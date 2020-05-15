The best live theater to stream online on May 15 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

Mabou Mines: Sister Suzie Cinema and Prelude to Death in Venice

11am EDT / 4pm BST (available for one week)

Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. by a quartet of theater artists. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing archival performances every Friday. Today’s selection is a double bill of works by Leu Breuer: Prelude to Death in Venice, starring Bill Raymond as a demented ventriloquist, and Sister Suzie Cinema, a 20-minute “doo-wop opera” with music by Bob Telson, performed by the acapella group 14 Karat Soul.

Sister Suzie Cinema // Photograph: Courtesy Mabou Mines

Berliner Ensemble: Mother Courage and Her Children

12pm EDT / 5pm BST (available for one week)

When Bertolt Brecht and his wife, Helene Weigel, founded the Berliner Ensemble in postwar East Berlin, their first production was his brutal 1941 epic, Mother Courage, with Weigel playing the canteen-wagon owner who feeds off the war that kills her children. For a week starting today, the company is streaming a 1957 recording of Weigel in the role, co-directed by Brecht himself. It’s in German and it's nearly three hours long, but it’s free theater history, kids.

Mother Courage // Photograph: Heiner Hill

Urban Stages: Dogs of Rwanda

12pm EDT / 5pm BST (available for 72 hours)

This week, the Off Broadway company Urban Stages begins streaming some of its past productions in free limited runs to help raise funds for its continued operations. First up is Sean Christopher Lewis's solo drama Dogs of Rwanda, in which a former missionary revisits the genocide he witnessed in Africa 20 years earlier. Dan Hodge performs the play's New York premiere, directed by Frances Hill and Peter Napolitano; composer Abou Lion Diarra plays his own original music onstage.

Dogs of Rwanda // Photograph: Ben Hider

NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series

1pm EDT / 6pm BST

The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This week’s batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s The, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two will stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.

Double Andante // Photograph: Rachel Neville

Cats

2pm EST / 7pm BST (available for 24 hours in the U.K. and 48 hours elsewhere)

On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from his significant back catalog. This week’s offering, the last whole Lloyd Webber work the series will feature, is Cats, a show about cats—that is, cats who sing light verse by T.S. Eliot in a junkyard, and are embodied by furred-out and heavily made-up human dancers performing weirdly sexy feline moves. There's a hint of a plot about a competition to rise into the ionosphere on a giant tire, but the musical is essentially a revue; it's all ridiculous and it's all kind of magical, and for a time it was the longest-running musical in the histories of the West End and Broadway. If you've only seen the instant camp classic that was the 2019 film adaptation, you owe it to yourself to check out this 1998 direct-to-video recording of the 1981 stage version, which stars the West End's original Grizabella, Elaine Paige, and Broadway's original Old Deuteronomy, Ken Page. The opening number, “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats.” will stick in your head for weeks whether you want it to or not—hint: you won't—but the real gold comes when Paige delivers a soaring version of “Memory.” As a bonus when the stream begins, Lloyd-Webber provides simultaneous live commentary about the production on his own YouTube channel.

Cats // Photograph: Courtesy the Really Useful Group

Complicité: The Encounter

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through May 22 at 5pm EDT)

What show is better suited to the homebound theater lover than Simon McBurney’s fascinating solo show, a combination of radio drama and art-house podcast created with his world-class theater company, Complicité? At the show’s live performances, including in its 2016 Broadway run, audiences wore headphones to experience the “3D” sound design by Gareth Fry with Pete Malkin (who won a Special Tony Award for their work); break out your best headsets to get the same experience at home. The story McBurney tells is based on the sometimes feverish jungle interactions between a real-life American photojournalist and a group of Brazilian tribespeople in 1969. “In this primal, lysergic movie for the brain, McBurney covers a dazzling array of topics: the nature of time, technology’s deadening of mental powers, and the spiritual cost of civilized life,” wrote David Cote in his five-star Time Out review. “Part mystic thriller, part tricksy aural illusion, The Encounter offers a meeting of ear, mind and soul you will never forget.” For this broadcast, Complicité has partnered with Brooklyn’s own St. Ann’s Warehouse. McBurney and guests will hold a live Zoom discussion of the show on May 20 at 2:30pm EDT/7:30pm BST; you can register for that here.

The Encounter // Photograph: Robbie Jack

The Royal Ballet: Anastasia

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through May 28)

The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits (and others) get through the coronavirus pandemic. This full-length 1971 ballet by Kenneth MacMillan imagines the inner workings of Anna Anderson, who spent decades claiming to be the lost youngest daughter of the executed Tsar Nicholas II. The traditional first two acts, set to Tchaikovsky, are set amid Imperial splendor; the expressionist third, written as a stand-alone four years earlier and set to Bohuslav Martinů’s Fantaisies Symphoniques, takes place in a German mental institution. Natalia Osipova dances the main role.

Anastasia // Photograph: Tristram Kenton

Stars in the House: Diana: A True Musical Story

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. The main guests at today’s matinee are the principal cast of the suspended Broadway biomusical Diana: A True Musical Story—Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye—and its coauthor David Bryan (Memphis).

Diana: A True Musical Story // Photograph: Little Fang

Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a beautiful three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required. The show will be streamed again at 8pm tonight and 3pm tomorrow.

Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Cirque du Soleil: On-Ice Special Selections from Crystal and Axel

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from its first two ice specials, Crystal and Axel. Expect spectacular feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder from the international cast, with elements of skating thrown into the mix.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal // Photograph: Matt Beard

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

The Builders Association: Ten Stories: A Decameron from the Builders

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

Director Marianne Weems’s company, the Builders Association (House/Divided), has foregrounded technology since it launched in 1994, so it should adjust to the new reality of live theater performance like a fish to an online streaming platform. In this inventive new series, inspired by Boccaccio’s 14th-century plague-story anthology, the troupe offers five original half-hour playlets—yesterday, today and on May 20-22—that are structured as storytelling conversations; viewers who watch it on two devices at once can access visual extras. Performers Moe Angelos and David Pence anchor each episode, joined by two guest artists each time. The performances can only be viewed live, but all five will be released on June 1 if you miss any.

Moe Angelos // Photograph: Stephanie Warren

Acting for a Cause: Jane Eyre

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for a very casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. Today’s installment is Christina Calvit stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel about a plain-Jane governess who falls for her married employer. The cast is led by Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Sophia Lillis (It); proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Natalia Dyer // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Pipeline

5:30pm EDT / 10:30 BST (available until May 22 at 5:30pm)

Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.

Pipeline // Photograph: Jeremy Daniel

San Francisco Ballet: Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming

6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for one week)

San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Justin Peck’s acclaimed 2018 Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, performed in sneakers and street clothes and set to music from a 2011 double album by the L.A.-based French electronic band M83. The recording is from last year.

Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming // Photograph: Erik Tomasson

54 Below At Home: Joe Iconis & Family

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s selection is a hootenanny by Joe Iconis and his extended artistic family. After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, produced by superfan Jennifer Ashley Tepper and stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this one from 2019, he shares old and new tales of sex, drugs and rock & roll with help from his usual gang of actor-enablers, including Lauren Marcus, George Salazar, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Nick Blaemire, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Eric William Morris, Rob Rokicki and the great Annie Golden.

Joe Iconis // Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Center

Joyce Theater: Stephen Petronio Company: American Landscapes

7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through May 22 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this 2019 recording, which stays live for a week, Stephen Petronio continues his fifth Bloodlines season, devoted to the lineage of postmodern dance, with a new full-company work, American Landscapes, a collection of “kinetic canvases” that evoke the complex history of the United States. The piece features visual design by Robert Longo and is set to original music by Josef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch.



American Landscapes // Photograph: Sarah Silver

The Metropolitan Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. For the third week in a row, the Viewer's Choice on Friday night is from before the Live in HD era: It is the Met’s 1982 telecast of Donizetti’s Scottish tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor, starring the stupendous Australian coloratura soprano Joan Sutherland in her signature role—she made her Met debut with it in 1961—opposite Alfredo Kraus as Edgardo, Lucia's lover from an enemy family. To vote for future Viewers’ Choice selections, go to the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page tonight for a link to the ballot.

Lucia di Lammermoor // Photograph: Erika Davidson

Play-PerView: The Way of Water

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Caridad Svich’s The Way of Water, in which two fishermen and their wives adjust to the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The Goodman Theatre’s Henry Godinez directs a cast that comprises Robert Gilbert, Thomas Keegan, Molly Griggs and Mandi Masden. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Repertorio Español and the Lark.

Caridad Svitch // Photograph: Jody Christopherson

New York City Ballet: Pulcinella Variations

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

In place of City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center, the venerable dance company is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. (Each release stays live for three days.) Tonight’s offering is NYCB resident choreographer Justin Peck’s 20-minute Pulcinella Variations, a 2017 piece for nine dancers that is set to music by Igor Stravinsky and costumed in commedia dell’arte finery by Tsumori Chisato.

Brittany Pollack in Pulcinella Variations // Photograph: Paul Kolnik

My Sun in Aquarius with Julio Torres

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Stand-up comedian, SNL writer and Los Espookys star Julio Torres headlines a digital comedy show on Zoom to benefit undocumented workers in NYC through the advocacy organization New American Economy. Guest stars include Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll and Aidy Bryant. Reservations are required, so grab a slot now if you can; you can watch for free but a donation of $10 or more to the New York State Youth Leadership Council is suggested.

Julio Torres // Photograph: Julio Torres

Stars in the House: Montego Glover and James Monroe Iglehart

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The main guests at the evening edition of the twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) are Broadway singer-actors Montego Glover (Memphis) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin).

James Monroe Iglehart // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See 3pm above.

Trump Lear

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom on Fridays from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Trump Lear // Photograph: Anthony Velez

Steve Watts

9pm EDT / 2am BST

Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel. (You can put bread in his Venmo jar at @Steve-Watts-3.)

Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein’s Mass

9pm EDT / 2am BST

Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Tonight, the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.

Leonard Bernstein’s Mass // Photograph: Patrick Gipson

