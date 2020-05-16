The best live theater to stream online on May 16 and May 17
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)
Sea Wall
Last chance (available through May 18 at 4pm EST / 9pm BST)
The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free through Monday only.
Andrew Scott // Photograph: Kevin Cummins
Schaubühne: Bella Figura
Saturday 12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST (available for 5.5 hours)
Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm EDT to 6pm EDT. (You can find a full schedule here.) The audio is in German, but a few of the shows offer closed captioning in English, which you can access via the cc button at the bottom of the screen. Such is the case with today’s play, Bella Figura, by France’s Yasmina Reza—the only woman ever to win more than one Tony Award for Best Play (for ‘Art’ in 1999 and God of Carnage in 2009). Ostermeier directs this 2015 premiere, which is subtitled in both English and the original French.
Bella Figura// Photograph: Courtesy Arno Declair
Plays in the House: Happy Days
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Tiny Beautiful Things, have come off smashingly. Today the series invites the married thespians Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub to recreate their 2015 Flea Theater performance of Samuel Beckett’s bleakly comic—or is it comically bleak?—1961 play, Happy Days. In this existential allegory, a woman trapped waist-deep in a parched heap of desert does her best to keep her head above earth, performing her daily ablutions and repeating fragments of memory and verseputters and natters to her barely responsive husband. “The actor playing Winnie—one of the great roles of serious drama—defines the play, and when Adams makes the character charming, she renders Beckett’s indictments somehow sweet,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “This Winnie seems brave as much as blinkered, and despite the play’s hypnotic quality, her chipper courage and radiant smile pierce through the gloom.” (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)
Brooke Adams in Happy Days // Photograph: Joan Marcus
Martha Graham Dance Company: Hérodiade
Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1944 duet Hérodiade, which was inspired by Stéphane Mallarmé’s dramatic poem and which features music by Paul Hindemith and a set by Isamu Noguchi. This episode gives us two complete performances of the dance—one by Graham and May O’Donnell in the 1940s, another by PeiJu Chien-Pott and Natasha Diamond-Walker in 2019—as well excerpts of other performances compiled into a montage by Peter Starling. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Starling, Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and Noguchi Museum curator Dakin Hart.
Hérodiade // Photograph: Melissa Sherwood
Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8p BST (live only)
Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), told in alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight—at a cost. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly for this digital go-around is Paul O’Brien; company chieftain Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required.
Molly Sweeney // Photograph: Carol Rosegg
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).
54 Below at Home: Charlie Rosen Broadway Big Band
Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. In tonight’s show, Broadway stars take turns fronting Charlie Rosen's 17-piece jazz orchestra in this exceptional evening of musical entertainment. The arrangements are a wonder, and you won't believe how much sound they pack onto one small stage. Guests at this 2016 concert include Santino Fontana, Benjamin Walker, Ciara Renée, Lauren Pritchard, Gerard Canonico, Hannah Elless, John-Michael Lyles, Julia Mattison and future Tina breakout star Adrienne Warren.
Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band // Photograph: Nessie Nankivell
Gabrielle Stravelli and Pat O'Leary
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Gabrielle Stravelli has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but has a special affinity for jazz. After many years as one of New York's best-kept secrets, she has finally been riding a well-deserved tide of acclaim. She performs this casual Facebook set from home with her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary.
Gabrielle Stravelli // Photograph: Shervin Lainez
The Violet Hour
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for 24 hours)
Caroline Kingsley hosts this scrappy comic enterprise under the alter ego of Winnifred Coombe, a sex-forward Victorian spiritualist on a spaceship. (It’s complicated.) Her guests this week include two major stage stars—the diminutive Broadway diva Kristin Chenoweth and the perpetually puckish Alan Cumming—as well as pop science writer Lynn Brunelle and comedian Thomas Whittington. Tickets cost $5–$20 and proceeds benefit the Lower East Side performance venue Caveat; the show remains viewable to ticket holders for 24 hours after the live broadcast.
Kristin Chenoweth // Photograph: Gian Andrea di Stefano
The Metropolitan Opera: Rigoletto
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is a neon-lit 2013 production of Verdi’s Rigoletto, directed by Broadway’s Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), that moves the action from 16th-century Mantua to 1960 Las Vegas. Željko Lučić plays the title character, the pitiable comic sidekick of Piotr Beczała’s Rat Pack ruler; Diana Damrau is Rigoletto’s tragically innocent daughter, and Štefan Kocán plays a hit man. Michele Mariotti conducts the performance.
Rigoletto // Photograph: Ken Howard
Female Nude Seated
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
The Brooklyn company counterclaim presents a free Zoom reading of a new 40-minute drama by the lesbian-feminist playwright Carolyn Gage. Set in London during World War I, the play imagines an encounter between the real-life Irish painters Mainie Jellett and Evie Hone, played by Olivia Rose Barresi and Morgaine Gooding-Silverwood. Emma Rosa Went directs; CUNY professor Hillary E. Miller moderates a discussion afterwards. (The event will be available afterwards on counterclaim’s YouTube channel.)
Female Nude Seated // Photograph: Courtesy counterclaim
Guild Hall: Portrait of Tennessee Williams
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
In this benefit for East Hampton’s Guild Hall, the veteran character actor Harris Yulin assembles a tribute to Tennessee Williams—collaged from letters, journals, essays and plays—that tracks the master playwright from the age of 14 through his late career. Joining Yulin for a live virtual staged reading on Zoom are the formidable Mercedes Ruehl (who won an Oscar for The Fisher King), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and rising star Tedra Millan (The Wolves). A Q&A with Yulin follows. Tickets are free but donations are warmly appreciated.
Harris Yulin // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. For the first two weekends of their virtual summer season, the group is performing Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites including "Lollipop," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stupid Cupid" and "It's My Party.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with two Wonderettes sequels and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.
The Marvelous Wonderettes // Photograph: Brandon James
Stars in the House: Chita Rivera and friends
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The main guest at the Saturday evening edition is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, the 87-year-old Chita Rivera, who has been the guest every Saturday for several weeks running. Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real.
Chita Rivera // Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan
Joe’s Pub: Stephanie Chou: Comfort Girl
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In tonight’s original music-theater concert piece, recorded in 2019, the young Chinese-American singer, composer and sax player Stephanie Chou explores the history of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese women who were pressed into sexual service to Japanese soldiers during World War II. Donations to Joe’s are welcome.
Stephanie Chou // Photograph: Emra Islek
Metropolitan Playhouse: Suppressed Desires
Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth a one-act 1915 comedy about the newly voguish psychoanalysis by Susan Glaspell, written with her husband and fellow Provincetown Players cofounder George Cram Crook. Michael Hardart directs this 40-minute reading, which streams via YouTube and Zoom, as part of the company’s ongoing Virtual Playhouse project; Cornell University professor J. Ellen Gainor leads a postshow talk.
Susan Glaspell and George Cram Crook // Photograph: Courtesy the Metropolitan Playhouse
Borders
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
After a test run in April, Dirty Laundry Theatre Company returns with a three-weekend run of Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander about Grindr romance between two men separated by physical and cultural borders: one is in Jerusalem, the other in Beirut. Michael R. Piazza directs a streaming version of the play, performed live-only via YouTube by Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld. It’s free, but you can support the company here.
Borders // Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Laundry Theatre
Serials @ The Flea: Online!
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)
The Secret Loft: Rave Revue
Saturday 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST
Limber performers ply their skills at the monthly Secret Circus, where camp and burlesque ingredients add to the downtown flavor. The show now streams weekly in a show that is part aerialism pageant and part Saturday-night rave, featuring ambient aerialism by Ariel Iasevoli and music by DJ Alex Neuhausen. It’s free but you can support the artists through Venmo at @Secret-Loft.
Ariel Iasevoli // Photograph: Alexander Rivero
Confessions of a Prairie Terror
Saturday 11pm EDT / 4am BST
Best known for playing evil little Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, actor and activist Alison Arngrim spills the tea about her days as a child star in this late-night 30-minute online version of the popular solo show, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch, that she has been performing off and on for 15 years. Tickets cost $10, and virtual seating is limited. (It sold out the last time she did it.)
Alison Arngrim // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Plays in the House Jr.: I and You
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to the kiddies. Under the artistic direction of Broadway performer Anika Larsen (Beautiful), the junior division presents plays for young people performed by young casts. Kicking things off are Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) in Lauren Gunderson’s two-hander I And You. Proceeds benefit the Educational Theatre Foundation.
Andrew Barth Feldman // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Borders
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
See Saturday 9pm.
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
John McDaniel // Photograph: Steve Ullathorne
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm-2:30am BST
See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).
NYTW Jam Sessions: The Bengsons
Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In its ongoing series Jam Sessions, New York Theatre Workshop invites musical artists from its past productions to give notes via Instagram Live. This evening’s performers are the husband-and-wife indie-folk-rock musicians Abigail and Shaun Bengson, whose autobiographical 2017 musical Hundred Days told the story of how they met and married three weeks later, despite her visions of imminent catastrophe.
The Bengsons in Hundred Days // Photograph: Joan Marcus
54 Below at Home: 54 Sings Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sunday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
In tonight’s live-only streaming from the archives of Feinstein’s/54 Below, members of the Broadway cast of Grand Hotel gather for one night in 2015 to toast the sweeping 1989 musical, originally directed by Tommy Tune. Performers include Karen Akers, Brent Barrett, Timothy Jerome, Chip Zien, Ken Jennings and the late Liliane Montevecchi. Walter Willison directs and hosts; the musical’s book is by Luther Davis, and the songs are by Nine’s Maury Yeston and the Kismet team of Robert Wright and George Forrest.
Karen Akers // Photograph: Heather Sullivan
The Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met's ninth week of free offerings concludes tonight with Verdi’s massive biblical epic Nabucco, starring Plácido Domingo as the idol-rich Babylonian baddie Nebuchadnezzar II, who gets on the wrong side of the Hebrew God and goes mad until he sees the light. James Levine conducts this 2017 performance, which also stars Liudmyla Monastyrska as the king’s false daughter, Jamie Barton as his true one and Russell Thomas as the nice nice Jewish boy they both love.
Nabucco // Photograph: Marty Sohl
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm
Stars in the House: Smash reunion
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show and Actors Fund benefit (see Saturday 8pm) features some of the stars and creators of NBC’s Broadway-themed TV series Smash, in advance of Wednesday’s highly anticipated airing of 2015’s Bombshell: In Concert event. Among those dishing the backstage dirt are the show’s dueling Marilyns, Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee, along with songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman and producers Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. (We remain, needless to say, solidly Team Ivy.)
Megan Hilty // Photograph: Andrew Eccles
Comedy for Navajo & Hopi Covid Relief
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) is among the comedians performing in a fundraiser organized by the gay Native American standup comic Brian Bahe. The roster also includes Jo Firestone, Dan Licata, Sarah Squirm and Jes Tom. Tickets cost $10–$30; proceeds benefit the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Navajo Nation Relief Fund.
Larry Owens // Photograph: Reiko Yanagi
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Brian Nash // Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography
LIMITED RUNS
Lucia di Lammermoor (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 16 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The ninth week of Met offerings continues. For the third week in a row, the Viewer's Choice on Friday night is from before the Live in HD era: It is the Met’s 1982 telecast of Donizetti’s Scottish tragedy Lucia di Lammermoor, starring the stupendous Australian coloratura soprano Joan Sutherland in her signature role—she made her Met debut with it in 1961—opposite Alfredo Kraus as Edgardo, Lucia's lover from an enemy family.
The Old Globe: In-Zoom
Through May 16
As a benefit for the Old Globe in San Diego, the master clown and two-time Tony winner Bill Irwin (Fool Moon) has created a 12-minute comic short about the need to connect, if only through Zoom. Joining him live in this talking-head two-hander is Broadway second banana Christopher Fitzgerald (Wicked, Waitress), a very gifted physical comedian himself. The result is funny and, in an unusual way, touching. The piece is free but donations to the Old Globe are recommended.
Frankie & Will (MCC Live Labs)
Through May 16
MCC christens its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long, with a two-hander by Talene Monahon that imagines Shakespeare in quarantine with the Jacobean equivalent of his intern. The enormously likable Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), who scored an online-theater triumph last month in a reprise of his performance in Buyer & Cellar, performs the show non-remotely with his live-in boyfriend, Ryan Spahn, who recently starred in Monahon’s How to Load a Musket.
Cats
Through May 17 2pm EST / May 16 7pm BST in UK
On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from his significant back catalog. This week’s offering, the last whole Lloyd Webber work the series will feature, is Cats, a show about cats—cats who sing light verse by T.S. Eliot in a junkyard, and are embodied by furred-out and heavily made-up human dancers performing weirdly sexy feline moves. There's a hint of a plot about a competition to rise into the ionosphere on a giant tire, but the musical is essentially a revue; it's all ridiculous and it's all kind of magical, and for a time it was the longest-running musical in the histories of the West End and Broadway. If you've only seen the instant camp classic that was the 2019 film adaptation, you owe it to yourself to check out this 1998 direct-to-video recording of the 1981 stage version, which stars the West End's original Grizabella, Elaine Paige, and Broadway's original Old Deuteronomy, Ken Page. The opening number, “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats.” will stick in your head for weeks whether you want it to or not—hint: you won't—but the real gold comes when Paige delivers a soaring version of “Memory.” As a bonus when the stream begins, Lloyd-Webber provides simultaneous live commentary about the production on his own YouTube channel.
The Confession of Lily Dare (Plays in the House)
Through May 17 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers, have come off smashingly. The series has already featured two plays by Charles Busch, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Divine Sister, and now it adds a third: The Confession of Lily Dare, which was mounted by Primary Stages earlier this year. The kind of camp that Busch has practiced for more than 35 years is rooted in nostalgia for the black-and-white magic of silver-screen icons of yore, and his mastery is showcased to humbly glorious effect this scrappy melocomedy: a brightly fruity cocktail of wisecracks, hard knocks and cheap sentiment. Directed by longtime Bush leaguer Carl Andress, the reading features the show’s original excellent supporting cast: Jennifer Van Dyck, Howard McGillin, Christopher Borg, Nancy Anderson and Kendal Sparks.
Mass (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Though May 17 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with Battle’s 2004 Mass Cry, a deconstruction of choir movement set to an original music by John Mackey and performed by a cast of 16. To accompany the initial broadcast of the video, dancer Hope Boykins conducts a discussion with Battle and Mackey, who have collaborated on several notable works.
Exquisite: A Night in the Cabaret
Through May 17 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The London Cabaret Club invites audiences at home to gawk at a filmed edition of its extravagant and very British floor show, which includes aerialists, acrobats, singers and lavishly costumed dancers. Special guests at this performnce include singers Alexandra Burke and Dionne Bromfield.
The Two Noble Kinsmen (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 17
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday and stays up for two weeks. The third offering is a real Shakespeare rarity: The Two Noble Kinsmen. An obscure 1613 collaboration between the bard and John Fletcher, this tragicomic adaptation of Chaucer’s “The Knight’s Tale” concerns two Theban cousins in love with the same Amazon princess. Believed to be Shakespeare’s final play, this is little more than an appendix to the playwright’s great works, but completists will relish the chance to see this full staging by director Barrie Rutter and designer Jessica Worrall. A lengthy sequence of morris dancing right before intermission is a highlight.
Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version)
Through May 17
In the 2012 Off Broadway musical Now. Here. This., writer-performers Hunter Bell and Susan Blackwell and songwriter-performer Jeff Bowen reunited with their [title of show] costar Heidi Blickenstaff in a spunky musical exploration of history, creativity and friendship. For the past year, the authors have been reworking the material to make it more available for casts of various makeups and sizes. When the pandemic arrived, they were in test-driving a new version with students at the Orange County School of the Arts—some 30 of whom now perform it virtually from their various locations, directed by Scott Barnhardt and Peter Marinaro. Could this be any more here and now?
Teenage Dick (Theater Wit)
Through May 17
Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy (played by MacGregor Arney) who is dead set on becoming president of his senior class. The company filmed this performance before getting shut down, and although it may take a while for viewers to adjust to the format, the production gathers strength as it moves from broad comedy into teenage tragedy. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) The show is streamed on Vimeo on the schedule of the original run, with 98 people permitted to watch per night.
Nexus
Through May 17
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Pulcinella Variations (New York City Ballet)
Through May 18 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In place of City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center, the venerable dance company is providing a month and a half of digital offerings. This offering is NYCB resident choreographer Justin Peck’s 20-minute Pulcinella Variations, a 2017 piece for nine dancers that is set to music by Igor Stravinsky and costumed in commedia dell’arte finery by Tsumori Chisato.
Somi (Baryshnikov Arts Center)
Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. This 2016 show is a concert by jazz singer-songwriter and activist Somi, the American daughter of East African immigrants.
Asuka (Ballet Hispánico)
Through May 19
The venerable company Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly Facebook watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is artistic director Eduardo Vilaro’s 2011 piece Asuka, which celebrates the music and legacy of salsa queen and Cuban exile Celia Cruz. A live Q&A follows with Vilaro and choreographer (and Still Spinning podcast host) Laura Diffenderfer.
Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées
Through May 20
The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding two soirées every day except Sunday though May 20; tickets cost $20.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through May 20
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. Ambors: The Emigrant, a fictionalized account of trauma set to music by Nick Hallett, is the final part of Jones’s Analogy trilogy, which explores questions of memory and narrative. In Memoirs of a…Unicorn, Marjani Forté-Saunders investigates blackness, maleness and "womb-ness" in a performance installation that draws from her father's life, interviews with black men and writings by Carlos Castenadas and Virginia Hamilton. Creating Black Futures is a panel discussion about Afrofuturism and social justice from the 2017 Live Ideas festival, moderated by Tourmaline and featuring niv Acosta, Kimberly Drew, E Jane, and andré carrington.
Barber Shop Chronicles (National Theatre)
Through May 21 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. In this week’s offering, 2017’s Barber Shop Chronicles, the Nigeria-born, U.K.-based playwright Inua Ellams looks at the interactions of African men in six barber shops—one in London, the others in Africa—in a piece that incorporates human, music and dance. Biojan Sheibani directs the production, captured here in a 2018 encore run at the National. “Ellams’s brilliantly vivid, funny, moving drama about the importance of barber shops to the black African and diaspora experience has played a couple of stints at the National Theatre and toured the world,” wrote Time Out London of the show. “It also seems to be a fond celebration of a certain type of performative African masculinity: a love of a tale told loudly and flamboyantly that feels at glorious odds with taciturn Western ideals of Being A Man.”
Coriolanus (Stratford Festival)
Through May 21
The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Straford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but through May 21 it is offering a free taste of its excellence: a full video of its 2018 production of Shakespeare's tragedy, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero and lifelong mama's boy when he refuses to show off his scars. The visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage helms the modern-dress production, which stars André Sills in the title roles. (The YouTube video begins with a 34-minute discussion of the production, which you can skip if you want to get to the political and martial drama.)
Mother Courage and Her Children (Berliner Ensemble)
Through May 21
When Bertolt Brecht and his wife, Helene Weigel, founded the Berliner Ensemble in postwar East Berlin, their first production was his brutal 1941 epic, Mother Courage, with Weigel playing the canteen-wagon owner who feeds off the war that kills her children. For a week starting today, the company is streaming a 1957 recording of Weigel in the role, co-directed by Brecht himself. It’s in German and it's nearly three hours long, but it’s free theater history, kids.
Sister Suzie Cinema and Prelude to Death in Venice (Mabou Mines)
Through May 21
Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. by a quartet of theater artists. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing archival performances every Friday. Today’s selection is a double bill of works by Leu Breuer: Prelude to Death in Venice, starring Bill Raymond as a demented ventriloquist, and Sister Suzie Cinema, a 20-minute “doo-wop opera” with music by Bob Telson, performed by the acapella group 14 Karat Soul.
American Landscapes (Stephen Petronio Company)
Through May 22 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this 2019 recording, which stays live for a week, Stephen Petronio continues his fifth Bloodlines season, devoted to the lineage of postmodern dance, with a new full-company work, American Landscapes, a collection of “kinetic canvases” that evoke the complex history of the United States. The piece features visual design by Robert Longo and is set to original music by Josef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch.
The Encounter (Complicité)
Through May 22 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
What show is better suited to the homebound theater lover than Simon McBurney’s fascinating solo show, a combination of radio drama and art-house podcast created with his world-class theater company, Complicité? At the show’s live performances, including in its 2016 Broadway run, audiences wore headphones to experience the “3D” sound design by Gareth Fry with Pete Malkin (who won a Special Tony Award for their work); break out your best headsets to get the same experience at home. The story McBurney tells is based on the sometimes feverish jungle interactions between a real-life American photojournalist and a group of Brazilian tribespeople in 1969. “In this primal, lysergic movie for the brain, McBurney covers a dazzling array of topics: the nature of time, technology’s deadening of mental powers, and the spiritual cost of civilized life,” wrote David Cote in his five-star Time Out review. “Part mystic thriller, part tricksy aural illusion, The Encounter offers a meeting of ear, mind and soul you will never forget.” For this broadcast, Complicité has partnered with Brooklyn’s own St. Ann’s Warehouse. McBurney and guests will hold a live Zoom discussion of the show on May 20 at 2:30pm EDT/7:30pm BST; you can register for that here.
Pipeline
Through May 22 at 5:30pm EDT / 10:30 BST
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 22 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Justin Peck’s acclaimed 2018 Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, performed in sneakers and street clothes and set to music from a 2011 double album by the L.A.-based French electronic band M83. The recording is from last year.
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Through May 24
Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments, five of which remain available for free viewing through May 24. Discussions follow each section.
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 24
The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s terrific version of Shakespeare’s tale of rebellious and unlucky young lovers, set to music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson with an assist from Marty Pistone for the exciting fight sequences. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance. If you can’t get enough of this lovely production, SFB is streaming a different filmed version of the same ballet (captured at a performance the very next day) through May 15.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through May 25
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
Anastasia (Royal Ballet)
Through May 28
Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits (and others) get through the coronavirus pandemic. This full-length 1971 ballet by Kenneth MacMillan imagines the inner workings of Anna Anderson, who spent decades claiming to be the lost youngest daughter of the executed Tsar Nicholas II. The traditional first two acts, set to Tchaikovsky, are set amid Imperial splendor; the expressionist third, written as a stand-alone four years earlier and set to Bohuslav Martinů’s Fantaisies Symphoniques, takes place in a German mental institution. Natalia Osipova dances the main role.
Macbeth (Stratford Festival)
Canada's Stratford Festival takes on Shakespeare's Scottish play, in which an ambitious climber listens to witches, kills his friends and is undone by trees. Antoni Cimolino directs this action-packed 2016 account, which stars Ian Lake as the thane and Krystin Pellerin as his bloody-minded lady.
Acquanetta (Fisher Center)
Through May 31
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through May 31
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. After a popular digital run last month, the Goodman is now making the high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing on demand through the end of May. Tickets cost $20.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
The Tempest (Stratford Festival)
Through June 4
The 80-year-old Stratford Festival legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero in director Antoni Cimolino’s captivating 2018 production, which features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel. This was the last play that Shakespeare wrote by himself, and he throws everything into the pot: a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster, a fairy slave and two regicide plots.
To Master the Art (TimeLine Theatre)
Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.
Under Milk Wood (92Y)
Through June 12
Dylan Thomas’s first public reading of his play Under Milk Wood—a funny and lyrical wide-angle group portrait of the inhabitants of the fictional Welsh fishing village of Llareggub (whose name you should certainly not read backward)—was on May 14, 1953, at the 92nd Street Y. In 2014, an all-Welsh cast assembled there for a reading led by stage and screen star Michael Sheen (The Queen). 92Y is now making a never-before-seen recording of that evening available for $10 through June 12. The rest of the cast comprises Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours
New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. Visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
BAM Virtual Gala 2020
The Brooklyn Academy of Music, one of the city’s key cultural institutions, throws itself a live virtual gala that honors stage and screen thespian Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher. The three worthies are saluted in, respectively, a dance solo created by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch’s Bettina Wagner-Bergelt, a filmed performance by members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a Philip Glass composition sung by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. It’s free for all, but donations are welcome.
Cirque du Soleil On-Ice Special
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from its first two ice specials, Crystal and Axel. Expect spectacular feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder from the international cast, with elements of skating thrown into the mix.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.
Eisa Davis and Shaina Taub (New Songs Now in Your Living Room)
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater continues its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Obie winner Eisa Davis, whose play Bulrusher was a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize and who intelligent acting has graced shows including Passing Strange and her own Angela’s Mixtape, and the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright (Live with Carnegie Hall)
In this Carnegie Hall home offering, soprano superstar Renée Fleming returns to one of her signature pieces, Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest. Joining the fun as a special guest is Rufus Wainwright, who pulled off one of the most memorable stunts in the venue’s history in 2006 when he recreated Judy Garland’s legendary 1961 concert there.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Box Thrree. Spool Five. A Piece of Krapp (Theater in Quarantine)
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. This installment of his TiQ series, derived from Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, features music by film composer Alex Weston (The Farewell) and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown).
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set, joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
Michael Feinstein (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live set that in which venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song, explores the enduring music of George Gershwin. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Max Vernon and Rona Siddiqui
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater christens its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Off Broadway composer Max Vernon, who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP), and Rona Siddiqui, whose autobiographical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan was workshopped at Playwrights Horizons last fall.
Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch
Most recently seen on Broadway in 2016’s Our Mother's Brief Affair, stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. In this weekly at-home set, the 82-year-old performer returns to her musical-theater roots, with her regular musical director, the accomplished Billy Stritch, at her actual piano. (As luck would have it, they live in the same building.)
Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!
From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
The Dying Swan (Swans for Relief)
American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.
The Reception (HERE)
Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, through HERE's Artist Residency Program, invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Sunshine Concerts
In March, when Broadway darling Laura Benanti asked students from across the country to share performances from their canceled school productions with the hashhtag #SunshineSongs, the result was an awwwww-inspiring outpouring of talent. Now she has compliled dozens of the resulting videos into an anthology of promise deferred, showcased in a free online special.
Romeo and Juliet (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. To raise funds and awareness, he is gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for live weekly Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars David Corenswet (The Politician) and Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) in the title roles of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. The supporting actors include Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Samuel H. Levine (The Inheritance) and Michael Gandolfini (of the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark).
Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime
Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this concert, recorded for archival purposes last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in East Hampton, she sets her mind on songs by newly nonagenarian show-tune deity Stephen Sondheim, from the familiar (“Send in the Clowns”) to the relatively unknown (“Goodbye for Now”). Tedd Firth is the musical director.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in the latest edition include Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Minnie Driver, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Santino Fontana, Justin Kirk, Ashley Park, Rita Wilson and Alison Wright; among the writers are Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Craig Lucas, Marsha Norman and Anna Ziegler.
Stonewall Gives Back!
Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this well-produced concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to gay nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Performers include Cyndi Lauper, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming and John Cameron Mitchell, among many others; Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean share a famous Judy-Barbra duet.
Ute Lemper (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.
Good and Noble Beings (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Ann Marie Dorr and Paul Ketchum’s highly personal, extremely loose adaptation of a major poststructuralist text by the mind-scrambling theorists Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari. (The stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.)