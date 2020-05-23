The best live theater to stream online on May 23 and May 24 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

★ The Homebound Project (Second Edition)

Last chance (available through May 24 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST)

An extremely impressive roster of 50 actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions features 10 new short dramatic works, directed by professionals; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s second installment include Mary-Louise Parker, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin and Zachary Quinto; the writers include Anne Washburn, Will Arbery, Sarah DeLappe, Adam Bock and Bryna Turner.

Mary-Louise Parker | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

★ Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities

Last chance (through May 24)

Netta Yerushalmy aims her analytical cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, an insightful and deservedly acclaimed deconstruction of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments—each a kind of beautifully illustrated seminar—which remain available for free viewing through May 24. (Episodes 1 and 4, about Nijinsky and Cunningham, feature standout West Side Story dancer Marc Crousillat.) Inetersting discussions follow each section.

Paramodernities #1 | Photograph: Hayim Heron

★ Sea Wall

Last chance (available through May 25 at 4pm EST / 9pm BST)

The half-hour solo play Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is a marvel of compression and detail. In its Broadway debut last year, Tom Sturridge played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. With a slow drip of revelations, Stephens’s carefully constructed play earns your trust and then quietly, gently breaks your heart. This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008 and who is now better known as the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free through Monday only.

Andrew Scott | Photograph: Kevin Cummins

Lower East Side Festival of the Arts

All day Saturday and Sunday

More than 250 artists convene virtually to celebrate the artistic heritage of the Lower East Side in the 25th edition of this annual free-for-all at Theater for the New City. The centerpiece is a live-only performance and conversation on Saturday night at 8pm, featuring David Amram, F. Murray Abraham, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, William Electric Black, Austin Pendleton and Charles Busch. The rest of the weekend is structured more loosely: Visitors to TNC’s website can choose among dozens of videos submitted by actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, singers and puppeteers, including K.T. Sullivan, Reno, Trav SD, Marissa Mulder, Bread and Puppet Theater, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. LES is more, indeed.

Charles Busch | Photograph: Michael Wakefield

★ Plays in the House: The Little Dog Laughed

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Tiny Beautiful Things, have come off smashingly. Now, for the first time, the series is re-airing a past reading: the April 22 episode, which reassembled the entire original Off Broadway cast of The Little Dog Laughed, Douglas Carter Beane’s biting 2006 comedy about a closeted actor in Hollywood. Neal Huff, Zoe-Lister Jones and The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki star alongside the sensational Julie White, whose performance—which won a Tony when the show moved to Broadway—is one of the most memorable comic stage turns of the 21st century so far. We saw it the first time, and it’s a treat. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)

Julie White in The Little Dog Laughed | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Streaming Musicals: Marry Harry

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

After successes with the period pieces Emma and Pride and Prejudice, Streaming Musicals goes contemporary—if still old-fashioned—in its latest offering. Two East Villagers in their late twenties try to forge new families and break free of their old ones in this musical comedy by Jennifer R. Manocherian, Dan Martin and Michael Biello, which had an Off Broadway run in 2017. (This version was recorded in a studio the next year.) If you miss today’s free event, you can rent the show through Streaming Musicals for a modest charge.

Marry Harry | Photograph: Susie Hook

Martha Graham Dance Company: Letter to the World

Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1940 Letter to the World (immortalized in Barbara Graham’s iconic photograph), which explores the inner life of the American poet, recluse and dash enthusiast Emily Dickinson. The company is showing the first half of the piece this week, and will air the second next week; both installments include footage of the original cast with Graham, Erick Hawkins and Merce Cunningham and a 1972 revival with Pearl Lang. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and other guests.

Martha Graham in Letter to the World | Photograph: Barbara Morgan

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

54 Below at Home: Maurcio Martinez

Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. In tonight’s show, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of stage and small screen who made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet!, returns to F/54 with a survey of his career to date, which has included two Latin pop albums as well as leading roles in shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever and The Last Five Years. He is joined by guest stars Orfeh and Mariand Torres; Jaime Lozano is the musical director.

Mauricio Martinez | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

★ The Metropolitan Opera: Faust

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars tenor heartthrob Jonas Kuafmann as the antihero of Gounod’s 1859 opera, adapted from Goethe’s tale of a man whose damnable ambition leads him to strike up a deal with the Devil. (Who doesn’t love a bargain?) Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts this 2011 performance of a production directed by Broadway’s Des McAnuff (Tommy). Alongside Kaufmann, the opera stars René Pape as Méphistophélès, Marina Poplavskaya as the innocent and jewel-loving Marguerite, and Russell Braun as her valiant brother.

Faust | Photograph: Ken Howard

ABCirque Virtual Cabaret

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Saturday night with wonder. Ivory Fox plays virtual ringmaster to remote aerialists, cyr wheelers, puppeteers, dancers, and more, including Adam Realman, Kayla Rae, Medea, Lady Aye, Erika Citrin, Sarah Moser, Juanita Cardenas, Cardone the Magician, Elizabeth Munn and Duo Brutale. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn).

ABCirque | Photograph: Chelcy Harrell

★ LAByrinth Theater Company: Our Lady of 121st Street

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

LAByrinth Theater Company made its name with brash, conflict-rich plays like Stephen Adly Guirgis’s high-intensity 2002 dark comedy, in which former students of an alcoholic nun reunite for her funeral—only to find that her corpse has been stolen. To raise money during the pandemic, the troupe is performing a virtual reading of the play tonight, with eight members of the original ensemble—Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Scott Hudson, Russell G. Jones, Portia, Al Roffe, Felix Solis and David Zayas—now joined by newbies Laurence Fishburne, Bobby Cannavale, John Doman and Dierdre Friel. The expert Elizabeth Rodriguez (who was an understudy in the original production) takes over the directorial reins from original director and LAB mainstay Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Liza Colón-Zayas | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. For the first two weekends of their virtual summer season, the group is performing Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites including "Lollipop," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stupid Cupid" and "It's My Party.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with two Wonderettes sequels and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James

Stars in the House: Chita Rivera and friends

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The main guest at the Saturday evening edition—as on every Saturday night of late—is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, the 87-year-old Chita Rivera, who has been the guest every Saturday for several weeks running. Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real.

Chita Rivera | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Four Walls Theater: Ghosts of Bogotá

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Four Walls Theater, a company created specifically to rise to the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, presents a live reading of Colombian-American playwright Diana Burbano’s comedy Ghosts of Bogotá, in which three siblings travel to South America in the wake of their grandfather’s death. Malini Singh McDonald directs a cast of seven. Anyone can watch, but audiences who make the suggested $15 donation by buying a ticket can participate in a postshow discussion on Zoom. (Proceeds partly benefit the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.)

Malini Singh McDonald | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Metropolitan Playhouse: The Pot Boiler

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth The Pot Boiler, a one-act 1923 comedy by company favorite Alice Gersteinberg that pokes fun at melodramatic conventions of the day. The troupe’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 40-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the continuing Virtual Playhouse project.

Alice Gerstenberg | Photograph: Courtesy the Metropolitan Playhouse

Serials @ The Flea: Online!

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

★ Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.

Natalie Joy Johnson | Photograph: Kevin Thomas Garcia

The Secret Loft: Rave Revue

Saturday 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST

Limber performers ply their skills at the monthly Secret Circus, where camp and burlesque ingredients add to the downtown flavor. The show now streams weekly in a show that is part aerialism pageant and part Saturday-night rave, featuring ambient aerialism by Ariel Iasevoli and music by DJ Alex Neuhausen. It’s free but you can support the artists through Venmo at @Secret-Loft.

Ariel Iasevoli | Photograph: Alexander Rivero

TheaterWorksUSA: Bunnicula

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

In this clever children’s musical by Charles Busch, Sam Davis and Mark Waldrop, the fur flies when a happy family adopts an orphaned baby rabbit—only to discover that the cute little critter has fangs and stays up suspiciously late. When vegetables start getting blanched of their color, the family dog and cat take action against the lop-eared interloper. TheaterWorksUSA, which is renowned for its high-quality free summer offerings for kids, mounted the show Off Broadway in 2012; this free reading reunites the cast of that production, directed once again by Carl Andress.

Bunnicula | Photograph: Jeff Larkin

Plays in the House Jr.: Do You Read Me?

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to the kiddies. Under the artistic direction of Broadway performer Anika Larsen (Beautiful), the junior division presents plays for young people performed by young casts. The sophomore edition is Kat Funkhauser’s Do You Read Me?, a comedy about space-travel colonists trying to grow an eggplant on Mars. stars Kat Funkhouser. Gregory Diaz IV and Presley Ryan star in the play, which was written expressly for live video-chat performance; proceeds benefit L.A.’s Inner-City Arts, which helps create safe space for students to explore their creativity.

Gregory Diaz IV | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Irish Arts Center: A Night in November

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The Irish Arts Center has hosted two previous productions of Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, a multicharacter looks at the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and was scheduled to bring in Soda Bread Theatre Company’s 25th-anniversary version this spring. Instead, in three Sunday matinees, the company is offering a free serialized adaptation of the show, adjusted to fit the tech exigencies of the troublesome present. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney; each of the three episodes—this is the second—is bookended by conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son. (If you miss an installment, don't fret: They'll remain viewable on the Irish Arts website.)

A Night in November | Photograph: Christopher Barr

John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

John McDaniel | Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

★ Mad Forest

Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

One of the world’s great playwrights, Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine), worked with student actors to create Mad Forest, her 1990 play about the Romanian Revolution that had topped the Ceaușescu regime the year before. It’s fitting, then, that student actors—in this case, acting students at Bard College—should be the ones performing this ambitious and inventive virtual revival of the play, under the guidance of experimental and opera director Ashley Tata. After mounting the piece remotely through a modified version of Zoom last month—using some 125 digital backgrounds, among other technological strategies—they are now bringing it back for three more live performances, in partnership with NYC’s Theatre for a New Audience. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required; if you miss today’s deadline at noon, you can still sign up for the 3pm show on May 27.

Mad Forest | Photograph: Courtesy the Fisher Center at Bard

Sounds of the City: Krystal Joy Brown

Sunday 6:15pm and 7:15pm EDT / 11:15pm and 12:15am BST

Krystal Joy Brown, who was playing Eliza in Hamilton before the current intermission, performs a love outdoor concert at midtown’s Worldwide Plaza. Neighbors can hear it from their windows; everyone else can listen in via Instagram Live. Joining her on piano is adult newsie Larry O’Keefe, the gifted composer of Legally Blonde, Bat Boy and Heathers. Proceeds benefit Food Bank For New York City.

Krystal Joy Brown | Photograph: Courtesy Sounds of the City

Lyrics & Lyricists: Jerry Herman: You I Like

Sunday 7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through May 30th)

92Y shares the February 2020 edition of its estimable Lyrics & Lyricists series: a salute to the late show-tune master Jerry Herman, whose enduring creations include the scores for Mame, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. The singers are Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Bryonha Marie Parham, Andrea Ross and Ryan Vona; Huffman also directs, and Andy Einhorn is the conceiver and musical director.

Jerry Herman: You I Like | Photograph: Richard Termine

The Metropolitan Opera: Manon

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met's tenth week of free offerings concludes tonight with Massenet’s Belle Époque classic Manon (not to be confused with Puccini’s Maon Lescaut, which is based on the name 18th-century novel). The great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko plays the title role in Laurent Pelly’s 2012 production, opposite Piotr Beczała as her lover, des Grieux, and Paulo Szot as her cousin. Fabio Luisi conducts.

Manon | Photograph: Ken Howard

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

★ Pussy Fright!

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owen (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.

Jenn Harris | Photograph: Allison Michael Orenstein

Stars in the House

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Guests for tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show and Actors Fund benefit (see Saturday 8pm) have not yet been announced.

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.