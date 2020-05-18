The best live theater to stream online on May 18 and May 19 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

Detestable Films: Sexting and Double or Nothing

Monday 8am EDT / 1pm BST (available for one week)

Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The first two of them drop today: Sexting, with Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland and Jamie Anderson; and Double or Nothing, with Adam Brody, Louisa Krause and Keith David. A new entry drops each Monday for the next four weeks.

Sexting | Photograph: Detestable Films

Stephen Petronio Company: Tread

Monday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available through June 14)

The Merce Cunningham Trust shares an archival recording of the Stephen Petronio Company performing Cunningham’s uncharacteristically light-hearted Tread (1970) at the Skirball Center in 2019 as part of a multivenue celebration of the modern dance master’s centennial. The music is by Christian Wolff; the set, by conceptual artist Bruce Nauman, prominently features a row of large fans.

Tread | Photograph: Ian Douglas

Shakespeare’s Globe: The Winter’s Tale

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for two weeks)

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest is its 2018 version of The Winter’s Tale, the Bard's bittersweet portrait of jealousy, love, repentance, angry bears and magic statuary. It’s a wild emotional ride: The first three acts center on a Sicilian king whose paranoid mistrust of his wife’s fidelity leads to tragedy, but then the plays skips forward 16 years to a radically different mode of pastoral comedy. Blanche McIntyre directs the production, with a cast led by Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell.

The Winter’s Tale | Photograph: Marc Brenner

Stars in the House: Laura Benanti and friends

Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s matinee is guest-hosted by Broadway’s strong-voiced and sharp-witted Laura Benanti (She Loves Me), who is always plum delightful.

Laura Benanti | Photograph: Jenny Anderson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Brandon James Gwinn | Photograph: Lauren Gunn

BAM: DanceAfrica

Monday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

The 43nd annual edition of the African-diaspora cultural festival has been canceled, but BAM is filling the gap with weeks of digital programming. Offerings include public conversations and video footage of past performances as well as dance classes, an online bazaar and more. The virtual festivities begin tonight with Music and DanceAfrica, a discussion with music director Baba Bradley Simmons, drummer Foluso Alamide Mimy and DanceAfrica associate producer Charmaine Warren; their talk is augmented with video selections from the 1993 edition. Visit BAM’s website for a weekly list of events.

Play-PerView: Permission

Monday 7pm EDT / 12am BST

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Robert Askins’s 2015 dark comedy Permission, which looks at looks at messy intersections of lust, religion and supportiveness in the quasi-BDSM practice of Christian Domestic Discipline. This reading reunites Askins with the director and star of his exceptional Hand to God, Moritz Von Stuelpnagel and Steven Boyer, who are joined by a terrific supporting cast: William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Kristen Sieh (RoosevElvis), Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill a Mockingbird) and original cast member Nicole Lowrance. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Ensemble Studio Theatre.

William Jackson Harper | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Red Bull Theater: Coriolanus

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, present an informal free reading that reunites the cast of its vigorous 2016 production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero (and lifelong mama's boy) when he refuses to show off his scars in Shakespeare's tragedy, directed by Michael Sexton for the gutsy Red Bull Theater. Stratford Festival regular Dion Johnstone plays the title role, supported by Patrick Page, Stephen Spinella and Lisa Harrow.

Coriolanus | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

The Metropolitan Opera: Idomeneo

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its tenth week with Mozart’s first major opera, 1781’s Idomeneo, set on Crete in the aftermath of the Trojan War. James Levine conducts this 2017 performance, which stars Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote and Elza van den Heever.

Idomeneo | Photograph: Marty Sohl

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. This time, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts a lineup that comprises the Kalvan Famil, juggler Erin Stephens, hooper Fernanda Sumano, magician Torkova, aerialist Alisa Mae, yoyo spinner Justin Weber, ventriloquist Patrick Garner, contortionist Elena Sanders and circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Justin Weber | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

A Night of Covenant House Stars

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event airs live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of confirmed performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Dolly Parton | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s boffo guest list includes Supremes being Mary Wilson, actor-singer and Hollywood Squares stalwart John Davidson, musical-theater stars Elizabeth Stanley, Melissa Errico, Michael Cavanaugh and Travis Nesbitt, singer Brianna Davies and, as always, one student whose spring musical or recital has been canceled. It's all free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Mary Wilson | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @MartyThomas.) This week's edition features Marissa Rosen, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey, plus a guest shot by the rapidly rising Broadway star Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SprongeBob SquarePants).

Lilli Cooper | Photograph: Michael Hull

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason

Stars in the House: Sierra Boggess and friends

Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Today’s matinee edition of the ongoing interview and performance show (see Monday 2pm) is guest-hosted by Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess, who was Ariel in Broadway’s original The Little Mermaid and has also played the soprano and stalking victim Christine Daaé in both The Phantom of the Opera and its short-lived sequel, Love Never Dies. She is joined by costars from several of her past shows, including Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), Alan H. Green (School of Rock) and Sean Palmer (The Little Mermaid’s original Prince Eric).

Sierra Boggess | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. The theme of this week’s episode, hosted by Christian Roberson, is “Woo! Party!” (in advance of the Tank’s gala later tonight).

Michael Lavine: Broadway Songs about the Jewish Experience

Tuesday 4:30pm EDT / 9:30pm BST

Musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is a legend within the industry for his exceptional collection of sheet music. In this free Zoom seminar, he shares some of his considerable expertise on the subject of Jewish-themed musical-theater songs, from sources that range from the familiar (Fiddler on the Roof, The Last Five Years) to the highly recherché (The Great Ostrovsky, The Education of H*Y*M*A*N K*A*P*L*A*N, ).

Michael Lavine| Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The VT Show: John Kander, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

Tuesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Today, three longtime collaborators—master composer John Kander, director Susan Stroman and book writer David Thompson—discuss their past projects, which notably include The Scottsboro Boys.

The Scottsboro Boys | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

54 Below at Home: 54 Below Sings One Direction

Tuesday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s edition is a 2018 group show that celebrates the oeuvre of the British-Irish boy band One Direction. Performers include Nicholas Barasch, Tommy Bracco, Charlotte Maltby, Colton Ryan and Larry Owens (A Strange Loop). Ben Caplan is the musical director.

Café La MaMa Live: Cope-ah-Pandemic

Tuesday 7pm EDT / 12am BST

In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa’s weekly series gives writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. This week’s edition is hosted by George Emilio Sanchez and performance-art icon Karen Finley (one of the so-called NEA Four), and includes performances by JD Davids, Abdul-Ally Muhammad, Viva Ruiz, John Sims, Dusty Childers and Pamela Sneed.

Karen Finley | Photograph: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes David Edwards, Kelly Briggs, Joan Ryan, Elora Von Rosch, JD Smurthwaite and Jim Caruso.

The Metropolitan Opera: Lohengrin

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

SEe Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s selection, which predates the HD era: is a 1986 broadcast of Wagner’s 1850 Romantic opera Lohengrin, based the same epic poem by the medieval German knight Wolfram von Eschenbach that also inspired the composer’s later prequel, Parsifal. The handsome tenor Peter Hofmann plays the title role; Eva Marton is his lady love, and Leonie Rysanek is the watch who comes between them. James Levine conducts.

Lohengrin | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.

Alanis Morissette | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Musical Theatre Factory: The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents a 2019 Joe’s Pub concert by MTF founding member Michael R. Jackson, the blazingly talented writer-composer of the musical A Strange Loop, which just won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Guest performers in the concert include Natalie Walker, John-Andrew Morrison and Molly Hager. Immediately before and after the stream, Jackson hosts a discussion of the show on Instagram Live with Hager and A Strange Loop cast member L Morgan Lee. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

Michael R. Jackson | Photograph: Michael Kushner

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s Diamonds

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

Instead of its planned six-week season at Lincoln Center, City Ballet’s is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. Each release stays live for 72 hours. The fifth week’s first offering is Balanchine’s glittering 1967 ballet Diamonds, set to music by Tchaikovsky (and removed from its setting in the plotless three-act Jewels). Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen lead the company in this 2019 recording.

Sara Mearns in Diamonds | Photograph: Erin Baiano

BRIC: La Medea"

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

BRIC has always come through with inventive free programming, including the annual Celebrate Brooklyn! festival in Prospect Park, and this live-only event continues in that tradition. Written and directed by Yara Travieso, with an original musical score and libretto by Sam Crawford, La Medea transforms Euripides' tragedy into a self-described “Latin-disco-pop-feminist variety show.” Since the piece was originally performed in an interactive live-stream in 2017, it is well suited to the current moment. Viewers can chat live with the creators and performers during the one-time-only rebroadcast on YouTube, which is followed by a Q&A with Travieso, Crawford and Rena Butler (who plays the leading role).

La Medea | Photograph: Maria Baranova

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.