” in Pippin
One of the most memorable Broadway numbers of the 2010s was comic treasure Andrea Martin’s show-stopping rendition of the age- and gravity-defying “No Time at All” in 2013’s fabulous dark-circus revival of Pippin, for which she mounted a flying trapeze and won her second Tony Award. Now director Diane Paulus’s American Repertory Theater, where the revival originated, has released a clip of Martin’s high-flying and adored performance. It’s six minutes of show-tune joy.
Box Thrree. Spool Five. A Piece of Krapp (Theater in Quarantine)
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. This installment of his TiQ series, derived from Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, features music by film composer Alex Weston (The Farewell) and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown).
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set, joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
Michael Feinstein (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live set that in which venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song, explores the enduring music of George Gershwin. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Max Vernon and Rona Siddiqui
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater christens its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Off Broadway composer Max Vernon, who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP), and Rona Siddiqui, whose autobiographical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan was workshopped at Playwrights Horizons last fall.
Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch
Most recently seen on Broadway in 2016’s Our Mother's Brief Affair, stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. In this weekly at-home set, the 82-year-old performer returns to her musical-theater roots, with her regular musical director, the accomplished Billy Stritch, at her actual piano. (As luck would have it, they live in the same building.)
Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!
From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
The Dying Swan (Swans for Relief)
American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.
The Reception (HERE)
Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, through HERE's Artist Residency Program, invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Sunshine Concerts
In March, when Broadway darling Laura Benanti asked students from across the country to share performances from their canceled school productions with the hashhtag #SunshineSongs, the result was an awwwww-inspiring outpouring of talent. Now she has compliled dozens of the resulting videos into an anthology of promise deferred, showcased in a free online special.
Romeo and Juliet (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. To raise funds and awareness, he is gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for live weekly Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars David Corenswet (The Politician) and Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) in the title roles of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. The supporting actors include Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Samuel H. Levine (The Inheritance) and Michael Gandolfini (of the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark).
Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime
Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this concert, recorded for archival purposes last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in East Hampton, she sets her mind on songs by newly nonagenarian show-tune deity Stephen Sondheim, from the familiar (“Send in the Clowns”) to the relatively unknown (“Goodbye for Now”). Tedd Firth is the musical director.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in the latest edition include Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Minnie Driver, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Santino Fontana, Justin Kirk, Ashley Park, Rita Wilson and Alison Wright; among the writers are Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Craig Lucas, Marsha Norman and Anna Ziegler.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Stonewall Gives Back!
Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this well-produced concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to gay nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Performers include Cyndi Lauper, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming and John Cameron Mitchell, among many others; Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean share a famous Judy-Barbra duet.
Ute Lemper (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.
Good and Noble Beings (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Ann Marie Dorr and Paul Ketchum’s highly personal, extremely loose adaptation of a major poststructuralist text by the mind-scrambling theorists Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari. (The stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.)
Wooden (HERE)
Laura Peterson’s 2011 dance quartet Wooden, presented at HERE, features three distinct environments inspired by natural architecture ("Ground," "Trees" and "Corridor"). Peterson is joined onstage by Janna Diamond, Kate Martel and Edward Rice.
Tituss Burgess (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess answers questions via social media, interviews a couple of top-drawer guests—Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head
An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, has made the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 2
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the second episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christiane Noll, Kenita Miller, William Michals, Danny Gardner, Anais Reno, Gabrielle Stravelli, Michael Winther, Elena Mindlina, Brian Charles Rooney, Cooper Grodin, Dinanda Klaassen and Farah Alvin.