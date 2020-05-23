The best live theater to stream online on May 23 and May 24
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)
★ The Homebound Project (Second Edition)
Last chance (available through May 24 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST)
An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions features 10 new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s second installment include Mary-Louise Parker, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin and Zachary Quinto; the writers include Anne Washburn, Will Arbery, Sarah DeLappe, Adam Bock and Bryna Turner.
Mary-Louise Parker | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
★ Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Last chance (through May 24)
Netta Yerushalmy aims her analytical cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, an insightful and deservedly acclaimed deconstruction of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments—each a kind of beautifully illustrated seminar—which remain available for free viewing through May 24. (Episodes 1 and 4, about Nijinsky and Cunningham, feature standout West Side Story dancer Marc Crousillat.) Inetersting discussions follow each section.
Paramodernities #1 | Photograph: Hayim Heron
★ Sea Wall
Last chance (available through May 25 at 4pm EST / 9pm BST)
The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free through Monday only.
Andrew Scott | Photograph: Kevin Cummins
Lower East Side Festival of the Arts
All day Saturday and Sunday
More than 250 artists convene virtually to celebrate the artistic heritage of the Lower East Side in the 25th edition of this annual free-for-all at Theater for the New City. The centerpiece is a live-only performance and conversation on Saturday night at 8pm, featuring David Amram, F. Murray Abraham, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, William Electric Black, Austin Pendleton and Charles Busch. The rest of the weekend is structured more loosely: Visitors to TNC’s website can choose among dozens of videos submitted by actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, singers and puppeteers, including K.T. Sullivan, Reno, Trav SD, Marissa Mulder, Bread and Puppet Theater, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. LES is more, indeed.
Charles Busch | Photograph: Michael Wakefield
★ Plays in the House: The Little Dog Laughed
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Tiny Beautiful Things, have come off smashingly. Now, for the first time, the series is re-airing a past reading: the April 22 episode, which reassembled the entire original Off Broadway cast of The Little Dog Laughed, Douglas Carter Beane’s biting 2006 comedy about a closeted actor in Hollywood. Neal Huff, Zoe-Lister Jones and The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki star alongside the sensational Julie White, whose performance—which won a Tony when the show moved to Broadway—is one of the most memorable comic stage turns of the 21st century so far. We saw it the first time, and it’s a treat. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)
Julie White in The Little Dog Laughed | Photograph: Carol Rosegg
Streaming Musicals: Marry Harry
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
After successes with the period pieces Emma and Pride and Prejudice, Streaming Musicals goes contemporary—if still old-fashioned—in its latest offering. Two East Villagers in their late twenties try to forge new families and break free of their old ones in this musical comedy by Jennifer R. Manocherian, Dan Martin and Michael Biello, which had an Off Broadway run in 2017. (This version was recorded in a studio the next year.) If you miss today’s free event, you can rent the show through Streaming Musicals for a modest charge.
Marry Harry | Photograph: Susie Hook
Martha Graham Dance Company: Letter to the World
Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1940 Letter to the World (immortalized in Barbara Graham’s iconic photograph), which explores the inner life of the American poet, recluse and dash enthusiast Emily Dickinson. The company is showing the first half of the piece this week, and will air the second next week; both installments include footage of the original cast with Graham, Erick Hawkins and Merce Cunningham and a 1972 revival with Pearl Lang. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and other guests.
Martha Graham in Letter to the World | Photograph: Barbara Morgan
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).
54 Below at Home: Maurcio Martinez
Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. In tonight’s show, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of stage and small screen who made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet!, returns to F/54 with a survey of his career to date, which has included two Latin pop albums as well as leading roles in shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever and The Last Five Years. He is joined by guest stars Orfeh and Mariand Torres; Jaime Lozano is the musical director.
Mauricio Martinez | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
★ The Metropolitan Opera: Faust
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars tenor heartthrob Jonas Kuafmann as the antihero of Gounod’s 1859 opera, adapted from Goethe’s tale of a man whose damnable ambition leads him to strike up a deal with the Devil. (Who doesn’t love a bargain?) Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts this 2011 performance of a production directed by Broadway’s Des McAnuff (Tommy). Alongside Kaufmann, the opera stars René Pape as Méphistophélès, Marina Poplavskaya as the innocent and jewel-loving Marguerite, and Russell Braun as her valiant brother.
Faust | Photograph: Ken Howard
ABCirque Virtual Cabaret
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Saturday night with wonder. Ivory Fox plays virtual ringmaster to remote aerialists, cyr wheelers, puppeteers, dancers, and more, including Adam Realman, Kayla Rae, Medea, Lady Aye, Erika Citrin, Sarah Moser, Juanita Cardenas, Cardone the Magician, Elizabeth Munn and Duo Brutale. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn).
ABCirque | Photograph: Chelcy Harrell
★ LAByrinth Theater Company: Our Lady of 121st Street
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)
LAByrinth Theater Company made its name with brash, conflict-rich plays like Stephen Adly Guirgis’s high-intensity 2002 dark comedy, in which former students of an alcoholic nun reunite for her funeral—only to find that her corpse has been stolen. To raise money during the pandemic, the troupe is performing a virtual reading of the play tonight, with eight members of the original ensemble—Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Scott Hudson, Russell G. Jones, Portia, Al Roffe, Felix Solis and David Zayas—now joined by newbies Laurence Fishburne, Bobby Cannavale, John Doman and Dierdre Friel. The expert Elizabeth Rodriguez (who was an understudy in the original production) takes over the directorial reins from original director and LAB mainstay Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
Liza Colón-Zayas | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. For the first two weekends of their virtual summer season, the group is performing Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites including "Lollipop," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stupid Cupid" and "It's My Party.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with two Wonderettes sequels and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.
The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James
Stars in the House: Chita Rivera and friends
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The main guest at the Saturday evening edition—as on every Saturday night of late—is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, the 87-year-old Chita Rivera, who has been the guest every Saturday for several weeks running. Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real.
Chita Rivera | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan
Four Walls Theater: Ghosts of Bogotá
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Four Walls Theater, a company created specifically to rise to the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, presents a live reading of Colombian-American playwright Diana Burbano’s comedy Ghosts of Bogotá, in which three siblings travel to South America in the wake of their grandfather’s death. Malini Singh McDonald directs a cast of seven. Anyone can watch, but audiences who make the suggested $15 donation by buying a ticket can participate in a postshow discussion on Zoom. (Proceeds partly benefit the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.)
Malini Singh McDonald | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Metropolitan Playhouse: The Pot Boiler
Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth The Pot Boiler, a one-act 1923 comedy by company favorite Alice Gersteinberg that pokes fun at melodramatic conventions of the day. The troupe’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 40-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the continuing Virtual Playhouse project.
Alice Gerstenberg | Photograph: Courtesy the Metropolitan Playhouse
Serials @ The Flea: Online!
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)
★ Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Natalie Joy Johnson | Photograph: Kevin Thomas Garcia
The Secret Loft: Rave Revue
Saturday 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST
Limber performers ply their skills at the monthly Secret Circus, where camp and burlesque ingredients add to the downtown flavor. The show now streams weekly in a show that is part aerialism pageant and part Saturday-night rave, featuring ambient aerialism by Ariel Iasevoli and music by DJ Alex Neuhausen. It’s free but you can support the artists through Venmo at @Secret-Loft.
Ariel Iasevoli | Photograph: Alexander Rivero
TheaterWorksUSA: Bunnicula
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
In this clever children’s musical by Charles Busch, Sam Davis and Mark Waldrop, the fur flies when a happy family adopts an orphaned baby rabbit—only to discover that the cute little critter has fangs and stays up suspiciously late. When vegetables start getting blanched of their color, the family dog and cat take action against the lop-eared interloper. TheaterWorksUSA, which is renowned for its high-quality free summer offerings for kids, mounted the show Off Broadway in 2012; this free reading reunites the cast of that production, directed once again by Carl Andress.
Bunnicula | Photograph: Jeff Larkin
Plays in the House Jr.: Do You Read Me?
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to the kiddies. Under the artistic direction of Broadway performer Anika Larsen (Beautiful), the junior division presents plays for young people performed by young casts. The sophomore edition is Kat Funkhauser’s Do You Read Me?, a comedy about space-travel colonists trying to grow an eggplant on Mars. stars Kat Funkhouser. Gregory Diaz IV and Presley Ryan star in the play, which was written expressly for live video-chat performance; proceeds benefit L.A.’s Inner-City Arts, which helps create safe space for students to explore their creativity.
Gregory Diaz IV | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Irish Arts Center: A Night in November
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
The Irish Arts Center has hosted two previous productions of Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, a multicharacter looks at the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and was scheduled to bring in Soda Bread Theatre Company’s 25th-anniversary version this spring. Instead, in three Sunday matinees, the company is offering a free serialized adaptation of the show, adjusted to fit the tech exigencies of the troublesome present. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney; each of the three episodes—this is the second—is bookended by conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son. (If you miss an installment, don't fret: They'll remain viewable on the Irish Arts website.)
A Night in November | Photograph: Christopher Barr
John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
John McDaniel | Photograph: Steve Ullathorne
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).
★ Mad Forest
Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
One of the world’s great playwrights, Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine), worked with student actors to create Mad Forest, her 1990 play about the Romanian Revolution that had topped the Ceaușescu regime the year before. It’s fitting, then, that student actors—in this case, acting students at Bard College—should be the ones performing this ambitious and inventive virtual revival of the play, under the guidance of experimental and opera director Ashley Tata. After mounting the piece remotely through a modified version of Zoom last month—using some 125 digital backgrounds, among other technological strategies—they are now bringing it back for three more live performances, in partnership with NYC’s Theatre for a New Audience. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required; if you miss today’s deadline at noon, you can still sign up for the 3pm show on May 27.
Mad Forest | Photograph: Courtesy the Fisher Center at Bard
Sounds of the City: Krystal Joy Brown
Sunday 6:15pm and 7:15pm EDT / 11:15pm and 12:15am BST
Krystal Joy Brown, who was playing Eliza in Hamilton before the current intermission, performs a love outdoor concert at midtown’s Worldwide Plaza. Neighbors can hear it from their windows; everyone else can listen in via Instagram Live. Joining her on piano is adult newsie Larry O’Keefe, the gifted composer of Legally Blonde, Bat Boy and Heathers. Proceeds benefit Food Bank For New York City.
Krystal Joy Brown | Photograph: Courtesy Sounds of the City
Lyrics & Lyricists: Jerry Herman: You I Like
Sunday 7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through May 30th)
92Y shares the February 2020 edition of its estimable Lyrics & Lyricists series: a salute to the late show-tune master Jerry Herman, whose enduring creations include the scores for Mame, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. The singers are Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Bryonha Marie Parham, Andrea Ross and Ryan Vona; Huffman also directs, and Andy Einhorn is the conceiver and musical director.
Jerry Herman: You I Like | Photograph: Richard Termine
The Metropolitan Opera: Manon
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met's tenth week of free offerings concludes tonight with Massenet’s Belle Époque classic Manon (not to be confused with Puccini’s Maon Lescaut, which is based on the name 18th-century novel). The great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko plays the title role in Laurent Pelly’s 2012 production, opposite Piotr Beczała as her lover, des Grieux, and Paulo Szot as her cousin. Fabio Luisi conducts.
Manon | Photograph: Ken Howard
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
★ Pussy Fright!
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owen (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Jenn Harris | Photograph: Allison Michael Orenstein
Stars in the House
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Guests for tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show and Actors Fund benefit (see Saturday 8pm) have not yet been announced.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography
LIMITED RUNS
Don Giovanni (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 23 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
For the fourth week in a row, the Met's Viewer's Choice is from before the Live in HD era: a 1978 broadcast of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, with the imposing James Morris as the debauched title character and the stupendous Joan Sutherland as Donna Anna. (Morris, who made his Met debut in 1971, has performed with the company more than 1,000 times since then.)
The Sentinels (MCC Live Labs)
Through May 23
MCC continues its new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. In The Sentinels, by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), a group of women meet every year to reminisce about the husbands they lost on 9/11. Rebecca Taichman directs a boffo cast that comprises Jane Alexander, Priscilla Lopez, Katrina Lenk and Denée Benton.
30th Plaidiversary Reunion Special
Through May 23
Musical Theatre West presents a 30th-anniversary celebration of writer-director Stuart Ross’s popular retro revue Forever Plaid, an affectionate spoof of 1950s male singing quartets that ran for years in New York and across the country. Along with the cast of the original 1990 Off Broadway production at what is now the Triad Theater—David Engel, Stan Chandler, Guy Stroman and the impish Jason Graae—the reunion includes Ross and longtime Plaid performer David Raben (who was in the 2008 film version). Expects stories, performance clips and perfect harmony.
Candida (Plays in the House)
Through May 24 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The Plays in the House series welcomes Gingold Theatrical Group's supremely cultivated David Staller, who specializes in works by George Bernard Shaw, for a reading of the Bearded One’s 1894 comedy about a marriage threatened by a dishy young poet. The starry cast, directed by Staller, is led by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Santino Fontana and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as the sides of the main romantic triangle; they are joined by Andréa Burns, Jay O. Sanders and Michael Benjamin Washington.
The Sound of Music Live!
Through May 24 at 2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in the U.S., Asia or Latin America)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it is moving on to musical-theater works by other writers, which will again stay up for 48 hours each. First up is NBC’s The Sound of Music Live!, which drew huge ratings in 2013 thanks largely to the draw of pop singer Carrie Underwood as wayward nun Maria von Trapp. This performance of the 1959 musical differs somewhat from the Julie Andrews film, but you know the basic deal: Kids learn music, stern dad melts, sixteen goes on seventeen, la follows so. Along the way, the show delivers such beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein standards as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi" and "Climb Every Mountain." In addition to musical-theater novice Underwood, who struggles at the start but gets a bit surer as she goes along, the principal cast of the NBC broadcast includes Stephen Moyer as Captain Von Trapp and—stealing the show entirely—Broadway ringers Audra McDonald as the Mother Abbess, Christian Borle as Max and the superb Laura Benanti as the Baroness. [Note: On Friday morning, without notice, The Shows Must Go On! posted that "Unfortunately due to rights restrictions, this show won’t be available in the US, LATAM and Asia."]
Romeo and Juliet (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 24
The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s terrific version of Shakespeare’s tale of rebellious and unlucky young lovers, set to music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson with an assist from Marty Pistone for the exciting fight sequences. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance. If you can’t get enough of this lovely production, SFB is streaming a different filmed version of the same ballet (captured at a performance the very next day) through May 15.
City of Rain (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through May 24 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Camille A. Brown’s 2010 City of Rain, which she created in response to the death of a friend and fellow dancer who had lost the use of his legs.
Jamie Floyd and Daniel and Patrick Lazour (New Songs Now in Your Living Room)
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater continues its weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Jamie Floyd (The King’s Wife) and brothers Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo).
Liturgy and Carousel (A Dance) (New York City Ballet)
Through May 25 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
This City Ballet offering is a diptych of works by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon: the 2003 pas de deux Liturgy, set to music by Arvo Pärt and performed by Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle in 2017; and 2002’s Carousel (A Dance), set to Richard Rodgers’s music for the Broadway musical Carousel—specifically, “The Carousel Waltz” and “If I Loved You”—and danced in 2018 by a group led by Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle.
El Beso (Ballet Hispánico)
Through May 27 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. This offering is Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 2014 El Beso, which pays more than lip service to the intricacies of a kiss. The piece is set to zarzuela music and features costumes by Venezuelan fashionisto Angel Sanchez. A live Q&A follows with Sansano and BH artistic director Eduardo Vilaro.
A Streetcar Named Desire (NT Live)
Through May 28 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is Australian director Benedict Andrews’s much-buzzed-about 2014 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams’s 1947 portrait of hard times in the Big Easy, starring Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Blanche, Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Stella. “This take on Tennessee Williams’s great American tragedy is often imbued with the air of a waking nightmare, a visceral physical manifestation of heroine Blanche DuBois’s disintegrating mind,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “The last half hour is a horrorshow tour de force, as a drunk, fragmenting Blanche staggers through a house that shifts and spins nauseatingly under her feet.”
Cendrillon (Royal Opera House)
Through May 28
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This week's selection is Cendrillon, Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story (not to be confused with Rossini’s take on the same tale, La Cenerentola). Joyce DiDonato plays the ash-kicking heroine, with support from Alice Coote, in male drag as Prince Charming. Director Laurent Pelly also designed the costumes; Bertrand de Billy conducts this performance from the 2011 production that marked the opera’s belated ROH debut.
Macbeth: Nach Shakespeare (Berliner Ensemble)
Through May 28
Last week, Bertolt Brecht’s old company, the Berliner Ensemble, streamed a 1957 recording of Mother Courage, but without English subtitles. Somewhat more accessible to most U.S. audiences, if only nominally, is this week’s offering, which does offer a translation: Heiner Müller’s bizarre, gory and echt German Macbeth, liberally adapted from Shakespeare’s tragedy. The play is not well known to U.S. audiences—Müller, often considered Brecht’s successor, scored a bigger international success with his dense, postmodern Hamletmachine—so this is a rare chance to see it. Michael Thalheimer directs the production.
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through May 28 at 7:30pm
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. In Holzer Duet…Truisms (1985), by Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane Company, Jones shares the stage with actor Lawrence Goldhuber amid a soundscape that includes text by the conceptual artist Jenny Holzer. Vanessa Anspaugh's Armed Guard Garden (2012) raises questions about territoriality and borders. Does Truth Need Defending? is panel discussion from the 2019 Live Ideas festival.
Anastasia (Royal Ballet)
Through May 28
Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits (and others) get through the coronavirus pandemic. This full-length 1971 ballet by Kenneth MacMillan imagines the inner workings of Anna Anderson, who spent decades claiming to be the lost youngest daughter of the executed Tsar Nicholas II. The traditional first two acts, set to Tchaikovsky, are set amid Imperial splendor; the expressionist third, written as a stand-alone four years earlier and set to Bohuslav Martinů’s Fantaisies Symphoniques, takes place in a German mental institution. Natalia Osipova dances the main role.
Macbeth (Stratford Festival)
Through May 28
Canada's Stratford Festival takes on Shakespeare's Scottish play, in which an ambitious climber listens to witches, kills his friends and is undone by trees. Antoni Cimolino directs this action-packed 2016 account, which stars Ian Lake as the thane and Krystin Pellerin as his bloody-minded lady.
Bound To© (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 29 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Bound To©, a 2018 work by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), set to music by singer-songwriter Keaton Henson. Wheeldon’s first ballet designed to be performed without pointe shoes—but with iPhones—the piece explores disconnection in the digital age, and features another Wheeldon first: same-sex couples dancing pas de deux.
DanceAfrica (BAM)
Through May 29
The 43nd annual edition of the African-diaspora cultural festival has been canceled, but BAM is filling the gap with weeks of digital programming. Offerings include public conversations and video footage of past performances as well as African films, dance classes, an online bazaar and more. Visit BAM’s website for a weekly list of events.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through May 31
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. After a popular digital run last month, the Goodman is now making the high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing on demand through the end of May. Tickets cost $20.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Acquanetta (Fisher Center)
Through May 31
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Through May 31
Matt Cox’s not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs takes an affectionate look at the underachieving but good-hearted denizens of the catch-all house in J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry. As in the books, things start off cutely but get increasingly darker, with a good amount of heart woven in with the spoofing. If you missed the show in its four-year run in New York, which ended last year, you can catch up with it now: Playbill’s Playback series is streaming the show in its entirety, in a performance that was filmed in 2018. Tickets cost $8.99, part of which benefits the local charity Frontline Foods.
The Winter’s Tale (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 31
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest is its 2018 version of The Winter’s Tale, the Bard's bittersweet portrait of jealousy, love, repentance, angry bears and magic statuary. It’s a wild emotional ride: The first three acts center on a Sicilian king whose paranoid mistrust of his wife’s fidelity leads to tragedy, but then the plays skips forward 16 years to a radically different mode of pastoral comedy. Blanche McIntyre directs the production, with a cast led by Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell.
The Howard Ashman Celebration
Through May 31
Writer-lyricist and director Howard Ashman, in his collaborations with composer Alan Menken—which include Little Shop of Horrors and the Disney-renaissance animated films The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin—arguably did more than anyone to return musical theater from its mass-culture exile in the late 20th century. One can only imagine what else he might have done had he not died of AIDS in 1991, when he was 40 years old. In honor of what would have been his 70th birthday, Rainbow Sun Productions has created this collection of songs and stories about Ashman's life and legacy. Participants include John Tartaglia, Christy Carlson Romano, Bradley Pierce and the original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson; all proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
http://www.untitledtheater.com/
Through May 31
In this Czech play—written by Václav Havel in 1987, expanded by Vladimír Morávek in 2010 and adapted into English by Edward Einhorn—Havel tries to literally bring home the bacon for a group of fellow dissidents. Food and drink were served at the show’s 2014 multimedia production at 3LD, which was directed by Henry Akona; you can’t get those from this recording, of course, but songs from Smetana's The Bartered Bride are also on the menu.
The Tempest (Stratford Festival)
Through June 4
The 80-year-old Stratford Festival legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero in director Antoni Cimolino’s captivating 2018 production, which features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel. This was the last play that Shakespeare wrote by himself, and he throws everything into the pot: a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster, a fairy slave and two regicide plots.
Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées
Through June 6
The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding one or two soirées on most days through June 6; tickets cost $30.
To Master the Art (TimeLine Theatre)
Through June 7
Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.
Timon of Athens (Stratford Festival)
Though June 11
Directed by Stephen Ouimette, this 2017 Straford Festival staging of the Bard’s furious, rarely performed Timon of Athens stars Joseph Ziegler in a morality tale about an altruistic ancient Greek gentleman whose view of the world curdles dramatically after his friends prove more selfish than he had believed.
Under Milk Wood (92Y)
Through June 12
Dylan Thomas’s first public reading of his play Under Milk Wood—a funny and lyrical wide-angle group portrait of the inhabitants of the fictional Welsh fishing village of Llareggub (whose name you should certainly not read backward)—was on May 14, 1953, at the 92nd Street Y. In 2014, an all-Welsh cast assembled there for a reading led by stage and screen star Michael Sheen (The Queen). 92Y is now making a never-before-seen recording of that evening available for $10 through June 12. The rest of the cast comprises Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey.
Stephen Petronio Company: Tread
Through June 14
The Merce Cunningham Trust shares an archival recording of the Stephen Petronio Company performing Cunningham’s uncharacteristically light-hearted Tread (1970) at the Skirball Center in 2019 as part of a multivenue celebration of the modern dance master’s centennial. The music is by Christian Wolff; the set, by conceptual artist Bruce Nauman, prominently features a row of large fans.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
Sarah Stiles: Squirrel Heart (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering, recorded in 2018, is a delightful set by the hilariously off-kilter Sarah Stiles, whose Little Red Riding Hood put the Central Park revival of Into the Woods in her basket and earned well-deserved Tony nominations for her comically ingenious turns in Hand to God and Tootsie.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Behind the Curtain of Kurios (Cirque du Soleil)
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hourlong backstage tour of one of its most spectacular efforts. As we wrote when the production came to NYC in 2016, Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities is Cirque’s sharpest, sexiest, most stylish production in years. In a departure from the otherworldly themes for which the company is best known, writer-director Michel Laprise embraces a steampunk aesthetic: metal and leather, chunky robots, glowing filaments under glass, a singer with a phonograph horn on her head. The style may be retro, but the acts—and the technical ingenuity that makes them possible—are fully up-to-date.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
The Pigeoning (HERE)
HERE streams Robin Frohardt’s puppet-theater portrait of an uptight 1980s office drone who suspects that park birds are conspiring to disrupt his orderly existence. “The titular pigeons in Robin Frohardt’s eerie, hilarious, apocalyptic puppet fable have a weird preknowledge of the end-time to come,” wrote Helen Shaw in her 2013 Time Out review. “But the most chilling element of this beautifully realized, not-for-kids (but adorable) nightmare is its evocation of nine-to-five office mindlessness."
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 3
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the third episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes, among others, Beth Malone, Quentin Earl Darrington, Karen Mason, Jenny Lee Stern, Stephen DeRosa, Jeremy Benton and Sal Viviano.
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Stephanie Chou: Comfort Girl (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In this original music-theater concert piece, recorded in 2019, the young Chinese-American singer, composer and sax player Stephanie Chou explores the history of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese women who were pressed into sexual service to Japanese soldiers during World War II. Donations to Joe’s are welcome.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours
New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. Visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Cirque du Soleil On-Ice Special
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from its first two ice specials, Crystal and Axel. Expect spectacular feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder from the international cast, with elements of skating thrown into the mix.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Box Thrree. Spool Five. A Piece of Krapp (Theater in Quarantine)
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. This installment of his TiQ series, derived from Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, features music by film composer Alex Weston (The Farewell) and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown).
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!
From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
Michael Feinstein (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live set that in which venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song, explores the enduring music of George Gershwin. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).
Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright (Live with Carnegie Hall)
In this Carnegie Hall home offering, soprano superstar Renée Fleming returns to one of her signature pieces, Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest. Joining the fun as a special guest is Rufus Wainwright, who pulled off one of the most memorable stunts in the venue’s history in 2006 when he recreated Judy Garland’s legendary 1961 concert there.
The Dying Swan (Swans for Relief)
American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.
Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set, joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.
The Reception (HERE)
Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, through HERE's Artist Residency Program, invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
Con Brazos Abiertos (Ballet Hispánico)
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Sunshine Concerts
In March, when Broadway darling Laura Benanti asked students from across the country to share performances from their canceled school productions with the hashhtag #SunshineSongs, the result was an awwwww-inspiring outpouring of talent. Now she has compliled dozens of the resulting videos into an anthology of promise deferred, showcased in a free online special.
Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime
Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this concert, recorded for archival purposes last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in East Hampton, she sets her mind on songs by newly nonagenarian show-tune deity Stephen Sondheim, from the familiar (“Send in the Clowns”) to the relatively unknown (“Goodbye for Now”). Tedd Firth is the musical director.