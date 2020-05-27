The best live theater to stream online on May 27 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

★ NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire

Last chance (available through tomorrow at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is Australian director Benedict Andrews’s much-buzzed-about 2014 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams’s 1947 portrait of hard times in the Big Easy, starring Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Blanche, Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Stella. “This take on Tennessee Williams’s great American tragedy is often imbued with the air of a waking nightmare, a visceral physical manifestation of heroine Blanche DuBois’s disintegrating mind,” wrote Time Out London of the production. “The last half hour is a horrorshow tour de force, as a drunk, fragmenting Blanche staggers through a house that shifts and spins nauseatingly under her feet.”

A Streetcar Named Desire | Photograph: Johan Persson

★ Schaubühne: Returning to Reims

12:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST (available for 5.5 hours)

Berlin’s Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz has long had a reputation as one of the world’s coolest theaters, and its influence has grown in the past 20 years under the leadership of director Thomas Ostermeier, known for his outrageous Regietheater deconstructions of classic works. The theater is currently streaming a different production from its archives every night, in a window that translates to 12:30pm EDT to 6pm EDT. (You can find a full schedule here.) The performances are usually in German, but today’s stream of Returning to Reims also offers the English version, which Ostermeier brought to St. Ann’s Warehouse in 2018. The exquisitely natural Nina Hoss has a voice tinged with weltschmerz, an aura of knowing forbearance and eyes that seem to carry limitless baggage lightly. It would be compelling to hear her read the phone book, as they say, but she spends most of the quietly engrossing Returning to Reims delivering a far richer text: an insightful memoir by Didier Eribon, in which the gay philosopher recounts his rapprochement with his estranged working-class mother in a bleak industrial suburb of Reims, France, and argues that French workers’ turn from communism to right-wing nationalism is the result of their erasure from the rhetoric and policies of mainstream leftism. (Hoss, at least at first, plays a movie star who is recording a voiceover for a documentary based on Eribon’s book.)

Returning to Reims | Photograph: Arno Declair

★ Plays in the House: All in the Timing

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Now the series presents selections from David Ives’s comically absurdist anthology All in the Timing. The gifted Nancy Opel and Robert Stanton, who were in the original 1993 Primary Stages production, re-create three of the six witty playlets in that show: The Sure Thing, about an attempted pick-up in a café; The Universal Language, about a stutterer learning a daffy new tongue; and Variations on the Death of Trotsky, which is buries a hatchet in Communist history. (Unlike other Stars in the House offerings, this will only be available for four days after the live broadcast.)

Nancy Opel | Photograph: Michael Kushner

★ English National Ballet: Swan Lake

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

This week’s free ENB offering is erstwhile artistic director Derek Deane’s 1997 popular version of one of ballet’s most beloved stories: a tale of royalty, sorcery and waterfowl, set to Tchaikovsky’s stunning music. Isaac Hernández plays Prince Siegfried and Jurgita Dronina is Odette/Odile in this full-length performance, which was recorded in Liverpool in 2018 during the company’s fall U.K. tour.

Swan Lake | Photograph: Laurent Liotardo

Creation Theatre: The Time Machine

2pm and 4pm EDT / 7pm and 9pm BST (live only)

In honor of the 125th anniversary of H.G. Wells’s sci-fi novella The Time Machine, Creation Theatre was performing a site-specific production of Jonathan Holloway’s play at the London Library when the pandemic descended. Now the company has retooled the show as a Zoom experience, directed by Natasha Rickman and featuring sets and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight. To suggest the concept of parallel universes, multiple scenes play out simultaneously in different digital rooms, each audience member has a different experience. The show is performed live by a cast of seven ten times a week through June 21. Tickets are limited, and cost £20 (about $25) per device; the May dates are already sold out, so book now for June.

The Time Machine | Photograph: Richard Budd

Martha Graham Dance Company: Letter to the World

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1940 Letter to the World (immortalized in Barbara Graham’s iconic photograph), which explores the inner life of the American poet, recluse and dash enthusiast Emily Dickinson. The company showed the first half of the piece last week, and is airing the second now; the program includes footage of the original cast with Graham, Erick Hawkins and Merce Cunningham and a 1972 revival with Pearl Lang. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and other guests. (The program will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)

Martha Graham in Letter to the World | Photograph: Barbara Morgan

★ Mad Forest

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

One of the world’s great playwrights, Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine), worked with student actors to create Mad Forest, her 1990 play about the Romanian Revolution that had topped the Ceaușescu regime the year before. It’s fitting, then, that student actors—in this case, acting students at Bard College—should be the ones performing this ambitious and inventive virtual revival of the play, under the guidance of experimental and opera director Ashley Tata. After mounting the piece remotely through a modified version of Zoom last month—using some 125 digital backgrounds, among other technological strategies—they are now bringing it back for three more live performances, in partnership with NYC’s Theatre for a New Audience. Tickets are free, but reservations are required by 10am for today’s final 3pm show.

Mad Forest | Photograph: Courtesy the Fisher Center at Bard

Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

Most recently seen on Broadway in 2016’s Our Mother's Brief Affair, stage actor extraordinaire Lavin is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice. In this weekly at-home set, the 82-year-old performer returns to her musical-theater roots, with her regular musical director, the accomplished Billy Stritch, at her actual piano. (As luck would have it, they live in the same building.)

Linda Lavin | Photograph: Cliff Lipson

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Kenney Green and Dayna Grayber at Marie's Crisis | Photograph: Tyler William Milliron

★ The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment

5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. The South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende plays the title character, a canteen girl in the French army, and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, the indomitable Kathleen Turner.

La Fille du Régiment | Photograph: Marty Sohl

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Gifts You Gave to the Dark

6pm EDT / 11pm BST

After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off today is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.

Marie Mullen | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Ballet Hispánico: Bury Me Standing

7pm EDT / 12am BST

The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Spanish choreographer Ramón Oller’s 1998 El Beso, an homage to the Roma people set to traditional melodies and flamenco by Lole Y Manuel. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and former company members Rodney Hamilton and Jessica Batten.

Bury Me Standing | Photograph: Paula Lobo

HERE: Red Fly/Blue Bottle

7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through June 30th)

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.

Red Fly/Blue Bottle | Photograph: Julien Jourdes

New Works Series: Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan and Newton’s Cradle

7pm EDT / 12am BST

In this free, 40-minute live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress. Rona Siddiqui’s Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, directed by Raja Feather Kelly, explores the writer’s bicultural identity; two excerpts from the show are performed by a cast of four. The winning Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart) performs a pair of songs from a show he wrote with his mother, Kim Saunders: Newton’s Cradle, about a grieving young man on the autism spectrum. (The show was a hit at the 2016 New York Musical Festival.)

Heath Saunders | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

7pm EDT / 12am BST

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their guests this week are Hamilton players Ari Afsar and DeeJay Young.

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter | Photograph: Courtesy Snack Entertainment

★ The Metropolitan Opera: Manon Lescaut

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s selection dates from before the HD era: a 1980 broadcast of Puccini's Belle Époque classic Manon Lescaut (not to be confused with Massenet’s Manon, which is based on the same 18th-century novel). Opera superstars Renata Scotto and Plácido Domingo play the central lovers, joined by Pablo Elvira as Manon’s cousin; James Levine conducts the production, which is sumptuously staged by the composer and director Gian Carlo Menotti.

Manon Lescaut | Photograph: James Heffernan

Folksbiene Live!: Lisa Fishman

7:30 EDT / 12:30am BST

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Tonight the company’s Folksbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," presents a concert by Lisa Fishman that includes Jewish standards and rarities in English and Yiddish.

Stars in the House: Victoria Clark and Debra Messing

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The main guests at tonight’s edition are the classy Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) and Debra Messing (Smash), who was to have returned to Broadway this spring in the Noah Haidle play Birthday Candles.

Debra Messing | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Catherine Cohen: Cabernet Cabaret

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming, which usually features great lineups of comedians and other performers. Donations to the Club Cumming Community Chest are encouraged.

Catherine Cohen | Photograph: Beatrice Helman

