The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

Sea Wall

Last chance (available through May 18 at 4pm EST / 9pm BST)

The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free through Monday only.

Andrew Scott // Photograph: Kevin Cummins

Schaubühne: Bella Figura

Saturday 12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST (available for 5.5 hours)

Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm EDT to 6pm EDT. (You can find a full schedule here.) The audio is in German, but a few of the shows offer closed captioning in English, which you can access via the cc button at the bottom of the screen. Such is the case with today’s play, Bella Figura, by France’s Yasmina Reza—the only woman ever to win more than one Tony Award for Best Play (for ‘Art’ in 1999 and God of Carnage in 2009). Ostermeier directs this 2015 premiere, which is subtitled in both English and the original French.

Bella Figura// Photograph: Courtesy Arno Declair

Plays in the House: Happy Days

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Tiny Beautiful Things, have come off smashingly. Today the series invites the married thespians Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub to recreate their 2015 Flea Theater performance of Samuel Beckett’s bleakly comic—or is it comically bleak?—1961 play, Happy Days. In this existential allegory, a woman trapped waist-deep in a parched heap of desert does her best to keep her head above earth, performing her daily ablutions and repeating fragments of memory and verseputters and natters to her barely responsive husband. “The actor playing Winnie—one of the great roles of serious drama—defines the play, and when Adams makes the character charming, she renders Beckett’s indictments somehow sweet,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “This Winnie seems brave as much as blinkered, and despite the play’s hypnotic quality, her chipper courage and radiant smile pierce through the gloom.” (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)

Brooke Adams in Happy Days // Photograph: Joan Marcus

Martha Graham Dance Company: Hérodiade

Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1944 duet Hérodiade, which was inspired by Stéphane Mallarmé’s dramatic poem and which features music by Paul Hindemith and a set by Isamu Noguchi. This episode gives us two complete performances of the dance—one by Graham and May O’Donnell in the 1940s, another by PeiJu Chien-Pott and Natasha Diamond-Walker in 2019—as well excerpts of other performances compiled into a montage by Peter Starling. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Starling, Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and Noguchi Museum curator Dakin Hart.

Hérodiade // Photograph: Melissa Sherwood

Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8p BST (live only)

Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required.

Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

54 Below at Home: Charlie Rosen Broadway Big Band

Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. In tonight’s show, Broadway stars take turns fronting Charlie Rosen's 17-piece jazz orchestra in this exceptional evening of musical entertainment. The arrangements are a wonder, and you won't believe how much sound they pack onto one small stage. Guests at this 2016 concert include Santino Fontana, Benjamin Walker, Ciara Renée, Lauren Pritchard, Gerard Canonico, Hannah Elless, John-Michael Lyles, Julia Mattison and future Tina breakout star Adrienne Warren.

Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band // Photograph: Nessie Nankivell

Gabrielle Stravelli and Pat O'Leary

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Gabrielle Stravelli has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but has a special affinity for jazz. After many years as one of New York's best-kept secrets, she has finally been riding a well-deserved tide of acclaim. She performs this casual Facebook set from home with her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary.

Gabrielle Stravelli // Photograph: Shervin Lainez

The Violet Hour

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for 24 hours)

Caroline Kingsley hosts this scrappy comic enterprise under the alter ego of Winnifred Coombe, a sex-forward Victorian spiritualist on a spaceship. (It’s complicated.) Her guests this week include two major stage stars—the diminutive Broadway diva Kristin Chenoweth and the perpetually puckish Alan Cumming—as well as pop science writer Lynn Brunelle and comedian Thomas Whittington. Tickets cost $5–$20 and proceeds benefit the Lower East Side performance venue Caveat; the show remains viewable to ticket holders for 24 hours after the live broadcast.

Kristin Chenoweth // Photograph: Gian Andrea di Stefano

The Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is a neon-lit 2013 production of Verdi’s Rigoletto, directed by Broadway’s Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), that moves the action from 16th-century Mantua to 1960 Las Vegas. Željko Lučić plays the title character, the pitiable comic sidekick of Piotr Beczała’s Rat Pack ruler; Diana Damrau is Rigoletto’s tragically innocent daughter, and Štefan Kocán plays a hit man. Michele Mariotti conducts the performance.

Rigoletto // Photograph: Ken Howard

Female Nude Seated

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Brooklyn company counterclaim presents a free Zoom reading of a new 40-minute drama by the lesbian-feminist playwright Carolyn Gage. Set in London during World War I, the play imagines an encounter between the real-life Irish painters Mainie Jellett and Evie Hone, played by Olivia Rose Barresi and Morgaine Gooding-Silverwood. Emma Rosa Went directs; CUNY professor Hillary E. Miller moderates a discussion afterwards. (The event will be available afterwards on counterclaim’s YouTube channel.)

Female Nude Seated // Photograph: Courtesy counterclaim

Guild Hall: Portrait of Tennessee Williams

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

In this benefit for East Hampton’s Guild Hall, the veteran character actor Harris Yulin assembles a tribute to Tennessee Williams—collaged from letters, journals, essays and plays—that tracks the master playwright from the age of 14 through his late career. Joining Yulin for a live virtual staged reading on Zoom are the formidable Mercedes Ruehl (who won an Oscar for The Fisher King), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and rising star Tedra Millan (The Wolves). A Q&A with Yulin follows. Tickets are free but donations are warmly appreciated.

Harris Yulin // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. For the first two weekends of their virtual summer season, the group is performing Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites including "Lollipop," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stupid Cupid" and "It's My Party.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with two Wonderettes sequels and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Marvelous Wonderettes // Photograph: Brandon James

Stars in the House: Chita Rivera and friends

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The main guest at the Saturday evening edition is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, the 87-year-old Chita Rivera, who has been the guest every Saturday for several weeks running. Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real.

Chita Rivera // Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Joe’s Pub: Stephanie Chou: Comfort Girl

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In tonight’s original music-theater concert piece, recorded in 2019, the young Chinese-American singer, composer and sax player Stephanie Chou explores the history of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese women who were pressed into sexual service to Japanese soldiers during World War II. Donations to Joe’s are welcome.

Stephanie Chou // Photograph: Emra Islek

Metropolitan Playhouse: Suppressed Desires

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth a one-act 1915 comedy about the newly voguish psychoanalysis by Susan Glaspell, written with her husband and fellow Provincetown Players cofounder George Cram Crook. Michael Hardart directs this 40-minute reading, which streams via YouTube and Zoom, as part of the company’s ongoing Virtual Playhouse project; Cornell University professor J. Ellen Gainor leads a postshow talk.

Susan Glaspell and George Cram Crook // Photograph: Courtesy the Metropolitan Playhouse

Borders

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

After a test run in April, Dirty Laundry Theatre Company returns with a three-weekend run of Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander about Grindr romance between two men separated by physical and cultural borders: one is in Jerusalem, the other in Beirut. Michael R. Piazza directs a streaming version of the play, performed live-only via YouTube by Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld. It’s free, but you can support the company here.

Borders // Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Laundry Theatre

Serials @ The Flea: Online!

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

The Secret Loft: Rave Revue

Saturday 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST

Limber performers ply their skills at the monthly Secret Circus, where camp and burlesque ingredients add to the downtown flavor. The show now streams weekly in a show that is part aerialism pageant and part Saturday-night rave, featuring ambient aerialism by Ariel Iasevoli and music by DJ Alex Neuhausen. It’s free but you can support the artists through Venmo at @Secret-Loft.

Ariel Iasevoli // Photograph: Alexander Rivero

Confessions of a Prairie Terror

Saturday 11pm EDT / 4am BST

Best known for playing evil little Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, actor and activist Alison Arngrim spills the tea about her days as a child star in this late-night 30-minute online version of the popular solo show, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch, that she has been performing off and on for 15 years. Tickets cost $10, and virtual seating is limited. (It sold out the last time she did it.)

Alison Arngrim // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Plays in the House Jr.: I and You

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to the kiddies. Under the artistic direction of Broadway performer Anika Larsen (Beautiful), the junior division presents plays for young people performed by young casts. Kicking things off are Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) in Lauren Gunderson’s two-hander I And You. Proceeds benefit the Educational Theatre Foundation.

Andrew Barth Feldman // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Borders

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 9pm.

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

John McDaniel // Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm-2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

NYTW Jam Sessions: The Bengsons

Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

In its ongoing series Jam Sessions, New York Theatre Workshop invites musical artists from its past productions to give notes via Instagram Live. This evening’s performers are the husband-and-wife indie-folk-rock musicians Abigail and Shaun Bengson, whose autobiographical 2017 musical Hundred Days told the story of how they met and married three weeks later, despite her visions of imminent catastrophe.

The Bengsons in Hundred Days // Photograph: Joan Marcus

54 Below at Home: 54 Sings Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sunday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

In tonight’s live-only streaming from the archives of Feinstein’s/54 Below, members of the Broadway cast of Grand Hotel gather for one night in 2015 to toast the sweeping 1989 musical, originally directed by Tommy Tune. Performers include Karen Akers, Brent Barrett, Timothy Jerome, Chip Zien, Ken Jennings and the late Liliane Montevecchi. Walter Willison directs and hosts; the musical’s book is by Luther Davis, and the songs are by Nine’s Maury Yeston and the Kismet team of Robert Wright and George Forrest.

Karen Akers // Photograph: Heather Sullivan

The Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met's ninth week of free offerings concludes tonight with Verdi’s massive biblical epic Nabucco, starring Plácido Domingo as the idol-rich Babylonian baddie Nebuchadnezzar II, who gets on the wrong side of the Hebrew God and goes mad until he sees the light. James Levine conducts this 2017 performance, which also stars Liudmyla Monastyrska as the king’s false daughter, Jamie Barton as his true one and Russell Thomas as the nice nice Jewish boy they both love.

Nabucco // Photograph: Marty Sohl

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm

Stars in the House: Smash reunion

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show and Actors Fund benefit (see Saturday 8pm) features some of the stars and creators of NBC’s Broadway-themed TV series Smash, in advance of Wednesday’s highly anticipated airing of 2015’s Bombshell: In Concert event. Among those dishing the backstage dirt are the show’s dueling Marilyns, Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee, along with songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman and producers Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. (We remain, needless to say, solidly Team Ivy.)

Megan Hilty // Photograph: Andrew Eccles

Comedy for Navajo & Hopi Covid Relief

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) is among the comedians performing in a fundraiser organized by the gay Native American standup comic Brian Bahe. The roster also includes Jo Firestone, Dan Licata, Sarah Squirm and Jes Tom. Tickets cost $10–$30; proceeds benefit the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Navajo Nation Relief Fund.

Larry Owens // Photograph: Reiko Yanagi

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash // Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

