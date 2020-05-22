The best live theater to stream online on May 22
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)
Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Noon EDT / 5pm BST (available through May 31)
Matt Cox’s not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs takes an affectionate look at the underachieving but good-hearted denizens of the catch-all house in J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry. As in the books, things start off cutely but get increasingly darker, with a good amount of heart woven in with the spoofing. If you missed the show in its four-year run in New York, which ended last year, you can catch up with it now: Starting today, Playbill’s Playback series is streaming the show in its entirety, in a performance that was filmed in 2018. (Starting at 8pm tomorrow night, members of the cast will live-tweet the show as part of a virtual watch party, with the hashtag #PlaybillPlayback.) Tickets cost $8.99, part of which benefits the local charity Frontline Foods.
Puffs | Photograph: Hunter Canning
Berliner Ensemble: Macbeth: Nach Shakespeare
Noon EDT / 5pm BST (available for one week)
Last week, Bertolt Brecht’s old company, the Berliner Ensemble, streamed a 1957 recording of Mother Courage, but without English subtitles. Somewhat more accessible to most U.S. audiences, if only nominally, is this week’s offering, which does offer a translation: Heiner Müller’s bizarre, gory and echt German Macbeth, liberally adapted from Shakespeare’s tragedy. The play is not well known to U.S. audiences—Müller, often considered Brecht’s successor, scored a bigger international success with his dense, postmodern Hamletmachine—so this is a rare chance to see it. Michael Thalheimer directs the production.
Macbeth | Photograph: Matthias Horn
Untitled Theater Company No. 61: The Pig, or Václav Havel's Hunt for a Pig
Noon EDT / 5pm BST (available through May 31)
In this Czech play—written by Václav Havel in 1987, expanded by Vladimír Morávek in 2010 and adapted into English by Edward Einhorn—Havel tries to literally bring home the bacon for a group of fellow dissidents. Food and drink were served at the show’s 2014 multimedia production at 3LD, which was directed by Henry Akona; you can’t get those from this recording, of course, but songs from Smetana's The Bartered Bride are also on the menu.
The Pig, or Václav Havel's Hunt for a Pig | Photograph: Arthur Cornelius
The Shows Must Go On!: The Sound of Music Live!
2pm EST / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it is moving on to musical-theater works by other writers. First up is NBC’s The Sound of Music Live!, which drew huge ratings in 2013 thanks largely to the draw of pop singer Carrie Underwood as wayward nun Maria von Trapp. This performance of the 1959 musical differs somewhat from the Julie Andrews film, but you know the basic deal: Kids learn music, stern dad melts, sixteen goes on seventeen, la follows so. Along the way, the show delivers such beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein standards as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi" and "Climb Every Mountain." In addition to musical-theater novice Underwood, who struggles at the start but gets a bit surer as she goes along, the principal cast of the NBC broadcast includes Stephen Moyer as Captain Von Trapp and—stealing the show entirely—Broadway ringers Audra McDonald as the Mother Abbess, Christian Borle as Max and the superb Laura Benanti as the Baroness.
The Sound of Music | Photograph: NBC
Stars in the House: Cry-Baby Broadway cast reunion
2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. Today’s matinee edition features a cast reunion of the underrated 2008 Broadway musical Cry-Baby, which adapted from the John Waters film by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, with a score by David Javerbaum and the late Adam Schlesinger. Gathering to dive back into the Waters are James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher J. Hanke, Alli Mauzey, Harriet Harris and Chester Gregory II.
Cry-Baby | Photograph: Joan Marcus
The Royal Opera House: Cendrillon
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through May 28)
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This week's selection is Cendrillon, Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story (not to be confused with Rossini’s take on the same tale, La Cenerentola). Joyce DiDonato plays the ash-kicking heroine, with support from Alice Coote, in male drag as Prince Charming. Director Laurent Pelly also designed the costumes; Bertrand de Billy conducts this performance from the 2011 production that marked the opera’s belated ROH debut.
Cendrillon | Photograph: Bill Cooper
Cirque du Soleil: Behind the Curtain of Kurios
3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hourlong backstage tour of one of its most spectacular efforts. As we wrote when the production came to NYC in 2016, Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities is Cirque’s sharpest, sexiest, most stylish production in years. In a departure from the otherworldly themes for which the company is best known, writer-director Michel Laprise embraces a steampunk aesthetic: metal and leather, chunky robots, glowing filaments under glass, a singer with a phonograph horn on her head. The style may be retro, but the acts—and the technical ingenuity that makes them possible—are fully up-to-date.
Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities | Photograph: Martin Girard
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).
Acting for a Cause: Twelfth Night
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. Today’s installment stars Ruby Rose—who made international headlines this week for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Ruby Rose | Photograph: Greg Gayne/The CW
The Builders Association: Ten Stories: A Decameron from the Builders
5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
Director Marianne Weems’s company, the Builders Association (House/Divided), has foregrounded technology since it launched in 1994, so it should adjust to the new reality of live theater performance like a fish to an online streaming platform. In this inventive new series, inspired by Boccaccio’s 14th-century plague-story anthology, the troupe offers five original half-hour playlets—today is the last—that are structured as storytelling conversations; viewers who watch it on two devices at once can access visual extras. Performers Moe Angelos and David Pence anchor each episode, joined by two guest artists each time. The performances can only be viewed live, but all five will be released on June 1 if you miss any.
Moe Angelos | Photograph: Stephanie Warren
Julie Halston: Virtual Halston
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. This evening she launches a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on the first episode is the energetic comic actor Mario Cantone.
Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride
Lower East Side Festival of the Arts
6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available through May 24)
More than 250 artists convene virtually to celebrate the artistic heritage of the Lower East Side in the 25th edition of this annual free-for-all at Theater for the New City. The centerpiece is a live-only performance and conversation tomorrow night at 8pm, featuring David Amram, F. Murray Abraham, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, William Electric Black, Austin Pendleton and Charles Busch. The rest of the weekend is structured more loosely: Visitors to TNC’s website can choose among dozens of videos submitted by actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, singers and puppeteers, including K.T. Sullivan, Reno, Trav SD, Marissa Mulder, Bread and Puppet Theater, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. LES is more, indeed.
Lower East Side Festival of the Arts | Photograph: Jonathan Slaff
San Francisco Ballet: Bound To©
6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for one week)
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Bound To©, a 2018 work by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), set to music by singer-songwriter Keaton Henson. Wheeldon’s first ballet designed to be performed without pointe shoes—but with iPhones—the piece explores disconnection in the digital age, and features another Wheeldon first: same-sex couples dancing pas de deux.
Bound To | Photograph: Erik Tomasson
Sounds of the City: Krystal Joy Brown
6:15pm and 7:15pm EDT / 11:15pm and 12:15am BST
Krystal Joy Brown, who was playing Eliza in Hamilton before the current intermission, performs a love outdoor concert at midtown’s Worldwide Plaza. Neighbors can hear it from their windows; everyone else can listen in via Instagram Live. Joining her on piano is Larry O’Keefe, the gifted composer of Legally Blonde, Bat Boy and Heathers. Proceeds benefit Food Bank For New York City.
Krystal Joy Brown | Photograph: Courtesy Sounds of the City
54 Below At Home: I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been
6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight it goes in a different direction with a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Alexandra Silber | Photograph: Rebecca Michaelson
Mad Forest
7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
One of the world’s great playwrights, Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine), worked with student actors to create Mad Forest, her 1990 play about the Romanian Revolution that had topped the Ceaușescu regime the year before. It’s fitting, then, that student actors—in this case, acting students at Bard College—should be the ones performing this ambitious and inventive virtual revival of the play, under the guidance of experimental and opera director Ashley Tata. After mounting the piece remotely through a modified version of Zoom last month—using some 125 digital backgrounds, among other technological strategies—they are now bringing it back for three more live performances, in partnership with NYC’s Theatre for a New Audience. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required; if you miss today’s deadline at noon, you can still sign up for the 5pm show on Sunday or the 3pm show on May 27.
Mad Forest | Photograph: Courtesy the Fisher Center at Bard
Streaming Musicals: Marry Harry
7pm EDT and 10pm EDT / midnight and 3am BST (live only)
After successes with the period pieces Emma and Pride and Prejudice, Streaming Musicals goes contemporary—if still old-fashioned—in its latest offering. Two East Villagers in their late twenties try to forge new families and break free of their old ones in this musical comedy by Jennifer R. Manocherian, Dan Martin and Michael Biello, which had an Off Broadway run in 2017. (This version was recorded in a studio the next year.) Veanne Cox and Laura Osnes host the show’s online premiere, which begins 15 minutes before the virtual curtain. (There’s a gratis encore at 10pm and another tomorrow at 2pm; if you miss them, you can rent the show through Streaming Musicals for a modest charge.)
Marry Harry | Photograph: Susie Hook
Astoria Performing Arts Center: Livin’ the Dreamboat
7pm EDT / midnight BST
The scrappy Queens company APAC launches The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, a weekly series of short-musical premieres. The inaugural offering, Livin’ the Dreamboat, features book and lyrics by Claire Tran and music by Blake Allen; Daniella Caggiano directs actors Bailey Carson and Jeff Williams. A $10 donation is suggested.
Blake Allen | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
The Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. For the four week in a row, the Viewer's Choice tonight is from before the Live in HD era: a 1978 broadcast of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, with the imposing James Morris as the debauched title character and the stupendous Joan Sutherland as Donna Anna. (Morris, who made his Met debut in 1971 and has performed with the company more than 1,000 times, was also in last night’s Turandot, which was recorded last year). To vote for future Viewers’ Choice selections, go to the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page tonight for a link to the ballot.
Don Giovanni | Photograph: Winnie Klotz
Dicon Place: Dance Quarantine VI
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
In this weekly anthology, curated by Sangeeta Yesley, homebound dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their pent-up emotions. This edition features works created between April 27 and May 12 by Anthony Alterio, Caylee Shimizu, Grazia Capri, Julia Gleich, Ross Daniel and Shoko Tamai.
Play-PerView: Eureka Day
8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day, a very timely play about disease and social-media rage, featuring the original company of the show’s sold-out Off Broadway run last year. Under Adrienne Campbell-Holt’s alert direction, the expert actors—Tina Benko, Elizabeth Carter, KK Moggie, Thomas Jay Ryan and Brian Wiles—extract comic gold from the little tugs-of-war within the executive committee of an ultraliberal elementary school. But this comedy of manners yields to a serious probing of interpersonal responsibility and the limits of consideration. Even as it stakes out a moral position on its subject, Eureka Day avoids the kind of lording dismissal that, in too much of our social-media lives, has become epidemic. Tickets cost $15–$100, and proceeds benefit Colt Coeur and No Kid Hungry.
Eureka Day | Photograph: Robert Altman
New York City Ballet: Liturgy and Carousel (A Dance)
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)
In place of City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center, the venerable dance company is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. (Each release stays live for three days.) Tonight’s offering is a diptych of works by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon: the 2003 pas de deux Liturgy, set to music by Arvo Pärt and performed by Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle in 2017; and 2002’s Carousel (A Dance), set to Richard Rodgers’s music for the Broadway musical Carousel—specifically, “The Carousel Waltz” and “If I Loved You”—and danced in 2018 by a group led by Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle.
Carousel (A Dance) | Photograph: Rosalie O’Connor
Joe’s Pub: Sarah Stiles: Squirrel Heart
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering, recorded in 2018, is a delightful set by the hilariously off-kilter Sarah Stiles, whose Little Red Riding Hood put the Central Park revival of Into the Woods in her basket and earned well-deserved Tony nominations for her comically ingenious turns in Hand to God and Tootsie.
Sarah Stiles | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Opera Philadelphia: Sky on Swings
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 31)
Veteran mezzo-sopranos Marietta Simpson and Frederica von Stade plays women at different stages of Alzheimer’s disease in this modern opera by Philadelphia Opera composer in residence Lembit Beecher and librettist Hannah Moscovitch, which premiered in 2018 as part of the company’s second O festival. The production is directed by Joanna Settle and conducted by Geoffrey McDonald.
Sky on Swings | Photograph: Courtesy Philadelphia Opera
Kurt Phelan: From NYC with Love
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Aussie triple threat Kurt Phelan celebrates his birthday—and mourns his impending departure from New York City to deal with family matters back home—with a saucy evening of song, dance and storytelling. Joining him on piano is his husband, the songwriter and Club Cumming community leader Lance Horne.
Kurt Phelan | Photograph: Austin Ruffer
TRLive!: Nate Weida
8pm EDT / 1am BST
In its informal Friday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is musical-theater composer Nate Weida, who has written more than a dozen shows and has worked with Salty Brine on multiple episodes of Brine’s excellent Living Record Collection series. His in-progress collaboration with the Assembly, In Corpo, is scheduled to make its debut at Theatre Row next year.
Nate Weida | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Stars in the House: Desperate Housewives TV reunion
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Tonight’s edition of Stars in the House strays from the series’s usual theatrical focus to reunite cast members of the 2000s water-cooler TV show Desperate Housewives. Rudetsky and Wesley already gathered the show’s women for an episode last month; this time it’s the men, including Ricardo Antonio Chavira, Doug Savant, James Denton, Mark Moses, Tuc Watkins and Kevin Rahm.
Trump Lear
8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)
You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom on Fridays from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.
Trump Lear | Photograph: Anthony Velez
Steve Watts
9pm EDT / 2am BST
Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel. (You can put bread in his Venmo jar at @Steve-Watts-3.)
LIMITED RUNS
American Landscapes (Stephen Petronio Company)
Through May 22 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this 2019 recording, which stays live for a week, Stephen Petronio continues his fifth Bloodlines season, devoted to the lineage of postmodern dance, with a new full-company work, American Landscapes, a collection of “kinetic canvases” that evoke the complex history of the United States. The piece features visual design by Robert Longo and is set to original music by Josef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch.
Nora (English National Ballet)
Through May 22 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
This week’s free ENB offering, choreographed by the company’s Stina Quagebeur, is a ballet inspired by Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 protfeminist social drama, A Doll’s House, in which a bourgeois Norwegian woman walks out on her family with a decisive (and once divisive) slam of the door. Crystal Costa plays Nora and Jeffrey Cirio is her husband, Torvald; the music is by Philip Glass. The piece premiered in 2019 as part of She Persisted, a triple bill of works by women.
The Encounter (Complicité)
Through May 22 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
What show is better suited to the homebound theater lover than Simon McBurney’s fascinating solo show, a combination of radio drama and art-house podcast created with his world-class theater company, Complicité? At the show’s live performances, including in its 2016 Broadway run, audiences wore headphones to experience the “3D” sound design by Gareth Fry with Pete Malkin (who won a Special Tony Award for their work); break out your best headsets to get the same experience at home. The story McBurney tells is based on the sometimes feverish jungle interactions between a real-life American photojournalist and a group of Brazilian tribespeople in 1969. “In this primal, lysergic movie for the brain, McBurney covers a dazzling array of topics: the nature of time, technology’s deadening of mental powers, and the spiritual cost of civilized life,” wrote David Cote in his five-star Time Out review. “Part mystic thriller, part tricksy aural illusion, The Encounter offers a meeting of ear, mind and soul you will never forget.” For this broadcast, Complicité has partnered with Brooklyn’s own St. Ann’s Warehouse. McBurney and guests will hold a live Zoom discussion of the show on May 20 at 2:30pm EDT/7:30pm BST; you can register for that here.
Hansel and Gretel (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 22 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1893 fairy-tale opera Hansel and Gretel, a Grimm story of children who murder an old woman after trying to eat her house. This fantastical 2008 performance, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski, stars Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer as the hungry, hungry kiddos and the late English tenor Philip Langridge as the Witch.
Pipeline
Through May 22 at 5:30pm EDT / 10:30 BST
Lincoln Center joins with BroadwayHD to stream Dominique Morisseau’s timely play Pipeline, recorded during its 2017 run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. As Morisseau lays things out, in a play that sometimes suggests a dramatized essay, the challenges facing young African-American men—and posed by them—are less a single pipe than a whole semi-hidden network of frustration, resentment and bias. Karen Pittman plays a stressed-out teacher at an urban public school; Namir Smallwood is her son, who is in danger of expulsion from the boarding school she has sent him to. Although this 85-minute drama leaves admirable space for discussion.
Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 22 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Justin Peck’s acclaimed 2018 Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, performed in sneakers and street clothes and set to music from a 2011 double album by the L.A.-based French electronic band M83. The recording is from last year.
Turandot (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 22 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's tenth week of free offerings continues with Puccini’s final opera, Turandot: a folk tale, set in China, about a brave warrior who risks his life to win the hand of a cruel princess. In this 2019 performance, set amid the epic chinoiserie of Frank Zeffirelli’s 1987 production, Christine Goerke plays the title character and Yusif Eyvazov is her suitor (who sings one of Puccini’s best-loved tenor arias, “Nessun Dorma”). Yannick Nézet-Séguin is at the baton; the supporting cast includes Eleonora Buratto and Met stalwart James Morris.
Coriolanus (Red Bull Theater)
Through May 22 at 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, present an informal free reading that reunites the cast of its vigorous 2016 production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero (and lifelong mama's boy) when he refuses to show off his scars in Shakespeare's tragedy, directed by Michael Sexton for the gutsy Red Bull Theater. Stratford Festival regular Dion Johnstone plays the title role, supported by Patrick Page, Stephen Spinella and Lisa Harrow.
Diamonds (New York City Ballet)
Through May 22 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Instead of its planned six-week season at Lincoln Center, City Ballet’s is providing a month and a half of digital material, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire. The fifth week’s first offering is Balanchine’s glittering 1967 ballet Diamonds, set to music by Tchaikovsky (and removed from its setting in the plotless three-act Jewels). Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen lead the company in this 2019 recording.
The Sentinels (MCC Live Labs)
Through May 23
MCC continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. In The Sentinels, by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), a group of women meet every year to reminisce about the husbands they lost on 9/11. Rebecca Taichman directs a boffo cast that comprises Jane Alexander, Priscilla Lopez, Katrina Lenk and Denée Benton.
30th Plaidiversary Reunion Special
Through May 23
Musical Theatre West presents a 30th-anniversary celebration of writer-director Stuart Ross’s popular retro revue Forever Plaid, an affectionate spoof of 1950s male singing quartets that ran for years in New York and across the country. Along with the cast of the original 1990 Off Broadway production at what is now the Triad Theater—David Engel, Stan Chandler, Guy Stroman and the impish Jason Graae—the reunion includes Ross and longtime Plaid performer David Raben (who was in the 2008 film version). Expects stories, performance clips and perfect harmony.
Candida (Plays in the House)
Through May 24 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Plays in the House series welcomes Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw, for a reading of the Bearded One’s 1894 comedy about a marriage threatened by a dishy young poet. The starry cast, directed by Staller, is led by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Santino Fontana and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as the sides of the main romantic triangle; they are joined by Andréa Burns, Jay O. Sanders and Michael Benjamin Washington.
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Through May 24
Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments, five of which remain available for free viewing through May 24. Discussions follow each section.
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 24
The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s terrific version of Shakespeare’s tale of rebellious and unlucky young lovers, set to music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson with an assist from Marty Pistone for the exciting fight sequences. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance. If you can’t get enough of this lovely production, SFB is streaming a different filmed version of the same ballet (captured at a performance the very next day) through May 15.
The Homebound Project
Through May 24 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions features 10 new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s second installment include Mary-Louise Parker, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin and Zachary Quinto; the writers include Anne Washburn, Will Arbery, Sarah DeLappe, Adam Bock and Bryna Turner.
City of Rain (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through May 24 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Camille A. Brown’s 2010 City of Rain, which she created in response to the death of a friend and fellow dancer who had lost the use of his legs.
Jamie Floyd and Daniel and Patrick Lazour (New Songs Now in Your Living Room)
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater continues its weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Jamie Floyd (The King’s Wife) and brothers Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo).
Sea Wall
Through May 25 at 4pm EST / 9pm BST
The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free through Monday only.
El Beso (Ballet Hispánico)
Through May 27 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. This offering is Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 2014 El Beso, which pays more than lip service to the intricacies of a kiss. The piece is set to zarzuela music and features costumes by Venezuelan fashionisto Angel Sanchez. A live Q&A follows with Sansano and BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.
A Streetcar Named Desire (NT Live)
Through May 28 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is Australian director Benedict Andrews’s much-buzzed-about 2014 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams’s 1947 portrait of hard times in the Big Easy, starring Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Blanche, Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Stella. “This take on Tennessee Williams’s great American tragedy is often imbued with the air of a waking nightmare, a visceral physical manifestation of heroine Blanche DuBois’s disintegrating mind,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “The last half hour is a horrorshow tour de force, as a drunk, fragmenting Blanche staggers through a house that shifts and spins nauseatingly under her feet.”
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through May 28 at 7:30pm
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. In Holzer Duet…Truisms (1985), by Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane Company, Jones shares the stage with actor Lawrence Goldhuber amid a soundscape that includes text by the conceptual artist Jenny Holzer. Vanessa Anspaugh's Armed Guard Garden (2012) raises questions about territoriality and borders. Does Truth Need Defending? is panel discussion from the 2019 Live Ideas festival.
Anastasia (Royal Ballet)
Through May 28
Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits (and others) get through the coronavirus pandemic. This full-length 1971 ballet by Kenneth MacMillan imagines the inner workings of Anna Anderson, who spent decades claiming to be the lost youngest daughter of the executed Tsar Nicholas II. The traditional first two acts, set to Tchaikovsky, are set amid Imperial splendor; the expressionist third, written as a stand-alone four years earlier and set to Bohuslav Martinů’s Fantaisies Symphoniques, takes place in a German mental institution. Natalia Osipova dances the main role.
Macbeth (Stratford Festival)
Through May 28
Canada's Stratford Festival takes on Shakespeare's Scottish play, in which an ambitious climber listens to witches, kills his friends and is undone by trees. Antoni Cimolino directs this action-packed 2016 account, which stars Ian Lake as the thane and Krystin Pellerin as his bloody-minded lady.
DanceAfrica (BAM)
Through May 29
The 43nd annual edition of the African-diaspora cultural festival has been canceled, but BAM is filling the gap with weeks of digital programming. Offerings include public conversations and video footage of past performances as well as African films, dance classes, an online bazaar and more. Visit BAM’s website for a weekly list of events.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through May 31
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. After a popular digital run last month, the Goodman is now making the high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing on demand through the end of May. Tickets cost $20.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Acquanetta (Fisher Center)
Through May 31
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
The Winter’s Tale (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 31
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest is its 2018 version of The Winter’s Tale, the Bard's bittersweet portrait of jealousy, love, repentance, angry bears and magic statuary. It’s a wild emotional ride: The first three acts center on a Sicilian king whose paranoid mistrust of his wife’s fidelity leads to tragedy, but then the plays skips forward 16 years to a radically different mode of pastoral comedy. Blanche McIntyre directs the production, with a cast led by Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell.
The Howard Ashman Celebration
Through May 31
Writer-lyricist and director Howard Ashman, in his collaborations with composer Alan Menken—which include Little Shop of Horrors and the Disney-renaissance animated films The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin—arguably did more than anyone to return musical theater from its mass-culture exile in the late 20th century. One can only imagine what else he might have done had he not died of AIDS in 1991, when he was 40 years old. In honor of what would have been his 70th birthday, Rainbow Sun Productions has created this collection of songs and stories about Ashman's life and legacy. Participants include John Tartaglia, Christy Carlson Romano, Bradley Pierce and the original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson; all proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The Tempest (Stratford Festival)
Through June 4
The 80-year-old Stratford Festival legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero in director Antoni Cimolino’s captivating 2018 production, which features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel. This was the last play that Shakespeare wrote by himself, and he throws everything into the pot: a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster, a fairy slave and two regicide plots.
Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées
Through June 6
The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding one or two soirées on most days through June 6; tickets cost $30.
To Master the Art (TimeLine Theatre)
Through June 7
Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.
Timon of Athens (Stratford Festival)
Though June 11
Directed by Stephen Ouimette, this 2017 Straford Festival staging of the Bard’s furious, rarely performed Timon of Athens stars Joseph Ziegler in a morality tale about an altruistic ancient Greek gentleman whose view of the world curdles dramatically after his friends prove more selfish than he had believed.
Under Milk Wood (92Y)
Through June 12
Dylan Thomas’s first public reading of his play Under Milk Wood—a funny and lyrical wide-angle group portrait of the inhabitants of the fictional Welsh fishing village of Llareggub (whose name you should certainly not read backward)—was on May 14, 1953, at the 92nd Street Y. In 2014, an all-Welsh cast assembled there for a reading led by stage and screen star Michael Sheen (The Queen). 92Y is now making a never-before-seen recording of that evening available for $10 through June 12. The rest of the cast comprises Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey.
Stephen Petronio Company: Tread
Through June 14
The Merce Cunningham Trust shares an archival recording of the Stephen Petronio Company performing Cunningham’s uncharacteristically light-hearted Tread (1970) at the Skirball Center in 2019 as part of a multivenue celebration of the modern dance master’s centennial. The music is by Christian Wolff; the set, by conceptual artist Bruce Nauman, prominently features a row of large fans.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
The Pigeoning (HERE)
HERE streams Robin Frohardt’s puppet-theater portrait of an uptight 1980s office drone who suspects that park birds are conspiring to disrupt his orderly existence. “The titular pigeons in Robin Frohardt’s eerie, hilarious, apocalyptic puppet fable have a weird preknowledge of the end-time to come,” wrote Helen Shaw in her 2013 Time Out review. “But the most chilling element of this beautifully realized, not-for-kids (but adorable) nightmare is its evocation of nine-to-five office mindlessness."
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
A Night in November (Irish Arts Center)
The Irish Arts Center has hosted two previous productions of Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, a muticharacter looks at the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and was scheduled to bring in Soda Bread Theatre Company’s 25th-anniversary version this spring. Instead, in three Sunday matinees, the company is offering a free serialized adaptation of the show, adjusted to fit the tech exigencies of the troublesome present. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney; each of the three episodes is bookended by conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son. (If you miss an installment, don't fret: They'll remain viewable on the Irish Arts website.)
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 3
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the third episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes, among others, Beth Malone, Quentin Earl Darrington, Karen Mason, Jenny Lee Stern, Stephen DeRosa, Jeremy Benton and Sal Viviano.
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Stephanie Chou: Comfort Girl (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In this original music-theater concert piece, recorded in 2019, the young Chinese-American singer, composer and sax player Stephanie Chou explores the history of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese women who were pressed into sexual service to Japanese soldiers during World War II. Donations to Joe’s are welcome.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours
New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. Visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
BAM Virtual Gala 2020
The Brooklyn Academy of Music, one of the city’s key cultural institutions, throws itself a live virtual gala that honors stage and screen thespian Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher. The three worthies are saluted in, respectively, a dance solo created by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch’s Bettina Wagner-Bergelt, a filmed performance by members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a Philip Glass composition sung by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. It’s free for all, but donations are welcome.
Cirque du Soleil On-Ice Special
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from its first two ice specials, Crystal and Axel. Expect spectacular feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder from the international cast, with elements of skating thrown into the mix.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Box Thrree. Spool Five. A Piece of Krapp (Theater in Quarantine)
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. This installment of his TiQ series, derived from Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, features music by film composer Alex Weston (The Farewell) and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown).
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
Max Vernon and Rona Siddiqui
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater christens its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Off Broadway composer Max Vernon, who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP), and Rona Siddiqui, whose autobiographical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan was workshopped at Playwrights Horizons last fall.
Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch
Most recently seen on Broadway in 2016’s Our Mother's Brief Affair, stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. In this weekly at-home set, the 82-year-old performer returns to her musical-theater roots, with her regular musical director, the accomplished Billy Stritch, at her actual piano. (As luck would have it, they live in the same building.)
Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!
From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Feinstein (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live set that in which venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song, explores the enduring music of George Gershwin. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).
Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright (Live with Carnegie Hall)
In this Carnegie Hall home offering, soprano superstar Renée Fleming returns to one of her signature pieces, Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest. Joining the fun as a special guest is Rufus Wainwright, who pulled off one of the most memorable stunts in the venue’s history in 2006 when he recreated Judy Garland’s legendary 1961 concert there.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
The Dying Swan (Swans for Relief)
American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.
Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set, joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.
The Reception (HERE)
Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, through HERE's Artist Residency Program, invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).